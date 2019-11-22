Successfully reported this slideshow.
FlightsLogic offers an online airline booking system, airline reservations to travel agencies, tour operators and travel companies worldwide.

  3. 3. FlightsLogic Airline Reservations Flightslogic Airline Reservations is integrated with multiple GDS systems and low-cost carrier inventory which enables us to provide comprehensive search results for thousands of flights with the best possible airfares within seconds. This coordinated Airline Reservation System carries upper hands to your business by associating with the huge store of flight information. It is intended for online travel offices to give simplicity of booking to the clients, where they can search and book flight tickets progressively. Customers have the flexibility to pick the preferred seat and updated with further stages of booking. The installation of an Airline Booking System by travel businesses act as a strong flight search software. The effective and efficient effective application of the Airline Booking System assists the end customer of the company in selecting the best package offered by several suppliers.
  4. 4. Flightslogic will design, develop, host and deliver automation systems to the airline and travel industries including the latest Airline Booking Systems which provide modern, flexible reservations and inventory management solutions for airlines which including call centers, travel agencies, and the internet ticket sales and real-time bookings. Our standard arrangement furnishes an integrated Departure Control System with a simple to utilize interface for quick traveler check-in and continuous access to reservations. Inventory, schedule, fares and agent control modules provide a complete solution for airlines to manage their bookings and ticket reservations. Recent, powerful, and measurable reservations architecture provides a stable and suitable platform to airlines of all sizes and with industry-standard interfaces to all outside reservation systems. They include GDSs, other airline computer reservation systems, SSIM schedules, and ATPCO (Airline Tariff Publishing Company) prices. Our Airline Booking System is a web-based booking solution that helps in consolidating data from all the airlines through the use of global distribution systems. Our system provides inventory and rates in real-time to customers as well as travel agents.
  5. 5. Our Airline Reservations is a customer-facing reservation system that airline customers use to book flights. Airlines leverage our applications to handle all of their booking-related tasks and streamline the reservations process. Our Airline Booking Systems takes into account multiple factors when managing the flight-booking process, including available inventory (seats available), airline schedules, and tax rates. All of these are factored in when calculating flight prices at the time of purchase. Our airline employees use airline booking software to manage the entire reservations process, which can be complicated, and airline customers use the application to book tickets. Airline booking software systems normally come as a major aspect of a bigger arrangement of aviation software. At the very minimum, these systems interface with global distribution systems (GDS) and individual airline distribution systems. We work with many top travel aggregators, global distribution systems, channel managers and DMCs. We can ensure the quality deliverables and rapid turnaround to build and deliver scalable travel portals and booking engines, with clear attention to technology‚ agile methodology and transformation.
  6. 6. Advantages of Airline Reservations: 24/7 booking available for customers Increase the accuracy of the system Cut Down Operational Costs Increase the number of loyal customers Real-Time Update Provides security to the customer database User-Friendly Interface Integration with the metasearch engine Expand the business globally via the online portal Easy to reach customers with their offers, deals, discounts, and affiliate programs
  7. 7. Features of Airline Reservations: Multiple GDS integration Multiple payment gateways Multi-language support Multi-currency support Ticket queuing facility Supports B2B, B2C, and corporate levels
