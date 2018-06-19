El Mito del papa de hitler - Rabino David G. Dalin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Traducci�n de Mario Lamberti 5 6 Para mi madre, Bella Dalin, y a la memoria de mi padre, el rabino William Dalin. Agradeci...
ste libro tuvo su g�nesis en un ensayo que escrib� sobre P�o XII y los jud�os, que fue publicado el 26 de febrero de 2001 ...
Sarna, Paola Tartakoff, Andrea Tornielli y Robert Louis Wilken. Tambi�n quisiera expresar mi gratitud a la Fundaci�n Earha...
universal por ayudar a los jud�os europeos�. Fue, como ha apuntado acertadamente un historiador, �universalmente alabado, ...
Tambi�n es importante porque la batalla sobre la reputaci�n del papa P�o XII es uno de los enfrentamientos de mayor import...
los ataques contra la Iglesia cat�lica. Los libros y art�culos en los que se ataca al catolicismo se han convertido en una...
En La Iglesia cat�lica y el Holocausto, la comprensi�n e interpretaci�n hist�rica del antisemitismo es igualmente rudiment...
antisemitismo europeo. De hecho, Goldhagen rechaza el Nuevo Testamento y el pensamiento cat�lico que se deriva de �l como ...
una advertencia para todas las personas religiosas respecto del odio existente en los corazones laicos que desean abolir l...
Eugene Fisher -doctor en cultura y educaci�n hebreas-lamentaba �que resultara triste constatar respecto de los medios de c...
merecieron ninguna rese�a por parte del New York Times Book Review, del New York Review of Books o de New Republic. La con...
cada motivaci�n (de P�o XII), pero no duda jam�s de aquellos que cuentan otra historia. Esto es propio de una falsa Todo e...
exagerado en sus ataques a la Iglesia que incluso sus amigos ideol�gicos le han criticado. En un art�culo para el New York...
muchos consideran "soluci�n final" para los embarazos no deseados�, no pasa desapercibida a Mclnerny, quien expone clarame...
jud�os italianos del Holocausto. En su libro de 1967 Los tres �ltimos papas y los jud�os, obra de meticulosa investigaci�n...
en Nuremberg, Kempner no duda en equiparar a los que difaman la figura de P�o XII con los revisionistas que niegan la comp...
actitud del Vaticano en tiempos del papa P�o XII, por quien he sentido el mayor respeto desde la etapa que pas� en Berl�n....
se incluyen las �rdenes de Hitler a las SS para raptar al Papa. Existen muchos documentos en los que buen n�mero de nazis ...
pa�ses que se encontraban bajo la ocupaci�n nazi. Cuando le preguntaron en una reciente entrevista si estaba de acuerdo co...
Desde 1962, Yad Vashem, el Memorial y Museo del Holocausto en Israel, ha reconocido y honrado a los �gentiles justos�; es ...
Hajj Amin AlHusseini, el maligno antisemita gran muft� de Jerusal�n, el l�der de los fundamentalistas isl�micos de Palesti...
historia, incluyendo en esta lista de la verg�enza al papa P�o XII. Pero todo esto es mala historia y poca formaci�n. El h...
principios del siglo XV, �el �nico sitio seguro que hab�a en Europa para los jud�os eran los estados del Papa�6. M�s que c...
cat�lica, desde sus primeros tiempos, nunca fueron responsables de las persecuciones f�sicas de los jud�os; y solamente Ro...
de otros pa�ses acud�an frecuentemente al papa Gregorio en busca de protecci�n, porque su fama era bien conocida a la hora...
Durante el siglo XIV, cuando se acus� a los jud�os de ser los responsables de la peste negra, el papa Clemente VI (1342-13...
su amigo Angel ben Manuel como su f�sico personal y �familiaris� (miembro de su entorno), �bajo la protecci�n de los santo...
las actividades normales (incluyendo la asistencia a las Cecil Roth acredita que Mart�n ofreci� a los jud�os �una vast�sim...
del Renacimiento, durante un periodo en el que se continu� la tradici�n papal del apoyo a los jud�os. Profundamente intere...
perseguidos. Durante el papado de Alejandro VI, la poblaci�n jud�a de Roma casi se duplic�, debido a los emigrados que ven...
italiano se mostr� mejor dispuesto hacia los jud�os que los papas del Renacimiento, especialmente los pertenecientes a la ...
Pfefferkorn declar� que la literatura talm�dica blasfemaba de Jes�s y del cristianismo. Los dominicos de Colonia ensalzaro...
Israel�41. Fue asimismo una figura tan respetada que cuando las disputas dividieron la comunidad jud�a de Roma, las autori...
Roma fue recibido muy jubilosamen te por multitud de jud�os y por el cardenal Egidio da Viterbo, un amigo del Papa muy ver...
hubiese llegado a gozar de la popularidad y de la hospitalidad de la que disfrut� en la corte papal es todo un indicador d...
anim� a los jud�os expulsados de otros pa�ses a que se establecieran en Italia, aceptando posteriormente a los marranos* (...
literatura inglesa, enraiz�ndose en la imaginaci�n popular, como lo demuestra la bien conocida historia de la abadesa en L...
Inocencio IV promulg� la primera de las bulas papales dedicada a refutar el libelo del crimen ritual, un decreto papal de ...
33 jud�os han sido condenados a muerte por tales sospechas hemos... prohibido tajantemente que tal cosa se repita en el fu...
arrestados de nuevo por tal acusaci�n sin fundamento, a menos que (cosa que consideramos imposible) sean cogidos en delito...
En 1650, Giovanni Battista de Marini, vicario general de la Orden dominica, trajo �instrucciones de Roma para los miembros...
a�os, desde 1878 hasta 1903, fue por entonces el segundo m�s largo de la historia despu�s del de P�o IX, su predecesor)74 ...
hab�a prolongado durante veinte a�os.78 Cuando no era m�s que un joven cura, a principios de los a�os 1870, Sarto conoci� ...
le pregunt� si hab�a pensado reconstruirlo y renovar los antiguos servicios religiosos hebreos.82 Tambi�n le dijo que se s...
El papa Benedicto XV (1914-1922) suprimi� los �ltimos vestigios de antisemitismo en la prensa italiana �vinculada al Papa�...
Cuatro meses m�s tarde, la buena voluntad papal fue puesta a prueba y, seg�n el hijo de Sokolow, result� en la salvaci�n d...
comunicaci�n, y �tambi�n el primero que mostr� una seria vocaci�n de alpinista�88. Pero, al margen de esas distinciones se...
hab�an perdido sus hogares y negocios en los pogroms.90 En 1928, ya Papa, firm� un decreto condenando el antisemitismo. �M...
(Con candente preocupaci�n). Dirigida a los obispos alemanes y le�da en su totalidad desde los p�lpitos de todas las igles...
que hab�a empezado a publicar panfletos �manifestando sentimientos de odio� hacia el pueblo jud�o. �En la medida en que la...
raciales, que copiaban el modelo de las infames leyes de Nuremberg redactadas por los nazis, prohib�an dar clases a los ma...
  1. 1. 2
  2. 2. 2 David G. Dalin 3 4 3
  3. 3. Traducci�n de Mario Lamberti 5 6 Para mi madre, Bella Dalin, y a la memoria de mi padre, el rabino William Dalin. Agradecimientos 11 1. El origen del mito 15 2. Papas en defensa de los jud�os 37 3. El futuro Papa 75 4. Un gentil justo: el papa P�o XII y el Holocausto 109 5. Los medios de comunicaci�n progresistas y la guerra de culturas 165 6. El muft� de Hitler: el antisemitismo musulm�n y la continua guerra isl�mica contra los jud�os 187 7. Juan Pablo II y la condena papal del antisemitismo 215 �ndice onom�stico 235 7 4
  4. 4. ste libro tuvo su g�nesis en un ensayo que escrib� sobre P�o XII y los jud�os, que fue publicado el 26 de febrero de 2001 en el Weekly Standard. Tengo una especial deuda de gratitud con mi amigo Joseph Bottum, antiguo editor de libros y arte del Weekly Standard, que me invit� a escribir este ensayo y otros dos posteriores relacionados con P�o XII, que tambi�n fueron publicados en el Weekly Standard. Le quedo agradecido por su continuo est�mulo y por su numerosas y constructivas ideas a la hora de revisar esos ensayos, que forman parte del presente volumen. Tambi�n tengo una deuda especial de gratitud con William Kristol, editor del Weekly Standard, por el continuado apoyo y est�mulo que me prest� en la realizaci�n de la presente obra. La publicaci�n de este libro me proporciona una buena oportunidad para mostrar mi agradecimiento a tres amigos y colegas que sacaron tiempo de sus ocupaciones para leer y comentar mis ensayos del Weekly Standard y tambi�n del presente manuscrito. Mi buen amigo Robert George, profesor de jurisprudencia en la C�tedra McCormick de la Universidad de Princeton y director del Programa James Madison de Ideales e Instituciones Americanas, de Princeton, que ha le�do y comentado mis escritos sobre P�o XII. Gracias a la invitaci�n de Robby George, tuve ocasi�n de pasar el curso acad�mico 2002-2003 como visitante en su Programa james Madison de la Universidad de Princeton, donde empec� a investigar y escribir este libro. Me siento agradecido al profesor George por sus constantes consejos, su aliento y su amistad a lo largo de muchos a�os. Tambi�n me siento muy agradecido a Michael Novak, especialista en Religi�n y Pol�tica P�blica de la George Frederick Jewet, en el Instituto Americano de la Empresa, que tambi�n ha le�do y estimulado mi investigaci�n y mi obra sobre P�o XII, y que fue fuente de muchos buenos consejos durante muchos a�os. En almuerzos ocasionales con Michael Novak, en el IAE, tuve ocasi�n de discutir, revisar y pulir muchas de las ideas y argumentos contenidos en este libro. Me siento tambi�n en deuda con William Doino por compartir conmigo (a trav�s de conversaciones telef�nicas y correos electr�nicos) su conocimiento enciclop�dico sobre P�o XII y el papado del siglo XX, y por su lectura cr�tica de varios cap�tulos del presente volumen. Durante la investigaci�n y la escritura de este libro, me he beneficiado enormemente del consejo y est�mulo de otros amigos y colegas que dedicaron tiempo a conversar conmigo sobre materiales relacionados con el tema de este libro, y leyeron y comentaron partes del manuscrito. Tambi�n quisiera expresar mi gratitud a cada una de las siguientes personas, cuyas apreciaciones y puntos de vista contribuyeron a enriquecer este libro: Marshall Breger, Gerard V. Bradley, William E Buckley, Jr., William Donohue, Mary Ann Glendon, Nicholas J. Healy, Jr., Russell Hittinger, David Klinghoffer, el rabino Daniel 8 Lapin, Mathew Levering, Roger McCaffrey, Joseph Pearce, el reverendo Richard John Neuhaus, el rabino David Novak, John E Rothmann, Ronald J. Rychlak, Jonatahn D. 5
  5. 5. Sarna, Paola Tartakoff, Andrea Tornielli y Robert Louis Wilken. Tambi�n quisiera expresar mi gratitud a la Fundaci�n Earhart, a la Fundaci�n William E. Simon y al Our Sunday Visitor Institute por su generoso apoyo financiero que hizo posible la realizaci�n de este libro. Finalmente quisiera agradecer a mis editores de la Regnery Publishing por su cuidadosa lectura y su correcci�n de mi manuscrito, y por sus muchas excelentes sugerencias para mejorarlo. Quisiera expresar de forma especial mi agradecimiento al editor ejecutivo de Regnery, Harry Crocker III, por su confianza y est�mulo en este proyecto desde el primer momento. Su continuo asesoramiento y sus numerosas sugerencias me han sido de incalculable valor. Tambi�n me siento en deuda con la gerente de Regnery, Paula Decker, por sus consejos y ayuda en la lectura de las pruebas y edici�n del manuscrito. Quedo agradecido a Harry y Paula por su acertada edici�n de mi manuscrito y por su infatigable paciencia y buen humor a la hora de contestar a mis m�ltiples preguntas sobre el proceso final de edici�n este libro. 9 esulta ir�nico que sesenta a�os despu�s del Holocausto -con un virulento antisemitismo por parte de los fundamentalistas isl�micos, que va creciendo r�pidamente tambi�n en medios seculares europeos-los medios de comunicaci�n de Occidente hayan tratado de denigrar al papa P�o XII (e incluso a toda la Iglesia cat�lica) por su antisemitismo. Nadie hubiera cre�do tal cosa en su momento. Desde el final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial hasta los �ltimos cinco a�os tras su muerte en 1958, el papa P�o XII goz� de una reputaci�n envidiable tanto entre los cristianos como entre los jud�os. Se le aclam� como �el inspirado profeta moral de la victoria� y �disfrut� de una aclamaci�n casi 6
  6. 6. universal por ayudar a los jud�os europeos�. Fue, como ha apuntado acertadamente un historiador, �universalmente alabado, por cat�licos y no cat�licos, como el l�der espiritual, no s�lo del catolicismo, sino tambi�n de la misma civilizaci�n occidental�'. En 1951, el famoso escritor brit�nico Graham Greene pudo elogiarlo como �un papa al que muchos de nosotros podr�amos colocar entre los m�s grandes�2, una afirmaci�n com partida por muchos otros cat�licos y jud�os que elogiaron al Papa por sus m�ltiples esfuerzos por salvar vidas jud�as durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. La difamaci�n de un Papa La campa�a ret�rica contra la conducta papal durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial empez� con la propaganda comunista, f�cilmente descalificadora, contra el s�lido anticomunismo del pont�fice. Pero esta campa�a denigratoria se hizo mayor tras el estreno en 1963, en Berl�n, de la obra El vicario, escrita por Rolf Hochhuth3, un joven autor alem�n de izquierdas (y antiguo miembro de las juventudes Hitlerianas). Hochhuth calumniaba a Eugenio Pacelli (que se convirti� en el papa P�o XII en 1939) al hacerlo colaborador de los nazis y un pont�fice fr�o y avaricioso, culpable de una cobard�a moral y de un silencio inexcusable ante la matanza sufrida por los jud�os de Europa a manos de los nazis. Promocionada como �la pieza teatral m�s controvertida de nuestro tiempo�, El vicario era una obra de ficci�n muy pol�mica, que no ofrec�a pruebas hist�ricas. No obstante, se convirti� en toda una sensaci�n, iniciando una catarata de controversias en 10 los medios de comunicaci�n y entre los intelectuales.4 Esto sucedi� hace cuarenta a�os. �Por qu� contin�a este mito? �Y por qu� es importante? Ante todo, es importante por el deber que tenemos contra�do con la verdad. 7
  7. 7. Tambi�n es importante porque la batalla sobre la reputaci�n del papa P�o XII es uno de los enfrentamientos de mayor importancia hist�rica en la guerra cultural. La clase intelectual de izquierdas no quiere denigrar solamente al catolicismo, sino a todo el cristianismo e, incluso, al juda�smo. No es una mera coincidencia que algunos de los m�s destacados atacantes del papa -incluyendo a james Carroll, autor de Constantine's Sword [La espada de Constantino] y a Garry Wills, autor de Papal Sin (Pecado Papal)5-sean tambi�n notables cr�ticos del �ltimo papa Juan Pablo II. Muy pocos de los m�ltiples y m�s recientes libros sobre P�o XII y el Holocausto son, en realidad, obras sobre P�o XII y el Holocausto. Los mayores ataques contra el Papa y la Iglesia cat�lica son en verdad argumentos intracat�licos sobre la direcci�n que hoy toma la Iglesia. El Holocausto es sencillamente el m�s grande de los clubs al que pueden acudir los cat�licos progresistas contra los cat�licos tradicionales en su intento de aplastar al papado y, por ende, a la ense�anza cat�lica tradicional, especialmente en temas relacionados con la sexualidad, incluyendo el aborto, la contraconcepci�n, el celibato y el papel de las mujeres en la Iglesia. La pol�mica antipapal de ex seminaristas como Garry Wills y John Cornwell, autor de Hitler's Pope (El Papa de Hitler)6 o de ex sacerdotes como James Carroll y de otros caducos o furiosos cat�licos de izquierdas, trata de explotar la tragedia del pueblo jud�o durante el Holocausto para impulsar su propia agenda pol�tica, que tiende a forzar cambios en la Iglesia cat�lica de hoy. Esta trampa del Holocausto tiene que ser repudiada. La verdad sobre el papa P�o XII - que la mayor�a de los medios de comunicaci�n ha ignorado mientras, por el contrario, ayudaba a promocionar libros de una historia falsificada-tiene que ser restablecida. La guerra pol�tica y cultural contra la tradici�n -de la que la controversia con el papa P�o XII es tan s�lo un microcosmos-tiene que ser reconocida por lo que es en realidad: un asalto a la instituci�n de la Iglesia cat�lica y de la religi�n tradicional. Resulta sorprendente que existan tan pocos comentarios sobre la extremada naturaleza de 8
  8. 8. los ataques contra la Iglesia cat�lica. Los libros y art�culos en los que se ataca al catolicismo se han convertido en una industria pr�spera. Un ejemplo de esto es el n�mero del 21 de enero de 2002 de New Republic, que publica el ensayo de Jonah Goldhagen: ��Qu� habr�a hecho Jes�s?�, que constituye uno de los ataques m�s importantes contra la Iglesia cat�lica romana (y en particular contra el papa P�o XII) que jam�s se hayan visto publicados en una revista americana de relevancia. New Republic 11 dedic� veinticuatro p�ginas de la diatriba anticat�lica de Goldhagen, resalt�ndolas en la cubierta de su ejemplar. A finales de 2002, Goldhagen ampli� su ensayo convirti�ndolo en un libro de ataque a la Iglesia, A Moral Reckoning (La Iglesia cat�lica y el Holocausto), que ha a�adido m�s le�a al fuego de la controversia sobre el papel desempe�ado por el Vaticano durante el Holocausto.? Goldhagen no es ajeno a esta controversia. En 1996, cre� expectaci�n internacional con la publicaci�n de su libro Hitler's Willing Executioners (Los verdugos voluntarios de Hitler)8, que recibi� una amplia cobertura por parte de los medios de comunicaci�n y permaneci� durante muchas semanas en la lista de libros m�s vendidos del New York Times. En Los verdugos voluntarios, la explicaci�n dada por Goldhagen al Holocausto es sencilla y simplista: la verg�enza del Holocausto deber�a establecerse en todo alem�n corriente y en su exclusiva y mal�vola tendencia al antisemitismo, cuyo �nimo fue la eliminaci�n de los jud�os. El Holocausto, afirmaba Goldhagen, es atribuible al antisemitismo criminal y �eliminacionista� manifestado ampliamente en el pueblo alem�n, e intr�nseco a su car�cter. De esta suerte, el exterminio de jud�os por los nazis pudo tener lugar dado que la inmensa mayor�a del pueblo alem�n ya estaba predispuesto a matar jud�os; se convirtieron en voluntarios y entusiastas seguidores del liderazgo nazi y de sus exitosos esfuerzos para llevar a cabo la Soluci�n Final. Mientras Goldhagen ganaba celebridad internacional, los simplistas argumentos de su libro eran ampliamente criticados por eruditos e historiadores serios.9 9
  9. 9. En La Iglesia cat�lica y el Holocausto, la comprensi�n e interpretaci�n hist�rica del antisemitismo es igualmente rudimentaria y simplista. Es, tambi�n, irresponsablemente deshonesta y confusa. Goldhagen condena al cristianismo, y espec�ficamente a la Iglesia cat�lica, como fuente preeminente del antisemitismo en la Antig�edad, en la Edad Media y en nuestros d�as. As�, La Iglesia cat�lica y el Holocausto est� lleno de errores, de malas interpretaciones hist�ricas y de supresiones de pruebas que contradir�an sus argumentaciones. Por ejemplo, algunas de las fechas que da para el establecimiento de los guetos en Europa est�n equivocadas. El establecimiento del gueto jud�o de Roma, uno de los hitos m�s tr�gicos en la historia de las relaciones entre cat�licos y jud�os, tuvo lugar en 1556, y no en 1555, como afirma Goldhagen. De igual forma, el gueto de Venecia se cre� en 1517, y no en 1516, como dice el mismo autor; mientras que el de Frankfurt se estableci� en 1462, y no en 1460. Al fechar la creaci�n del gueto de Viena en 1570, se equivoca en m�s de cincuenta a�os, puesto que los jud�os de Viena no fueron confinados en guetos hasta 1626. Goldhagen considera a P�o XII como el s�mbolo del mal y repite casi todas las acusaciones que se le hicieron, incluyendo las m�s desacreditadas y conden�ndolo como 12 antisemita y colaborador de la Alemania nazi. Pero no limita su diatriba anticat�lica solamente a P�o XII. Su antipat�a irresponsable llega al cl�max en el ataque que hace tambi�n al papa Juan Pablo II y a la Iglesia cat�lica de hoy, minimizando o ignorando pr�cticamente el hist�rico papel desempe�ado por Juan Pablo II como amigo del pueblo jud�o; y como el Papa que hizo m�s que ning�n otro por fomentar una era sin precedentes en el di�logo y la reconciliaci�n entre cat�licos y jud�os. Goldhagen identifica tambi�n cristianismo con antisemitismo. Declara que �la responsabilidad m�xima del odio producido en cualquier �poca hist�rica en Occidente hacia el juda�smo recae en el cristianismo; y, m�s espec�ficamente, en la Iglesia cat�lica�10; ignorando, de este modo, el antisemitismo ateo de la Rusia sovi�tica, y el hecho de que los nazis que perpetraron el Holocausto eran tan antisemitas como anticristianos. Para Goldhagen, como para Carroll y otros cr�ticos del Papa, el antisemitismo constituye uno de los valores esenciales del catolicismo, origen del 10
  10. 10. antisemitismo europeo. De hecho, Goldhagen rechaza el Nuevo Testamento y el pensamiento cat�lico que se deriva de �l como un elemento antisemita con el que se establece una �evidente relaci�n en la g�nesis del Goldhagen ve a P�o XII y su supuesto antisemitismo como algo que cab�a esperar, desde el momento en que considera �la jerarqu�a profundamente antisemita de la Iglesia, una cultura institucional centrada y animada por la idea de que todos los jud�os fueron asesinos de Cristo, y responsables de muchos de los males de la moderni Como ha anotado el erudito jud�o Michael Berenbaum, Goldhagen �omite toda menci�n a la tradici�n de tolerancia�13 existente en el pensamiento cat�lico romano, pasado y presente. Interpreta err�neamente a los primeros jefes de la Iglesia que abogaron por la tolerancia con los jud�os; y el sesgado tratamiento que hace de la opini�n de San Agust�n sobre los jud�os y el juda�smo es especialmente abrumador. De igual modo, la afirmaci�n sin fundamento sobre que �no existe diferencia alguna entre el "antijuda�smo" de la Iglesia y su heredero, el antisemitismo europeo� que condujo al Holocausto, es tosca y equivocada y resulta impropia de cualquier historiador que se precie. El libro de Goldhagen -a pesar de una profunda falta de erudici�n desinteresada-le ha servido para concederle un puesto relevante en la lista de los escritores anticat�licos; y merece figurar al lado de la alarmante obra de Paul Blanshard, publicada en 1949, American Freedom and Catholic Power [Libertad americana y poder cat�lico]. El libro de Blanshard, repetidamente editado, ofreci� todo un arsenal de datos a los lectores anticat�licos. Goldhagen se ha convertido en uno de los portavoces de los izquierdistas que detestan al catolicismo por la posici�n que la Iglesia mantiene ante el aborto, los derechos de los homosexuales o la ordenaci�n de mujeres. Si, como se�al� en cierta ocasi�n el te�logo jud�o Will Herberg �el anticatolicismo es el antisemitismo de los intelectuales jud�os seglares�, entonces Goldhagen es el m�s significativo antisemita de cuantos jud�os se muestran cr�ticos con el papado. 13 La exigencia de Goldhagen de que la Iglesia cat�lica, tal como la conocemos, sea abolida por representar una desgracia y un peligro para todos nosotros, deber�a constituir 11
  11. 11. una advertencia para todas las personas religiosas respecto del odio existente en los corazones laicos que desean abolir la religi�n tradicional. No es sorprendente que su libro haya liderado una corriente de anticatolicismo. Pero constituye un esc�ndalo editorial e intelectual que un editor de la importancia de Knopf -y una publicaci�n tan progresista como New Republic-lo haya impreso. Pero tal esc�ndalo se hace comprensible si tenemos en cuenta el mito del �Papa de Hitler�, que los medios de comunicaci�n de izquierdas tanto se esforzaron en promover. Cuando se public� en 1999 la obra de Cornwell El Papa de Hitler, el libro pronto se convirti� en un best sellen internacional. Cornwell calificaba al papa P�o XII como �el cl�rigo m�s peligroso de la Historia moderna�, sin el cual �Hitler jam�s hubiera sido capaz de llevar a cabo el Holocausto�. A los lectores de la obra de Cornwell se les hac�a creer que antes de ser elegido Papa, Pacelli hab�a sido un devoto seguidor y defensor de Hitler. Por el contrario, como veremos m�s adelante, fue uno de sus primeros y m�s directos cr�ticos. Fragmentos de El Papa de Hitler fueron publicados en Vanity Fair y en el Sunday Times londinense. Los comentaristas de izquierdas trataron favorablemente la obra de Cornwell, sin haberse preocupado, por lo que parece, de investigar la veracidad de sus asertos. Cornwell se convirti� en una celebridad a la que hab�a que leer, comentar y publicitar, y a la que se concedi� un vergonzoso protagonismo en el programa televisivo 60 minutos. Posteriormente, Cornwell tuvo que retractarse de sus afirmaciones, pero no lo hizo porque se viera presionado por los medios de comunicaci�n, que tan alegremente se hab�an hecho eco de sus conclusiones no comprobadas (y fuertemente antirreligiosas).14 12
  12. 12. Eugene Fisher -doctor en cultura y educaci�n hebreas-lamentaba �que resultara triste constatar respecto de los medios de comunicaci�n laicos que se haya llegado a publicar esa flagrante diatriba anticat�lica, y mucho menos que se haya convertido en un aut�ntico best seller�15. Se han publicado recientemente una serie de libros escritos por eruditos cat�licos como Ronald J. Rychlak, Pierre Blet, Margherita Marchione, Ralph McInerny, Justus George Lawler y Jos� S�nchez, que defienden la figura del papa P�o XII. En ellos se muestran pruebas bien documentadas de los esfuerzos papales para salvar y proteger a los jud�os durante el Holocausto, refrendando c�mo la diplomacia del Papa y del Vaticano llevaron a cabo operaciones de rescate para salvar a cientos de miles de jud�os y otras v�ctimas inocentes del nazismo. Pero estas obras -por muy bien documentadas que est�n-han sido virtualmente ignoradas por los medios izquierdistas, y nunca han sido publicadas por las grandes editoriales sino por otras cat�licas muy modestas. De este modo, jam�s llegaron a aparecer en las listas de los libros m�s vendidos; de hecho, 14 incluso resultan dif�ciles de encontrar en las cadenas importantes de librer�as.16 El mejor de estos libros, Hitler, the War, and the Pope [Hitler, la guerra y el Papa], de Rychlak -el estudio m�s completo, m�s elegante y mejor documentado de cuantos se han hecho hasta la fecha-proporciona una devastadora refutaci�n, punto por punto, de los alegatos hechos por Cornwell. The Defamation of Pius XII [La difamaci�n de P�o XII] de Ralph Mclnerny, un eminente profesor de filosof�a cristiana medieval de la universidad de Notre Dame, tambi�n ha sido pr�cticamente ignorado. Al contrario de los libros de Cornwell, Wills y Carroll, estas defensas eruditas de la figura de P�o XII no 13
  13. 13. merecieron ninguna rese�a por parte del New York Times Book Review, del New York Review of Books o de New Republic. La consecuencia de todo ello es que al mito del Papa de Hitler se le ha concedido la m�xima importancia por parte de los eruditos, mientras que la verdad sobre la actuaci�n de P�o XII como defensor de los jud�os, en el momento m�s cr�tico de su historia, se ha limitado a ser conocida por una minor�a cat�lica. Esto sucede tambi�n con lo que se refiere a las acusaciones contra el Papa, aunque resulten evidentemente hist�ricas. Por ejemplo, en el relato �sensacionalista y carente de fiabilidad� de El Papa de Hitler de Cornwell, como hace notar Eugene Fisher, �Pacelli no solo es el �nico responsable por el ascenso y triunfo de Hitler en los a�os 1930, sino que es tambi�n responsable del estallido de la Primera Guerra Mundial... La Alemania nazi tuvo las manos libres, y virtualmente todas las desgracias del siglo XX hay que buscarlas en un �nico cat�lico Otros comentaristas han atacado la falsa erudici�n de Cornwell, pero sin que ello llegara a perjudicar al mito. Por ejemplo, el historiador jud�o William D. Rubenstein, una notoria autoridad en el tema del Holocausto, ha calificado El Papa de Hitler de �ejercicio maligno de difamaci�n y aniquilaci�n de car�cter�18. Uno de los comentarios m�s devastadores contra la mencionada obra procedi� del columnista y editorialista religioso del Newsweek, Kenneth L. Woodward, que describi� el libro de Cornwell como �el ejemplo cl�sico de lo que sucede cuando un periodista mal informado adopta los aires de la erudici�n m�s soberbia... La mayor parte de sus fuentes son secundarias y est�n escritas por los detractores m�s enconados de Pacelli. Errores de hecho e ignorancia de contexto son elementos que aparecen en casi todas las p�ginas. Cornwell se cuestiona 14
  14. 14. cada motivaci�n (de P�o XII), pero no duda jam�s de aquellos que cuentan otra historia. Esto es propio de una falsa Todo ello es cierto, pero el mito del Papa de Hitler es un instrumento demasiado conveniente para los que quieren denigrar al papado, al cristianismo y a la religi�n tradicional. El notable historiador Phillip Jenkins tiene raz�n cuando dice que �El Papa de Hitler s�lo puede ser entendido como una serie de golpes bajos contra la Iglesia cat�lica moderna y, de forma m�s espec�fica, contra el papado de Juan Pablo II�20. En Pecado Papal, Garry Wills no s�lo ataca a P�o XII por el Holocausto, sino 15 tambi�n a Juan Pablo II, como heredero y defensor de las �estructuras de enga�o� (como aparece en el subt�tulo de la obra) de la Iglesia. En su siguiente libro, Why I Am a Catholic [Por qu� soy cat�lico], Wills condena todo el papado, tanto el medieval como el moderno. Como apunta Phillip Jenkins, seg�n Wills, el Concilio Vaticano Segundo represent� �un breve momento de iluminaci�n progresista, pero una vez m�s descendi� la oscuridad infernal en la figura de Juan Pablo II, al que Wills pinta como un cr�dulo megal�mano�, m�s culpable que P�o XII.21 Aunque ataca al papado como �una instituci�n profundamente viciada�22, Wills, al igual que Cornwell, se considera parte de una oposici�n progresista �pero leal� dentro del conservador pontificado de Juan Pablo II. Pero uno puede preguntarse con raz�n si esta �leal oposici�n� de Wills y de otros cr�ticos papales recientes puede considerarse verdaderamente leal. Wills condena a Juan Pablo II por respaldar las ense�anzas tradicionales de la Iglesia en temas tales como el celibato sacerdotal, la anticoncepci�n, el aborto, la homosexualidad, la ordenaci�n de mujeres, la infalibilidad papal, la doctrina de la Presencia Real en la eucarist�a, la sucesi�n apost�lica, la Inmaculada Concepci�n, la Asunci�n y el propio Magisterio. Wills pide el final del sacerdocio �tal como se ha conocido a lo largo de muchos siglos�, mientras aboga por la ordenaci�n de las mujeres, la abolici�n del celibato sacerdotal y el final de la supremac�a papal, tal como se entiende. Como ha dicho recientemente un cr�tico de Wills: �Lo que nos encontramos en Wills es un cat�lico (pero) sus ataques a la Iglesia son tan fundamentales como para preguntarse qu� significado tiene para �l esa palabra�23. Por lo dem�s, Wills es tan 15
  15. 15. exagerado en sus ataques a la Iglesia que incluso sus amigos ideol�gicos le han criticado. En un art�culo para el New York Times, el fil�sofo Richard Rorty estaba de acuerdo con la recomendaci�n de Wills de �superar la tiran�a papal�; pero propon�a llevar ese razonamiento a su l�gica conclusi�n final, afirmando que si lo que dice Wills es cierto, �entonces no est� muy claro por qu� necesitamos una iglesia de Cristo�, en absoluto.24 En una cr�tica aguda y mordaz a Wills, publicada en Commonweal, Eamon Duffy, de la universidad de Cambridge, quiz�s la m�xima autoridad de historia del papado, escribi�: Hay algo repulsivamente sectario en las iracundas certezas progresistas de Wills: su convicci�n plena e incualificable de que todo cat�lico bien pensante debe de estar de acuerdo con �l; y que las posiciones que rechaza no pueden ser sostenidas m�s que por las jerarqu�as tir�nicas y por intelectuales de baja estofa. Cada tema que toca se abre y se cierra, encontrando en las obras convencionales de los comentarios b�blicos o de historia popular que guarda en su biblioteca particular pruebas irrefutables de lo que dice. Los argumentos de la Iglesia no son rid�culos prima facie, de la forma en que los caracteriza Wills. No se esfuerza mucho por presentar los argumentos y razones esgrimidos por la Iglesia cat�lica; en su lugar emplea todo su tiempo en vituperar sus conclusiones.25 Ralph Mclnerny, distinguido fil�sofo y novelista de la universidad de Notre Dame, ha 16 argumentado que las cr�ticas de los cat�licos progresistas al papa P�o XII est�n motivadas por la aversi�n sentida hacia el papa Juan Pablo II; en particular hacia la postura mantenida por este �ltimo con respecto a la �cultura de la muerte� representada, sobre todo, por la aceptaci�n del aborto, que muchos de los cr�ticos de P�o XII (y de Juan Pablo II) apoyan abiertamente. La iror�a de que los detractores de P�o XII �al atacarlo por no haberse opuesto a la Soluci�n Final de Hitler y, sin embargo, apoyar lo que 16
  16. 16. muchos consideran "soluci�n final" para los embarazos no deseados�, no pasa desapercibida a Mclnerny, quien expone claramente su incongruencia moral.26 Para los cr�ticos, el argumento es que tanto P�o XII como la Iglesia cat�lica deben cargar con la ignominia del Holocausto. Todav�a m�s: la culpa se debe a los aspectos de la Iglesia representados por el �ltimo papa, Juan Pablo II. La reafirmaci�n de este �ltimo en las ense�anzas tradicionales de la Iglesia se funde con el supuesto antisemitismo de P�o XII. La actual posici�n de la autoridad papal se encuentra en l�nea directa con su complicidad en el exterminio nazi de los jud�os. Esto no es m�s que una comparaci�n moral monstruosa, y una manipulaci�n del Holocausto a la que deben oponerse los jud�os. El Holocausto no puede ser utilizado leg�timamente para usos partidistas en tal debate. Esto es a�n m�s cierto cuando tal intento se enfrenta al testimonio de los supervivientes del Holocausto que alaban los esfuerzos hechos en su favor por el papa P�o XII. Y representa una ignominia extender la condena que merecen exclusivamente Hitler y los nazis a un Papa que fue amigo de los jud�os y que se opuso a Hitler y a los nazis. Los jud�os, sean cuales sean los sentimientos que alberguen hacia el catolicismo, tienen el deber de rechazar los argumentos que usurpan la realidad del Holocausto y la utilizan en la guerra que la izquierda mantiene contra la Iglesia cat�lica, que solamente servir�a para minar las bases del cristianismo y del juda�smo por igual, debido al enorme desprecio mostrado en sus cr�ticas por la religi�n tradicional y por la verdad. La defensa de un Papa Que algunos papas, tanto medievales como modernos, fueron antijud�os es un hecho hist�rico. Ciertamente, P�o XII tambi�n tuvo detractores jud�os en el pasado. En 1964, por ejemplo, Guenther Lewy public� The Catholic Church and Nazi Germany [La Iglesia cat�lica y la Alemania nazi]; y Saul Friedlander escribi� en 1966 Pius XII and the Third Reich [P�o XII y el Tercer Reich]. Ambas obras afirman que el anticomunismo de P�o XII le condujo a apoyar a Hitler como baluarte defensivo contra la Uni�n Sovi�tica. La erudici�n el an�lisis hist�rico-de ambos libros fueron notablemente cuestionados; y Livia Rothkirchen, la historiadora de la Juder�a Eslovaca en Yad Vashem, y del memorial y museo del Holocausto en Jerusal�n, escribi� una importante y clarificadora revisi�n del libro de Friedlander. No obstante, por cada detractor jud�o, P�o XII ha tenido la fortuna de poseer un 17 defensor asimismo jud�o. Entre todos ellos destaca el historiador y diplom�tico Pinchas Lapide, c�nsul de Israel en Mil�n, que tuvo ocasi�n de hablar con muchos supervivientes 17
  17. 17. jud�os italianos del Holocausto. En su libro de 1967 Los tres �ltimos papas y los jud�os, obra de meticulosa investigaci�n y de f�cil lectura, Lapide expone con claridad que P�o XII �fue el instrumento capital para salvar al menos a 700.000 jud�os, pero probablemente a m�s de 860.000, de una muerte segura a manos de los nazis�. La obra de Lapide sigue siendo el libro m�s importante escrito por un estudioso jud�o sobre el tema. El representante de la Liga Anti-Difamaci�n, de Roma, Joseph L. Lichten, escribi� una monograf�a en 1963, que ha tenido notable influencia y ha sido muy citada. La obra, que lleva por t�tulo A Question of Judgment [Cuesti�n de juicio], constituye una refutaci�n del falso y malicioso alegato hecho por Rolf Hochhuth en su obra El vicario, documentando para la posterioridad la elevada opini�n que los l�deres jud�os tuvieron de P�o XII durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial e inmediatamente despu�s. Jeno Levai, el gran historiador jud�o h�ngaro, se sinti� tan molesto por las acusaciones del llamado �silencio� papal que escribi� Hungarian Jewry and the Papacy: Pius XII Did Not Remain Silent [La juder�a h�ngara y el Papado: P�o XII no permaneci� callado], publicada en ingl�s en 1968 con introducci�n y ep�logo de Robert M.W. Kempner, fiscal jefe de Estados Unidos en el juicio de Nuremberg. En 1938, Jeno Levai tuvo ocasi�n de ver a Eugenio Pacelli cuando el entonces Secretario de Estado del Vaticano entreg� una serie de documentos contra el nazismo y el comunismo en Budapest. A�os m�s tarde, cuando surgieron los primeros cargos contra Pacelli, Levai, que se hab�a convertido en uno de los estudiosos del Holocausto m�s eminentes de Europa, se lanz� a su defensa. El magistral trabajo de Levai, lamentablemente ignorado por la mayor�a de los cr�ticos del Papa, rebate todas las acusaciones hechas contra P�o XII, centr�ndose en la experiencia de los jud�os h�ngaros. Utilizando los archivos estatales y eclesi�sticos de Hungr�a, Levai demostr� de qu� manera tanto el nuncio papal como los obispos �intervinieron una y otra vez siguiendo las instrucciones del Papa�; y que gracias a tales instrucciones �en el oto�o e invierno de 1944 no hab�a pr�cticamente ninguna instituci�n de la Iglesia cat�lica de Budapest en la que no encontraran refugio los jud�os perseguidos�27. La impresionante introducci�n y el ep�logo hechos por Robert M.W. Kempner al estudio de Levai son sumamente valiosos y contundentes. Como fiscal jefe de Estados Unidos 18
  18. 18. en Nuremberg, Kempner no duda en equiparar a los que difaman la figura de P�o XII con los revisionistas que niegan la completa realidad del Holocausto: En los �ltimos a�os se han multiplicado los intentos rebuscados o maliciosos de oscurecer, o de interpretar perversamente, este hecho hist�rico... Nos preocupa aqu� 18 otro m�todo deliberado, o cuando menos aplicado de forma muy negligente, que pretende reducir la culpa de quienes fueron realmente responsables. Este procedimiento se basa en centrar la culpabilidad de los hechos del Holocausto no en Hitler, como figura central de la liquidaci�n sistem�tica, sino en el papa P�o XII. El m�todo seguido es el de propalar tanto en escritos como en obras de teatro una nueva teor�a que viene a decir lo siguiente: el papa P�o XII nunca elev� ninguna protesta en�rgica contra la �Soluci�n Final para el pueblo jud�o� de Hitler; y que debido a ello la cat�strofe alcanz� las dimenciones sabidas. Tanto la premisa como las conclusiones que se pueden extraer de esto son igualmente insostenibles. Los archivos del Vaticano, de las autoridades diocesanas y del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Ribbentrop contienen una serie de protestas tanto directas como indirectas, diplom�ticas y p�blicas, secretas y abiertas.28 En el ep�logo del libro, Kempner a�ade: Yo mismo me siento plenamente familiarizado con... el importante papel de la Iglesia cat�lica en la lucha contra la �Soluci�n Final en Hungr�a�, y siempre lo he resaltado, entre otros lugares en mi obra Eichman and His Accomplices. Ni la obra de Rolf Hochhuth... ni los libros de Guenther Lewy y Saul Friedlander proporcionan raz�n alguna para cambiar este punto de vista. Los documentos de la Iglesia publicados por primera vez en este libro de Leva�... fortalecen mi opini�n favorable respecto de la 19
  19. 19. actitud del Vaticano en tiempos del papa P�o XII, por quien he sentido el mayor respeto desde la etapa que pas� en Berl�n.29 Varios estudiosos jud�os se han manifestado en defensa de P�o XII como respuesta a los nuevos ataques producidos desde la publicaci�n de El Papa de Hitler. Michael Tagliacozzo, la m�xima autoridad sobre el tema de las redadas nazis contra los jud�os de Roma, y superviviente �l mismo de esas redadas, ha defendido intensamente el papel de P�o XII durante la ocupaci�n nazi de Roma, documentando que el mismo Papa fue un instrumento a la hora de salvar la vida de cinco mil jud�os romanos que, siguiendo las instrucciones papales, hallaron refugio en los numerosos conventos y monasterios de Roma. Tras haber vivido el terror de la ocupaci�n nazi de Roma y estudiado los primeros documentos referentes al tema, Tagliacozzo no tiene m�s que palabras de alabanza para P�o XII. �S� que muchos critican al papa Pacelli�, dijo en una reciente entrevista. �Tengo una carpeta en mi despacho de Israel que se titula "Calumnias contra P�o XII", pero no puedo estar de acuerdo con eso. El papa Pacelli fue el �nico que intervino para impedir la deportaci�n de jud�os el 16 de octubre de 1943, e hizo mucho para ocultar y salvar a miles de Los documentos m�s significativos de los archivos italianos sobre el Holocausto prueban palmariamente lo que dice Tagliacozzo; es decir, que las acciones y protestas de P�o XII fueron decisivas a la hora de rescatar al 80 por ciento de los jud�os romanos. Richard Breitman (el �nico historiador autorizado a estudiar los archivos del espionaje americanos clasificados desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial) apunt� que los 19 documentos secretos demuestran hasta qu� punto �Hitler estaba molesto con la Santa Sede porque �sta escond�a a los En algunos de dichos documentos, como ya es p�blico, 20
  20. 20. se incluyen las �rdenes de Hitler a las SS para raptar al Papa. Existen muchos documentos en los que buen n�mero de nazis comparten la opini�n del jerarca Reinhard Heydrich, que dijo a sus subordinados a finales de la primavera de 1943: �No debi�ramos olvidarnos de que a la larga el Papa de Roma es un enemigo del nacionalsocialismo tan grande como Churchill o Roo Sir Martin Gilbert es otro de los m�s destacados defensores jud �os de P�o XII. Gilbert, el aclamado bi�grafo oficial de Winston Churchill, es ampliamente conocido como uno de los historiadores y bi�grafos m�s distinguidos y respetados de nuestros d�as. Escribi� numerosas obras sobre el Holocausto, entre las que se encuentran: The Holocaust: A History of the Jews of Europe During the Second World War [El Holocausto: la historia de los jud�os europeos durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial], Auschwitz and the Allies [Auschwitz y los aliados] y NeverAgain: A History of the Holocaust [Nunca m�s: la historia del Holocausto]. Estas obras resultan indispensables para todo aquel que quiera indagar en el Holocausto. Los documentos de Gilbert muestran c�mo P�o XII fue una de las primera figuras en hacer p�blica la condena de las atrocidades nazis (a trav�s de Radio Vaticano) y en hablar en defensa de los jud�os europeos. En su libro m�s reciente, The Righteous: The Unsung Heroes of the Holocaust [Los justos: los h�roes an�nimos del Holocausto], Gilbert relata los �xitos de los extraordinarios cat�licos quienes, bajo el liderazgo de P�o XII, rescataron jud�os, con gran riesgo para ellos mismos y para su Iglesia, en toda la Europa ocupada por los nazis. Sobre todo, Gilbert estima que las distintas iglesias cristianas salvaron medio mill�n de jud�os durante el Holocausto; y que la mayor�a de ellos fueron salvados por sacerdotes y laicos cat�licos, ya que el catolicismo era la religi�n dominante en los 21
  21. 21. pa�ses que se encontraban bajo la ocupaci�n nazi. Cuando le preguntaron en una reciente entrevista si estaba de acuerdo con la estimaci�n (publicada por el Vaticano en 1998) de que P�o XII �ya fuera personalmente o a trav�s de sus representantes� tuvo un papel directo en la salvaci�n de cientos de miles de jud�os, Gilbert contest�: �S�... cientos de miles de jud�os [fueron] salvados por la Iglesia cat�lica, bajo el liderazgo y con el apoyo del papa P�o XII... [En] mi opini�n [ese c�lculo] ser�a absolutamente Uno de los puntos centrales de la argumentaci�n de Gilbert, ig norado por quienes critican al Papa, es que P�o XII no s�lo proporcion� las pautas de actuaci�n y la inspiraci�n a los diplom�ticos cat�licos, al clero y a los rescatadores laicos, sino que �l mismo se comprometi� en esos esfuerzos. En uno de los discursos m�s importantes sobre el papel de los cristianos en el Holocausto, pronunciado en la Church House de Londres, Gilbert declar�: �El mismo Papa [...] dio �rdenes personales en la v�spera de la deportaci�n de los jud�os de Roma, para que se abrieran los santuarios de la Ciudad del Vaticano a todos los jud�os que pudieran llegar hasta all� [... ] Como consecuencia de la orden papal y de la r�pida respuesta del clero cat�lico de Roma, solamente fueron 20 deportados 1015 jud�os de los 6800 que hab�a en la ciudad... La actuaci�n papal, que no veo mencionada en los actuales debates del tipo "yo acuso", salvaron m�s de cuatro mil Para los l�deres jud�os de la anterior generaci�n, la idea de que P�o XII pudiera ser tachado de �el Papa de Hitler� habr�a resultado chocante. A finales de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, y durante muchos a�os despu�s, la figura de P�o XII fue universalmente aclamada por los l�deres jud�os, incluyendo al ganador del Premio Nobel, el f�sico Albert Einstein; a Chaim Weizmann, que ser�a nombrado primer presidente de Israel; a los primeros ministros Golda Meir y Moshe Sharett; al rabino Isaac Herzog, gran rabino de Israel; y al doctor Alexander Safran, gran rabino de Rumania. Figuras p�blicas jud�as se�alaron siempre con orgullo la actividad de P�o XII en defensa de los jud�os durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. 22
  22. 22. Desde 1962, Yad Vashem, el Memorial y Museo del Holocausto en Israel, ha reconocido y honrado a los �gentiles justos�; es decir, a aquellas figuras no jud�as que salvaron vidas jud�as durante el Holocausto. Millones de personas han visto la pel�cula de Steven Spielberg La lista de Schindler, en la que se muestra lo que hizo Oskar Schindler, el industrial cat�lico alem�n que salv� la vida de mil doscientos jud�os. Muchos son los que tambi�n han o�do hablar de Ra oul Wallenberg, el joven diplom�tico sueco que salv� a decenas de miles de jud�os en Budapest, durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial; y la de monse�or Angelo Rotta, el heroico embajador del Vaticano en Hungr�a. Tambi�n han sido honrados por Israel otros cl�rigos cat�licos, como es el caso del cardenal Pietro Palazzini. El papa P�o XII, tal como expongo en este libro, tambi�n merece ser reconocido como un �gentil justo�. Ning�n otro Papa de la Historia ha sido tan universalmente alabado por los jud�os como lo fue P�o XII, por el papel que desempe�� salvando vidas jud�as durante el Holocausto. Este libro tratar� de acabar con el mito de �el Papa de Hitler�, y tambi�n tratar� de limpiar la mancha que los cat�licos progresistas han arrojado sobre su propia Iglesia, que de ning�n modo es la fuente del antisemitismo de los nazis. De hecho, como demostrar� detalladamente en el pr�ximo cap�tulo, ha existido una tradici�n de apoyo papal hacia los jud�os europeos desde, como m�nimo, el siglo XIV; una tradici�n cat�lica filosemita que contin�a en nuestros d�as con el papa Benedicto XVI. En su investidura, el 24 de abril de 2005, Benedicto XVI, antes cardenal Ratzinger, salud� especialmente a los �hermanos y hermanas del pueblo jud�o, con quienes estamos unidos por compartir una gran herencia espiritual, enraizada en las irrevocables promesas de P�o XII, y especialmente Juan Pablo II, fueron los herederos de esta larga y venerable tradici�n filosemita en las relaciones entre los jud�os y los papas, tradici�n que ha sido ignorada o falseada por los recientes cr�ticos del Papa, tanto cat�licos como jud�os. Un estudio hist�rico serio del papel desempe�ado por P�o XII durante el Holocausto conduce a posiciones totalmente opuestas a la conclusi�n ofrecida por Cornwell: P�o XII no fue �el Papa de Hitler�, sino el protector y amigo del pueblo jud�o en el momento de 21 la historia en que m�s importaba. Y, como veremos, Hitler tuvo en su entorno un cl�rigo leal. Pero no fue el Papa. Fue 23
  23. 23. Hajj Amin AlHusseini, el maligno antisemita gran muft� de Jerusal�n, el l�der de los fundamentalistas isl�micos de Palestina, el l�der de los asesinatos masivos de 1929 de los jud�os de Hebr�n, y el mentor e inspirador de Yasser Arafat y de muchos otros jerarcas palestinos. Hajj Amin AlHusseini fue un aliado declarado de Hitler, se reuni� con �l en distintas ocasiones y solicit� repetidamente que se llevara a cabo la destrucci�n de las juder�as europeas. Es el islam radical, aliado de Hitler durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, y no la Iglesia cat�lica, el que amenaza hoy a los jud�os. 22 ara situar a P�o XII en una perspectiva hist�rica, tenemos que repasar brevemente el desarrollo de las relaciones entre los jud�os y los papas, que han sido mucho mejores de lo que piensa la mayor�a de la gente. Gracias a los esfuerzos hechos por muchos escritores de izquierdas, hacha en mano, se suele creer que la mayor�a, si no todos, los papas de la Edad Media y de la Edad Moderna fueron violentamente antisemitas. Autores como David Kertzer, James Carroll, Daniel Jonah Goldhagen y otros recientes cr�ticos de los papas pintan un cuadro muy negro del papado. En The Constantines Sword, Carroll arguye que �cuando se ve a Auschwitz dentro del marco de la causalidad, se comprueba que el odio a los jud�os no ha sido una anomal�a accidental, sino una acci�n central de la historia cristiana [...] que lleg� a su cl�max con el En La Iglesia cat�lica y el Holocausto, Goldhagen declara que �la mayor responsabilidad del odio (antisemita) que Occidente aliment� a lo largo de todos los tiempos recae en el cristianismo. M�s espec�ficamente, en la Iglesia cat�lica�2. Estos escritores atribuyen el antisemitismo a la Iglesia cat�lica y al papado a lo largo de la 24
  24. 24. historia, incluyendo en esta lista de la verg�enza al papa P�o XII. Pero todo esto es mala historia y poca formaci�n. El hecho hist�rico es que los papas se han expresado frecuentemente en defensa de los jud�os, los han protegido durante las �pocas de persecuci�n y de pogroms, y han apoyado su derecho a realizar su culto religioso en las sinagogas. Tradicionalmente, los papas han defendido a los jud�os de los feroces alegatos antisemitas. De forma regular condenaron a los antisemitas que trataban de incitar la violencia contra los jud�os. Emplearon m�dicos jud�os en el Vaticano y contaron con jud�os entre sus amigos y su personal m�s allegado. No se encontrar�n estos hechos en los ataques de los libros de los izquierdistas, pero son la verdad. Como apunta el gran estudioso jud�o de la universidad de Cambridge, Israel Abrahams, en su monumental obra Jewish Life in the Middle Ages [La vida de los jud�os en la Edad Media], publicada por primera vez en 1896, �fue tradici�n de los papas de Roma proteger a los jud�os que ten�an a mano�3, especialmente a los que viv�an en Italia y Espa�a. Y todav�a m�s: como apunta el historiador Thomas Madden, �de todas las instituciones medievales, la Iglesia (cat�lica) se mantuvo firme en Europa en su continua condena de las persecuciones contra los jud�os�4. Durante la Edad Media, Roma y los 23 Estados Pontificios �fueron los �nicos lugares de la Europa (occidental) en los que los jud�os se encontraron libres de ataques o de expulsiones�5. Los jud�os fueron expulsados de Crimea en 1016, de Par�s en 1182, de Inglaterra en 1290, de Francia en 1306, de Suiza en 1348, de Hungr�a en 1349, de Provenza en 1394, de Austria en 1422, de Espa�a en 1492, de Lituania en 1495 y de Portugal en 1497. Sin embargo, en Italia, la comunidad jud�a goz� de la protecci�n papal y nunca fue expulsada. Y todav�a m�s; a 25
  25. 25. principios del siglo XV, �el �nico sitio seguro que hab�a en Europa para los jud�os eran los estados del Papa�6. M�s que cualquier otro historiador, con su enorme erudici�n, Cecil Roth, que dirigi� en la Universidad de Oxford la c�tedra de Historia Jud�a desde 1939 a 1964, refuta las falsas y deformadas alegaciones de cr�ticos papales tales como Kertzer, Carroll y Goldhagen. Roth �dej� una huella duradera en el campo de la erudici�n jud�a, con una inmensa obra literaria que abarca unos seiscientos libros, una elegante disposici�n como conferenciante de historia jud�a en Oxford, y su completa culminaci�n como editor jefe de la Encyclopedia Judaica�. A lo largo de los a�os, Roth escribi� obras de definitiva erudici�n como The History of the Jews of Italy [La historia de los jud�os de Italia], History of theJews in Venice [La historia de los jud�os de Venecia] y The Jews in the Renaissance [Los jud�os en el Renacimiento], adem�s de estudios de corte m�s popular como A History of the Jews [Historia de los jud�os], A Short History of the Jewish People [Una breve historia del pueblo jud�o] y The Jewzsh Contribution to Civilization [La contribuci�n de los jud�os a la civilizaci�n]. Cuando muri�, en 1970, Roth hab�a alcanzado renombre internacional como el historiador jud�o m�s prol�fico y erudito de su generaci�n, y el m�s destacado investigador del siglo en el campo de la historia jud�a de Italia y en historia de las relaciones entre los jud�os y los papas. Una y otra vez, a lo largo de sus obras y de sus conferencias, Roth se�al� que durante muchos siglos de profundo antisemitismo, los papas romanos fueron con frecuencia los �nicos l�deres mundiales que alzaron su voz en defensa y apoyo de los jud�os. �De todas las dinast�as europeas�, aseguraba Roth, �el papado no s�lo se neg� a perseguir a los jud�os [...] sino que a lo largo de los siglos fue su protector [... 1 La verdad es que tanto los papas como la Iglesia 26
  26. 26. cat�lica, desde sus primeros tiempos, nunca fueron responsables de las persecuciones f�sicas de los jud�os; y solamente Roma, entre todas las capitales del mundo, se ve libre de la ignominia de haber sido un lugar en donde se desarrollara tambi�n la tragedia de los jud�os. Por todo ello nosotros, los jud�os, debemos sentir gratitud�. Los inicios de la protecci�n papal El papa Gregorio I (590-604), conocido posteriormente como Gregorio Magno, inici� la tradici�n de proteger a los jud�os. Public� un hist�rico decreto que empezaba con las palabras Sicut Judaeis (�En lo referente a los jud�os�), que dio pie a todos los edictos papales posteriores en que se defend�a a los jud�os. Afirm� que los jud�os �no deben 24 sufrir quebrantamiento de sus derechos... Prohibimos que se les vilipendie. Les permitimos vivir como romanos y disponer de plena autoridad sobre sus posesiones�. Durante su pontificado, el papa Gregorio puso en pr�ctica estos principios, prohibiendo la conversi�n forzosa de los jud�os, interviniendo para protegerlos de actos violentos e insistiendo en que fueran tolerados los rituales y pr�cticas de su religi�n. En N�poles, por ejemplo, en donde la ciudadan�a local �hab�a sido incitada a alterar el servicio religioso del sabbat jud�o�, Gregorio defendi� a los jud�os �aquietando los esp�ritus alterados�. Cuando el obispo de Palermo �en un acto de excesivo celo religioso� confisc� varias sinagogas, escuelas y casas de jud�os pobres, de nuevo el papa Gregorio �intervino y puso las cosas en su sitio�8. Cuando los jud�os de Terracina, en la Italia central, se quejaron de que �el obispo Pedro hab�a confiscado su sinagoga, ech�ndolos de ella porque sus c�nticos se pod�an escuchar en la cercana iglesia�, Gregorio orden� que se les concediese otra sinagoga para que pudieran llevar a cabo su culto.9 Los jud�os de Italia y 27
  27. 27. de otros pa�ses acud�an frecuentemente al papa Gregorio en busca de protecci�n, porque su fama era bien conocida a la hora de alzarse en su defensa. Gregorio ocupa un puesto destacado en la historia jud�a por ser el primer Papa amigo de los hebreos, siendo ampliamente alabado por los jefes de las juder�as y por los sabios jud�os medievales. Judah Mosconi, un erudito y fil�sofo hebreo del siglo XIV alab� a Gregorio calific�ndolo de �gran sabio y fil�sofo perfecto� que estudi� los libros jud�os �y quiso mucho a los jud�os y les protegi� grandemente (de da�os) durante su El decreto del papa Gregorio Sicut Judaeis dio su nombre a un segundo edicto papal, esta vez del papa Calixto I1(1119-1124), que prometi� defender a los jud�os europeos de las persecuciones hechas por sus vecinos cristianos o por los cruzados. �Estableciendo un precedente de hierro�, Calixto les ofreci� �el escudo de su protecci�n�11. Calixto II conden� los ataques f�sicos sufridos por los jud�os, se opuso a que se les bautizara por la fuerza y prohibi� la destrucci�n de sus sinagogas y cementerios.12 Estas prohibiciones fueron, como apunt� james Carroll, �un fortalecimiento� de las establecidas por Gregorio �en reconocimiento de que, tras los sucesos de (la Primera Cruzada) de 1096, la tradici�n de la protecci�n papal de los jud�os ten�a que verse urgentemente La defensa hecha por el papa Calixto de los jud�os, con la promesa de que tal protecci�n papal ser�a continua, fue retomada al menos veintid�s veces por los papas sucesivos, entre los siglos XII y XV. El papa Gregorio X (1271-1276) fue otro pont�fice filosemita. Renov� el edicto Sicut Judaeis en 1272, a�adi�ndole una importante cl�usula: �Cualquier acusaci�n contra un jud�o que se base solamente en el testimonio de un cristiano no ser� considerada v�lida; tambi�n tendr� que estar presente el testimonio de la parte 28
  28. 28. Durante el siglo XIV, cuando se acus� a los jud�os de ser los responsables de la peste negra, el papa Clemente VI (1342-1352) sali� en su defensa, siendo el �nico soberano europeo que hizo tal cosa. La peste negra devast� Europa, matando a un tercio de la poblaci�n. Se acus� a los jud�os de haberla causado y de haber extendido la plaga, lo que 25 condujo a una oleada de antisemitismo en la que se vieron involucradas m�s de trescientas comunidades hebreas. Fueron asesinados miles de jud�os, especialmente en Alemania, Austria, Francia y Espa�a.15 El 26 de septiembre de 1348, el papa Clemente VI promulg� una bula en la que se refutaba la acusaci�n de que los jud�os eran los responsables de la plaga, advirtiendo que tales cargos carec�an de Al rechazar la condena de los jud�os se�alaba el �hecho evidente de que aquellos de los que se dec�a que eran los instigadores de la plaga estaban muriendo como todos los dem�s�17. Urg�a a los sacerdotes, frailes y obispos a que �tomaran a los jud�os bajo su protecci�n como �l mismo se hab�a ofrecido a hacer�. Edward A. Synan, uno de los historiadores m�s eminentes de las relaciones entre el papado y los jud�os durante la Edad Media, ha apuntado que el papa Clemente VI fue para los jud�os �su principal defensor�, y que su bula constituye una importante contribuci�n �a la tradici�n papal de proteger a los jud�os�18. Bonifacio IX, Mart�n V y los jud�os Las pol�ticas pro-jud�as del papado continuaron con Bonifacio IX (1389-1403) que ampli� la protecci�n papal a los jud�os, incluyendo a los jud�os romanos como ciudadanos de pleno derecho en 1402. Fue el primero de los m�ltiples papas que emplearon a los jud�os como m�dicos en el Vaticano. En 1392, Bonifacio promocion� a 29
  29. 29. su amigo Angel ben Manuel como su f�sico personal y �familiaris� (miembro de su entorno), �bajo la protecci�n de los santos Pedro y Pablo; de modo que bajo el patrocinio de la Santa Sede puedas sacar m�s provecho y beneficiarte de todos los honores�19. El papa Mart�n V (1417-143 1) reafirm� la protecci�n papal a los jud�os. Reiter� la prohibici�n contra el bautismo forzado y ampli� los derechos civiles y privilegios de los jud�os de Roma, Alemania y Saboya. En 1419, 1422 y 1429, emiti� edictos papales protegi�ndolos.20 Deseando que �todo cristiano trate a los jud�os con humana y procurando estimular �la relaci�n m�s plena entre jud�os y cristianos�22, el papa Mart�n los tom� �bajo su paternal protecci�n contra las injustas vejaciones por parte de los cristianos, y contra las falsas acusaciones que resultan de un hip�crita celo reli gioso�23. Los jud�os italianos le quedaron profundamente agradecidos cuando proclam�: �Los jud�os han sido creados como todos los otros hombres a imagen de Dios; y a fin de proteger su futuro no han de ser molestados en sus sinagogas, ni estorbados en sus relaciones comerciales con los cristianos�. En 1417 afirm�: �Las leyes de los jud�os no deben ser menoscabadas. No se les deber� forzar al bautismo ni a respetar las festividades cristianas�24. En el Edicto Papal de Protecci�n promulgado por Mart�n Ven 1422, el Papa advert�a de forma espec�fica a los frailes franciscanos dirigidos por Giovanni da Capistrano, el infame �azote de jud�os�, que dejaran de incitar a los italianos contra los jud�os.25 En su edicto papal de 1429, Mart�n iba todav�a m�s all� al 26 prohibir de forma categ�rica a los frailes �predicar contra los jud�os, intentar interrumpir sus relaciones normales con sus vecinos, vulnerar sus derechos religiosos o excluirlos de 30
  30. 30. las actividades normales (incluyendo la asistencia a las Cecil Roth acredita que Mart�n ofreci� a los jud�os �una vast�sima [...] medida de protecci�n�27 y los jud�os italianos le quedaron muy agradecidos por ello. Como muestra de dicho agradecimiento, existe un dibujo en el que se ve la bienvenida que los jud�os de Constanza dan al Papa.28 All� adonde fuera en Italia, el Papa era c�lidamente recibido por los jud�os. Los jud�os de Roma y de los Estados Pontificios apreciaron el hecho de que Mart�n V diera a Elijah ben Shabbetai Be'er el cargo de f�sico personal suyo. En tal puesto sirvi� al papa Mart�n y a su sucesor, Eugenio IV (1431-1437), licenci�ndose en Medicina en la universidad de Pav�a, con lo que se convirti� en el primer jud�o li cenciado en una facultad universitaria europea.29 Tambi�n fue recompensado con la ciudadan�a romana. El papa Mart�n V anim� a los f�sicos jud�os para que practicaran su profesi�n en los Estados Pontificios, urgi�ndoles a que se introdujeran en las escuelas de medicina de Europa. Gracias a este patrocinio papal, durante dos siglos, como m�nimo, los f�sicos jud�os adquirieron un puesto preeminente en Italia y en los pa�ses de Europa meridional, y pudieron prestar sus servicios en las cortes de papas, prelados, pr�ncipes y nobles.30 Los f�sicos papales eran tambi�n rabinos y se convirtieron en los representantes y portavoces de la comunidad hebrea en la corte papal. Estos f�sicos papales aseguraron el hecho de que los jud�os de Roma y de los Estados Pontificios siempre fueran escuchados por los papas. Los papas del Renacimiento y los jud�os El papa Sixto IV (1471-1484) es conocido como el pont�fice que transform� Roma de villa medieval en ciudad renacentista, construyendo la Capilla Sixtina y creando los archivos y la biblioteca del Vaticano.31 Fue tambi�n el m�s filosemita de todos los papas 31
  31. 31. del Renacimiento, durante un periodo en el que se continu� la tradici�n papal del apoyo a los jud�os. Profundamente interesado en la literatura hebrea -y gozando de la amistad de muchos jud�os-, Sixto IV fue el primer Papa que emple� copistas hebreos en la Biblioteca Vaticana. Una importante colecci�n de 116 libros y manuscritos hebreos -posiblemente, como comenta Cecil Roth, la mejor colecci�n de su clase en cualquier biblioteca europea-hab�a sido reunida en el Vaticano a principios del siglo XV. Uno de los antecesores de Sixto, el papa Nicol�s V (1447-1455) hab�a ampliado la biblioteca hebrea del Vaticano, en su b�squeda del original del Evangelio seg�n San Mateo.32 El mismo papa Sixto fue un importante mecenas; compr� muchos antiguos manuscritos hebreos, de modo que los eruditos jud�os que trabajaban en el Vaticano 27 pudieron hacer nuevas copias de aquellos.33 As�, gracias a la labor de reedici�n y de preservaci�n de los manuscritos hebreos, Sixto IV sent� un precedente -tanto a la hora de reunir tratados jud�os como de emplear a estudiosos hebreos-que continuaron sus sucesores. El Vaticano de Sixto IV dio la bienvenida a eminentes miembros de la comunidad jud�a de Roma. �stos estaban muy agradecidos al Papa porque �ste hab�a negado firmemente el calumnioso rumor de que los jud�os hab�an matado y empleado la sangre de un ni�o jud�o, Sim�n de Trento, para preparar su pan �cimo de Pascua. En 1475, para gran contento de las juder�as italianas, el papa Sixto se neg� a canonizar como m�rtir a Sim�n de Trento, enfrent�ndose a los seguidores del ni�o Sim�n, entre los que se encontraban los frailes dominicos. De este modo, el Papa del Renacimiento al que muchos historiadores consideran el peor pont�fice de la historia fue, para los jud�os de Italia, uno de los mejores. Alejandro VI (1492-1503), el papa Borgia, escandaloso y corrupto, padre de cuatro hijos, entre ellos los c�lebres C�sar y Lucrecia, fue uno de los pont�fices m�s projud�os de la historia. Cre� la primera c�tedra de hebreo en la Universidad de Roma, se reun�a frecuentemente en el Vaticano con el gran rabino de Roma y conced�a salvoconductos a los jud�os 32
  32. 32. perseguidos. Durante el papado de Alejandro VI, la poblaci�n jud�a de Roma casi se duplic�, debido a los emigrados que ven�an de Espa�a y Portugal y que hu�an de las persecuciones llevadas a cabo por las inquisiciones de sus respectivos pa�ses. El papa Borgia les daba la bienvenida y los acog�a bajo su protecci�n oficial.34 Uno de los destacados jud�os que sirvieron como f�sicos en la corte de Alejandro VI fue Bonet de Lattes, natural de Provenza. Bonet fue un renombrado rabino y astr�nomo, adem�s de f�sico y confidente papal. Al tiempo que desempe�aba el cargo de gran rabino de la principal sinagoga de Roma, publicaba un calendario astron�mico anual que predec�a los acontecimientos del a�o siguiente. Lattes invent� un anillo astron�mico -�una especie de astrolabio en miniatura que se llevaba en el dedo�- con el cual uno pod�a calcular la posici�n del sol y pronosticar el tiempo.35 Dedic� el libro sobre este invento, El anillo astron�mico, a su mecenas y amigo, el papa Alejandro VI.36 El sucesor de Alejandro, el papa Julio II (1503-1513), es bien conocido por haber sido el mecenas de artistas tan grandes como Miguel Angel, Rafael y Bramante, y el pont�fice que encarg� los planos de la nueva bas�lica de San Pedro y otras singulares obras arquitect�nicas del Renacimiento. Entre las obras que patrocin� se encuentra la estatua del Mois�s de Miguel Angel, las pinturas de la Capilla Sixtina, los frescos de Rafael en el Vaticano y otras obras que tratan temas del Antiguo Testamento. El f�sico del papa julio fue otro jud�o, Samuel Sarfatti.37 El mismo pont�fice estableci� el estudio del hebreo como parte de su mecenazgo art�stico. Desde el punto de vista de la comunidad jud�a de Roma, el papa julio II fue un verdadero amigo. 28 No obstante, las mejores relaciones entre el papado y la comunidad jud�a surgieron durante los pontificados de la casa M�dici. Como apunta Cecil Roth: �Ning�n gobernante 33
  33. 33. italiano se mostr� mejor dispuesto hacia los jud�os que los papas del Renacimiento, especialmente los pertenecientes a la familia de los M�dici, Le�n X y Clemente VII. Poseedores de una cultura que iba muy por delante de su tiempo y extremadamente tolerantes, ve�an en los saberes jud�os una parte sustancial de la vida intelectual de la cual se mostraban apasionados El pontificado del primer papa M�dici, Le�n X (1513 -1521) fue una �poca especialmente dichosa para los jud�os. Como se�ala Roth, este periodo estuvo tan bien considerado por los jud�os de la �poca que se dice que los jud�os romanos juzgaban este pontificado como un presagio de los tiempos mesi�nicos.39 Un edicto especialmente ben�volo de Le�n X anul� la obligaci�n que ten�an los jud�os de llevar un degradante distintivo. Estos distintivos hab�an sido establecidos en el IV Concilio de Letr�n (1215) para evitar que los cristianos se casaran por error con jud�os. Esta pr�ctica se ve�a muy reforzada en los territorios papales de Francia, pero ya hab�a ca�do en desuso en Italia. En 1514, el papa Le�n confirm� los derechos civiles de los jud�os que poblaban los territorios papales franceses del condado de Voisin, pese a las protestas del obispo antisemita de la regi�n. Le�n X sinti� un gran inter�s por la literatura hebrea, estimul� el aprendizaje de esa lengua, autoriz� la creaci�n de la primera imprenta jud�a de Roma y aprob� la impresi�n del Talmud. En una carta dirigida a los obispos de Spreyer y de Worms les indicaba que su patrocinio de las letras jud�as no era tan s�lo el mecenazgo de un papa del Renacimiento que se interesase por las artes, sino el de un pont�fice que sent�a una gran inter�s por el Talmud y por la literatura hebrea en general. Y todav�a m�s: durante su papado tuvo lugar un debate sobre el Talmud. La controversia se inici� en Alemania, en donde un ap�sta ta jud�o, llamado Johan 34
  34. 34. Pfefferkorn declar� que la literatura talm�dica blasfemaba de Jes�s y del cristianismo. Los dominicos de Colonia ensalzaron la actitud de Pfefferkorn, calific�ndolo de experto conocedor de la maldad del juda�smo. En diferentes panfletos firmados con seud�nimo, Pfefferkorn se esforz� por describir los peligros que comportaba el juda�smo y alababa la santidad que representar�a la destrucci�n del Talmud. A consecuencia de ello, el emperador del Sacro Imperio Maximiliano 1 crey� oportuno confiscar y quemar el Talmud y otras obras de la literatura hebrea. Johann Reuchlin, el m�s destacado de los estudiosos cristianos de la literatura hebrea en Alemania, refut� los escritos de Pfefferkorn. Reuchlin, gran jurista y uno de los m�s grandes humanistas de Europa, fue el primer cristiano que compil� la gram�tica hebrea y realiz� un estudio detallado de su literatura, incluyendo la Kabbalah, la obra m�xima del misticismo jud�o, sobre la que escribi� varios tratados. Reuchlin rog� al emperador y a todos los cristianos inteligentes que no permitiesen la destrucci�n de los libros jud�os. Cuando la controversia adquiri� mayor relieve, Reuchlin se reuni� con el gran rabino de 29 Roma y f�sico papal, Bonet de Lattes. �Podr�a el rabino pedir al papa Le�n X que interviniese en ayuda de los jud�os? Lattes cumpli� la petici�n de Reuchlin, y el Papa anim� a un impresor romano para que editase el texto completo del Talmud, sin censura. Los jud�os de Roma saludaron esta decisi�n, consider�ndola �un ejemplo de la actitud justa y humana del Papa�40 y haciendo de �l un gran amigo y protector del pueblo jud�o. El segundo de los papas M�dic�, Clemente VII (1523-1534) fue tan filosemita que los escritores jud�os contempor�neos le alabaron consider�ndolo �un favorecedor de 35
  35. 35. Israel�41. Fue asimismo una figura tan respetada que cuando las disputas dividieron la comunidad jud�a de Roma, las autoridades de dicha comunidad acudieron a �l para que interviniese y mediase como juez. Como respuesta a esta solicitud, Clemente VII pidi� a su amigo el rabino Daniel ben Isaac Donzeille, de Pisa, rico banquero y jefe de la comunidad jud�a, que gozaba de gran estima tanto por parte jud�a como por la cristiana, que rehiciese el sistema jur�dico existente a fin de que la comunidad jud�a de Roma pudiera autogobernarse. A petici�n papal, el rabino Donzeille nombr� a tres fattori, o administradores, que �ser�an responsables ante la corte papal de todo cuanto tuviese que ver con la vida de la comunidad jud�a�42. Estos funcionarios estaban asistidos por un consejo de gobierno de sesenta miembros �escogidos a partes iguales entre ricos y pobres� de la comunidad jud�a de Roma. En 1524 estas nuevas reglamentaciones, que se convirtieron en la base administrativa y pol�tica de la comunidad jud�a de Roma durante muchos a�os, fueron confirmadas por el Papa, que decret� que �habr�an de ser observadas por todos en todo tiempo�43. A lo largo de este periodo, el rabino Donzeille sirvi� como consejero y hombre de confianza del Papa. Clemente VII desempe�� un importante papel en otro episodio muy curioso surgido en las relaciones entre el papado y la comunidad jud�a. Este hecho tuvo que ver con un �aventurero rom�ntico� llamado David Reubeni, viajero jud�o que hab�a sido bien recibido tanto por el Papa como por los jud�os. De hecho, Reubeni fue durante alg�n tiempo favorito de Clemente VII y de su corte papal. Haci�ndose pasar por hermano de Jos�, rey de la tribu de Rub�n, apareci� en Venecia a finales de 1523, pidiendo a los jud�os venecianos que �le ayudaran en una importante misi�n con el Papa�44. Lleg� en febrero de 1524 montando un caballo blanco y acompa�ado de una brillante escolta. En 36
  36. 36. Roma fue recibido muy jubilosamen te por multitud de jud�os y por el cardenal Egidio da Viterbo, un amigo del Papa muy versado en temas hebreos y en misticismo jud�o. Considerado como un �gran amigo de los jud�os�, el cardenal Egidio arregl� una entrevista entre Clemente VII y el reci�n llegado Reubeni.45 Durante su audiencia con el Papa, Reubeni le propuso una alianza entre su �Estado� -compuesto por los 300.000 miembros de la dispersa tribu de Rub�n-y los Estados de la Europa cristiana, contra los musulmanes. Reubeni propuso una cruzada jud�a para recuperar Tierra Santa de los turcos musulmanes, para lo cual necesitaba del activo apoyo y de la bendici�n papal, y de las armas que pudieran aportar las naciones 30 cristianas.46 Para facilitar su plan, Reubeni solicit� de Clemente VII cartas de presentaci�n para algunos de los monarcas m�s importantes de Europa, entre los que se encontraban el emperador Carlos V, Juan 111 de Portugal y Francisco 1 de Francia. Clemente apoy� sin reservas a Reubeni y le proporcion� las solicitadas cartas de presentaci�n. Aceptando la invitaci�n papal, Reubeni permaneci� en Roma durante m�s de un a�o dedicado a una serie de actividades tur�sticas organizadas por el Papa, y gozando incluso del privilegio de poder entrar a caballo en la bas�lica de San Pedro. Reubeni se convirti� en un invitado de lujo en la corte papal y viv�a cerca del palacio del Papa, con el que conversaba habitualmente.47 Aunque, llegado el momento, las conversaciones mantenidas entre David Reubeni y el rey de Portugal no dieron ning�n fruto, y su ut�pico plan de una cruzada jud�a para reconquistar los Santos Lugares nunca lleg� a materializarse, su breve estancia en Roma fue un hecho memorable. Que Reubeni 37
  37. 37. hubiese llegado a gozar de la popularidad y de la hospitalidad de la que disfrut� en la corte papal es todo un indicador de las relaciones singularmente cordiales que exist�an entre los jud�os de Roma y los papas M�dicis, especialmente Clemente VII. El f�sico personal y consejero m�dico de Clemente VII fue Joseph Sarfati, uno de los f�sicos m�s prestigiosos de Roma; eminente autoridad de la comunidad jud�a, su presencia era continua en la corte papal, en la que sol�a conversar con los m�s influyentes cardenales.48 Adem�s de su fama como m�dico, Sarfati era conocido como fil�sofo, matem�tico y poeta en lengua hebrea. Tradujo al hebreo la obra dram�tica espa�ola La celestina y compuso un epitafio en hebreo para uno de los cardenales de Clemente VI1.49 Otro f�sico jud�o, Jacob Mantino, goz� tambi�n de gran estima en el Vaticano. En 1529 fue nombrado profesor de Medicina de la Universidad de Bolonia, �mediante un ingenioso recurso de su mecenas, el papa Clemente VII, con el cual le aseguraba unos ingresos regulares sin que ellos tuviesen que ser costeados por el tesoro pa El mecenazgo mantenido por Clemente VII con la literatura hebrea inclu�a una nueva traducci�n del Antiguo Testamento del hebreo al lat�n, labor que ser�a realizada por seis eruditos jud�os y otros seis cristianos que trabajar�an juntos. Este importante proyecto hist�rico estuvo marcado, dice Cecil Roth, por �una espl�ndida actitud de tolerancia por parte del Sumo Pont�fice�51. Afirma tambi�n Roth que �fue en la corte (papal) de Clemente VII donde las amistosas relaciones entre jud�os y cristianos del Renacimiento italiano llegaron a su cl�max�52. Estas relaciones entre el papado y los jud�os continuaron siendo amistosas durante el pontificado de Pablo III (1534-1549), �un Papa espl�ndidamente prosemita�53 que 38
  38. 38. anim� a los jud�os expulsados de otros pa�ses a que se establecieran en Italia, aceptando posteriormente a los marranos* (jud�os que hab�an simulado su conversi�n al 31 cristianismo para evitar las persecuciones), prometi�ndoles protegerles de la Inquisici�n espa�ola.54 Su sucesor, julio III, renov� estas garant�as de protecci�n. El sangriento libelo En su libro The Popes Against the Jews [Los papas contra los jud�os], David Kertzer dedica tres cap�tulos a las horribles alegaciones de que los jud�os estuvieron comprometidos en el asesinato ritual de ni�os cristianos durante la Pascua jud�a. Los jud�os fueron acusados de utilizar la sangre de ni�os cristianos en la elaboraci�n del pan �cimo de las comidas pascuales. No obstante, apenas si hace menci�n del indiscutible e importante hecho hist�rico de la serie de papas que desde el siglo XII (cuando se hizo por primera vez esta acusaci�n) condenaron tal libelo. El primer supuesto caso de asesinato ritual tuvo lugar en 1144 en Norwich, Inglaterra. El d�a de Viernes Santo se encontr� el cuerpo sin vida de un ni�o cristiano, y pronto se propal� el rumor de que el muchacho hab�a sido muerto por los jud�os de la ciudad que se hab�an repartido su sangre durante las festividades de la Pascua. Como ha se�alado Leon Poliakov, notable historiador del antisemitismo, tales rumores de cr�menes rituales jud�os surgieron de forma �casi simult�nea� en Inglaterra, Francia y Alemania durante las d�cadas de 1140 y 1150, y pronto se extendieron por toda Europa55, encontrando �un suelo especialmente f�rtil� en Inglaterra.56 Cuando, en 1255, se encontr� en un pozo el cuerpo sin vida de Hugh de Lincoln, un ni�o cristiano de ocho a�os, las sospechas volvieron a recaer sobre los jud�os. Tras un juicio, fueron enviados a la Torre de Londres noventa jud�os, dieciocho de los cuales fueron ejecutados. El peque�o Hugh de Lincoln se convirti� en objeto de culto y de peregrinaci�n, y la historia de su asesinato ritual �se convirti� en parte tan importante de las tradiciones del pa�s�57 que determin� la nefasta imagen que se tuvo de los jud�os en Inglaterra durante siglos. M�s a�n, este libelo sangriento lleg� a formar parte de la 39
  39. 39. literatura inglesa, enraiz�ndose en la imaginaci�n popular, como lo demuestra la bien conocida historia de la abadesa en Los cuentos de Canterbury, en la que se narra la historia del ni�o m�rtir asesinado por los jud�os.58 De este modo aparece tambi�n, como ha se�alado el estudioso jud�o Marc Saperstein, en la �Balada de sir Hugh ola hija del jud�o�, en la que se toca la historia de Hugh de Lincoln �que ser�a contada por Stephen Dedalus a Leopoldo Bloom cerca del final del Ulises de James Joyce�59. En Francia, al igual que en Inglaterra, la acusaci�n de crimen ritual fue la base para procesar, juzgar y quemar en la hoguera a cientos de jud�os. En mayo de 1171, la misma acusaci�n (sin fundamento alguno, puesto que ni siquiera se hab�a hallado un cad�ver) sirvi� para llevar a la hoguera a casi toda la comunidad jud�a de Blois, in cluyendo a diecisiete mujeres.60 Durante el siglo siguiente se propag� una epidemia de acusaciones 32 de asesinatos rituales por toda Europa. A consecuencia de ello, cientos de hombres y mujeres jud�os fueron encarcelados y condenados a muerte. Pese a que a los jud�os les est� prohibido por su Ley consumir sangre de animales en cualquiera de sus formas; y pese a �la afinidad existente con una de las calumnias levantadas contra los cristianos por sus perseguidores del Imperio romano, la inaceptable afirmaci�n de que los rituales jud�os exig�an sacrificios humanos y que, a fin de procurarse v�ctimas, raptaban y asesinaban ni�os cristianos�61 se sigui� repitiendo durante m�s de ochocientos a�os, llegando hasta el siglo XX. Desde el principio, los papas elevaron su voz protestando contra este libelo antijud�o. Adem�s, como ha apuntado Saperstein, siempre que �llegaban a o�dos de los papas medievales acusaciones de este tipo, las condenaban sistem�ticamente por carecer de base y por estar en profundo desacuerdo con las ense�anzas de la religi�n jud�a�62. En 1247, el papa 40
  40. 40. Inocencio IV promulg� la primera de las bulas papales dedicada a refutar el libelo del crimen ritual, un decreto papal de importancia hist�rica que ha quedado completamente omitido en las diatribas antipapales de escritores como Kertzer, Goldhagen y Carroll. En el escrito de Inocencio IV, que representa �la contribuci�n m�s importante a la larga lista de documentos papales en defensa de los jud�os�63 y que fue dirigido a los obispos y arzobispos de Alemania y Francia, se lee: [...] Aunque las Sagradas Escrituras ordenan a los jud�os: �No matar�s�, y les proh�ben tocar a ning�n animal muerto en Pascua, han sido err�neamente acusados de repartirse el coraz�n de un ni�o asesinado en la Pascua, con la excusa de que tal acto est� prescrito por sus leyes, cuando la verdad es justamente todo lo contrario. Siempre que se encuentra el cad�ver de un ni�o en cualquier parte, se le imputa de forma malvada a los jud�os esa muerte. Se les persigue bajo el pretexto de semejantes f�bulas, o de otras muy parecidas. Y en contra de los privilegios que les han sido concedidos por la Santa Sede apost�lica, y como burla a todo tipo de justicia, se ven privados de un juicio regular; se les priva de todos sus bienes, se les pone en prisi�n y se les tortura. De modo que su destino es todav�a m�s desdichado que el que tuvieron sus padres en Egipto.64 Intuyendo un motivo soterrado para este sangriento libelo, el Papa denuncia a estos cristianos que maquinan �pretextos para robar (a los jud�os) y apoderarse injustamente de sus propiedades�65. Al confirmar el escrito Sicut Judaeis, Inocencio IV a�adi� una cl�usula importante con la que no s�lo condenaba el sangriento libelo, sino que prohib�a a los creyentes cat�licos que participasen en su propagaci�n: [...] Ni que nadie los acuse [a los jud�os] de utilizar sangre humana en sus ritos religiosos, puesto que en el Antiguo Testamento se les ordena que no manipulen sangre de ninguna clase, y mucho menos la humana. Pero puesto que... muchos 41
  41. 41. 33 jud�os han sido condenados a muerte por tales sospechas hemos... prohibido tajantemente que tal cosa se repita en el futuro. Si alguien, tras conocer el tenor de este decreto osara, Dios no lo quiera, oponerse a �l, ser� castigado con la p�rdida de su rango y posici�n, o bien ser� reo de excomuni�n, a menos que se retracte de sus actos. Este hist�rico edicto establece un importante precedente que siguieron los papas posteriores, defendiendo a los jud�os contra las acusaciones de cr�menes rituales. En 1272, por ejemplo, Gregorio X, al confirmar y reeditar el Sicut Judaeis, se extendi� sobre la realidad de este sangriento libelo, conden�ndolo con t�rminos inequ�vocos: Sucedi� una vez que ciertos cristianos perdieron a sus hijos. Se culp� entonces a los jud�os de haberlos raptado, matado en secreto y sacrificado su coraz�n y su sangre. Los padres de los mencionados ni�os, u otros cristianos envidiosos de los jud�os, ocultaron a sus hijos a fin de tener un pretexto para molestar a los jud�os y para extorsionarles dinero con el que pudieran pagar sus deudas. Afirmaron entonces del modo m�s falso que los jud�os hab�an raptado a esos ni�os, que los hab�an asesinado y que luego hab�an hecho sacrificios con su coraz�n y su sangre... No obstante, a los jud�os les est� expresamente prohibido por su Ley sacrificar, comer o beber sangre... Esto ha sido confirmado a nuestra curia en muchas ocasiones por jud�os convertidos a la fe cristiana. Pese a todo ello, con ese pretexto han sido muchos los jud�os apresados contra toda justicia. Por ello hemos determinado que a ning�n cristiano le estar� permitido acusar a los jud�os con dicho pretexto. M�s a�n, ordenamos que los jud�os que hayan sido apresados por esta causa sean liberados, y que no vuelvan a ser 42
  42. 42. arrestados de nuevo por tal acusaci�n sin fundamento, a menos que (cosa que consideramos imposible) sean cogidos en delito flagrante.66 Por ello, cuando en 1422 una delegaci�n de jud�os solicit� la protecci�n del papa Mart�n V por verse acusados del crimen ritual �que de nuevo volv�a a levantar cabeza�, el Papa procedi� en consonancia con lo establecido por sus predecesores y �estigmatiz� la acusaci�n de que los jud�os mezclaban sangre en sus panes �cimos, como se les hab�a venido acusando injustamente�67.Cuando en 1540 volvi� a producirse la misma acusaci�n contra las comunidades jud�as de Europa central, los jud�os apelaron al papa Pablo III. �ste respondi� con la bula Licet Juadaei (�S�ales permitido a los jud�os�), dirigida a los obispos de Hungr�a, Bohemia y Polonia, en la que repudiaba el hecho de que �los mortales enemigos de los jud�os pretend�an, a fin de poder despojarles de sus bienes, acusarles de que mataban ni�os y beb�an su sangre�68. El Papa lamentaba que los jud�os �fueran injustamente privados no s�lo de sus posesiones sino tambi�n, en muchos casos, de sus vidas� a causa del sangriento libelo. El papa Pablo 111 conden� de forma inequ�voca ese libelo falaz y se declar� protector de los jud�os. Los pronunciamientos de los papas Inocencio IV, Gregorio X, Mart�n V y Pablo 111 rechazando y condenando el libelo de los cr�menes rituales expresaban �tan claramente 34 como puedan hacerlo las palabras, la actitud oficial del papado y de la Iglesia cat�lica�69. Lamentablemente, los papas fueron los �nicos soberanos de Europa que condenaron ese libelo. En Polonia, durante los siglos XVII y XVIII, las acusaciones de asesinatos rituales y los estallidos de violencia popular contra los jud�os alcanzaron proporciones de epidemia. 43
  43. 43. En 1650, Giovanni Battista de Marini, vicario general de la Orden dominica, trajo �instrucciones de Roma para los miembros polacos de su orden a fin de que lucharan contra el libelo desde el p�lpito�70. Sin embargo, la violencia antisemita del campesinado se recrudeci�, llegando al encarcelamiento, tortura y ejecuci�n de muchos inocentes jud�os, y a la expulsi�n de distintas ciudades polacas de comunidades hebreas completas. En 1758, los dirigentes jud�os de Polonia enviaron a Roma un delegado especial,Jacob Zelig, para que mantuviera una audiencia con el Papa. Zelig hizo al papa Benedicto XIV un dram�tico relato de los sufrimientos y de la persecuci�n que estaban viviendo los jud�os polacos. Como respuesta, el Papa envi� a Lorenzo Ganganelli, un fraile franciscano �de grandes conocimientos y elevada reputaci�n� para que investigase el asunto. Ganganelli hab�a sido profesor de Teolog�a y rector del Colegio de San Buenaventura de Roma, y ser�a nombrado cardenal en 1759 por el sucesor de Benedicto, el papa Clemente XIII.71 Diez a�os m�s tarde ser�a elegido Papa con el nombre de Clemente XIV. Tras una exhaustiva investigaci�n, que dur� todo un a�o, Ganganelli escribi� un informe oficial, �uno de los documentos m�s notables, humanos y amplios de criterio de la historia de la Iglesia cat�lica; un documento por el que siempre ser�a alabado y objeto de gratitud y afecto por parte del pueblo jud�o�72. El informe, erudito y comprensivo, analizaba un sinn�mero de fuentes y documentos, y revisaba todos los casos de los que en el transcurso de la Historia se hab�a acusado de asesinatos rituales a los jud�os. Con excepci�n de dos de ellos de dudosa veracidad (que han sido rechazados por la mayor�a de los historiadores), estableci� la total falta de base de las acusaciones.73 La refutaci�n hist�rica del sangriento libelo por Ganganelli fue alabada por los jud�os de la Europa oriental. Cuando fue elegido papa, los jud�os lo vieron como un amigo y protector, sentimiento que se fue intensificando a lo largo de su pontificado de cinco a�os. Convertido ya en el papa Clemente XIV, ratific� el derecho que ten�an los jud�os a viajar libremente, a dirigir sus negocios fuera del gueto, a practicar la medicina, a trabajar como artesanos y a abrir peque�as f�bricas de seda y de sombreros. Desde la perspectiva de los jud�os, fue uno de los mejores papas de la Historia. Durante los siglos XIX y XX, el papa Le�n XIII (cuyo pontificado de veinticinco 44
  44. 44. a�os, desde 1878 hasta 1903, fue por entonces el segundo m�s largo de la historia despu�s del de P�o IX, su predecesor)74 habl� en defensa de los jud�os, y especialmente en defensa del capit�n Alfredo Dreyfus, el militar jud�o franc�s falsamente acusado de 35 traici�n en 1894. Este notable hecho hist�rico suele omitirse cuando se habla del asunto Dreyfus y de las relaciones entre cat�licos y jud�os. Los escritores que se muestran cr�ticos con el papado, como Kertzer, Carroll y Goldhagen, por ejemplo, no mencionan este hecho que puede encontrarse, sin embargo, en otros notables -y no politizados- historiadores de la Iglesia, como Owen Chadwick. Chadwick, en su obra A History of the Popes, 1830-1914 [Historia de los papas, 1830-1914], se�ala que �los protestantes condenaron por doquier al papado en el asunto Dreyfus, aunque aqu�l nada tuviera que ver con el tema. Por el contrario, tal y como se expres� ante la opini�n p�blica, Le�n XIII se mantuvo al lado de Dreyfus�75. Tampoco mencionan los cr�ticos del papado el importante hecho hist�rico de que en 1892 -dos a�os antes de que estallara el asunto Dreyfus-Le�n XIII defendi� s�lidamente a los jud�os en una entrevista que tuvo amplia repercusi�n y que se public� en el diario franc�s Le Figaro. Papas y jud�os en el siglo XX El sucesor de Le�n XIII, el papa P�o X (1903-1914) �fue el primer papa procedente de un medio campesino que, ascendiendo por toda la escala de las jerarqu�as eclesi�sticas, alcanz� el trono de San Pedro�76, lo que parece haber influido en sus amistosos sentimientos hacia los jud�os.77 Se llamaba Giuseppe Sarto y, tras su ordenaci�n, pas� nueve a�os como sacerdote ayudante y otros ocho a�os m�s como simple p�rroco antes de ser nombrado obispo de Mantua y, posteriormente, patriarca de Venecia. Sarto fue amigo de los jud�os durante toda su carrera eclesi�stica, los defendi� contra la difamaci�n y la violencia, y contribuy� a detener la campa�a pol�tica antisemita en Italia, que se 45
  45. 45. hab�a prolongado durante veinte a�os.78 Cuando no era m�s que un joven cura, a principios de los a�os 1870, Sarto conoci� a Romaninjacur, ingeniero jud�o de Padua que era un influyente pol�tico. Su amistad dur� cuarenta a�os.79 Jacur fue miembro conservador del Parlamento italiano durante treinta y nueve a�os (1880-1919) y senador desde 1920 hasta su muerte, acaecida en 1928. Una vez que Sarto fue nombrado Papa, este amigo de toda la vida fue un invitado frecuente a las comidas del Vaticano, sirviendo al Papa como hombre de confianza y asesor en temas jud�os, desde el antisemitismo de la Rusia zarista hasta las aspiraciones sionistas de un Estado jud�o en Palestina. El Papa le apoy� en sus sucesivas campa�as de reelecci�n, y tras la �ltima de 1913, le envi� una carta personal en la que mostraba su alegr�a por �su pac�fica y triunfante reelecci�n�80. Mientras fue obispo de Mantua (1884-1893), Sarto disfrut� del apoyo filantr�pico de eminentes familias jud�as con las que mantuvo amistosas relaciones. Y cuando en cierta ocasi�n el papa Le�n XIII le pregunt� qui�nes eran los mejores cristianos de la ciudad, se dice que el obispo le contest�: �A decir verdad, en lo que concierne a la caridad, los mejores cristianos son los 36 Ya pont�fice, el 26 de enero de 1904 se entrevist� con el l�der sionista Theodoro Herzl, que estaba buscando apoyos para establecer un Estado jud�o en Palestina. Como han tenido que admitir incluso los que se muestran cr�ticos con P�o X, el solo hecho de que �ste hubiera recibido a Herzl represent� un acontecimiento hist�ricamente significativo. Como apuntar�a posteriormente el mismo Herzl, durante la conversaci�n que ambos mantuvieron, el Papa le habl�, entre otros temas, del Templo de Jerusal�n y 46
  46. 46. le pregunt� si hab�a pensado reconstruirlo y renovar los antiguos servicios religiosos hebreos.82 Tambi�n le dijo que se sent�a muy contento de tener muchos amigos jud�os de sus tiempos en Mantua. �La otra noche�, a�adi� P�o X �dos jud�os vinieron a verme. Hay m�s lazos que los religiosos: la relaci�n social, por ejemplo, y la filantrop�a�83. En 1905, durante una nueva oleada de pogroms, P�o X envi� una carta muy tajante a los obispos polacos, record�ndoles que la Iglesia condenaba la violencia antisemita. Durante el proceso por el m�s famoso de los cr�menes rituales del siglo XX -el de 1913 contra el jud�o ruso Mendel Beilis-, P�o X no s�lo reiter� el rechazo papal y la denuncia de aquel sangriento libelo, sino que ofreci� pruebas y testimonios en una carta que envi� a lord Leopold Rothschild. El asunto de la carta era el hecho de que un sacerdote cat�lico fuese el testigo clave de la acusaci�n. Pretend�a afirmar en el juicio que �el asesinato de ni�os cristianos y el consumo de su sangre era un deber religioso para los jud�os�. El sacerdote afirmaba tambi�n que los documentos papales en los que se defend�a a los jud�os de las acusaciones de cr�menes rituales eran puras falsificaciones. Ante estos hechos, P�o X hizo que el secretario de Estado, Rafael Merry del Val, escribiese a Rothschild para asegurarle la veracidad y autenticidad tanto de la bula papal de Inocencio IV en la que se ped�a la protecci�n para los jud�os, como del informe hecho en el siglo XVIII por Lorenzo Ganganelli, en el que se rechazaba el sangriento libelo. La embajada rusa en Londres certific� que la carta era aut�ntica y la remiti� a los abogados de Mendel Beilis, en Kiev, lo que ayud� a su defensa. (Hay pruebas de que el mismo zar de Rusia ley� la carta de Del Val e hizo que funcionarios rusos presionaran al jurado para que emitiese un veredicto de inocencia). 47
  47. 47. El papa Benedicto XV (1914-1922) suprimi� los �ltimos vestigios de antisemitismo en la prensa italiana �vinculada al Papa�84 y conden� el antisemitismo en un documento que tuvo una amplia difusi�n en 1916, y que fue redactado a petici�n del Comit� jud�o Americano, que solicitaba la ayuda del Papa para protestar contra otro brote antisemita en Polonia. Esta hist�rica denuncia papal contra el antisemitismo es otro hecho omitido en los libros de Kertzer, Carroll y Goldhagen. El 10 de mayo de 1917, en un esfuerzo por ganarse el apoyo papal para la Declaraci�n Balfour, que llamaba a la creaci�n de un Estado jud�o en Palestina, el gran 37 l�der sionista europeo Nahum Sokolow se entrevist� con Benedicto XV en el Vaticano. Antes de este encuentro, Sokolow hab�a mantenido reuniones con Eugenio Pacelli, por entonces subsecretario de Estado del Vaticano, que asisti� a la audiencia hist�rica de aquel 10 de mayo, cuya duraci�n se prolong� bastante m�s de la protocolaria media hora. El papa Benedicto pidi� a Sokolow que le explicara el programa sionista, lo escuch� con mucha atenci�n y posteriormente dijo que dicho plan estaba plenamente de acuerdo con la voluntad de Dios.85 �!Cu�nto ha cambiado la Historia!�, le dijo el Papa a Sokolow. �Han pasado diecinueve siglos desde que Roma destruy� su pa�s, y ahora Su Excelencia viene a Roma para tratar de dar nueva vida a aquella tierra�. La buena voluntad prevaleci� incluso cuando surgi� en la conversaci�n el controvertido tema de los Santos Lugares de Palestina. �No tengo duda�, dijo el papa, �de que alcanzaremos un acuerdo satisfactorio�. La audiencia termin� con la frase del papa Benedicto: �Si, si, io credo che saremo buoni vicini�. (�S�, s�, creo que seremos buenos vecinos�). Y repiti� con mucho �nfasis esta �ltima frase.86 48
  48. 48. Cuatro meses m�s tarde, la buena voluntad papal fue puesta a prueba y, seg�n el hijo de Sokolow, result� en la salvaci�n de la ciudad de Tel Aviv: En el oto�o de 1917, cuando el ej�rcito brit�nico bajo el mando del general Allenby lanzaba su imparable ofensiva en Palestina, el comandante en jefe turco, Djemal Pasha, orden� una temeraria evacuaci�n de Tel Aviv, que hubiera significado el saqueo, si no la completa destrucci�n de la ciudad [...] �Qui�n podr�a ayudar en tal situaci�n? Sokolow pens� que el Vaticano era el intermediario neutral m�s adecuado para influir en el gobierno turco. Era el m�s conveniente, puesto que hab�a o�do decir que el legado apost�lico en Constantinopla, monse�or Dolce, se hallaba en buenas relaciones con los c�rculos oficiales turcos. Recurri� al cardenal Gaspari (secretario de Estado del Vaticano) quien, con el consentimiento del Papa, envi� instrucciones a este efecto a monse�or Dolce. La intervenci�n del Vaticano obtuvo el resultado deseado y la orden de evacuaci�n qued� cancelada, salvando de este modo a Tel Aviv de una segura ruina.87 Un gran Papa y un pacificador: P�o XI y los jud�os Uno de los m�s cultos pont�fices modernos, el papa P�o XI (1922-1939), pas� gran parte de los primeros a�os de su carrera como director de dos de los m�s importantes archivos de la Iglesia, la Biblioteca Ambrosiana de Mil�n y la Biblioteca Vaticana de Roma. Tras su nombramiento, en 1918, por Benedicto XV como nuncio papal en Varsovia, en donde ya hab�a servido durante tres a�os, fue nombrado arzobispo de Mil�n y, posteriormente, cardenal, en 1921. Poco menos de un a�o m�s tarde, en febrero de 1922, fue elegido Papa. Fue el primer pont�fice que utiliz� los recursos de la radio como medio de 38 49
  49. 49. comunicaci�n, y �tambi�n el primero que mostr� una seria vocaci�n de alpinista�88. Pero, al margen de esas distinciones secundarias, el gran legado de su pontificado (hoy olvidado) fue su hist�rico papel como opositor al antisemitismo y defensor papal de los jud�os. Desde sus a�os de director de la Biblioteca Ambrosiana, en los que sostuvo frecuentes debates sobre manuscritos hebreos con el gran rabino de Mil�n y con otros notables de la ciudad, P�o XI hab�a disfrutado de la amistad de rabinos y otros l�deres de la comunidad jud�a. Durante su etapa de joven sacerdote en Mil�n, estudi� hebreo con un rabino local; y en cierta ocasi�n, el gran rabino de Mil�n pidi� por �l y por los suyos en sus oraciones. Pero hab�a de ser durante su estancia en Polonia como nuncio papal, cuando el futuro P�o XI tuvo ocasi�n de conocer de primera mano el antisemitismo, las persecuciones y los sufrimientos padecidos por los jud�os europeos. Poco despu�s de su llegada a Varsovia, en 1918, estallaron pogroms que acabaron con la vida de muchos jud�os y destruyeron sus hogares, sus sinagogas, y sus negocios. El futuro papa qued� impresionado por el antisemitismo polaco y luch� tenazmente contra �l, como queda ampliamente documentado en la biograf�a de sir William Clonmore Pope Pius XI and World Peace [El papa P�o XI y la paz mundial]. Apunta Clonmore que, como nuncio papal, se preocup� por el bienestar de la comunidad jud�a de Polonia y dej� muy claro �que cualquier brote de antisemitismo ser�a severamente condenado por la Santa Sede�89. Tambi�n ayud� personalmente a v�ctimas jud�as de modo m�s tangible. Delegado por el papa Benedicto XV para que dirigiese la administraci�n y distribuci�n de la ayuda cat�lica a la Polonia de despu�s de la Primera Guerra Mundial, distribuy� fondos no solamente entre los cat�licos sino tambi�n entre los damnificados jud�os que 50
  50. 50. hab�an perdido sus hogares y negocios en los pogroms.90 En 1928, ya Papa, firm� un decreto condenando el antisemitismo. �Movida por la caridad cristiana, la Santa Sede ha protegido siempre a este pueblo (los jud�os) contra injustas vejaciones; y de la misma forma que reprueba todo tipo de rencores y conflictos entre los pueblos, condena de forma particular el odio contra el pueblo que una vez fue elegido por Dios; el odio que com�nmente se conoce con el nombre de antisemitismo�91. En una carta pastoral del 10 de febrero de 1931, escrita a requerimiento del Vaticano y dirigida al clero cat�lico de Alemania, los obispos de ocho di�cesis b�varas establec�an que el emergente partido Nacional Socialista de Adolf Hitler rechazaba �las premisas b�sicas� de las ense�anzas cristianas. M�s a�n, los arzobispos b�varos �reconoc�an el hecho de que tal ideolog�a proclamaba la superioridad racial y que el antisemitismo que se derivaba de tal ideolog�a era contrario a las ense�anzas cristianas�92. En noviembre de 1931, el gran rabino de Mil�n -en una visita personal al Vaticano-agradeci� al Papa sus alegatos en contra de la persecuci�n religiosa y su ayuda continua a los jud�os de Italia.93 A medida que iba avanzando la d�cada de 1930, P�o XI vio a Hitler como �el mayor 39 enemigo de Cristo y de la Iglesia en los tiempos modernos�; y lo compar� con el Anticristo. �La persecuci�n contra la Iglesia cat�lica en Alemania�, declar�, era obra de Hitler, �completamente y �nicamente suya�94. En una de sus alocuciones anuales de Navidad a los cardenales del Colegio, denunci� vigoro samente tanto el fascismo italiano como el alem�n, describiendo la esv�stica nazi como �una cruz hostil a la cruz de El 12 de marzo de 1937, P�o XI promulg� su famosa enc�clica antinazi Mit Brennender Sorge 51
  51. 51. (Con candente preocupaci�n). Dirigida a los obispos alemanes y le�da en su totalidad desde los p�lpitos de todas las iglesias cat�licas alemanas, la enc�clica del papa P�o XI produjo una airada respuesta del gobierno nazi de Berl�n. Con candente preocupaci�n no mencionaba de forma espec�fica el antisemitismo nazi -centr�ndose, en su lugar, en c�mo el �paganismo agresivo� estaba persiguiendo a la Iglesia cat�lica en Alemania-pero hac�a una referencia muy directa a �l al afirmar: �Quienquiera que desee ver eliminada de las iglesias y las escuelas la historia b�blica y las sabias doctrinas del Antiguo Testamento, blasfema contra el nombre de Dios, blasfema contra el omnipotente plan de la salvaci�n y limita y estrecha el pensamiento humano al juzgar los designios divinos sobre la historia del mundo: y niega su fe en el verdadero Cristo�. El documento papal tambi�n establec�a que: �La Revelaci�n en su sentido cristiano significa la palabra de Dios dirigida al hombre. El uso de esta palabra mediante "sugerencias" de raza y de sangre, por las irradiaciones de la Historia, no son m�s que meras equivocaciones. Este tipo de falsa moneda no es v�lida para los cristianos�. Como era de esperar, los nazis vieron en la enc�clica un documento decididamente projud�o, y lanzaron un ataque vitri�lico contra el papado. El ministro de propaganda nazi lleg� al punto de hacer circular rumores de que P�o XI era medio jud�o, pues su madre habr�a sido una jud�a holandesa. En 1938, en el preciso momento en que el primer ministro brit�nico, Neville Chamberlain, trataba de apaciguar a Hitler en Munich, P�o XI se destac� como uno de los pocos l�deres europeos que condenaban de forma inequ�voca el antisemitismo. En marzo de 1938 suspendi� la �Sociedad de Amigos de Israel� (Amici Israel), una organizaci�n cat�lica que durante muchos a�os hab�a tratado de con vertir a los jud�os, y 52
  52. 52. que hab�a empezado a publicar panfletos �manifestando sentimientos de odio� hacia el pueblo jud�o. �En la medida en que la Santa Sede desaprueba todo odio y toda animosidad entre los pueblos�, se le�a en la orden papal de supresi�n, �ha de condenarse de la forma m�s categ�rica el odio contra el pueblo que fue escogido por Dios, un odio que hoy en d�a est� expresado con el t�rmino antisemitismo�96. A finales de aquella primavera, cuando Hitler hizo su entrada triunfal en Viena durante la Anschluss, P�o XI se sinti� profundamente molesto por el hecho de que el cardenal Theodore Innitzer hiciera sonar las campanas de las iglesias de la ciudad y enarbolara la bandera nazi. Como respuesta a tales actos, P�o XI convoc� a Innitzer a Roma para reprenderle severamente e hizo p�blica tal decisi�n �comunic�ndola por v�a diplom�tica a Estados Unidos para que los gobiernos del mundo supieran cu�l era la postura del 40 Vaticano con respecto a la Alemania de Hitler�97. Cuando Benito Mussolini �llen� las calles de Roma con la esv�stica nazi con ocasi�n de la visita de estado de Hitler en el mes de mayo�, el Papa desair� a Hitler dejando moment�neamente la ciudad. Mientras Hitler se encontraba todav�a en Roma, el diario vaticano L'Osservatore Romano public�, a petici�n del Papa, un art�culo en primera p�gina condenando el racismo nazi y prohibiendo a los cat�licos que ense�aran semejantes ideas racistas.98 P�o XI se sinti� conmocionado cuando los profesores fascistas, cumpliendo las �rdenes de Mussolini, hicieron una Declaraci�n Racial el 14 de julio de 1938, estableciendo que �los jud�os no pertenecen a la raza italiana�, que era �una pura raza aria�99. En septiembre de 1938, el gobierno de Mussolini anunci� su primera oleada de leyes an tijud�as (a las que seguir�an otras m�s, meses m�s tarde). Estas llamadas leyes 53
  53. 53. raciales, que copiaban el modelo de las infames leyes de Nuremberg redactadas por los nazis, prohib�an dar clases a los maestros y profesores jud�os en las escuelas p�blicas, y expulsaban a los ni�os jud�os de los institutos. A los jud�os tambi�n se les prohib�a cualquier tipo de empleo civil o el servicio militar, adem�s de ser marginados de otros campos de la vida p�blica, incluyendo las universidades. Se prohibi� el matrimonio entre cat�licos y jud�os, y a estos �ltimos se les prohibi� tambi�n dar empleo a cristianos en sus casas. En m�s de una ocasi�n, P�o XI denunci� p�blicamente la legislaci�n antijud�a de Mussolini. El 6 de septiembre de 1938, ya muy enfermo y qued�ndole pocos meses de vida, P�o XI recibi� a un grupo de peregrinos belgas. Acept� el obsequio de un antiguo libro de oraciones y ley� una de las all� incluidas. Despu�s dijo: �No puedo evitar sentirme profundamente emocionado. El antisemitismo no es compatible con el pensamiento y la sublime realidad que est�n expresados en este libro. Es un movimiento lleno de odio, un movimiento en el que nosotros, como cristianos, no podemos tomar parte�. Con l�grimas en los ojos concluy�: �El antisemitismo es inadmisible; espiritualmente todos somos semitas�. Como ya han apuntado los estudiosos, �esta �ltima frase bien pudiera contener las palabras m�s famosas que P�o XI pronunci� jam�s�100. La Comisi�n Vaticana sobre la Shoah de 1988 las cita como una prueba de la continua oposici�n del Papa al antisemitismo y de su actitud benevolente hacia el pueblo jud�o. David Kertzer advierte, no obstante, que las palabras del Papa no aparecieron en L'Osservatore Romano, el peri�dico oficial del Vaticano, porque tuvieron un car�cter �informal y espont�neo... por lo que no figuran en ning�n documento oficial del papado�101. Sin embargo, otros 54

×