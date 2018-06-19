El papado en la iglesia y en el mundo de hoy - Diego Tolsada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTACIÓN El año 2013 supuso un auténtico revulsivo para la manera de vivir y de entender la imagen del papado que dura...
en la Edad Media y que llega prácticamente hasta nuestra época. Les presta una especial atención a los papas del siglo XIX...
FUNDAMENTOS BÍBLICOS DEL MINISTERIO DE PEDRO SEVERIANO BLANCO, CMF Abordamos un tema de gran actualidad, debido al estilo ...
Petros aparece 154 veces, de las cuales 94 en los evangelios; a esto hay que sumar las veces que lo encontramos bajo la fo...
por tanto, con el criterio de antigüedad. Y ambas confesiones dejan entrever un dato de máximo interés: la experiencia pas...
hombre débil y cobarde que encontraremos en la pasión. Todo nos orienta a la época prepascual. Con la que consideramos la ...
para todos?» (Lc 12,41). No es probable que la pregunta estuviese ya en Q y que Mateo la haya suprimido, dada la relevanci...
signo de que, fundamentalmente, se conservó su retrato real, sin ceder a la mitificación. Finalmente, es preciso apuntar q...
Cuando Pablo funde comunidades propias por Asia Menor y Grecia, les dará alguna información sobre Pedro. Al menos saben de...
(ruptura de la comunidad en dos, con desorientación para los paganocristianos), no recrimina a quienes se han dejado arras...
materiales previos, diversos y dispersos, que vamos a analizar someramente: • La bienaventuranza inicial pudiera tener un ...
Pero en estos puntos hace ya mucho tiempo que se nos invitó a ser cautos. Ante todo, la palabra ekklêsia, usada alrededor ...
atestiguada también en relación con Roma (Mt 22,17), una conversación privada de Jesús con Pedro y la insinuación de un mi...
5. Pedro en la doble obra lucana23 a) El tercer evangelio Ya hemos observado cómo en Lc 5,1-11 «crece» la figura de Pedro ...
luego continuada según la narración de Hch). El «yo he rogado por ti» tiene un origen más oscuro, pero no tendría nada de ...
el lector vea reproducida en Pedro la secuencia muerte, resurrección (êgeiren, anasta: 12,7) y apariciones de Jesús mismo ...
La figura de Pedro en este evangelio adolece de las incertidumbres y ambigüedades del evangelio mismo, evangelio en parte ...
También destacará Pedro en el cuarto evangelio (junto con el DA) como uno de los primeros informados respecto del hallazgo...
interesante rasgo en común: son el testimonio de cómo diversas comunidades cristianas van limando aristas y concurriendo h...
muy probable es que «los dos testigos» (o «dos candelabros», o «dos olivos») de que allí se habla y a los que la bestia ha...
comunidades fundadas por otros apóstoles, en este caso por Pablo, y ello se realizará sin estridencias, ya que ambos apóst...
sabiduría que Dios concedió a Pablo, el querido hermano» (3,15), autor de cartas que algunos malinterpretan. Por ello, el ...
Pe respecto de las paulinas. Hacia la época del cierre del NT se entiende que Pedro, autoridad indiscutible para la mayor ...
EL PRIMADO DE ROMA EN LA ANTIGÜEDAD (SIGLOS I-V) FERNANDO RIVAS Hablar del papado en la Antigüedad no solo es tremendament...
corintios: Pero, dejando los ejemplos de los días de antaño, vengamos a los campeones que han vivido más cerca de nuestro ...
étnica sino también doctrinalmente, pues como capital del Imperio Roma era un foco de atracción para todo tipo de intelect...
provisiones que desde el principio estáis enviando, atendéis a los hermanos que se hallan en las minas (Eusebio de Cesarea...
no era él el único, pues otros muchos habían sobrevivido que habían sido instruidos por los apóstoles). En tiempos de este...
ajenos a todo esto. Los obispos que sucedieron a Víctor I, uno de cuyos representantes más conocidos fue Calixto, y hasta ...
otras comunidades. Sin embargo, el denominado edicto de Milán (313), con el «giro constantiniano» que se produjo con poste...
Iglesia: mientras Oriente lo hará rápidamente (Alejandría será la primera en conseguir esta función centralizadora y con p...
intento de solución: que en caso de condena de un obispo por un concilio provincial, el obispo podía recurrir al obispo de...
convertida al cristianismo, permitirá a los papas configurarse como los nuevos patronos y señores de Roma, como expresan l...
Con respecto al primado de Roma establecerá una nueva fundamentación teológica basada en dos factores: la íntima unión ent...
quedó claramente reflejado en una carta que envió al concilio: También es necesario salvaguardar los estatutos de los Sant...
  29. 29. corintios: Pero, dejando los ejemplos de los días de antaño, vengamos a los campeones que han vivido más cerca de nuestro tiempo. Pongamos delante de nuestros ojos los nobles ejemplos que pertenecen a nuestra generación. Por causa de celos y envidias fueron perseguidos y acosados hasta la muerte las mayores y más íntegras columnas de la Iglesia. Miremos a los buenos apóstoles. Estaba Pedro, que, por causa de unos celos injustos, tuvo que sufrir, no uno ni dos, sino muchos trabajos y fatigas y, habiendo dado su testimonio, se fue a su lugar de gloria designado. Por razón de celos y contiendas Pablo, con su ejemplo, señaló el premio de la resistencia paciente. Después de haber estado siete veces en grillos, de haber sido desterrado, apedreado, predicando en el Oriente y el Occidente, ganó el noble renombre que fue el premio de su fe, habiendo enseñado justicia a todo el mundo y alcanzado los extremos más distantes del Occidente; y, cuando hubo dado su testimonio delante de los gobernantes, partió del mundo y fue al lugar santo, habiendo dado un ejemplo notorio de resistencia paciente (1 Clem 5). Tres notas caracterizarían la comunidad cristiana de Roma de este período: su estructura de gobierno presbiteral y colegial (de origen judeocristiano), su carácter fragmentario y la alta estima de que gozó en el resto de Iglesias. En primer lugar, la comunidad romana de estos años es una Iglesia de impronta fuertemente judeocristiana, gobernada de manera colegial por un grupo de presbíteros («ancianos»), como muestran tanto 1 Clem como Hermas (un laico cristiano de Roma que habría escrito la obra el Pastor por los años 150)3 , comunidad en la que habría una serie de responsables comunitarios encargados de presidir la eucaristía, según describe Justino mártir hacia el 154 en su Primera apología: El día que se llama del sol, se celebra una reunión de todos los que moran en las ciudades o en los campos, y allí se leen, en cuanto el tiempo lo permite, los Recuerdos de los apóstoles o los escritos de los profetas. Luego, cuando el lector termina, el presidente, de palabra, hace una exhortación e invitación a que imitemos estos bellos ejemplos (1 Apol 67,3-4). La ausencia de obispos propiamente en Roma durante este tiempo no deja de ser sorprendente –existen episkopoi, pero dedicados a la hospitalidad y atención caritativa4 –, sobre todo cuando lo comparamos con el resto de comunidades cristianas, especialmente las más desarrolladas organizativamente, como Siria o Asia Menor, que se habían configurado desde una estructura de gobierno en cuya cúspide se encontraba un único obispo (episcopado monárquico). En segundo lugar, la Iglesia de Roma tiene un carácter bastante fragmentario, debido en gran medida a la procedencia tan plural y diversa de sus miembros, aunque mayoritariamente eran de origen oriental (de aquí el que la liturgia de este tiempo fuese en griego). Este origen favoreció la existencia de comunidades muy plurales no solo 30
  30. 30. étnica sino también doctrinalmente, pues como capital del Imperio Roma era un foco de atracción para todo tipo de intelectuales, por supuesto también cristianos, deseosos de propagar sus doctrinas: al nombre de Marción habría que añadir los de los gnósticos Valentín y Tolomeo, o el propio Justino, por poner algunos ejemplos. Una pluralidad posiblemente recogida en esta estructura colegial de gobierno, que a partir del año 160 empezó a orientarse –de manera muy parecida a lo que estaba sucediendo en Alejandría– hacia un episcopado de carácter monárquico. La tercera y última característica de la Iglesia de Roma es la altísima estima de que gozó entre el resto de comunidades cristianas, sobre todo por la preocupación y generosidad que había mostrado hacia otras Iglesias así como por su origen apostólico. Una preocupación que se expresa en ocasiones de manera autoritaria, como descubrimos en 1 Clem: Nos procuraréis una gran alegría si obedecéis lo que os hemos escrito bajo la guía del Espíritu Santo… Si algunos desobedeciesen a las amonestaciones que por nuestro medio Él [Dios] os ha dirigido, sepan que se harías reos de no pequeño pecado y se exponen a grave riesgo (1 Clem 53 y 59). Y una generosidad que cuenta con los bellos testimonios de Ignacio de Antioquía y Dionisio de Corinto. El primero escribió por el año 110 en una carta a la comunidad de Roma: Ignacio, también llamado Teóforo, a la Iglesia que ha recibido la misericordia de Dios en la gloria del Padre supremo y de Jesucristo, su único Hijo, que es la amada e iluminada por voluntad de aquel que ha querido que todo exista según el amor de Jesucristo nuestro Dios, que tiene la primacía en la región de los romanos, digna de Dios, digna de honor, digna de ser llamada bienaventurada, digna de alabanza, digna de éxito, digna de santidad, que preside en la caridad, seguidora de la ley de Cristo, que lleva el nombre del Padre; yo la saludo en el nombre de Jesucristo... (Carta a los romanos 3,1). Tremendamente significativa en este caso es la ausencia de cualquier noticia en relación a los obispos en una carta dirigida a los romanos, cuando es un tema recurrente en el resto de los escritos de Ignacio de Antioquía. El segundo testimonio sobre la generosidad de la Iglesia de Roma lo encontramos unos sesenta años más tarde, en la carta que Dionisio, obispo de Corinto, dirigió a Sotero (166-175), obispo entonces de Roma, carta en la que escribirá: Desde el principio tenéis esta costumbre, la de hacer el bien de múltiples maneras a todos los hermanos y enviar provisiones por cada ciudad a muchas Iglesias; remediáis así la pobreza de los necesitados y, con las 31
  31. 31. provisiones que desde el principio estáis enviando, atendéis a los hermanos que se hallan en las minas (Eusebio de Cesarea, Historia eclesiástica IV,23,10). El origen apostólico de la comunidad de Roma la convirtió en un lugar privilegiado de la memoria de la tradición cristiana, al confluir en ella los dos personajes más influyentes del cristianismo, Pablo y Pedro, que habrían sufrido martirio en esta ciudad y cuyas tumbas se encontraban allí. A todo ello vendría a unirse el hecho de que, mientras en la parte oriental del Imperio había muchas ciudades –como Antioquía, Éfeso o Corinto– vinculadas con los apóstoles, Roma era la única sede apostólica en Occidente (Cartago jamás tuvo esta pretensión), lo que le otorgó un mayor prestigio en esta zona. Las crisis gnóstica, marcionita y montanista que se produjeron a mediados del siglo II, dieron como uno de sus resultados el reforzamiento de la autoridad de los obispos por diversos medios, entre los que jugaron un papel clave las listas sucesorias episcopales, en cuyo origen se debía encontrar un apóstol. Haber mantenido una estructura presbiteral de gobierno por más tiempo que otras comunidades no fue inconveniente para que Roma incluyese en sus listas episcopales a algunos de sus más destacados presbíteros, como podemos descubrir hacia el 180 en Ireneo de Lyon, el testimonio más antiguo conservado sobre la sucesión episcopal en Roma y el que tendrá una mayor transcendencia. Hablando de la tradición pública, segura y contrastada de los católicos, certificada por las listas episcopales, frente a las tradiciones secretas de los gnósticos, presenta a la comunidad romana como la única plenamente reconocida en la parte occidental del Imperio (Ireneo escribe desde la Galia) y la que goza de una especial autoridad en este campo: La tradición de los apóstoles…, que ha sido manifestada en todo el mundo, puede ser considerada en cualquier Iglesia por todos cuantos deseen ver las cosas verdaderas. Y podemos enumerar a quienes fueron instituidos obispos por los apóstoles en las Iglesias y a quienes les han ido sucediendo hasta nosotros: ninguno de ellos ha enseñado ni conocido divagaciones heréticas... Pero, como sería muy prolijo enumerar las sucesiones que se han producido en todas las Iglesias, hablaremos de la mayor de ellas, la más conocida y la más antigua de todas, fundada y constituida en Roma por los dos gloriosísimos apóstoles Pedro y Pablo; la que posee la tradición de los apóstoles y la fe anunciada a los hombres, llegada a nosotros en virtud de la sucesión episcopal; de este modo confundiremos a todos cuantos de una u otra manera, ya por presunción, ya por vanagloria, ya por obcecación y juicio erróneo, se agrupan inoportunamente en otra parte. Es con esta Iglesia, debido a su más poderoso origen [propter potentiorem principalitatem], con la que ha de armonizar necesariamente toda Iglesia, es decir, los que en cualquier lugar permanecen fieles, pues en ella ha sido siempre conservada, por quienes a ella acuden de todas partes, esta tradición recibida de los apóstoles. Habiendo así fundado y edificado la Iglesia, los bienaventurados apóstoles transmitieron su administración episcopal a Lino, al que Pablo menciona en sus epístolas a Timoteo. A este le sucedió Anacleto, tras el cual el episcopado recayó en Clemente, el tercero después de los apóstoles, que conoció a los propios apóstoles y habló con ellos: aún resonaba en sus oídos la predicación de estos, y tenía ante sus ojos la tradición (aunque 32
  32. 32. no era él el único, pues otros muchos habían sobrevivido que habían sido instruidos por los apóstoles). En tiempos de este Clemente, y con ocasión de una muy viva discusión entre los hermanos que estaban en Corinto, fueron escritas importantes cartas por la Iglesia de Roma dirigidas a los Corintios para hacerles volver a la paz, restaurar su fe y enunciar la tradición que hacía poco habían recibido de los apóstoles (Ireneo de Lyon, Contra los herejes III,3,1-25). Sin embargo, en relación con la preocupación por otras comunidades eclesiales, a finales del siglo II asistimos a un cambio de actitud en los obispos de Roma, que adoptan una serie de medidas para intentar influir en la marcha de otras Iglesias. Algunas de ellas, como la discusión sobre la fecha de la celebración de Pascua, son ejemplos paradigmáticos de este cambio: mientras que en el año 160 se habían reunido el obispo de Roma, Aniceto, y el de Esmirna, Policarpo, y, tras debatir sobre la cuestión, no se habían puesto de acuerdo, pues ambos tenían tradiciones apostólicas diferentes, pero celebraron en común la eucaristía, se dieron el gesto de la paz y cada comunidad continuó con sus propias tradiciones, en cambio la reunión del año 195 entre Víctor I, obispo de Roma, y Polícrates de Éfeso, representante de las Iglesias de Asia Menor, no tuvo el mismo tono, pues, habiendo concluido como la vez anterior sin acuerdo (a causa de las tradiciones apostólicas diferentes: Pablo y Pedro en el caso romano, Felipe y Juan para las comunidades asiáticas), Víctor excomulgó a las Iglesias de Asia Menor, a pesar de la enérgica protesta de otros obispos (entre ellos Ireneo, haciendo honor a su nombre = «pacífico») y el hecho de que en este período las Iglesias de Asia Menor eran la zona con un mayor número de población cristiana, aparte de ser una de las más influyentes. 2. Desde Víctor I (ca. 190) a Dámaso (381): Roma, centro de la comunión eclesial Víctor I representó sin duda el inicio de un nuevo perfil de obispos, con un talante más autoritario tanto hacia afuera, como hemos visto en el caso de Polícrates de Éfeso, como hacia dentro, en respuesta a las tendencias disgregadoras existentes dentro de la comunidad romana. Un perfil que supuso una política de concentración de poder, que tuvo entre algunas de sus expresiones más llamativas la condena de ciertas escuelas cristianas de carácter heterodoxo, la exclusión de Roma de algunos defensores de la celebración de la Pascua según la fecha asiática o su opción por el cambio de la liturgia al latín. El hecho de que fuera el primer obispo de Roma no oriental (procedía de África y era latinoparlante) y el auge del monarquianismo modalista en Roma –un tipo de corriente heterodoxa que resaltaba de manera excluyente la unicidad de Dios– no son 33
  33. 33. ajenos a todo esto. Los obispos que sucedieron a Víctor I, uno de cuyos representantes más conocidos fue Calixto, y hasta mitad del siglo III, estuvieron más centrados en cuestiones internas de la propia comunidad, propiciando un tipo de Iglesia de carácter popular, frente a ciertas corrientes elitistas contrarias a la política de apertura al pecador arrepentido, muy centralizada jerárquicamente, con una buena organización tanto en el plano asistencial como ministerial, y bastante cerrada a las aportaciones culturales de su tiempo. Sin embargo, a partir de mediados del siglo III los obispos romanos empezaron a intervenir de nuevo en cuestiones que afectaban a la vida de otras comunidades eclesiales, oponiéndose en algunos casos a las posturas de otras Iglesias u obispos. Así, Esteban I (254-257) rehabilitó en su cargo a Basílides y Marcial, dos obispos hispanos depuestos por su comunidad y ratificados en su destitución por un sínodo africano presidido por el entonces obispo de Cartago, Cipriano (254). Fue el mismo Esteban I el que se enfrentó también durante los años 255-256 al obispo cartaginés con motivo del bautismo administrado por herejes, considerado como no válido por la Iglesia norteafricana. Lo novedoso en el caso de Esteban I no es la intervención en otras comunidades eclesiales, algo que ya había hecho con anterioridad el obispo de Roma, sino que esta actuación se legitimase sobre la primacía que la Iglesia de Roma tenía sobre las demás comunidades en base al texto de Mt 16,18-21 («Tú eres Pedro y sobre esta piedra edificaré mi Iglesia»). La respuesta de Cipriano se convirtió en clásica para toda la Antigüedad: el obispo de Roma tenía auctoritas (autoridad de carácter moral) pero no potestas (poder jurídico) sobre el resto de comunidades. Esta distinción de Cipriano no parece haber afectado en gran medida al proceso de intervención de Roma en otras comunidades eclesiales, pues pocos años más tarde, Dionisio, obispo de Roma entre el 259 y el 268, envió una carta a Dionisio de Alejandría, acusándolo de triteísmo. Y en el 272, siendo Félix obispo de Roma, se vio implicado en el episodio de la deposición del entonces obispo de Antioquía, Pablo de Samosata. Este recurrió a la autoridad imperial, que declaró legítimos poseedores de los bienes a los que estuviesen en comunión con los obispos de Italia y Roma. De esta forma se creó un precedente, según el cual la Iglesia de la ciudad imperial, Roma, se convertía en la sede de apelación en el caso de conflictos sin resolver de las Iglesias locales. Todo esto dio como resultado la idea de que en sus disputas con otras comunidades eclesiales las propuestas de Roma (como la fecha de Pascua, el bautismo de herejes, la disputa penitencial, las cuestiones teológicas…) eran al final aceptadas, a pesar de no contar con los mejores teólogos, quizá por su sentido práctico, lo que le otorgó un gran prestigio y la convicción de que en Roma se conservaba la fe de manera más pura que en 34
  34. 34. otras comunidades. Sin embargo, el denominado edicto de Milán (313), con el «giro constantiniano» que se produjo con posterioridad, así como la fundación de Constantinopla (330) dieron como resultado una profunda modificación en el papel que el obispo de Roma había jugado hasta este momento. Por un lado el reconocimiento creciente que iba teniendo la primacía de Iglesia de Roma, sobre todo en la parte occidental, quedó subsumido por la visión que Constantino tenía de la Iglesia como parte integrante del Imperio y, por lo tanto, sujeta a su control, pues él no solo se consideraba emperador, sino también pontífice máximo con la obligación de intervenir en las cuestiones internas de la Iglesia: Era a la Iglesia de Dios a la que [Constantino] dedicaba una especial preocupación, y cuando surgían diferencias entre unos y otros, según los diferentes países, organizaba sínodos de ministros de Dios, como si por voluntad divina hubiese sido nombrado algo así como un obispo común (Eusebio de Cesarea, Vida de Constantino I,44). Él era el «obispo de lo de fuera» (Vida de Constantino IV,24), considerado como el «decimotercer apóstol». Por otro lado la fundación de Constantinopla en la parte oriental del Imperio permitió la aparición ex novo de una gran sede episcopal con pretensiones apostólicas. Una sede que desde el inicio va a intentar contraponerse a Roma, por su común capitalidad, viéndose como la «nueva Roma». Sin embargo, mientras Roma va a verse beneficiada por la lejanía del emperador, que va a ir cambiando de corte a diversos lugares de Italia, lo que permitirá una mayor libertad de movimientos por parte del obispo de Roma, no sucederá lo mismo en Constantinopla, donde el emperador no solo está omnipresente, sino que mantiene una continua injerencia en la vida de la Iglesia constantinopolitana y oriental. A estos dos acontecimientos, que se produjeron a inicios del siglo IV, habría que añadir otros dos que se fueron desarrollando a lo largo de este siglo y que marcaron profundamente la vida de la Iglesia en este período: la aparición de las provincias eclesiásticas y la crisis arriana. El crecimiento y expansión de las comunidades cristianas durante el siglo IV, en consonancia con nuevas divisiones que se habían producido en el ámbito imperial, propició la aparición de una nueva unidad organizativa supradiocesana, que agrupaba diferentes provincias y que el Concilio de Nicea (325) denominará eparquía (canon 4), germen de lo que con posterioridad se conocerá como patriarcado. Sin embargo, el desarrollo de esta organización supralocal no fue uniforme en toda la 35
  35. 35. Iglesia: mientras Oriente lo hará rápidamente (Alejandría será la primera en conseguir esta función centralizadora y con posterioridad Antioquía), Occidente lo hará con posterioridad: la Iglesia africana en torno al obispo de Cartago, Roma para el centro y el sur de Italia, y Milán en el norte. Este nuevo modelo de organización corría el riesgo de hacer desaparecer la conciencia de Iglesia universal atomizada entre los diferentes patriarcados. Por otra parte, esta división se vio agudizada, sobre todo en Oriente, por la crisis arriana, que supuso no solo un enfrentamiento entre diferentes obispos e Iglesias locales, que se acusaban mutuamente de herejes, sino que cuestionó también la forma anterior de resolver los conflictos eclesiales, por medio de sínodos regionales, ya que diferentes sínodos podían contraponerse entre sí. El primer intento de resolución ante este grave problema fue la propuesta de un sínodo ecuménico o universal en el que estuviesen representadas todas (o al menos la mayoría) de las comunidades eclesiales. Era una medida muy sensata en sus orígenes, pero tenía como punto débil el hecho de que fuera el emperador, más interesado en la paz del imperio que en la verdad, el encargado de convocar y dirigir estos concilios ecuménicos. Además, podía darse el caso, y así se dio, de que a un sínodo ecuménico se le contrapusiese otro sínodo ecuménico, con las mismas pretensiones de ortodoxia, lo que daba lugar a una especie de división interna y bucle institucional difícil de solucionar. El segundo intento, propugnado por la Iglesia de Roma, fue la jerarquía de sínodos. Según esta propuesta los concilios menores podían ser anulados por los mayores o de más rango, una propuesta que se apoyaba en la común vinculación e intervención mutua entre las diferentes sedes principales y que tuvo entre sus principales representantes a Julio I (337-352), que en 341 convocó un sínodo en Roma en apoyo de Atanasio y Marcelo de Ancira en contra de lo acordado por los sínodos orientales, ya que para Julio I las decisiones de gran relevancia eclesial necesitaban la aprobación del obispo de Roma, como sucesor de Pedro, que había sido el primer obispo de Roma (Pablo dejaba de tener el papel tan clave que había gozado en la tradición romana): Ahora quieren algunos, sin habernos informado y después de haber procedido a su propio arbitrio, que nosotros les demos nuestra aprobación sin haber investigado la causa. No es este el tenor de las disposiciones de Pablo, ni tampoco el que se nos han transmitido los Padres. Es una forma de proceder extraña, un uso nuevo. Lo que os escribo es para el bien general; recibidlo, por tanto, con ánimo bien dispuesto, pues lo que hemos recibido del bienaventurado Pedro es lo que yo os transmito (Atanasio, Apología contra arrianos 35). Por último, a raíz del Concilio de Sárdica (343), donde se produjo una división irreconciliable entre los obispos orientales y occidentales, estos últimos propusieron otro 36
  36. 36. intento de solución: que en caso de condena de un obispo por un concilio provincial, el obispo podía recurrir al obispo de Roma para dictaminar si se debía ratificar la condena o pedir el juicio de apelación a los obispos de su provincia (cánones 3 y 3b). Aunque esta solución respondía a la praxis occidental y no fue aceptada por los obispos orientales, se vio como un precedente para casos similares: de hecho no será hasta inicios del siglo XIII cuando Inocencio III, papa desde el 1198 al 1216, no proponga la facultad de Roma para intervenir en las «causas mayores», es decir, aquellas que afectan al obispo de otra diócesis. En cualquier caso la crisis arriana dejó claro que, frente a un oriente dividido y sometido al poder imperial, Roma se mostraba cada vez más firme, sólida y estable, un baluarte en los momentos de graves dificultades, a la que se podía acudir esperando ayuda y auxilio. Y en este sentido el obispo de Roma gozará de una situación privilegiada debido a su larga tradición de preocupación y solidaridad con otras comunidades eclesiales, a la eficacia demostrada en la toma de decisiones sobre materias conflictivas y a su tradición apostólica, como muestra el edicto de Tesalónica, promulgado por el emperador Teodosio I en el año 380, por el que se declaraba al cristianismo como religión oficial del Imperio y donde se ponía como garantes de la auténtica religión católica a Pedro, obispo de Alejandría, y a Dámaso, obispo de Roma, consideradas como las dos sedes más importantes de oriente y occidente respectivamente. Bien es verdad que las expectativas no correspondían en algunos casos a la realidad y el obispo de Roma no tenía ni la capacidad jurídica, ni los recursos ni el conocimiento adecuado de las diferentes situaciones. De aquí algunas críticas a sus actuaciones, como la realizada por Basilio de Cesarea al papa Dámaso (366-384) con motivo del nombramiento del obispo de Antioquía (cf. Basilio, Carta 70). 3. Desde Dámaso (366-381) a León Magno (440-461): un papado con pretensiones universales (sollicitudo omnium ecclesiarum) Con Dámaso, al igual que hemos visto en Víctor I, asistimos a la aparición de un nuevo perfil del obispo de Roma, que podemos definir en gran medida como papa. Un modelo que partiendo de Dámaso, y bajo Siricio, Inocencio I y, sobre todo, León Magno llevará a un desarrollo notable de la idea del primado. A partir de ahora los papas no solo se consideran el centro de la comunión, sino que intervienen y están presentes en todas partes, con un estilo de carácter autoritativo muy parecido al que encontramos en la corte imperial, asociando a la sede romana algunas de las características de la antigua Roma. El apoyo y los donativos de la aristocracia 37
  37. 37. convertida al cristianismo, permitirá a los papas configurarse como los nuevos patronos y señores de Roma, como expresan la construcción de grandes edificios eclesiales, la organización de una numerosa burocracia y el crecimiento de su importancia en el plano eclesial y social. Dámaso (366-381), al que podemos considerar propiamente como el primer «papa», demostró ser un buen gestor de la vida comunitaria, prestando especial atención a la liturgia y el culto de los mártires. En relación con las otras Iglesias, participó activamente –aunque de manera bastante errada– en la elección del nuevo obispo de Antioquía y promovió, en competencia con Ambrosio de Milán, el derecho del obispo de Roma a la presidencia de las Iglesias occidentales. Una autoridad confirmada, como hemos visto, por el edicto de Tesalónica, aunque cuestionada por el Concilio I de Constantinopla (381), donde leemos: «El obispo de Constantinopla, por ser esta la nueva Roma, debe tener el primado de honor después del obispo de Roma» (canon 3). La línea de actuación iniciada por Dámaso fue continuada por Siricio (384-399), el primero en publicar las «decretales», es decir, cartas con leyes de carácter general para toda la Iglesia y asimismo el primero en atribuir al obispo Roma el «cuidado (sollicitudo) por todas las Iglesias» del que nos habla Pablo (2 Cor 11,28). Y a Siricio vendría a sumarse Inocencio I (401-417). Ante las peticiones de consulta por parte de ciertos obispos de Galia e Hispania, afirmó que lo que había enseñado Pedro, era guardado por la Iglesia de Roma y debería ser obedecido por el resto de Iglesias. Fue en su tiempo también cuando Agustín pronunció la famosa frase Roma locuta, causa finita, después de que el papa se hubiese sumado a la condena de Pelagio, que el obispo de Hipona había encabezado. Con León Magno (440-461), cuya muerte casi coincide con el del Imperio romano de Occidente, asistimos al final de un período y el inicio de otro, marcado por el gobierno de los pueblos germanos y la división en naciones independientes del antiguo territorio imperial. A este cambio de sociedad se corresponde un nuevo concepto de papado y una nueva manera de ser obispo de Roma, que encontró en la persona de León a su más brillante ejecutor. Excepcionalmente preparado en el campo de la política y la teología, disponía incluso de unas excelentes dotes literarias, que quedaron expresadas en sus cartas y homilías. Continúo la política de sus antecesores en el ámbito edilicio y la reforma de la liturgia, aunque tuvo que enfrentarse a la nueva situación política solo, sin el apoyo del poder civil, prácticamente inexistente, como dejó claro la invasión de los hunos liderados por Atila (452) o el nuevo saqueo de Roma por parte de los vándalos de Genserico (455), con éxito en el primer caso y no tanto en el segundo, pues solo evitó que los males fueran mayores. 38
  38. 38. Con respecto al primado de Roma establecerá una nueva fundamentación teológica basada en dos factores: la íntima unión entre Cristo y Pedro, príncipe de los apóstoles, por un lado, y la herencia apostólica que perdura en los obispos de Roma, sucesores y vicarios de Pedro, siempre presente en su Iglesia. Para justificar el papel del obispo de Roma empleará no solo categorías de corte jurídico y político, sino que hará un especial hincapié en el papel de Roma como ciudad eterna, con un papel providencial en la evangelización del mundo. León Magno mantendrá en todos los casos un exquisito cuidado y respeto al derecho de los obispos de otras Iglesias, a los que considera unidos en el «colegio de la caridad» (Cartas 5,2; 6,1; 12,2), o a los cánones de los sínodos, como demostró en sus intervenciones en Galia e Italia, o incluso en oriente, especialmente en la defensa de la fe de Calcedonia (451), donde participó activamente por medio su Tomo a Flaviano, aceptado por el concilio como perfecta síntesis cristológica y sin duda la aportación más importante de un obispo romano a la teología oriental. Pero la ironía de la historia no pudo ser mayor, pues precisamente en este mismo concilio el canon 17 ponía al obispo de Constantinopla como última instancia de recursos para los conflictos entre obispos (sobre todo orientales) y en el canon 28, no aceptado por la sede romana, se establecía la igualdad de derechos y competencias entre Roma y la «nueva Roma», Constantinopla: Siguiendo en todo los decretos de los Santos Padres y reconociendo el canon de los 150 obispos... que acaba de ser leído, tomamos y votamos las mismas decisiones respecto a los privilegios de la muy santa Iglesia de Constantinopla, la nueva Roma. En efecto, los Padres acordaron justamente a la sede de la antigua Roma sus privilegios, puesto que esta ciudad es la ciudad imperial. Por el mismo motivo, los 153 piadosos obispos han acordado iguales privilegios a la muy santa sede de la nueva Roma, juzgando con razón que la ciudad que es honrada con la presencia del emperador y del senado y que goza de los mismos privilegios que la antigua ciudad imperial de Roma, es como esta grande en asuntos eclesiásticos, siendo la segunda tras aquella; de manera que los metropolitanos de las diócesis del Ponto, Asia y Tracia, y los obispos de las regiones de estas diócesis situadas en las regiones bárbaras, serán ordenados por la muy santa sede de la muy santa Iglesia de Constantinopla, aunque, bien entendido, cada metropolitano de las susodichas diócesis ordena, con los obispos de la eparquía, como está prescrito por los diversos cánones; pero, como se ha dicho, los metropolitanos de dichas diócesis serán ordenados por el arzobispo de Constantinopla, después de la elección concordante hecha según la costumbre y notificada a este último (canon 28 del Concilio de Calcedonia). A pesar de que este canon no se oponía directamente a la primacía romana, su fundamentación de carácter político iba en contra del principio petrino defendido por Roma y suponía un cambio sustancial con respecto a la legislación anterior, al transformar la primacía de honor en primacía de jurisdicción, dotándola además con amplias competencias. De aquí que el canon fuera impugnado por León Magno, como 39
  39. 39. quedó claramente reflejado en una carta que envió al concilio: También es necesario salvaguardar los estatutos de los Santos Padres, que han sido fijados en Nicea por decretos inviolables: evoco la atención de Vuestra Santidad, para que los decretos de las Iglesias permanezcan, como han sido ordenados por los 318 Padres inspirados por Dios. La mala ambición no desee lo que no le pertenece, ni nadie intente engrandecerse, disminuyendo a los otros. El sentimiento de vanidad puede apoyarse enormemente en adulaciones torcidas y pretender robustecer sus pasiones con el pretexto de un concilio; nulo y sin efectos será todo lo que se aparte de los cánones de los Padres ya mencionados. Leyendo los escritos con los que rechacé las pretensiones del obispo de Constantinopla, Vuestra Santidad podrá conocer con qué respeto la Sede Apostólica trata estos cánones y que con el auxilio de nuestro Dios soy guardián de la fe católica y de las constituciones de nuestros Padres (León Magno, Carta al Concilio de Calcedonia). Este nuevo perfil del papado tiene entre sus expresiones más evidentes tres de los títulos con los que van a ser denominados los obispos de Roma durante este período: papa, vicario de Pedro y vicario de Cristo. La palabra «papa», que en sus inicios tuvo un uso de corte secular, pues designaba a personas de una especial estima o autoridad, se utilizará a partir de mediados del siglo III y sobre todo en el norte de África como un título de autoridad para dirigirse a los obispos (cf. Cipriano, Cartas 8; 23; 30). Siricio será el primero en designar con este término al obispo de Roma y Gregorio VII lo utilizará con carácter exclusivo. Aunque desde los inicios la autoridad del obispo de Roma va a estar fundamentada sobre la tradición de Pedro y Pablo, a partir de mediados del siglo III se va a focalizar el origen apostólico en la figura de Pedro: a raíz sobre todo del texto de Mt 16,18 («Tú eres Pedro, y sobre esta piedra edificaré mi Iglesia») llegará a considerar al obispo de Roma como sucesor de Pedro y, por lo tanto, titular del poder de las llaves, no el sentido de legislador o juez, sino como testigo cualificado al que hay que acudir para conocer correctamente la tradición. Un paso considerable en esta línea fue la denominación por parte de León Magno del obispo de Roma como vicario de Pedro, pues para él, del mismo modo que Pedro es vicario de Cristo, el obispo de Roma es vicario de Pedro. El título de «vicario de Cristo» se utilizaba de manera habitual para designar a los obispos en el siglo III. Sin embargo, no va a ser hasta el año 495 cuando aparezca por primera vez referido al obispo de Roma. Los papas lo utilizarán de manera habitual a partir del siglo VIII, pero será Inocencio III (1198-1216) el que lo empleará de manera exclusiva para referirse al obispo de Roma, sustituyendo en gran medida al título de vicario de Pedro. Aunque al principio tenía un significado de carácter sacramental, con el paso del tiempo fue adquiriendo cada vez más un valor jurídico. En el período analizado (desde los inicios hasta el 461) el primado de Roma y su 40

×