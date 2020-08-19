Las fichas y el estudio individual y grupal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Tema:  LAS FICHAS  Curso:  Metodología del trabajo universitario  INTEGRANTES:  -Javier Junior Arizaca Aguilar  -O...
Las fichas se utilizan para registrar y resumir los datos extraídos de fuentes bibliográficas (como libros, revistas y per...
 Una ficha textual es una ficha en la que se copia textualmente un fragmento de un libro. Se toma nota de todos los datos...
 Pasos a seguir para la elaboración de la ficha textual :  Anotar la información que nos interesa  Poner comillas (“”) ...
 Las medidas pueden variar, pero las más utilizadas son las dos siguientes:  12.5 cm de alto por 19 cm de ancho  12.5 c...
 Las fichas contienen los datos de identificación de un libro el objeto de estudio.  Estas fichas se hacen para todos lo...
 Se centra en la opinión personal de un escrito.  Tiene la función de incluir en una idea un texto leído.  Para hacer u...
 Tiene algunas similitudes con la ficha mixta, por que saca una opinión.  No se utilizan citas en esta ficha y no se int...
 Se utiliza para investigaciones o estudios dejar los comentarios observados.  Se pone el numero al que corresponde la f...
 Al resumir un texto en el cual se encuentran partes que presentan ciertas dificultades para sintetizar, o que son repres...
 Como hacer una ficha combinada o mixta:  Inicia con el titulo del libro, autores, editorial, lugar y año de ubicación, ...
 También conocida como una ficha de estudio, es una hoja de papel o un documento informático donde se recogen todos los d...
 Como hacer una ficha resumen:  Poner en pocas palabras algo dicho de una manera extensa.  Se debe leer el texto de man...
 Hoy la ficha es el primer escalón de toda indagación científica y su técnica se ha perfeccionado tanto que a primera vis...
 Anónimo; “Las fichas “ recogido de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ficha  Anónimo; “ Fuentes bibliográficas “ recogido d...
El estudio individual y grupal Alumnos: Oscar Guillermo Carlos Llanos Sarmiento Javier junior Arizaca Aguilar
El estudio es el desarrollo de aptitudes y habilidades mediante la incorporación de conocimientos nuevos. El Estudio
“Estudia el pasado si quieres intuir el futuro” CONFUCIO
Importancia del estudio  La finalidad del estudio es que descubramos La Verdad.  La verdad de la vida, de las cosas, del...
Importancia del estudio  El estudio nos permite desarrollarnos mejor como personas, desarrollar capacidades intelectuales...
Estudio individual Permite que las personas aprendan a su propio ritmo, En un estudio individual se disfruta de la máxima ...
 Un estudio personalizado , a las carencias propias que tenga el alumno , problemas o dudas que pueda tener durante el ap...
Estudio Grupal Proceso de interacción e influencia mutua en el que intervienen miembros de un grupo, el profesor, las acti...
Características  Construcción del conocimiento a partir de los intereses, necesidades de los miembros  Se expresan los a...
Comparación entre ambos estudios Estudio individual  Mayor nivel de creatividad  No se presentan discordancias ya que so...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Exploratorio  El primer nivel de conocimiento científico sobre un problema de investigación se l...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Descriptivo  Sirven para analizar cómo es y cómo se manifiesta un fenómeno y sus componentes. Pe...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Explicativo  Buscan encontrar las razones o causas que ocasionan ciertos fenómenos. Su objetivo ...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Correlacionales  El investigador pretende visualizar cómo se relacionan o vinculan diversos fenó...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Experimentales  En ellos el investigador desea comprobar los efectos de una intervención específ...
Tipos de estudio Estudio No Experimental  En ellos el investigador observa los fenómenos tal y como ocurren naturalmente,...
Tipos de estudio Estudio Analítico  Este tipo de estudio identifica a personas con una enfermedad (u otra variable de int...
“Nunca consideres el estudio como una obligación, sino como una oportunidad para penetrar en el bello y maravilloso mundo ...
Pasos para un estudio eficaz Prestar atención Toma buenos apuntes Planificar con anticipación exámenes o trabajos Tene...
Métodos para usar Lectura superficial global Ideas clave Subrayado Organización en un esquema Síntesis de la informac...
-Anónimo , “importancia del studio”, bigboss , recogido de https://bigbossguanako.wordpress.com/2012/06/04/la-importancia-...
  1. 1.  Tema:  LAS FICHAS  Curso:  Metodología del trabajo universitario  INTEGRANTES:  -Javier Junior Arizaca Aguilar  -Oscar Guillermo Carlos Llanos
  2. 2. Las fichas se utilizan para registrar y resumir los datos extraídos de fuentes bibliográficas (como libros, revistas y periódicos) Fuentes bibliográficas: Es el origen de una formación especialmente para la investigación o la producción de literatura académica en general. Son los términos de autor y fuente.
  3. 3.  Una ficha textual es una ficha en la que se copia textualmente un fragmento de un libro. Se toma nota de todos los datos o ideas de importancia. Debe ser reducida para que queda en la ficha.  Es la transcripción del texto , por lo cual debe ser señalado entre comillas la información seleccionada, debe tener datos.
  4. 4.  Pasos a seguir para la elaboración de la ficha textual :  Anotar la información que nos interesa  Poner comillas (“”) a las citas textuales con la finalidad de distinguirlas de algún comentario que se realice  Debe de ser reducida o breve para que quepa en la ficha.  Colocar el número de ficha (es necesario para no confundirnos al utilizarlas)  Poner el título de la fuente (libro, revista, catalogo, etc.)  Colocar la página o el lugar de la fuente de donde se obtiene el texto.  Colocar la fecha de la ficha.  Destinar un lugar para las anotaciones, pues pueden ser necesarias o convenientes según el caso.
  5. 5.  Las medidas pueden variar, pero las más utilizadas son las dos siguientes:  12.5 cm de alto por 19 cm de ancho  12.5 cm de alto por 13.5 cm de ancho 
  6. 6.  Las fichas contienen los datos de identificación de un libro el objeto de estudio.  Estas fichas se hacen para todos los libros, artículos o textos, que pueden ser útiles a la investigación  Estos datos figuran generalmente en la portada y en la contraportada,.
  7. 7.  Se centra en la opinión personal de un escrito.  Tiene la función de incluir en una idea un texto leído.  Para hacer una se necesita tener el titulo de la materia, tema y numero .  Esta ficha tiene la funcionalidad de expresar los criterios propios.
  8. 8.  Tiene algunas similitudes con la ficha mixta, por que saca una opinión.  No se utilizan citas en esta ficha y no se intenta hace un resumen .  Como se hace una ficha de comentario:  Se debe basar en un texto ya escrito, es por eso que se deben poner todos los datos del texto original.
  9. 9.  Se utiliza para investigaciones o estudios dejar los comentarios observados.  Se pone el numero al que corresponde la ficha para ubicar en la parte inferior o superior.  Se pone el tema y subtema y colocar a modo de comentario la opinión personal.  Al final de la ficha agregar los datos del texto original.
  10. 10.  Al resumir un texto en el cual se encuentran partes que presentan ciertas dificultades para sintetizar, o que son representativas de la ideología o estilo del autor.  Contienen datos particularmente importantes.  En cualquiera de estos casos se debe incluirlas entre comillas.  Consiste en obtener estudio de un texto una exposición sintetizada que permita maneja la información valiosa contenida en un libro o en un capitulo.
  11. 11.  Como hacer una ficha combinada o mixta:  Inicia con el titulo del libro, autores, editorial, lugar y año de ubicación, capitulo y paginas.  En la primera parte de la ficha va la cita textual, entre comillas y con puntos suspensivos.  En la segunda parte de la ficha, se escribe el resumen o comentario sobre el libro o el capitulo.
  12. 12.  También conocida como una ficha de estudio, es una hoja de papel o un documento informático donde se recogen todos los datos principales de un tema a estudia.  En ella deben de constar las ideas principales del tema y también las referencias, por ejemplo de donde hemos sacado los datos.  Sirve para tener información ordenada y resumida.
  13. 13.  Como hacer una ficha resumen:  Poner en pocas palabras algo dicho de una manera extensa.  Se debe leer el texto de manera completa, para tener una idea general del tema.  Luego se debe apuntar lo mas importante de lo que se leyó.  Esas palabras ayudaran a orientar la estructuración del resumen.
  14. 14.  Hoy la ficha es el primer escalón de toda indagación científica y su técnica se ha perfeccionado tanto que a primera vista puede confundir, Sin embargo, no es así. La ficha es un fácil e imprescindible instrumento de trabajo que nos ahorra tiempo y esfuerzo, nos alcanza certeza y precisión, nos hace ser científicos. la estructura de una ficha de buena práctica debe responder a las implicaciones de los objetivos buscados tanto en términos de contenido como de forma de la ficha En conclusión, la recopilación de información importante en forma de fichas es un trabajo que requiere mucho rigor, tanto en la recogida de informaciones como en su organización y en la redacción propiamente dicha de las fichas. Esto exige, ante todo, saber observar, guardar en la memoria las informaciones recogidas, relacionarlas las unas con las otras para poner de relieve los puntos clave de la acción, y verificarlas con las personas implicadas.
  15. 15.  Anónimo; “Las fichas “ recogido de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ficha  Anónimo; “ Fuentes bibliográficas “ recogido de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuentes_bibliogr%C3%A1ficas  Anónimo; “ Ficha textual “ recogido de:: https://www.ejemplode.com/13-ciencia/2284- ejemplo_de_ficha_textual.html#ixzz6VRSrU96a  Anónimo; “ Ficha cibergrafica “ recogido de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ficha  Carolina Torres; “ Ficha de comentario “ recogido de: https://10ficha.com/comentario/  Anónimo; “ Fichas combinadas o mixtas “ recogido de:  http://www.icarito.cl/2009/12/que-son-fichas-mixtas-de-resumen-y- textuales.shtml/  Anónimo; “ Ficha resumen “ recogido de:  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ficha  https://10ficha.com/resumen/#:~:text=Para%20escribir%20la%20ficha% 20del,propia%20opini%C3%B3n%20sobre%20el%20texto.
  16. 16. El estudio individual y grupal Alumnos: Oscar Guillermo Carlos Llanos Sarmiento Javier junior Arizaca Aguilar
  17. 17. El estudio es el desarrollo de aptitudes y habilidades mediante la incorporación de conocimientos nuevos. El Estudio
  18. 18. “Estudia el pasado si quieres intuir el futuro” CONFUCIO
  19. 19. Importancia del estudio  La finalidad del estudio es que descubramos La Verdad.  La verdad de la vida, de las cosas, del mundo y de la sociedad que nos rodea. A medida que vamos descubriendo la verdad, vamos potenciando nuestra inteligencia, desarrollando habilidades, destrezas, capacidades, nuestra inteligencia.
  20. 20. Importancia del estudio  El estudio nos permite desarrollarnos mejor como personas, desarrollar capacidades intelectuales, que luego emplearemos en nuestro provecho, ya sea para realizar trabajos intelectuales, como Gerentes, Empresarios, Medicos Cirujanos, Abogados, Politicos y alcanzar un status social y economico incomparable.  Las personas que no estudian o estudian por cumplir, para aprobar el examen, son individuos mediocres. Por eso no logran tener exito en sus profesiones, se frustran sus expectativas por falta de competencia. Y en un mundo como el que vivimos donde la tecnologia, es cambiante, donde la cultura y la ciencia avanza a pasos de gigante se ven perdidas.
  21. 21. Estudio individual Permite que las personas aprendan a su propio ritmo, En un estudio individual se disfruta de la máxima independencia dentro de la residencia lo que te permite organizar el día a día y estudiar en la habitación como tú decidas en cada momento.
  22. 22.  Un estudio personalizado , a las carencias propias que tenga el alumno , problemas o dudas que pueda tener durante el aprendizaje.  Flexibilidad y comodidad , de la persona así esta puede realizarlo en el momento que vea oportuno y sin tener que adaptarse al resto.  Se omite la vergüenza o timidez del alumno ya que cuenta con su propio espacio personal que hace que su aprendizaje sea mas efectivo.  Uso del tiempo y métodos que al estudiante se le haga mas fácil el entendimiento de algún tema. Características
  23. 23. Estudio Grupal Proceso de interacción e influencia mutua en el que intervienen miembros de un grupo, el profesor, las actividades conjuntas, las tareas, los métodos y técnicas grupales y los contenidos que se han de. Esta técnica sirve también para que el grupo manifieste sus necesidades, intereses, sugerencias o preguntas. Permite una rápida reunión de ideas o planteamientos
  24. 24. Características  Construcción del conocimiento a partir de los intereses, necesidades de los miembros  Se expresan los aspectos temáticos, metodológicos y los dinámicos en interrelación continua.  El docente desempeña función de coordinador, no es un miembro más del grupo.  Interés en el qué se aprende y cómo se aprende  Conjuga los aspectos afectivos y cognitivos.
  25. 25. Comparación entre ambos estudios Estudio individual  Mayor nivel de creatividad  No se presentan discordancias ya que solo existe un estudiante.  Se identifican debilidades con mayor rapidez.  Comprensión y asimilación de ideas , en ocasiones no se llegan a acuerdos ni se interpreta la información con facilidad Estudio grupal  No existe mayo intercambio de ideas en relación a la creatividad.  No existe discordancias o indiferencias.  El trabajo es un proceso individual , por lo que interiorizan las ideas.  Respecto a la comprensión , puede ser muy buena por el beneficio de la concentración
  26. 26. Tipos de estudio Estudio Exploratorio  El primer nivel de conocimiento científico sobre un problema de investigación se logra a través de estudios de tipo exploratorio; tienen por objetivo, la formulación de un problema para posibilitar una investigación más precisa o el desarrollo de una hipótesis. Permite al investigador formular hipótesis de primero y segundo grados.
  27. 27. Tipos de estudio Estudio Descriptivo  Sirven para analizar cómo es y cómo se manifiesta un fenómeno y sus componentes. Permiten detallar el fenómeno estudiado básicamente a través de la medición de uno o más de sus atributos. Por ejemplo la investigación en Ciencias Sociales se ocupa de la descripción de las características que identifican los diferentes elementos y componentes, y su interrelación.
  28. 28. Tipos de estudio Estudio Explicativo  Buscan encontrar las razones o causas que ocasionan ciertos fenómenos. Su objetivo último es explicar por qué ocurre un fenómeno y en que condiciones se da éste.  Los estudios de este tipo implican esfuerzos del investigador y una gran capacidad de análisis, síntesis e interpretación. Asimismo, debe señalar las razones por las cuales el estudio puede considerarse explicativo. Su realización supone el ánimo de contribuir al desarrollo del conocimiento científico
  29. 29. Tipos de estudio Estudio Correlacionales  El investigador pretende visualizar cómo se relacionan o vinculan diversos fenómenos entre sí, o si por el contrario no existe relación entre ellos. Lo principal de estos estudios es saber cómo se puede comportar una variable conociendo el comportamiento de otra variable relacionada (evalúan el grado de relación entre dos variables).
  30. 30. Tipos de estudio Estudio Experimentales  En ellos el investigador desea comprobar los efectos de una intervención específica, en este caso el investigador tiene un papel activo, pues lleva a cabo una intervención.  En los estudios experimentales el investigador manipula las condiciones de la investigación.  En salud se realiza este tipo de estudio, para evaluar la eficacia de diferentes terapias, de actividades preventivas o para la evaluación de actividades de planificación y programación sanitarias.
  31. 31. Tipos de estudio Estudio No Experimental  En ellos el investigador observa los fenómenos tal y como ocurren naturalmente, sin intervenir en su desarrollo.
  32. 32. Tipos de estudio Estudio Analítico  Este tipo de estudio identifica a personas con una enfermedad (u otra variable de interés) que estudiemos y los compara con un grupo control apropiado que no tenga la enfermedad. La relación entre uno o varios factores relacionados con la enfermedad se examina comparando la frecuencia de exposición a éste u otros factores entre los casos y los controles
  33. 33. “Nunca consideres el estudio como una obligación, sino como una oportunidad para penetrar en el bello y maravilloso mundo del saber" ALBERT EINSTEIN
  34. 34. Pasos para un estudio eficaz Prestar atención Toma buenos apuntes Planificar con anticipación exámenes o trabajos Tener un ambiente adecuado No tener distracciones
  35. 35. Métodos para usar Lectura superficial global Ideas clave Subrayado Organización en un esquema Síntesis de la información Afianzamiento Memorización  Repaso
  36. 36. -Anónimo , “importancia del studio”, bigboss , recogido de https://bigbossguanako.wordpress.com/2012/06/04/la-importancia-del-estudio-en-la-vida/ -Hidalgo V. , “ Tipos de estudio y métodos de investigación” , gestiopolis , recogido de https://www.gestiopolis.com/tipos-estudio-metodos-investigacion/ -Anonimo , “ el studio individual” , scientology , recogido de https://www.scientology.es/what-is-scientology/the-practice-of-scientology/individual- study.html -Gutierrez M. , “ tecnicas de studio individuales y grupales” , cosas de educacion , recogido de https://www.cosasdeeducacion.es/tecnicas-de-estudio-individuales-y- grupales/#:~:text=Existen%20muchos%20m%C3%A9todos%20de%20estudio,probar%20y%20ve r%20los%20resultados. Referencias bibliográficas

