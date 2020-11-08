LT2 U1.4 Sintaxis cesar_galias_3_17

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
comprender y traducir un texto latino C. J. César, Guerra de las Galias 3.17 Javier Almodóvar
dum haec in Venetis1 geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus2 cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum3 pervenit...
1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit...
1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit...
1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. A...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. E...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. _________________ ________ S (N) V El verbo pervenit (3.ª ...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep _________________ ________ ________ S (N) CC (Ac) V E...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ _______________...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ __________...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ __________...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, _____ _____ ________ nx S (N) V Volvamos a las dos oraciones subordinadas. La primera era un...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, prep _____ _____ __________ ________ nx S (N) CC (Ab) V La oración se completa con un comple...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, prep _____ _____ __________ ________ nx S (N) CC (Ab) V Mientras estas cosas se producen ent...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. La segunda es una adjetiva intr...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx ____ _______ CD (Ac) V Si el...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx prep ____ ______ _______ CD ...
Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx prep ____ ______ _______ CD ...
dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. V...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. En la segunda oración compuesta t...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. Veamos las oraciones coordinadas....
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx _______ _______ V S (N) El primer verbo, praeer...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx ___ _______ _______ D (CR) V S (N) Hemos visto ...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx ___ _______ _______ _______ D (CR) V S (N) CD (...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum _______________________ nx CN (G) CN (G) ___ _____...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum _______________________ nx CN (G) CN (G) ___ _____...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V La ú...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V las ...
his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V Virí...
salutem plurimam, pupillae & pupilli! Javier Almodóvar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LT2 U1.4 Sintaxis cesar_galias_3_17

19 views

Published on

Comprensión, análisis y traducción del texto de César propuesto en la PEvAU de Andalucía en junio de 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LT2 U1.4 Sintaxis cesar_galias_3_17

  1. 1. comprender y traducir un texto latino C. J. César, Guerra de las Galias 3.17 Javier Almodóvar
  2. 2. dum haec in Venetis1 geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus2 cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum3 pervenit. his praeerat Viridovix4 ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. 1. Veneti -orum m. pl.: los vénetos (pueblo galo). 2. Titurius (-ii) Sabinus (-i): Titurio Sabino. 3. Venelli -orum m. pl.: los venelos (pueblo galo). 4. Viridovix, -icis m.: Virídovix. Llegada de Q. Titurio Sabino al pueblo de los venelos, cuyo líder era Virídovix
  3. 3. 1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. 2. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. En primer lugar, diferenciamos las oraciones. Los signos de puntuación nos ayudan. 1
  4. 4. 1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. 2. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. A continuación, reconocemos las formas verbales. 1
  5. 5. 1. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. 2. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. Y después, identiﬁcamos los nexos que relacionan las distintas proposiciones y oraciones. 1
  6. 6. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. Al observar los nexos, identiﬁcar de qué clase son: - dum: conjunción temporal, introduce una oración subordinada adverbial. - quas: pronombre relativo, enlaza una oración subordinada adjetiva. 2
  7. 7. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. El verbo principal es pervenit. Analizamos en primer lugar su oración. 2
  8. 8. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. _________________ ________ S (N) V El verbo pervenit (3.ª sg del perfecto) es intransitivo, su sujeto está en nominativo singular. 2.1
  9. 9. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep _________________ ________ ________ S (N) CC (Ac) V El verbo pervenit es un verbo de movimiento que va acompañado de un complemento circunstancial que indica el lugar al que se dirige la acción (preposición con acusativo). 2.1
  10. 10. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ ___________________ ________ S (N) CC (Ac) V El sustantivo del sintagma complemento circunstancial está modiﬁcado por el gentilicio Venellorum que se expresa en genitivo como complemento del nombre; podemos incluirlo dentro del complemento circunstancial. 2.1
  11. 11. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ ______________ ___________________ ________ S (N) CC (Ab) CC (Ac) V Falta por revisar otro complemento circunstancial constituido por una preposición seguida del deíctico y el sustantivo en ablativo plural. 2.1
  12. 12. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. prep prep ____________ CN (G) _________________ ______________ ___________________ ________ S (N) CC (Ab) CC (Ac) V Q. Titurio Sabino llegó a la frontera de los venelos con sus tropas. 2.1
  13. 13. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, _____ _____ ________ nx S (N) V Volvamos a las dos oraciones subordinadas. La primera era una adverbial introducida por dum, lleva un verbo en voz pasiva; el sujeto paciente se expresa también en nominativo. 2.2
  14. 14. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, prep _____ _____ __________ ________ nx S (N) CC (Ab) V La oración se completa con un complemento circunstancial compuesto por una preposición seguida de un ablativo plural. 2.2
  15. 15. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, prep _____ _____ __________ ________ nx S (N) CC (Ab) V Mientras estas cosas se producen entre los vénetos, 2.2
  16. 16. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. La segunda es una adjetiva introducida por el relativo quas, en acusativo plural. Hay que recordar que los relativos, además de nexos desempeñan una función en su oración. 2.3
  17. 17. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx ____ _______ CD (Ac) V Si el relativo quas está en acusativo plural es porque desempeña la función de complemento directo del verbo acceperat. 2.3
  18. 18. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx prep ____ ______ _______ CD (Ac) CC (Ab) V Queda el sintagma compuesto por preposición y ablativo que cumple la función de complemento circunstancial de lugar de donde. 2.3
  19. 19. Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. nx prep ____ ______ _______ CD (Ac) CC (Ab) V (con sus tropas) las que había recibido de César. 2.3
  20. 20. dum haec in Venetis geruntur, Q. Titurius Sabinus cum eis copiis, quas a Caesare acceperat, in ﬁnes Venellorum pervenit. Veamos la traducción completa: Mientras estas cosas se producen entre los vénetos, Q. Titurio Sabino llegó a la frontera de los venelos con sus tropas, que había recibido de César. 2.4
  21. 21. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. En la segunda oración compuesta también hay varios nexos, al identiﬁcarlos sabremos también que tipos de oraciones la componen: - ac: conjunción copulativa, introduce una oración coordinada que une praeerat y tenebat. - quae: pronombre relativo, enlaza una oración subordinada adjetiva. 3
  22. 22. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. Veamos las oraciones coordinadas. 3
  23. 23. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx _______ _______ V S (N) El primer verbo, praeerat (3.ª sg imperfecto) es intransitivo, su sujeto es un nominativo singular. 3.1
  24. 24. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx ___ _______ _______ D (CR) V S (N) Hemos visto que el verbo es intransitivo, pero el diccionario nos informa de que siempre va acompañado de un dativo que desempeña la función, pues, de complemento régimen. 3.1
  25. 25. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum nx ___ _______ _______ _______ D (CR) V S (N) CD (Ac) La segunda oración coordinada lleva un verbo transitivo, tenebat, que está acompañado de un complemento directo en acusativo. 3.1
  26. 26. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum _______________________ nx CN (G) CN (G) ___ _______ _______ ____________ D (CR) V S (N) CD (Ac) El complemento directo está modiﬁcado por un complemento del nombre en genitivo, que, a su vez, es modiﬁcado por otro complemento del nombre, esta vez en genitivo plural. 3.1
  27. 27. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum _______________________ nx CN (G) CN (G) ___ _______ _______ ____________ D (CR) V S (N) CD (Ac) Virídovix estaba al frente de estos y tenía la totalidad del poder de todas esas ciudades 3.1
  28. 28. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V La última oración es la del relativo quae, que además de nexo, al estar en nominativo plural desempeña la función de sujeto del verbo defecerant (3.ª pl pluscuamperfecto). 3.2
  29. 29. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V las que se habían apartado. 3.2
  30. 30. his praeerat Viridovix ac summam imperii tenebat earum omnium civitatum quae defecerant. nx _____ ___________ S (N) V Virídovix estaba al frente de estos y tenía la totalidad del poder de todas esas ciudades que se habían apartado. 3.2
  31. 31. salutem plurimam, pupillae & pupilli! Javier Almodóvar

×