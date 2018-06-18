Como trabajar los sentimientos - Miguel Lucas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÓMO TRABAJAR LOS SENTIMIENTOS 2
MIGUEL LUCAS Cómo trabajar los sentimientos 3
INTRODUCCIÓN “El conflicto está dentro de ustedes mismos. No le teman a ningún enemigo exterior. Vén​ce​te a ti mismo y el...
• Medios espirituales. Entre los valores con que podemos con​​tar para el control de nuestros sen​ti​- mien​tos es​tán los...
1. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A NOSOTROS MISMOS. Cómo manejarlos El hombre es un ser en relación con​si​go mismo, ...
• a la soledad; • a la agresión; • al vacío interior, con manifes​ta​cio​nes de profunda angustia y depresión, obli​​- gan...
lidad exis​ten​cial. Cuando te levantes, inspira profun​da​men​te, espira suavemente por la boca, varias ve​ces, llenándot...
peligros que pudieran ocurrir— es ne​ce​sario creer más en las propias posibili​​- dades y valorarse más, tener la humilda...
1. El aburrimiento y la falta de sentido son la gran enfermedad de nuestro tiempo Así se expresa el psicólogo José Luis Ma...
El sentido de la vida y los valores son las “ra​zones”, las “motivaciones” que “mue​ven” al hombre para que asuma de​termi...
carencias “Hay que encarar con valor los pro​pios problemas y las propias limi​ta​cio​nes personales. Hay que hacerlo con ...
se​gunda parte. El que no haya logrado esta libertad in​terior, ni se posee él mismo, ni podrá en​​- tregarse a otro. Qued...
2. LOS SENTIMIENTOS EN LA RELACIÓN MARIDO-MUJER. Cómo manejarlos Pistas para crecer en el matrimonio La “Escuela de padres...
cre​cer y realizar el ser personal. El amor de esposos, como experiencia de noviazgo y de salida de sí mismos pa​ra entreg...
Le toleré todos sus caprichos. El, en cambio, anuló mi personalidad. Me quitó la identidad hasta el punto de ma​ni​pularme...
B. En la relación de a dos, madurar juntos es el ideal Podemos representar con la imagen del columpio la relación verdader...
pa​ra volver a ser como antes. La comunicación Vamos a tratar inmediatamente dos as​pectos o problemas: • Cómo vencer el m...
La falta de comunicación verbal di​fi​cul​ta la convivencia. Es por eso que hay que propiciar en la casa las oportu​ni​da​...
me alcanzan en mi realidad personal. En​tonces, ‘puedo conocerte y tener el gus​- to de relacionarme contigo’. ¡Es necesar...
2. Aceptarse con realismo, con las deficiencias de un ser no terminado todavía Es frecuente encontrar personas, ca​sa​das ...
Factores que desajustan la vida conyugal Hay factores que desajustan los ma​tri​mo​nios y crean conflictos conyugales gra​...
3. Los sentimientos en la relación padres-hijos. Cómo manejarlos Factores que influyen en la relación de comunión de padre...
Sobre sus propias relaciones. Sobre el trabajo y el dinero. Sobre asuntos morales. Sobre los modos de relacionarse con los...
ex​plicaciones, él sabe a qué atenerse y es​tá en la posibilidad de comprender y acep​tar lo que sus padres le piden, sin ...
Palabra de Dios, de entregarles para su vida la Eucaristía y los demás sa​cra​men​- tos. También es misión de la Iglesia c...
Los padres de familia, “sin exa​ge​ra​dos perfeccionismos” deben decir y ha​cer lo que es necesario decir o hacer. Ja​más ...
y sentido exagerado de infelicidad. La carencia afectiva es tan grande que el niño se vuelve egoísta, resentido, de​- so​​...
padres, nace la agresividad y el re​sentimiento hacia ellos. La franqueza Si los padres se muestran francos y sin​ceros co...
En la adolescencia, el hijo necesita sen​tirse amado, sentir que confían en él. Ne​ce​sita sentirse protegido y sentir que...
búsqueda de la verdad. Querer ayudar a los hijos quiere decir crear en ellos una actitud crítica frente a los valores, a l...
4. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A LA VIDA. CÓMO MANEJARLOS Estar en armonía con la vida El psicólogo Juan Roberto Vi...
ducen en las personas atacadas can​san​cio, debilidad física, sensación de ma​lestar en todo el cuerpo, depresión, me​lan​...
Conclusión Ce​damos, pues, a nuestra rebeldía —a ese reproche típico del neurótico que no acepta las cosas como son, porqu...
5. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A DIOS. CÓMO MANEJARLOS Autotrascendencia hacia Dios El hombre posee un impulso de a...
(Confesiones, 1.1.1.). Lo ve también como capacidad de par​ticipar de su grandeza suma: “El hom​​bre, escribe, es imagen d...
vacío existencial, la ansiedad, la insa​tis​​facción personal, porque el vacío que el hombre experimenta en su corazón no ...
  1. 1. CÓMO TRABAJAR LOS SENTIMIENTOS 2
  2. 2. MIGUEL LUCAS Cómo trabajar los sentimientos 3
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN “El conflicto está dentro de ustedes mismos. No le teman a ningún enemigo exterior. Vén​ce​te a ti mismo y el mundo quedará vencido” (San Agustín, Sermón, 57,9). Los sentimientos son la manera como nos percibimos. Cada uno es conforme a los sen​timientos que tiene. Por eso, com​pren​der nuestros sentimientos es com​- pren​der nues​tras reacciones ante el mun​do que nos rodea. Estar en contacto con nuestros sen​ti​mien​tos es la única manera que nos per​mi​- te ser lo mejor de nosotros mismos, el úni​co medio para volvernos abiertos y li​- bres. Los sentimientos están allí. Se trata, sen​ci​llamente, de aprender a manejarlos. La manera de luchar con ellos y de ma​ne​​jar​los es el punto clave para eliminar los conf​lict​os. Cabe, pues, que nos preguntemos, ¿cuál es la postura que tomamos frente a nuestros sentimientos? ¿Ordi​na​ria​men​te, los recono​ce​mos, aceptamos y ma​​​ni​- festamos o, por el con​trario, los ne​ga​​​mos, reprimimos o racio​na​lizamos? Cuanto más se reprimen los propios sen​timientos, menos energías nos que​dan para mantener nuestra propia iden​ti​dad. “Ser honestos, sinceros” con los pro​pios sentimientos y “ma​ni​festarlos abier​​​​ta​​- mente” es el primer paso para el lo​gro de una con​vivencia agradable y li​bre. A más apertura, me​nos ansiedad. Y puesto que es doloroso el proceso me​diante el cual podemos expresar nues​- tras pro​pias emociones y senti​mientos, te​​ne​mos necesidad de buena dosis de de​ter​minación para realizarlo. Para controlar y manejar los sen​ti​mien​​tos, contamos con nuestros propios re​c​- ursos internos, nuestros valores y capaci​dades: • Libertad con responsabilidad. El hombre puede ejercitar su libertad asumiendo postu​ras, reaccionando ante los hechos, luchando contra sus condicionamientos y dependencias. • Autosugestión. • Autoimagen positiva. • Motivaciones. Se resalta el sentido de la vida y se pone en función una escala de valo​res. • Esfuerzo personal. 4
  4. 4. • Medios espirituales. Entre los valores con que podemos con​​tar para el control de nuestros sen​ti​- mien​tos es​tán los llamados “valores de act​itud”. Si no podemos modificar el “des​ti​no”, es preciso asumir ante él una ac​ti​tud positiva. ¡Cuántas personas se derrumban cuan​​do están ante lo que no pueden cam​​biar! Si no puedo cambiar las cosas, puedo cam​b​iar mi actitud hacia las cosas. Víctor E. Frankl, fundador de la línea psico​terapéutica que intenta encontrarle un sentido a la vida (logoterapia), ade​más de los valores de actitud, presenta co​- mo necesarios, también para controlar los sentimientos, los “valores creativos y viv​enc​iales”. Para reali​zarnos, para darle un sentido a nuestra vida, ne​cesitamos de la autotrascendencia, es de​cir, vivir pa​ra algo más que para nosotros mis​​mos, para algo que nos trascienda y nos ele​ve, como: luchar por un ideal, entre​gar​se a una persona o a una causa. Esta​mos, pues, en el deber de construir den​tro de nosotros “un impulso” que nos lleve a la supera​ción de nuestro “yo”, a la vivencia de va​​lo​res superiores. Debido a nuestros condiciona​mien​tos, a veces existe dificultad en ejercer nues​- tra libertad con responsabilidad, en la toma de decisiones y actitudes ade​cua​das frente a la vida. Sin embargo, los con​dicionamientos no nos pueden de​ter​​minar, aunque muchos estén con​ven​ci​dos de lo contrario. El hombre no es pu​​ro determinismo, sino espíritu libre y res​​ponsable, capaz de tomar decisiones, de llevar a cabo obras que lo rea​licen, de ser artífice de su propio destino y de su pro​​pia historia. El hombre puede responder a sus ins​tintos, impulsos, condicionamientos o va​- lo​res. Pero, por ser libre, las respues​tas que dé de​​p​enden de su responsabi​lidad, de sus op​cio​nes, de sus esfuerzos. En definitiva, necesitamos utilizar más nuestras facultades y recursos es​pi​ri​- tuales, vivenciar un sentido de auto​tras​cendencia, es decir, pensar y vivir más allá de nuestros intereses, más allá de nosotros mismos, más allá de nues​tros impulsos, caprichos y de deseos de pla​cer y de poder. El papel del psicólogo es el de “ca​pa​ci​tar” al hombre para gozar, trabajar y su​- frir; para “reaccionar” frente a los pro​pios problemas y vencer así cualquier re​- sistencia. Su obje​tivo es motivar, es​ti​mu​lar a la persona a “es​forzarse” para que pueda vencer los obstácu​los; in​cen​ti​varla a que aprenda a gustar de sí mis​ma, de los demás y de la vida, de tal mo​​do que descubra sus potencialidades, asu​ma sus responsabilidades y consiga rea​li​zarse por la autotrascendencia. 5
  5. 5. 1. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A NOSOTROS MISMOS. Cómo manejarlos El hombre es un ser en relación con​si​go mismo, con los otros, con el mundo y con Dios. Si tomar conciencia de nuestros sen​ti​mientos ayuda a superar los conflictos, vea​mos, pues, nuestros sentimientos con re​la​ción a nosotros mismos, a los demás, a la vida y a Dios. Desarrollarse como persona En la dinámica de un proceso de ma​du​rez, que no termina nunca, todas las po​- tencialidades y valores humanos, de ma​nera especial los espirituales, exigen ac​- tualización y desarrollo. Sin embargo, nos resulta imposible al​canzar ese objetivo sin la colaboración y el contacto con los demás. La persona crece en la medida en que es​tablece relaciones con otras personas. Ella necesita, para su crecimiento, de esa re​lación tan importante y que nos tras​- cien​de a todos: amar y ser amados. Todo lo que le ayude al hombre a de​sa​rrollar un mayor dominio de sí y de su libertad para llegar a autoposeerse, y to​do lo que le ayude a entregar su propio ser a los demás, en relaciones cada vez más leales y profundas, es lo que cons​- tru​ye al hombre y lo va haciendo más él mis​​mo, más persona. La no-identidad. La no-aceptación de la propia realidad Una señora vino a quejarse conmigo. Ella no aceptaba la propia realidad: no se aceptaba a sí misma como era y se ne​ga​ba a aceptar a los demás como son. A ella le hubiera gustado que las cosas fue​ran diferentes. Esta actitud de rebeldía con​tra la realidad le causaba mucho va​cío int​erior sumados a una profunda angus​tia y dep​resión. Le dije que, efectivamente, la no-iden​ti​​dad, es decir, el hecho de no aceptar la pro​p​ia realidad, puede llevar: 6
  6. 6. • a la soledad; • a la agresión; • al vacío interior, con manifes​ta​cio​nes de profunda angustia y depresión, obli​​- gando a la persona a la fuga (drogas, al​​co​ho​lismo, tener cosas...) o al activis​mo (ex​ceso de actividad). Necesito ser yo mismo, es decir, ne​ce​si​to aceptar la realidad entera: lo que yo soy, lo que son los otros, la realidad de la familia y de la vida, lo que es Dios. El hombre empieza a aceptar la reali​dad en el momento en que, con gran hu​- mil​dad: • vence las resistencias de su ego​cen​tris​mo (egoísmo, amor propio, orgullo per​sonal); • tiene el valor de aceptarse como es, con todas sus limitaciones; • reconoce las imperfecciones de los de​más, sin molestarse por ellas y sin pre​- ten​der cambiarlas. Cuando uno de los cón​yuges, por ejemplo, asume la respon​- sa​bilidad de querer cambiar al otro, se pro​ducen incompatibilidades matrimo​nia​- les, visto que una condición básica de nuestra felicidad consiste en ser acep​ta​- dos, apreciados y respetados como so​mos. Asumiendo una actitud de com​pren​sión y tolerancia, la persona se siente bien con​sigo misma y deja que los demás vi​van su propia vida. Con un poco de es​- fuer​zo y de buena voluntad es posible ele​var los niveles de tolerancia, aceptar las di​​vergencias básicas de los indivi​duos. Dos meses más tarde recibí una carta de la señora que se había quejado con​- mi​go y que no aceptaba su propia reali​dad, en la que me comunicaba su fe en la posi​bil​idad que tiene cualquier persona, en cual​quier situación, por desesperada que pa​rezca, de transformar su vida en algo po​sitivo por sus propias fuerzas. Cómo combatir la tensión y los males orgánicos consiguientes La hiperreflexión o excesiva autoob​ser​vación, la vida agitada de hoy, la cri​sis socio-económica, el he​cho de tener que asumir una respon​sa​bilidad sig​​​nifi​ca​tiva (matri​mo​​nio, profesión, di​rigir una empresa...), ade​más de causar can​san​cio mental y de de​jar a la persona sin fuer​​​zas pa​ra afrontar los obstáculos de la vi​da, lleva al organis​mo a una acu​mu​lac​ión de tensión que se mani​fiesta luego con enfermedades: hi​per​​tensión, tras​tor​nos cardíacos, in​so​m​nio, problemas de columna, ja​quecas, aler​gias, temblor de manos, sudor frío, etc. La tensión y los mal​es cons​i​guientes en el or​ga​nis​mo se pueden com​ba​tir con ejerci​cios de rela​ja​​​ción y des​blo​queo, que lle​ven a la per​​sona a en​con​trar nueva​​- mente su equi​li​​brio. La relajación, an​tes que ser la reali​za​ción de ejercicios téc​ni​cos, es una pos​tu​ra po​si​tiva an​te la vida. Las téc​ni​cas son úni​​ca​​mente me​dios que facilitan es​​ta agi​- 7
  7. 7. lidad exis​ten​cial. Cuando te levantes, inspira profun​da​men​te, espira suavemente por la boca, varias ve​ces, llenándote de la energía de la vi​da. Continúa así, aun después de haber co​menzado algunas actividades. Te sugiero, por lo menos una hora an​​tes de ir a la cama, hacer algunos mo​vi​​- mientos corporales y respiratorios ener​​gizan​tes (expulsa el aire hacia afue​ra, con fuerza, varias veces) pa​ra “que​mar” la energía de la tensión contenida en los múscu​los. Disminuye, después, la in​​​tensidad de los movimientos, hacién​do​​los más suaves y lentos. Cómo manejar el miedo y la ansiedad Un señor me decía que se sentía inse​gu​ro, con miedo, ansiedad y angustia. Era inconstante en lo que hacía, también en la parte afectiva. Ninguno de los ne​- gocios le salía bien. Cuando empezaba un trabajo lo dejaba a mitad de camino, por​que siempre encontraba algo que lo blo​queaba y no le permitía continuar. Se preo​cupaba demasiado. Le tenía miedo al fracaso. No tenía fuerzas para trabajar. Era muy negativo. A la hora de tomar ac​titudes o decisiones, dependía de los de​- más. Le sugerí algunas cosas con vistas a la solución de sus problemas. • Ante la indecisión por la opción a to​mar, él debía analizar bien los pro y los contra y, después de descubrir el me​jor camino a seguir, entonces decidir. • Ante el miedo causado por las peleas entre sus padres, por la falta de apoyo, por la superprotección, por creer más en las incapacidades que en las propias posibilidades existenciales... • Ante el miedo de asumir alguna responsabilidad, de hacer algo que hiera a otra persona, de enfrentar lo desconocido, de no obtener éxito, de perder la propia imagen, es preciso tomar una postura: • Para eliminar el miedo y la an​sie​dad —que llegan cuando se aproximan los 8
  8. 8. peligros que pudieran ocurrir— es ne​ce​sario creer más en las propias posibili​​- dades y valorarse más, tener la humildad su​fic​iente para vencer las resistencias del ego​ce​​ntrismo, del orgullo, del amor propio exa​​gerado, que nos permitan aceptar y su​​perar las críticas negativas, las propias li​​mi​taciones y también los fracasos. Para conseguir todas estas cosas es de enorme ayuda: • Descubrir algo que nos motive (metas a lograr). • Aplicar las técnicas de la autosugestión y de la autoimagen positiva. Autosugestión positiva La autosuges​tión positiva nos ayu​​​da a eliminar el mie​​do y la ansie​dad. Con​siste en una breve relaja​ción, respirando des​pacio y profun​da​​mente, durante unos cinco mi​nu​tos, dándole al sub​cons​​ciente, de mo​do convincente, su​​ges​t​io​nes o men​sajes co​​mo este: “Tengo ca​​pa​​ci​dades pa​ra ha​cer muchas co​sas. Quiero reali​- zar​las. Voy a rea​li​zar​​las”. Autoimagen positiva Un pequeño ejer​​​​​ci​cio de ima​gi​na​​​ción he​cho dia​ria​​mente du​​ran​te al​​gu​nos mi​nu​- tos, pue​​de ser muy útil. Imagínate rea​li​​zan​do con gusto de​ter​​mi​na​da tarea o activi​dad, de mo​​do agra​​- dable y tran​​​​​qui​lo, con de​sen​​vol​tura y bue​nos re​sultados. Además, tienes que hacerte al há​bi​to de reconocer con rea​​lismo tus cua​li​da​​des y elo​giar​te. Cómo vencer el estrés Cuan​do inverti​mos el orden de los va​l​o​res y damos el pri​mer lugar al tra​ba​jo, el segundo a la familia y el ter​ce​ro a Dios y a los va​lores espirituales, entramos en conflicto con nosotros mismos. Dejarse absorber por el trabajo, nos lle​va muchas veces al estrés. La persona es​tresada no siente motivación alguna ni para vivir ni para relacionarse de​bi​da​- mente con la familia. Son manifes​ta​cio​nes de la persona estresada: manos su​- dadas y frías, tensión muscular, do​lo​res lumbares, insomnio, mareos, falta de me​- moria, cansancio, desinterés por el tra​bajo, hipertensión arterial, gastritis... Podemos vencer el estrés siguiendo el orden de los valores, es decir, dando en la vida el primer lugar a Dios, el se​gun​do a los demás y el tercer lugar al tra​bajo. También ayudan a la superación del es​trés las técnicas de relajación, la ali​men​- tación especial, rica en vitaminas del complejo B, principalmente la vita​mi​na B6. Encontrarle un sentido a la vida 9
  9. 9. 1. El aburrimiento y la falta de sentido son la gran enfermedad de nuestro tiempo Así se expresa el psicólogo José Luis Mar​tínez: “¡Cuántas veces experimentamos un sen​​​timiento profundo de asco y va​cie​dad, de desamparo e insatisfacción cre​cien​tes, que se convierten en auténtica an​- gustia! Es como si la vida hubiera per​dido su sentido. Es frecuente que se filtre en el seno de una existencia aparentemente or​de​na​- da, y sin causa conocida, una ansiedad di​fusa, un sentimiento vacuo, una ten​- den​cia a deprimirse y un estado per​ma​nen​te de tensión. El aburrimiento y la tristeza llegan cuan​do hacemos las cosas porque hay que hacerlas; cuando nos guiamos no por la convicción de lo que somos o ha​ce​mos sino por las apariencias; cuando no damos un paso para mejorar nuestras ac​- titudes, nuestros modelos de pen​samiento y acción. La neurosis de la rutina es la neurosis de nuestro tiempo. El punto clave para eliminar la neurosis del hastío está en la manera de lidiarla, de tra​bajar con ella y de manejarla. El resultado positivo completo a veces no se da, porque la persona no tiene el valor de enf​rentar las situaciones o no está dispuesta a asumir todas las responsabilidades de la vid​a. Pero si el individuo tiene motiva​cio​nes para hacerle frente a los problemas, y da un paso en el mejoramiento de sus ac​ti​tudes, el resultado es un crecimiento to​tal en los valores, en la vida de hogar y en las relaciones con Dios. Huir de sí mismo, no enfrentar los pro​blemas existenciales, aumentan el hastío y la falt​a de sentido en la vida”. 2. Descubrir valores y objetivos motivacionales Una señora me expresaba su insatis​facción por no sentirse realizada como per​- sona. Estaba desmotivada y de​pri​mida. Había perdido el interés por to​do. No sentía alegría ni ganas de vivir. No se interesaba por nada ni por nadie y no le gustaban las cosas que hacía. Rea​li​zaba las labores de casa, que nadie va​lo​raba porque el marido vivía metido en su trabajo y los hijos se habían hecho adul​​tos. No sentía que las demás per​so​nas se preocuparan por ella en lo más mí​​nimo. Nosotros hoy ignoramos lo que sen​ti​mos y queremos. Nos faltan intereses inmediatos. Ca​re​cemos de ideales. No tenemos ob​je​ti​vos claros. Sufrimos pobreza de valores. Nos faltan motivaciones. El hombre pue​de ser más fuerte que los condicio​namientos inter​nos o exter​nos y puede enfrentar​los cuando algo le in​​te​resa y siente que hay cosas que valen la pena. 10
  10. 10. El sentido de la vida y los valores son las “ra​zones”, las “motivaciones” que “mue​ven” al hombre para que asuma de​terminados comportamientos, como ser más fuerte y resistir. Para combatir el aburrimiento y la fal​ta de sentido hay que descubrir todo lo que nos pueda motivar en la vida: pintar, es​cuchar música, practicar deportes, cul​ti​var plantas, leer, estudiar, cuidar y man​tener las amistades, luchar por los pro​pios ideales o causas, vivir los va​lo​res espirituales... Es más fácil eliminar el aburrimiento, la vaciedad interior, la depresión y el has​​- tío personal cuando luchamos apa​sio​​na​​damente por determinados ideales, va​​- lores e intereses. Nacerá entonces la ale​​gría de vivir. No ser ni esponjas ni imanes Es muy común encontrarse con per​so​​nas que son como esponjas o imanes, a las que se les vienen encima todos los pro​​blemas de los demás. Es necesario: a) Mantenerse a cierta “distancia” emo​​cional del problema, sin dejarse en​vol​​ver en él. b) No dar “demasiada importancia” a ciertos problemas del otro. c) Verle siempre a los hechos, a las per​​sonas y a la vida el “lado positivo”. El buen humor le permite al hombre, me​​diante el distanciamiento de sí mis​mo, de todo y de todos, dominarse y do​mi​​​nar la situación. Muchos problemas no son otra cosa que la consecuencia lógica del propio jui​​- cio crítico, que sobrevalora o em​pe​que​​​ñece a las personas, los conceptos y los acontecimientos que influyen en la vi​​da de cada uno. Evitar los sentimientos de culpa Hay circunstancias en la vida que dan ori​​gen en las personas a atormentadores sen​​timientos de culpa, y les llevan a asu​mi​r actitudes de autocastigo. ¿Aceptas tus “posibles omisiones” con relación a las personas que amas, vi​vas o difuntas? Tú no eres una persona ca​paz de hacer todas las cosas. Tal vez hi​- ciste todo lo que estaba en tus manos en aquel momento. Perdonarnos a nosotros mismos y pe​dir a Dios su perdón, hace más fácil el acep​tarnos como somos, y continuar tra​ba​jándonos como perso​nas que van por el camino más correcto. Para per​do​nar​nos a nosotros mismos necesitamos te​ner mucha humildad y rezar mucho. Enfrentar con valentía los propios problemas y 11
  11. 11. carencias “Hay que encarar con valor los pro​pios problemas y las propias limi​ta​cio​nes personales. Hay que hacerlo con rea​lis​mo, de manera honesta y adulta. Culpar a los demás no ayuda a re​sol​ver ningún problema personal o ma​tri​- monial, si antes no se asumió la propia cul​pa. Atribuir parte del problema personal a los demás, puede aliviar la culpa, pero se​​gu​ramente no resuelve el problema. Hay personas que sufren de ‘com​ple​jo de víctima’ durante toda la vida, y ha​cen hasta lo imposible para cargarlo so​bre las espaldas de los demás”, comenta el psicólogo agustino José Luis Martínez. La consagración como opción de vida Hay personas que, no sabiendo qué ha​c​er con sus vidas, viven afectivamente insa​tis​​fec​has. Es el caso de algunos célibes. El que no se casó, necesita orientar su se​xo y su afectividad. Tiene la obligación de asumir su sexo y su afectividad y ca​na​​lizarlos como se canaliza un río. Jamás de​berá reprimirlos. Arturo Paoli, en su libro Un encuentro di​fícil, escribe: “El hombre fue creado para amar y ser amado, para vivir en comunión. Por eso tiene que abrirse. Su relación debe te​ner dos manos. Debe ser recíproca, par​- ticipativa y de comunión. Si yo me doy al otro —y esto es una necesidad—, ne​- cesito su reciprocidad, su comunión. Además, el celibato tiene que de​sem​bo​car no en la ‘soledad’, sino en la ‘so​li​da​- ridad’. Lleva consigo el ‘compromiso’ con las personas y no la utilización de las mismas. Quien renuncia a la relación legítima del matrimonio con otra persona, debe con​tar con su entera disponibilidad para de​dicarse a los demás, para escucharlos, pa​ra ponerse al servicio de los ne​ce​si​ta​dos...”. Conclusión En esta primera parte hemos visto los sen​timientos con relación a nosotros mis​​mos y la manera de manejarlos, con vis​tas a gozar de nuestra propia iden​- tidad, a ser personas. La integración armoniosa de nuestros im​pulsos, junto al control y cultivo de nues​​tros sentimientos, nos hará crecer co​mo personas, hará posible el dominio del propio ser que se deberá donar des​pués a otra persona, como veremos en la 12
  12. 12. se​gunda parte. El que no haya logrado esta libertad in​terior, ni se posee él mismo, ni podrá en​​- tregarse a otro. Quedará a merced del mo​​mento, de los instintos, de los ca​pri​- chos, del buen o mal humor. Vivirá a ni​vel infrapersonal. 13
  13. 13. 2. LOS SENTIMIENTOS EN LA RELACIÓN MARIDO-MUJER. Cómo manejarlos Pistas para crecer en el matrimonio La “Escuela de padres, ECCA”, de Mon​​tevideo, estudió mas de mil casos de matrimonios y pudo comprobar que exis​ten los que se podrían llamar “rasgos cons​tantes” o lineamientos que fa​vo​re​cen el crecimiento y las riquezas de la vi​​da conyugal. Estos rasgos son: 1. La entrega. 2. La comunicación. 3. La autenticidad. 4. La aceptación de la propia individualidad y de la individualidad del otro. Estas cuatro pistas de crecimiento se dan siempre en los matrimonios que fun​- cionan bien. Donde no se tienen en cuen​ta, vienen los fracasos matrimo​​nia​​les. Para exponer aquí mi experiencia clí​ni​ca sobre el matrimonio, voy a seguir es​tas pistas, pero únicamente como orien​​​tación. La entrega El matrimonio es hu​ma​na​men​te ple​​ni​​fi​​cante, por​​​que el amor verda​der​o tiend​e a la en​tre​ga de toda la per​sona. En este sen​ti​do es to​ta​lizante y no de​ja na​da por fuera. Es, pre​​cisa​men​te, en esta do​​nación absolu​ta del ser donde radica la per​f​- ec​​ción de la per​so​na hu​mana en to​dos sus as​pectos: so​má​tico-sexual, espi​ri​- t​- ual, tras​cen​dente, etc. 1. El amor nos realiza como personas y nos hace crecer La Escuela de padres ECCA continúa di​ciendo: “Al hombre que alcanzó la madurez, el amor de esposos se le presenta como la gran oportunidad de continuar su creci​miento personal. Porque todo amor hace 14
  14. 14. cre​cer y realizar el ser personal. El amor de esposos, como experiencia de noviazgo y de salida de sí mismos pa​ra entregarse al otro como a un ‘tú’ di​verso de uno mismo, tiene una fuerza po​derosísima para hacer que ese ‘yo mis​mo’ tome conciencia de sí, se re​co​noz​ca, se encuentre a sí mismo con sen​ti​do, al verse en el otro querido y acep​tado. Por eso, cuanto más generosa es la entrega a ese tú, tanto más se siente rea​li​zado nues​tro yo. Compartir la vida a este nivel, es estar seguros de la comprensión del otro, de su perdón ante las deficiencias, del cálido apoyo para la superación personal, es como un oasis de seguridad y de felicidad en el mundo”. 2. Amor conyugal y sexualidad humana La sexualidad es una fuerza, un di​na​mismo que hunde sus raíces en la es​truc​- tura biológica del ser humano, que po​ne en movimiento a toda la persona y afec​ta lo biológico, lo instintivo, lo psi​co​lógico, lo espiritual-personal, lo social. La sexualidad, como impulso ra​cio​nal, cumple una doble función: 1. Con vistas a la creación progresiva del propio ser personal; 2. y con vistas a la creación de otras per​sonas. La sexualidad es creadora en un do​ble sentido: 1. En la medida en que ayuda al cre​ci​miento personal del otro cónyuge; 2. y en cuanto está ordenada a la per​pe​​tuidad de la especie humana, me​dian​te la fecundidad que le es propia. En el matrimonio, la sexualidad hace parte del lenguaje de entrega recíproca de los es​posos. ¿Cómo? A. No racionalizar los propios sentimientos Cuando en el matrimonio no lo​gra​mos manejar los aspectos emocionales y to​- da la afectividad que encierran nues​tras relaciones, éstas se transfieren al cam​po estrictamente racional, como si fue​ran “un negocio” donde hay que pe​lear: agresiones en voz alta, humilla​cio​nes siguiendo el dicho popular “el ata​que es la mejor defensa”. En una oportunidad, una señora me con​fiaba: “Hasta hoy hice todo lo que podía ha​cer por mi marido: Sacrifiqué mi vida. Lo soporté a él. 15
  15. 15. Le toleré todos sus caprichos. El, en cambio, anuló mi personalidad. Me quitó la identidad hasta el punto de ma​ni​pularme. Ahora ya estoy cansada de ser​virlo. Mi marido no me ama”. Recibí también la confidencia de su ma​rido: “Ella está así porque se cansó de en​- f​rentarse a los problemas, de vencer los obs​tác​ulos. Por eso, ahora me responsabiliza a mí de todo. Entonces se pone a la defensiva bus​cando disculpas para no aceptarme. Ella no se esfuerza para ser res​pon​sa​ble”. ¡No hay que tirarle piedras a lo que he​mos edificado con tanto sacrificio! ¡No hay que destruir en un instante lo que hemos edificado durante tantos años con cariño! Quise convencer a la señora de que no se abandonase a su disgusto, sino que in​tentara reconciliarse con su esposo, por​que la persona humana no es alguien que se dirige por “mecanismos e im​pul​sos”, sino un ser que se guía por de​ci​sio​- nes. Quise igualmente convencerla de “no pa​rarse en la mitad del camino”, sino de que tenía que descubrir en el sufrimiento, en el amor y en el trabajo..., todo lo que la pudiese motivar, todo lo que la ayudase a reaccionar, todo lo que le diese sentido a su vida matrimonial. Dice Nietzsche: “Cuando tenemos una razón para vivir, es más fácil encon​trar cómo vivir”. En otras palabras, quise hacerle en​ten​der que cuando una persona se ha com​- prometido seriamente con alguien y ama apasionadamente lo que quiere, cual​- quiera sea su nombre: ideal, causa, gran amor entonces, su vida es más lle​va​- dera y tranquila, y sus dolores los su​fre con mejores disposiciones. Después dije al esposo: “Lo que realmente su señora necesita es que usted le dé cariño y atención. Co​mo persona humana, ella no fue crea​da pa​ra que usted la esté analizando co​mo a un objeto, sino para que la comprenda. Es por esto que usted necesita vi​ven​ciar el sentido de la autotrascendencia, es decir, pensar y vivir más allá de nosotros mismos, pensar y vivir más allá de nuestros impulsos instintivos, pensar y vivir más allá de nuestros caprichos y deseos de placer”. 16
  16. 16. B. En la relación de a dos, madurar juntos es el ideal Podemos representar con la imagen del columpio la relación verdadera y su​fi​​- cientemente madura del matrimonio. El columpio tiene un punto de equilibrio y un movimiento rítmico (dinamismo). En el primer movimiento, uno da y otro recibe. En el movimiento siguiente sucede lo con​trario: el que primero recibió el im​pul​- so, ahora produce el movimiento; y el que primero dio el impulso, recibe aho​ra el movimiento: Se alternan los papeles... Contrastes ... Participación... Reciprocidad.... El proceso de relación es largo y muchas ve​ces penoso, Con gozos y frustraciones. Con avances y regresiones. Con amplias dosis de conflicto. Con extensas gamas de sentimientos. En ocasiones contradictorios: Ternura e irritación. Envidia y solidaridad. Entrega y miedo. Don y posesión. Inseguridad y exigencia. Tolerancia y rigidez... C. En el campo sexual, si no se pierden las metas, todos los problemas encuentran solución dentro del proceso Si persistes en el ideal, podrás sufrir caí​​das, pero volverás a retomar el ca​mi​no, porque estás dentro del proceso. Pe​ro si te desvías de la meta, si le das la es​pal​​- da, habrás perdido el punto de re​fe​ren​​cia. El pecado está precisamente en el cam​​bio de dirección. Es lo que le sucedió a una señora que es​taba ansiosa por ser madre, pero quien, desde el momento de la gestación, sin​tió el rechazo y el abandono de su es​poso y se deprimió. Le aconsejé no reprimir sus sen​ti​mien​​tos. Ella debía abrir su corazón y ma​ni​fes​tar a su esposo lo que estaba sin​tiendo 17
  17. 17. pa​ra volver a ser como antes. La comunicación Vamos a tratar inmediatamente dos as​pectos o problemas: • Cómo vencer el miedo y el pudor na​tural, con el fin de poder comunicarlo to​- do. • Cómo correr el riesgo que comporta co​municar los sentimientos más pro​fun​- dos e íntimos. 1. Mantenernos favorablemente disponibles El éxito de un matrimonio no es es​pon​táneo y aun menos casual. Al con​tra​rio, la felicidad conyugal se da cuan​do marido y mujer están favorablemente dis​- puestos a resolver con amor y com​pren​sión todas las dificultades que se pre​- senten, pequeñas o grandes. La expresión “incompatibilidad de ca​racteres”, la usan con dema​siada fre​cuen​cia las personas que no están favo​ra​blemente dispuestas a resolver sus di​fi​cultades y huyen de ellas encontrando reparo en la se​paración, en el divorcio, en las uniones libres, en los matrimonios ci​​viles con otras personas. 2. Esfuerzo continuo por alcanzar actitudes adultas La madurez implica, además de la dis​po​nibilidad personal, un cambio cons​tant​e de actitudes. Dejar de lado los comportamientos egoís​tas, narcisistas y egocéntricos y... Cultivar actitudes de respeto y cariño pa​ra con todas las personas con quienes con​vivimos. El objetivo de este cambio de ac​ti​tu​des es el bien de los demás y de la fa​mi​lia. Cultivar actitudes maduras y ca​ri​ño​sas: • Cuidar siempre y con amor la pre​pa​ración de las comidas. • Ser detallistas cuando regresamos de algún viaje o llega el día de los cum​ple​- años. • Salir juntos. • Cenar fuera de casa. • Dialogar sobre los problemas dia​rios. • Estimularse mutuamente. • Valorar a la persona y el trabajo del otro. • Preocuparse por la salud y el bie​nestar del otro. 3. Momentos de diálogo 18
  18. 18. La falta de comunicación verbal di​fi​cul​ta la convivencia. Es por eso que hay que propiciar en la casa las oportu​ni​da​des de “diálogo” que mantengan con​ti​nua​- mente VIVOS: la confianza de los es​po​sos y los hijos; la estima y el respeto; el conocimiento de los deseos y as​pi​ra​cio​nes del otro; la comprensión y el afec​to; la aceptación y el cariño recíprocos. Hay que encontrar momentos de diá​lo​go. Hay que crear dentro del hogar situa​cio​nes agra​da​bles. Esto depende de us​te​des. Autenticidad John 0. Stevens, en su li​​bro Hacer​se pre​sent​e, es​cribe: “Sé que muchos de mis contac​tos son su​per​fi​ciales y poco hon​​​rados. Me doy cuen​ta también de la sa​tisfacción real y pro​​​​funda que se abre ca​mi​no en el ‘con​​- tac​​to ho​nes​​​to’ de dos per​​​so​​​nas que quieren ser ellas mis​mas, sin con​dicio​na​​- mien​tos. Me pregunto, ¿cómo log​rar​​emos salir juntos de se​mejante separación y soledad? Es muy agradable con​fiar en alguien y amar a al​​guien. Pe​ro, si no siento esta con​​​fian​​za y este amor, ¿qué puedo ha​cer? Confianza y amor son relaciones que yo siento hacia otra per​sona. Son relaciones que yo no puedo fa​bri​car. O siento amor o no lo siento. La ‘honestidad’ sigue siendo una ac​ti​tud que puedo escoger o no escoger. No puedo decidirme a amar y a con​fiar. Pero sí puedo decidirme a ser ho​nesto o a no serlo. Cuando yo soy yo, y tú me respondes afec​tivamente con amor, tengo la se​gu​ri​- dad de que el amor existe. Cuando me porto como un calcu​la​dor y adopto posturas falsas para poder agra​darte, tú amarás mi conducta, pero no me amarás a mí como persona, por​- que oculté mi existencia real detrás de mi conducta artificial. Tu amor va a la imagen que yo te presenté de mí, pero no me llega a mí, en la rea​li​dad de mi ser. Me cerré a tu amor y, entonces, ‘me sen​tí solitario, no amado’. Cuando me esfuerzo por conseguir al​go de ti, sé que lo que me das no es pa​ra mí como persona. Por eso, “no siento mu​cha satisfacción”. Al contrario, cuando soy honesto con​mi​go mismo, tus reacciones para con​mi​go 19
  19. 19. me alcanzan en mi realidad personal. En​tonces, ‘puedo conocerte y tener el gus​- to de relacionarme contigo’. ¡Es necesaria una buena comuni​ca​ción! Quiero que mis mensajes sean claros: Con relación a mí mismo. Con relación a mis experiencias. Con relación a mis sentimientos. Con relación a mis necesidades...”. Aceptación de la propia individualidad y la del otro Hay que aceptar la individualidad propia y la del otro, es decir, de ningún modo renunciar a ser lo que somos, con nuestros rasgos y peculiaridades. Lo vamos a ver en varios numerales. 1. Conocerse y dejarse conocer para dejarse amar Un señor me confiaba un día que al​gunas de mis preguntas le habían dado un cambio a su vida. Se trataba de las preguntas: ¿Quién soy yo? ¿Cuánto tiempo dedico para conocer​me? Ahora las preguntas son para ti: ¿Quién soy yo? ¿Me conozco realmente a mí mismo, más allá de lo que tengo y lo que hago? ¿Cuál es mi verdadera identidad? Teniendo en cuenta que el hombre de hoy siente miedo a conocerse a sí mis​- mo y sus infalibles defectos, y que lo ate​​​rra su propia intimidad, les pre​gun​ta​​​mos a ustedes: ¿Hasta ahora, has huido de ti mismo o has buscado momentos para conocerte me​​jor? Hoy, poco o nada pensamos en no​so​tros mismos. Casi todos estamos marcados por la cul​tura del tener y del consumismo, y muy poco por la civilización del ser y del amor. La aceptación de la individualidad pro​​pia y la de los demás, como también el conocerse bien y dejarse conocer, su​po​nen que nos dejemos amar por los de​- más. El hombre nació para amar y ser ama​do. El vacío afectivo produce soledad, vio​lencia, agresión incontrolada. 20
  20. 20. 2. Aceptarse con realismo, con las deficiencias de un ser no terminado todavía Es frecuente encontrar personas, ca​sa​das y solteras, afectivamente in​se​gu​ras. Se debe muchas veces a que ellas pro​y​ectan en la pareja (marido o mujer) la ima​gen negativa de sus propios padres. Sencillamente transfieren los defectos del padre o de la madre a otros hombres o mu​jeres, imaginándolos iguales a su pa​dre o a su madre. A estas personas les recomendamos que recuerden, para que logren acep​tar​se con sus deficiencias, cuando empiecen a ver en la pareja (marido o mujer) los de​fectos de sus padres, lo que escribió Goethe: “Si valoramos a las personas por lo que vemos en ellas, las hacemos peores; si las valoramos por lo que deberían ser, las estamos ayudando a alcanzar lo que pue​den llegar a ser”. 3. Siempre abiertos al diálogo. No asumir posturas férreas. No refugiarse en “conveniencias” ¿Te gusta impo​ner siem​pre tu pun​​​​​to de vista? ¿Te acostum​bras​​​te a tomar una ac​titud defensiva? ¿Estás abierto a la opinión de los de​más? Estar abiertos es señal de equilibrio y de buen funciona​miento psicológico. ¿Te esfuerzas por participar de las ac​ti​vidades de quienes te rodean? ¿Haces imposible la vida de los que con​viven contigo? ¿Eres exigente con ellos hasta el can​san​cio? ¿Les recuerdas con frecuencia su pa​sa​do negativo? A este respecto, dice la psicóloga Jo​re​ny Nasser Kedi: “El hombre nació para vivir en co​mu​nión. Por eso tiene que abrirse”. Lo que más consolida la identidad de una per​sona en la vida adulta es la per​cep​ción del otro. Cada uno tiene un modo pro​pio de ver las cosas. El gran problema se presenta cuando “un modo de ver” se convierte en “el modo de ver”. Si alguien logra vivir dentro de “un modo”, ese modo se cristaliza: Porque es lo que siempre nos en​se​ña​ron. Porque siempre fue así. Porque nun​- ca se descubrieron otras posibilidades y al​ter​nativas. Una de las alternativas es la de “estar siem​pre abiertos” a otras posibilidades, a otros modos, a otras cosas que pueden su​ceder. Yo debo tomar la conveniente dis​tan​cia entre “mi yo” y “mis modos, mis cos​- tum​bres y mis potencialidades”. 21
  21. 21. Factores que desajustan la vida conyugal Hay factores que desajustan los ma​tri​mo​nios y crean conflictos conyugales gra​- ves. Estos factores dependen, en gran me​dida, de las conductas de los esposos. Enu​meramos algunos: • Salud mental deficiente. • Falta de madurez afectiva. • Incapacidad de diálogo. • Escasa capacidad de renuncia y sa​cri​ficio. • Tozudez. • Sobrevaloración del status, como​di​dad, posesión de bienes, progresos téc​- nicos, éxito, carrera, etc., con relación a la búsqueda de valores permanentes y ple​nificantes a niveles más profundos y hu​manizantes • Agresividad acumulada en am​bien​tes distintos a la casa y que luego se des​- carga dentro del hogar. • Infidelidad. La fidelidad es fácil cuan​do se vive con alegría y amor. Conclusión Fortalece mucho reconocer que el amor es una vida nueva. Hay que cuidar esta vida nueva y ha​cer​la crecer. Cuando los defectos, e incluso los erro​res, de la vida matrimonial nos lle​van a experimentar la desilusión y el su​fri​miento, es necesario encontrar la fuerza de cambiar, de convertirse y de perdonar. Son condiciones indispensables para el mantenimiento de la comunión fami​liar y para que el matrimonio sea real​men​te un éxito. Al fin de cuentas, ¿quién no necesita que lo perdonen? Muchas veces en el matrimonio pre​ten​demos ser los “salvadores”. En cam​bio, necesitamos de mucha humildad pa​ra “ser presencias”. Yo puedo “ayudar al otro” con fa​ci​li​dad, pero llegar a “estarle cerca” es más di​- fícil. Las personas no pretenden que “es​te​mos de acuerdo” con ellas. Lo que ne​ce​si​- tan es que las “entendamos”. La pareja no debe encerrarse en sí mis​ma. El mundo no comienza ni ter​mi​na con los esposos. El amor que se tienen los esposos de​be pasar luego a la comunidad y con​ver​- tir​se en servicio y en compromiso más am​plio que les ilumine sobre la im​por​tan​​- cia y el valor de la convivencia con​yu​gal. 22
  22. 22. 3. Los sentimientos en la relación padres-hijos. Cómo manejarlos Factores que influyen en la relación de comunión de padres e hijos La Escuela de padres ECCA, de Mon​tevideo, señala varios factores en la re​la​- ción padres-hijos: La personalidad de los padres. La relación de pareja de los padres. La autoridad de los padres. El afecto y el respeto. La franqueza y la comprensión. La edad de los hijos. La personalidad de los padres Los niños aprenden por imitación Los padres pueden ser retraídos y po​co cariñosos, superficiales y egoístas, ex​- presivos y entusiastas en sus rela​cio​nes. Probablemente, comunicarse con los demás les cueste mucho o poco. Pero como son los padres, así serán los hijos. Los niños aprenden más por lo que ven que por las recomendaciones que les dan sus padres Lo que hemos dicho, de ninguna ma​nera excluye una infinidad de circuns​tan​- cias que también influyen en la ma​​du​rez de una persona. La relación de pareja de los padres Hay padres que tienen problemas con los hijos. Ellos han hecho de sus hijos, desde el co​mienzo, su preocupación más urgente y esencial. Cuando los padres de familia tienen di​ficultades en su vida afectiva y de con​vi​- vencia, a la hora de tomar las de​ci​​sio​nes sobre sus hijos y de fijarles los lí​mi​tes, ¿quién lo hace? Cuando los padres sienten sus pro​ble​mas en forma absorbente y central, los hijos se sienten muy poco atendidos. Na​ce en ellos el resentimiento hacia sus pa​dres y se colocan a la defensiva en to​do lo que tengan que ver con ellos. Cuando los padres viven en de​sa​cuer​do general, su reflejo se ve en los re-sul​- tados: discusiones más o menos vio​len​tas: 23
  23. 23. Sobre sus propias relaciones. Sobre el trabajo y el dinero. Sobre asuntos morales. Sobre los modos de relacionarse con los hijos. Los hijos entonces tomarán partido a fa​vor de uno u otro, según las circuns​- tan​cias. Cuando los padres han renunciado a co​mu​nicarse entre ellos, se crea un am​- bien​te donde el diálogo entre padres e hi​jos se hace cada vez más difícil. Hay otras situaciones de los padres que afectan a los hijos: Los fracasos no superados. Las fugas en el alcoholismo. La ocupación profesional exagerada. Las frecuentes actividades sociales. La autoridad de los padres Hay una autoridad paterna mal en​ten​dida: • Cuando los padres no dan a sus hi​jos ninguna norma ni les limitan el campo de acción y de expresión. En estas si​tua​cio​nes el hijo se puede sentir perdido e in​se​guro. • Cuando los padres enfocan sus re​la​ciones con los hijos como relaciones de po​der. En las relaciones de hogar, los hijos que han sufrido un exceso de autoridad de parte de sus padres, suelen ser: Unas veces, sumisos, mentirosos y re​ser​vados; otras, cuando se han sentido ata​ca​dos, están a la defensiva, con los con​si​- guien​tes problemas de rebeldía. 1. La autoridad de los padres está en función de las necesidades del hijo La Escuela de padres ECCA, de Mon​te​vi​deo, escribe: “En la educación, la autoridad tiene la función de proteger y dar seguridad al hij​o. Otra función de la autoridad, cuando le plantea a los hijos exigencias, es la de ayu​dar a que ellos vayan haciendo, poco a poc​o, los diferentes pasos de un desarrollo int​egral. Los padres, al exigir determinados com​portamientos de sus hijos, deben dar​les las razones que los motivan a ha​cer​lo. Cuando lo que le exigen o le niegan es razonable y le dan al hijo las debidas 24
  24. 24. ex​plicaciones, él sabe a qué atenerse y es​tá en la posibilidad de comprender y acep​tar lo que sus padres le piden, sin per​derles la confianza. La autoridad es, pues, algo auxiliar en la educación de los hijos. Hay que ejercerla únicamente cuan​do el hijo no puede cumplir por sí solo de​- ter​minada tarea, como irse a dormir a la ho​ra indicada, aunque en la televisión ha​ya un programa interesante, porque al día siguiente tiene que madrugar, o cuan​​do corre un peligro grave para él o pa​ra otros. Cuando los padres pretenden or​de​nar todos los aspectos de la vida del hijo se​- gún sus criterios, y el niño oye sin ce​sar todo tipo de órdenes y consejos (deja eso; lávate; no seas entrometido; termina de comer; vete a estudiar; no grites; quie​to; ¡a dormir!; esto se hace así...), el niño ter​mina por volverse impermeable a es​tos mandatos: No hace caso sistemáticamente a na​da. Se produce un cierto distanciamiento en​tre él y sus padres, porque ellos no es​- tán atentos a lo que él necesita, y él se sien​te incomprendido por ellos. 2. Valores y criterios normativos Aunque el diálogo sea muy im​por​tan​te, los padres: han de enseñar a sus hijos una norma de con​ducta; han de orientarlos hacia los valores: • De la creatividad. • De la interiorización. • De la reflexión. • De la libertad y la responsabilidad. • Del orden en sus afectos. • De la sinceridad. • De la atención y la disponibilidad. • Del esfuerzo y del estudio. • De la amistad y del sentido comunitario. • De la apertura a la trascendencia... Los afectos, sin estos valores y sin un cri​terio normativo, se desajustan y pro​- du​cen en los hijos vacíos y frustraciones exis​tenciales, que conducen a la de​pre​- sión, a la droga, al uso compulsivo e irres​​pon​sable del sexo. 3. Sin Dios no hay verdadera educación Es deber fundamental de los padres orien​tar a sus hijos con vistas a una re​la​- ción siempre más personal con Je​su​cris​to, y a un compromiso fiel y honrado con el pueblo de Dios (la Iglesia). La Iglesia tiene la misión de evan​ge​li​zar a los hombres, de alimentarlos con la 25
  25. 25. Palabra de Dios, de entregarles para su vida la Eucaristía y los demás sa​cra​men​- tos. También es misión de la Iglesia cul​ti​var en ellos los valores humanos y cris​tia​- nos: el amor, la misericordia y el per​dón, la justicia, la disponibilidad y el ser​vicio a los demás... El mundo cambiará realmente el día en que los cristianos tengan el coraje de dar testimonio de estos valores. 4. Educar para la responsabilidad Los padres tienen el deber de enseñar a sus hijos a que “piensen”, “decidan” y “ha​gan” todas las cosas por propia ini​cia​tiva. Hay que responsabilizarlos de al​gu​nas tareas que se refieren a ellos mismos y al hogar. El hecho de que el padre o la madre “pien​se”, “decida” y “haga” todo en lu​gar del hijo, crea en él una total inse​gu​ri​dad, una dependencia malsana de sus pa​- dres y hasta llega a convencerse de que no tiene capacidad para encarar el fu​​- turo. Hay que enseñar a los hijos a enfrentar los problemas y a no huir de ellos. Esto es po​sible únicamente si se les da confianza en sí mismos. 5. Los centros educativos no deben sustituir ni hacer lo que los padres por obligación tienen que hacer Los padres en el hogar deben ayudar a programar la vida de sus hijos, responsa​​​bil​izándolos en el horario de sus estudios. Ordinariamente, el alumno no es​tu​dia: • Porque deja todo para última hora. • Porque no tiene hora fija de estudio. • Porque cuando quiere estudiar, se po​ne a pensar en un montón de cosas. • Porque tiene muchas horas para ver televisión. • Porque no logra distanciarse de los pro​blemas del hogar. • Porque algunos papás, que lo​gra​ron con sacrificio llegar a donde están, no admiten que a su hijo le falte nada. • Porque los padres de familia no tie​nen tiempo para averiguar cómo va su hi​jo en la escuela o el colegio. • Porque el profesor no lo estimula su​ficientemente. • Porque se inventa amoríos que dis​traen su atención de los estudios. • Porque no logra darse cuenta de que para llegar a la felicidad de conocer la verdad, no hay más remedio que pa​sar por los caminos difíciles del estudio y del trabajo. 6. Cómo hablar con los hijos 26
  26. 26. Los padres de familia, “sin exa​ge​ra​dos perfeccionismos” deben decir y ha​cer lo que es necesario decir o hacer. Ja​más deben omitirlo con el pretexto de que los hijos no acepten sus palabras o ac​titudes, se pongan a la defensiva y se mues​- tren agresivos. Este silencio sería un error. La gran dificultad, al momento de ha​blar con los hijos, es el tono de la voz. Cuando ustedes hablan con sus hijos, ¿en qué plan se ponen? ¿Descargan so​- bre ellos su agresividad y los dejan ten​sio​nados? O, por el contrario, ¿los superpro​te​gen, creándoles una inseguridad fatal que los acompañará siempre? La superprotección puede llevar a los hi​jos a que se sientan con derechos ad​- qui​ridos y presenten exigencias des​me​di​das, obligando a los padres a cortar con esa superprotección. Es cuando los hi​jos se rebelan contra la autoridad de sus padres y se vuelven agresivos y deso​bedientes. El afecto El cariño de los pa​dres es fundamental en el crecimiento nor​mal de los hijos. Ellos ne​​ce​si​tan verlo ex​pre​sado so​bre to​​do en dos as​pec​tos impor​tantes: • En caricias y ex​pre​​​siones físicas y ver​ba​​les afectuosas. • En el tiempo que les dedicamos para es​​cu​​charlos, di​vertir​nos con ellos, conso​larlos, etc. Si falta uno de es​tos dos elementos, el hijo no tiene la seguri​dad de que sus padres lo quie​​​ran y su comuni​ca​​ción con ellos será am​​bigua e indecisa. El rechazo La principal característica del niño no amado, del niño víctima de rechazo ex​- plícito o solapado (sus padres no se dan cuenta de lo que le está ocurriendo, si aprovecha o no aprovecha los estu​dios, si tiene una imagen negativa de sí mis​- mo, si está desarrollando sus cuali​da​des, etc.), es siempre un sentimiento de inseguridad, con graves consecuen​cias para su desarrollo psicoemocional y su apro​vechamiento escolar. Las manifestaciones de inseguridad, que provienen del rechazo ex​plícito de los hijos, son casi siempre: Hostilidad infantil, con agresión acentuada. Deseo de venganza. Hipersensibilidad 27
  27. 27. y sentido exagerado de infelicidad. La carencia afectiva es tan grande que el niño se vuelve egoísta, resentido, de​- so​​bediente, vengativo y beligerante. Con relación a la familia, el diálogo es el pri​mer paso para arreglar desajustes, y la lla​ve maestra que abre todos los se​cre​tos. El hecho de poder hablar abiertamente so​​bre el asunto con el hijo rechazado, hace de​​saparecer casi totalmente ese sen​ti​mien​to. La comunicación honesta, explicando los motivos de la existencia del rechazo, me​jora la vida física, psicológica y es​pi​ri​tual de la familia, porque disminuye el sen​timiento de culpa de los padres y el sen​timiento de rechazo que sufren los hi​- jos. Cuando el adulto que siente por den​tro estos problemas no tiene las con​di​cio​- nes para hacer una psicoterapia —tra​ta​miento ideal para quien siente las reaccio​- nes del rechazo—, puede intentar ayu​dar mirándose frente al espejo. Debe dialogar consigo mismo, ha​cien​do una retrospección de la propia vi​da, comenzando desde la infancia: Analizando el contexto social, fa​mi​liar y las relaciones interpersonales. Procurando descubrir lo positivo y be​llo que Dios puso en su vida y en sí mis​- mo. Es una forma de comenzar, con la ayu​da de la fe y la buena voluntad, a amar​se y a vencer el rechazo del cual se ha sido víctima. El respeto Cuando el hijo siente que sus padres lo respetan, él también los respetará y sen​tirá la seguridad de poder confiar en ellos. El respeto que sus padres le dan, le co​munica seguridad y lo hace sentirse más responsable y libre. Según la Escuela de padres ECCA, no res​petar a los hijos es: • Ridiculizar sus comportamientos, gus​tos, intereses, amistades, ideas, etc. • Humillarlos con castigos e insultos. • Obligarlos a contarles todo. • Leer sus cartas o escritos sin su au​to​​rización. • Forzar su intimidad física, es​pián​do​los o intentando sorprenderlos. • Aprovechar su dependencia para con​seguir, mediante manipulaciones e in​- culpaciones, que hagan lo que los pa​dres quieren. Cuando los hijos se sienten pro​fundamente ridiculizados y humilla​dos por sus 28
  28. 28. padres, nace la agresividad y el re​sentimiento hacia ellos. La franqueza Si los padres se muestran francos y sin​ceros con los hijos, les dan a ellos la opor​tunidad de confiar en sus padres y de ser con ellos muy sinceros y abiertos. Si no es así, el hijo responderá a las men​​tiras de sus padres con otras men​tiras, a sus reticencias con otras re​ti​cen​cias, y a sus evasivas con otras eva​si​vas. La comprensión Comprender a los hijos: Es verlos y escucharlos desde su pun​to de vista y no desde el nuestro. Es no juzgarlos. Es aceptarlos como son. Cuando los hijos no se sienten com​pren​didos por sus padres, se muestran re​- ser​vados y a la defensiva en su comuni​cación. Cuando los hijos tienen comporta​mien​tos agresivos y rebeldes o son apá​ticos a la hora de cumplir con sus res​pon​​sa​bilidades, los regaños y castigos no sirven de nada. Al contrario, aumen​tan la agresividad o la apatía, crean más cul​pa​bilidad en el hijo que siente la ne​ce​sidad de desahogarse y que lo hace vol​viéndose más agresivo o apático. En cambio, una aceptación serena y fir​me de las cosas produce en el hijo una ma​yor aceptación de sí mismo y mayo​res posibilidades de aceptación y su​pe​ra​- ción de estos comportamientos. La edad de los hijos La edad de los hijos es un factor muy im​portante que los padres deben tener en cuenta al comunicarse con ellos. Es muy distinto conversar con un niño, que por su condición infantil es dependiente y maleable, que con un adolescente o un adul​to en quien ya la personalidad hu​ma​na se ha configurado. La psicóloga Sueli Vicentín Repulho, en el diario Psicología, al hablar de la “ado​​les​cencia y sus riesgos”, dice: “Es importante que los padres dejen al adolescente vivir su propia vida. De​ben dejarlo optar, vencer los obstáculos par​a que desarrolle su seguridad e indepen​- dencia. Esto, evidentemente, no quiere de​cir abandonarlo. 29
  29. 29. En la adolescencia, el hijo necesita sen​tirse amado, sentir que confían en él. Ne​ce​sita sentirse protegido y sentir que tie​ne capacidades. Para que el adolescente interiorice es​tos sentimientos es necesario que se le ex​pli​quen las restricciones a que lo so​me​ten en asuntos relativos a educación, res​ponsabilidad, fiestas, sexo, dinero, etc. La explicación de las permisiones o ne​gativas es muy importante, porque da a los hijos la oportunidad de aprender a pen​sar. El adolescente siente miedo al entrar en la edad adulta. Para él es extremadamente impor​tan​te sentir que le damos atención a través de caricias delicadas o mediante estí​mu​los verbales positivos. ¿Cuántos padres celebran, realmente, con sus hijos la nota escolar, haciendo pre​guntas, interesándose, compren​dien​do, demostrándoselo con manifesta​cio​nes afectivas, tanto físicas como verba​les? Es necesario darle al hijo adolescente la libertad para que opte. Hay que estar a dis​posición, pero es fundamental respetarle su libertad de decisión. Para el adolescente, su problema afec​​tivo o académico es su mayor pro​ble​​ma. Sufre por él y necesita compren​sión y protección, pero no necesita que al​guien decida o actúe por él. Los padres deben tener conversa​cio​nes abiertas con sus hijos, estableciendo y desarrollando relaciones de confianza y amistad mutuas. Desarrollar su autonomía es la ne​ce​si​dad primordial del adolescente. Para que eso ocurra, necesita creer en sí mis​mo, tener fe en sus valores, superar la de​- pendencia, sentir protección y cariño, ver​se respetado como un ser merecedor de éxito, tanto ahora como en el futuro”. Conclusión ¿Cómo ganarse la confianza de los hi​jos? Hay que tener en cuenta todos los va​lores positivos de los jóvenes en las re​- laciones de familia: Su pasión por la verdad. Su sinceridad. Su idealismo... Los jóvenes tienen su “propio mun​do” que hay que respetar y comprender. Es un mundo válido que nunca habrá que comparar con el pasado, porque ellos viven en contextos muy diferentes. Los padres tienen que hacer el es​fuer​zo de acompañar a sus hijos ado​les​cen​tes en su visión crítica de la realidad. De es​te modo se sentirán comprendidos en su 30
  30. 30. búsqueda de la verdad. Querer ayudar a los hijos quiere decir crear en ellos una actitud crítica frente a los valores, a las vivencias y a los condi​cio​​namientos que experimentan. El único camino para un diálogo de es​ta naturaleza es el de la comprensión y la amistad . Los jóvenes anhelan co​mu​​nicarse y los padres también, aunque les resulta difícil hacerlo. Unos y otros pue​den lograrlo en un clima de con​fianza y comprensión. 31
  31. 31. 4. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A LA VIDA. CÓMO MANEJARLOS Estar en armonía con la vida El psicólogo Juan Roberto Vieira es​cribe en el diario Psicología de São Paulo: “Es necesario un reencuentro con la to​tal​​idad de la existencia. Es necesario salir del círculo limitado impuesto por los pa​tro​nes, las metas, los conflictos, y abrirse a la vida infinita. Para lograr esta expansión es ne​ce​sa​ria una incondicional aceptación por par​te del individuo, de todos los hechos, sen​timientos e inte​rrogantes en que se de​- sen​vuelve la existencia. Hay que dejar de luchar contra la vida y establecer con ella una relación de profunda co​munión. ¡Yo soy el que soy! ¡Las cosas, el mundo, las personas son lo que son! Todo esto desestabiliza en forma di​rec​ta el vicio de la tensión y la costumbre de luchar diariamente contra los hechos: ¿Me saldrán bien las cosas? ¡Dios quiera que resulten como las pienso!”. Para dejar más claro lo expuesto, les pro​pongo el ejemplo del navegante. Para con​ducir bien su embarcación, él no in​tent​a luchar contra las fuerzas del viento y de las olas. Se acerca a esas fuerzas como amigo, co​mo compañero de viaje, y maniobra su embarcación con agilidad y sabiduría. Vivir es precisamente navegar, dócil y ágilmente, en medio de problemas, de​- seos, éxitos y frustraciones, dolores y ale​grías. Hay que estar preparado para lo que ven​ga. La influencia del mal Hay quien dice que los “maleficios”, las “brujerías, la envidia y los celos...”, pro​- 32
  32. 32. ducen en las personas atacadas can​san​cio, debilidad física, sensación de ma​lestar en todo el cuerpo, depresión, me​lan​colía, insomnio, descontrol emo​cio​nal, dificultad de concentración... La razón de estas influencias se ex​plica así: Leví, premio Nobel de Física, probó que la célula nerviosa —neurona— es un importante receptor y emisor, a la ma​​nera de una estación de radio. Si nues​tras neuronas están en capacidad de recibir energías positivas, también lo es​tán para recibir energías negativas, co​mo male​ficios, envidias, celos...​ Nos preguntamos: ¿podemos ser in​fluen​ciados o no influen​ciados por fuer​zas positivas o negativas, independien​te​mente de nuestra voluntad? Si llego a saber, por ejemplo, que al​guien me está enviando ondas negativas y me quiere influenciar, yo puedo por “auto​sugestión” influen​ciarme y llegar a descontrolarme emocionalmente. ¿Hacen, o no, efecto estas fuerzas ne​ga​tivas cuando la persona no sabe que se las están enviando? Depende de los casos. Si la persona es​cogida por el emisor como blanco de ener​gías negativas está angustiada, de​pri​mida y débil, “indirectamente esta abrien​do las puertas de su mente a las in​​fluen​cias negativas”. En cambio, una persona que cree fuer​​te​mente en Dios, con una voluntad vi​- gorosa y un espíritu firme, no so​me​ti​do a supers​ticiones, “no puede ser blan​co de influencias malas”. Hay radiaciones dañinas que pro​vie​nen del ambiente y del subsuelo. Estas ra​- dia​ciones del subsuelo pueden provocar de​se​quilibrios graves en la salud de las per​sonas. Abbé Mermet, en su obra Coment l’Opere, escribe: “Las radiaciones nocivas del sub​sue​lo atraviesan todos los pisos de una edi​fi​ca​- ción, pero su acción maléfica aparece más claramente en los cuartos de dor​mir, haciendo imposible un sueño re​pa​rador. Buena parte de nuestras viviendas (no evalúo la proporción por ser tan fre​- cuen​te) están bajo la influencia de estas ra​dia​ciones dañinas. Son numerosas las personas que con​ti​nuamente consultan a sus médicos sin que ellos encuentren la causa o la na​tu​ra​leza de sus males, y toman toda clase de medicinas sin lograr curarse. Son sen​ci​lla​mente víctimas de estas radiaciones malas. Pude comprobar que el 20% de las personas que recurrían a médicos, sin resultados, lo constituían este tipo de per​sonas”. Como lo referente a las influencias de las energías negativas del ambiente y del sub​suelo en la persona no es pro​pia​men​te el tema de este libro —aunque esas in​fluen​cias repercutan muchas ve​ces en la par​te emocional de la persona y en las re​laciones de familia— para me​jores in​formaciones los remito a mi libro La paras​- ic​ología en el equilibrio integral, Ediciones Paulinas, Bogotá, 1990. 33
  33. 33. Conclusión Ce​damos, pues, a nuestra rebeldía —a ese reproche típico del neurótico que no acepta las cosas como son, porque él las anhela diferentes— y volvamos a ver con objetividad y calma la realidad. San Agustín, al convertirse a la ver​dad, decía: “Logré ver que cada cosa es​tá bien en su lugar y también en su tiem​po”. Dejemos ya de luchar para cambiar las cosas según metas y modelos pre​fi​ja​- dos, y comencemos inmediatamente a vi​vir en una interacción continua y es​pon​- tánea con todo, modificando cosas y de​jándonos modificar por ellas, en una dan​za armoniosa con la vida. “Más importante que aquello que nos suc​ede es el modo como debemos ver lo que nos sucede”. Pensamientos como este último nos pue​den ayudar a trabajar nuestros sen​- timientos con relación a la vida. 34
  34. 34. 5. NUESTROS SENTIMIENTOS CON RELACIÓN A DIOS. CÓMO MANEJARLOS Autotrascendencia hacia Dios El hombre posee un impulso de auto​tras​cendencia hacia el infinito, hacia Dios. Necesita de Dios, único capaz de lle​varlo a la completa realización de sí mis​mo. “Todos los cuerpos se mueven guia​dos por su propio peso y llegan a su pro​pio lugar. El peso no empuja únicamente hacia abajo, sino que impulsa a cada cosa a su lugar adecuado. El fuego tiende hacia arriba. La piedra tiende hacia abajo. Accionados por su propio peso, bus​can el sitio que les toca. El aceite que se derrama por debajo del agua, inmedia​tamente se coloca so​bre ella. El agua que se echa sobre el aceite, va a colocarse inmedia​tamente debajo de él. Accionados por sus propios pesos, van espontáneamente a buscar el lugar que les corresponde. Las cosas, cuando no están en orden, es​tán inquietas. Al ordenarlas, hallan su des​canso” (San Agustín, Confesiones 13.9. 10). Cuando san Agustín, siguiendo esta lí​nea de pensamiento, se refiere al hom​bre, cambia la palabra “peso” por la pa​la​bra “amor”: “Mi amor es mi peso. El me lleva a donde soy llevado”. Debido a que el hombre es guiado por el “amor” como su propio peso, san Agus​tín ve al hombre como un ser con ten​siones, inquieto, que sólo alcanzará su plena realización cuando consiga su de​bido lugar y reposo, al modo de los de​- más cuerpos. Juan Pablo II escribe, al respecto, en su Carta apostólica conmemora​tiva del cen​tenario de la conversión de san Agus​tín: “No podemos entender al hombre si​no con relación a Dios. Agustín ve al hom​- bre como una tensión a Dios. Son cé​lebres sus palabras: ‘Nos has hecho, Se​ñor, para ti y nuestro corazón está in​quie​to hasta que no descanse en ti’” 35
  35. 35. (Confesiones, 1.1.1.). Lo ve también como capacidad de par​ticipar de su grandeza suma: “El hom​​bre, escribe, es imagen de Dios en cuan​​to es capaz de Dios y puede ser par​tí​​cipe de Dios” (Trinidad, 4.8.11). Pero esta capacidad de Dios hace al hom​bre un ser indigente de Dios, en cuan​- to necesitado de la felicidad que no pue​de encontrar sino en Dios: “La na​turaleza humana fue creada con tanta gran​deza que, puesto que ella es muta​ble, sólo unida a Dios puede conseguir la felicidad” (la ciudad de Dios, 12.1.3). ¿Quién es Dios para ti? ¿Es un amigo? ¿Tienes la sensación de que con él eres más fuerte? ¿Estás seguro? ¿Eres feliz? ¿Qué te aporta? ¿Algo que te ayuda a cons​​truir tu vida con libertad, fuerza y res​ponsabilidad? ¿Es algo que te trasciende? La actriz española Lina Morgan, en​tre​vistada sobre su fe por el diario ma​dri​leño ABC, en marzo de 1986, decía: “Necesito de la relación con Dios. El cris​tianismo da seguridad interior y hace afron​tar la vida de otra manera. La fe es un riesgo, pero me parece que es un ries​go mucho mayor no tener fe”. La fe, el perdón, la oración, la hu​mil​dad, el sacrificio, el “renunciar a sí mis​mo todos los días y llevar la propia cruz”... son medios que hacen posible en​frentarse a uno mismo y vencer con más facilidad el egocentrismo (amor pro​pio y orgullo personal) que tanto impide la convivencia, la aceptación de los de​más y de los propios errores y flaquezas. Conclusión Después de haber atendido en mi con​sultorio psicológico a miles de per​so​nas, he llegado a la conclusión de que mu​chos conflictos sólo se acaban cuando se viven los valores religiosos de Dios, la fe, la oración, la humildad, el perdón, la re​sig​nación, el amor... Estos valores nos ayudan a vencer las resistencias del egocentrismo: amor pro​- pio, egoísmo, orgullo personal... Nos ayudan a olvidarnos de nosotros mis​mos, a no guiarnos por nuestros im​- pul​sos, instintos y condicionamientos cuan​do se trata de aceptarnos a nosotros mis​mos y de aceptar a los demás. Si no hay esa vivencia cristiana, no tar​dan en hacer su aparición la angustia, el 36
  36. 36. vacío existencial, la ansiedad, la insa​tis​​facción personal, porque el vacío que el hombre experimenta en su corazón no se puede llenar con cualquier cosa, de​- bido a que su centro de gravedad tie​ne un solo nombre: Dios. Biografia SAN AGUSTIN. Confesiones. Ediciones Paulinas, Bo​gotá, 1987. CASTRO, María de Lourdes. Familia cris​tia​na. São Paulo, 1990. ECCA, ESCUELA DE PADRES, Montevi​deo, 1984. FELIPIN, Leticia, Familia cristiana. São Pau​lo. 1990. FRANKL, Víctor E., El hombre un ser en ca​mi​no. Barcelona, Herder, 1983. JUAN PABLO II, Agustinum hipponensem. L’Osservatore Romano, 1986. LUCAS, Miguel. La parapsicología en el equi​librio integral. Bogotá, Ediciones Paulinas, 1990. MARTINEZ, José Luis, Comunicado a los hermanos de la viceprovincia. 1986. MORGAN, Lina. ABC, Madrid, 1986. NASSER Kedy, Joreny. Familia cristiana. São Paulo, 1988. PAOLI, Arturo. Un encuentro difícil, Edicio​nes Lolhé, Bs. As., 1970. ROBERT Vieira, Juan. Diario Psicología. São Paulo, 1986. STEVENS, John O. Volverse presente. ... São Paulo, Sum​mus Editorial, 1987. VIETIM Repulho, Sueli. Diario Psico​lo​gía. São Paulo, 1989. 37
  37. 37. Index Cómo trabajar los sentimientos 2 Miguel Lucas 3 Introducción 4 1. Nuestros sentimientos con relación a nosotros mismos. 6 2. Los sentimientos en la relación marido-mujer. 14 4. Nuestros sentimientos con relación a la vida. Cómo manejarlos 32 5. Nuestros sentimientos con relación a Dios. Cómo manejarlos 35 38

