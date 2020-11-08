U1.2 análisis y traducción de Jenofonte, Anábasis 4.6.22

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
comprender y traducir un texto griego Jenofonte, Anábasis 4.6.22 Javier Almodóvar
ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο1 καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ2 ἀνεπαύοντο. οἱ δὲ πολέ...
1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ ...
1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ ...
1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ ...
ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. Si observamo...
ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. Las conjunci...
ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, _______ ___ _____________ ___ ____ _________ nx nx V nx S (N) V Analizamos la oració...
ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, _______ ___ _____________ ___ ____ _________ nx nx V nx S (N) V Y después que cenaro...
οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ ________ __________...
οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ __...
οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ __...
οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ __...
οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. La segunda oración tiene dos verbos enlazados por la conjunci...
οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ S (N) V nx V Como lo...
οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ S (N) V...
οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx prep __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ __...
οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx prep __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ __...
χαίρετε, µαθηταί! Javier Almodóvar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

U1.2 análisis y traducción de Jenofonte, Anábasis 4.6.22

26 views

Published on

Comprensión, análisis y traducción del texto de Jenofonte propuesto en la PEvAU de Andalucía en junio de 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

U1.2 análisis y traducción de Jenofonte, Anábasis 4.6.22

  1. 1. comprender y traducir un texto griego Jenofonte, Anábasis 4.6.22 Javier Almodóvar
  2. 2. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο1 καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ2 ἀνεπαύοντο. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν3 καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. 1. ᾤχοντο = imperfecto de οἴχοµαι. 2. αὐτοῦ = adverbio. 3. ἐγρηγόρεσαν = pluscuamperfecto de ἐγείρω. Los griegos se dividen en dos grupos mientras los enemigos pasan la noche vigilantes.
  3. 3. 1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. En primer lugar, diferenciamos las oraciones. Los signos de puntuación nos ayudan. 1
  4. 4. 1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. A continuación, reconocemos las formas verbales. 1
  5. 5. 1. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. 2. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. Y después, procuramos identiﬁcar los nexos que relacionan las distintas proposiciones y oraciones. 1
  6. 6. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. Si observamos los nexos, podemos identiﬁcar dos clases: - conjunciones propiamente dichas: 1. ἐπειδή; 2. καί; 4. καί. - conjunciones llamadas partículas: 1. δέ; 3. µέν; 5. δέ. 2
  7. 7. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. Las conjunciones propiamente dichas establecen relaciones sintácticas entre las proposiciones. Las partículas proponen más bien un vínculo semántico. Así podríamos distinguir una oración compuesta con una subordinada adverbial temporal que introduce la conjunción ἐπειδή y que tiene dos verbos enlazados por la conjunción καί. 2
  8. 8. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, _______ ___ _____________ ___ ____ _________ nx nx V nx S (N) V Analizamos la oración subordinada: - el primer verbo está 3.ª pl del aoristo de δειπνέω. Su sujeto no está expreso. - el segundo, sin embargo, es una 3.ª sg del aoristo de γίγνοµαι. Sí aparece el sujeto en nominativo singular. 2.1
  9. 9. ἐπειδὴ δὲ ἐδείπνησαν καὶ νὺξ ἐγένετο, _______ ___ _____________ ___ ____ _________ nx nx V nx S (N) V Y después que cenaron y fue (se hizo) la noche 22.1
  10. 10. οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ ________ __________ S (N) V nx V S (N) V La oración principal tiene dos elementos enlazados por las partículas µέν… δέ. Si observas con atención estas partículas, esta relación está sustantivada por el artículo en nominativo plural οἱ. Estas partículas se suelen traducir “por una parte… por otra parte” para resaltar la relación; al sustantivarlas resultarían ser los sujetos de los verbos unidos con καί, ᾤχοντο y ἀνεπαύοντο en 3.ª pl imperfecto. Por su parte, καταλαµβάνουσι está conjugado en 3.ª pl presente. 22.2
  11. 11. οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ __________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) S (N) V Los verbos ᾤχοντο y ἀνεπαύοντο son intransitivos. El verbo καταλαµβάνουσι es transitivo y necesita un complemento directo en acusativo. 22.2
  12. 12. οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ ______ __________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) S (N) CC V La nota 2 que acompaña al texto dice que αὐτοῦ es un adverbio, por lo tanto desempeñará la función de complemento circunstancial del verbo ἀνεπαύοντο. 22.2
  13. 13. οἱ µὲν ᾤχοντο καὶ καταλαµβάνουσι τὸ ὄρος, οἱ δὲ ἄλλοι αὐτοῦ ἀνεπαύοντο. _____ ______ ___ _____________ _______ ________ ______ __________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) S (N) CC V Unos se iban y ocupan la colina, y los otros descansaban en el mismo lugar. 22.2
  14. 14. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. La segunda oración tiene dos verbos enlazados por la conjunción copulativa καί, ambos en 3.ª persona del plural: ἐγρηγόρεσαν es aoristo y ἔκαιον imperfecto. 3
  15. 15. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ S (N) V nx V Como los dos verbos están en plural y unidos por καί, el sujeto de ambos debe estar en nominativo plural. 3
  16. 16. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) El verbo ἔκαιον es transitivo y está acompañado por un complemento directo en acusativo plural. 3
  17. 17. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx prep __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ __________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) CC (G) La oración ﬁnaliza con un complemento circunstancial formado por una preposición más genitivo. 3
  18. 18. οἱ δὲ πολέµιοι ἐγρηγόρεσαν καὶ ἔκαιον πυρὰ πολλὰ διὰ νυκτός. nx prep __ _________ ____________ ___ _______ ____________ __________ S (N) V nx V CD (Ac) CC (G) Pero los enemigos vigilaron y encendían muchos fuegos durante la noche. 3
  19. 19. χαίρετε, µαθηταί! Javier Almodóvar

×