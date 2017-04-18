INFORMÁTICA • Conocimientos científicos y técnicas que posibilitan el tratamiento automático de la información por medio d...
SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN • Utilidad de las computadoras • Programas computacionales • Hardware y software • Jerarquía de com...
SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN • Son funciones y operaciones que a partir de datos de entrada procesados se obtiene resultados Inf...
UTILIDAD DE REALIZAR TAREAS DE LAS SIGUIENTES CARACTERÍSTICAS • Necesidad de un gran volumen de datos • Que sean repetitiv...
PROGRAMAS COMPUTACIONALES • Son algoritmos codificados en algún lenguaje que una computadora pueda interpretar y ejecutar ...
HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE Informática
JERARQUÍA DE COMPUTADORAS Informática
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN • Ruth casco • Javier torales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informática

33 views

Published on

sistemas de información

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Informática

  1. 1. INFORMÁTICA • Conocimientos científicos y técnicas que posibilitan el tratamiento automático de la información por medio de computadoras Ruth casco Torales Javier
  2. 2. SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN • Utilidad de las computadoras • Programas computacionales • Hardware y software • Jerarquía de computadoras Informática
  3. 3. SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN • Son funciones y operaciones que a partir de datos de entrada procesados se obtiene resultados Informática
  4. 4. UTILIDAD DE REALIZAR TAREAS DE LAS SIGUIENTES CARACTERÍSTICAS • Necesidad de un gran volumen de datos • Que sean repetitivas • Que estén distribuidas geográficamente • Que se deban realizar a gran velocidad • Existencia de datos comunes a varias tareas Informática
  5. 5. PROGRAMAS COMPUTACIONALES • Son algoritmos codificados en algún lenguaje que una computadora pueda interpretar y ejecutar Informática
  6. 6. HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE Informática
  7. 7. JERARQUÍA DE COMPUTADORAS Informática
  8. 8. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN • Ruth casco • Javier torales

×