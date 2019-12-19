Polarizacion de Transistores Bipolares de juntura "BJT´S"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández La predisposición de los Transistores Bipolares de Juntura.
VCB VBE VCE + - + - - + VBB VCC VCE = VCB + VBE Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
IB IC IE IE = IC + IB Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
VBE VCB VCE + - + - + - VCE = VCB + VBE VBB VEE Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
IB IE ICVBB VEE IE = IC + IB Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
IB IC  IE IC  IBIE )1(   Relaciones Fundamentales ICIE  1Cuando 1 Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Regiones de operación Región activa: Se fija el punto de operación en esta zona cuando se quiere que el dispositivo opere ...
Para situar el punto de operación en la región activa, se requiere polarizar la unión base emisor en “Directa” y la unión ...
Haciendo un ensayo: VCE = VBE +VCB Sí el transistor está saturado entonces: VCE = 0.2Volts y VBE = 0.7Volts Por lo que VCB...
RB RC VCC IB IC IE Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
VBERBIBVCC  )( VCERCICVCC  )( Sí IC = 0 ; entonces VCC = VCE En la malla de la base tendremos: Y en la malla del col...
RCICVCC  RC VCC IC  Por otro lado, sí VCE = 0 Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
RC VCC VCC )(VoltsVCE )(mAIC IB = n IB = 0 Ahora deberá escogerse en que lugar situar el punto de operación Ing. José Anto...
IC (mA) VCE (Volts) Vcemax VceQ Vcemin icQ icmin icmax Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
IC( mA) VCE (Volts) Vcemax VceQ Vcemin icQ icmin icmax Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
VCE (Volts) IC (mA) Sí se sitúa el punto de operación cercano a la zona de saturación obtendremos el siguiente recorte. IB...
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández IC (mA) VCE (Volts) Sí se sitúa el punto de operación cercano a la zona de corte obtend...
Tratándose de amplificadores de pequeña señal, la mayoría de las veces se seleccionara un valor de VCE = Vcc/2, de manera ...
10V RCRB β=100 Ejemplo: Calcular RB y RC dado el siguiente punto de operación: Vcc = 10Volts VCE = ½ Vcc IC = 1mA Ing. Jos...
10V RB RC β=100 Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández  IC VBEVcc RB   100 1 7010    mA VV RB .  K930 IC VCEVcc RC  ...
RB RC RE VC VEVB VCC IC IC VCVCC RC   IB VBVCC RB   IE GndVE RE   IB IE Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Sí la temperatura aumenta, IC aumenta lo que significa que VE se Incrementa. IC IC´ IB IB´ Lo anterior implica que la caíd...
VB=VE+VBE Vcc Gnd Caída en RE + VBE Caída en RB Vcc Gnd t Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
RB RC RE Vcc Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Escribiendo ecuaciones de malla. En la base: IEREVBEIBRBVcc  )( 1 IBIE   VBERERBIBVcc  )( 1 Sabemos que si β>...
RERB VBEVccIC     RERB VBEVcc IC      )( RE RB VBEVcc IC     Como puede observarse en la ecuación anterior, ...
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández A manera de ejemplo supongamos que deseamos tener un punto de operación en el cual: IC ...
IC VE RE   KRE 1 mA Volt 1 1  Como  >>1 entonces : IEIC  RE IB VBEVCC RB    )( .    Kx A VV RB 1100 10 7010 ...
IC VCVCC RC   mA VV RC 1 610    KRC 4 4K 1K 830K Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Para el ejemplo anterior, obtuvimos los siguientes valores: RB=830K, RE=1K, RC=4K, para un transistor con =100, entonc...
En un circuito bien diseñado, I2 >> IB, de manera que RB1 y RB2 se comporten como un divisor de tensión virtual. RB1 RB2 I...
Un criterio muy utilizado entre los diseñadores, es utilizar una proporción de 20:1 entre I1 e IB; es decir I1 = 20IB. Est...
Vcc RC RE RB1 RB2 20IB 19IB IB Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Aplicando el teorema de Thevenin en la base tendremos: Vth RB´ RC RE Vcc Donde: 21 21 RBRB RBRB BR    21 2 RBRB RBVcc ...
ICREVBEIBRBVth  ´ IBREIBRBVBEVth  ´ )´( RERBIBVBEVth  RERB VBEVth IC      ´ )( RE RB VBEVth IC     ´ I...
tendremos que la corriente de colector será prácticamente independiente de , lo cual hará más estable a la polarización d...
V VVcc ICRE 1 10 10 10   K mA V RE 1 1 1 VCEICREVC  6V5V1VVC  IC VCVcc RC      K mA VV RC 4 1 610 Ing. Jo...
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández VBEVEVB  1.7VVVVB  701 . IC VBVcc RB    20 1 )(    41.5K mA VV RB 20 1007...
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández 21 21 RBRB RBRB RB   ´    KK KK RB 98541 98541 .. .. ´  KRB 327.´    73...
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández De modo que la corriente de colector dependerá muy poco de la  del transistor y por en...
47K 10K 3.9K 1K 10VVB VC VE Para entender mejor como la corriente de colector cambia muy poco con las variaciones en l...
Utilizando las formulas desarrolladas anteriormente, tendremos: Para  = 100; IC = 0.974mA Para  = 200; IC = 1.012mA Es d...
IC+20IB 20IB IB 19IB IC Vcc Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández
Ing. José Antonio Torres Hernández  = 100 1mA 10V Ejemplo a resolver:
×