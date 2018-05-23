Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mampan agenda tempatan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN WAN NUR JASMIN BINTI WAN ZAHARIMAN A159376
Anda diminta oleh Datuk Bandar untuk memberi penilaian dan cadangan mengenai perlaksanaan Agenda Tempatan 21 (Local Agenda...
PENILAIAN ALAM SEKITAR  Di kawasan kampung baru Kuala Lumpur, alam sekitar masih berada dalam keadaan yang baik walaupun ...
PENILAIAN EKONOMI  Sebagai sebuah pusat bandar, ekonomi di sini adalah sangat baik  Masih terdapat juga kedai-kedai yang...
CADANGAN PELAKSANAAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21  MENGADAKAN BANYAK KEMPEN MENCINTAI ALAM SEKITAR KERANA PEMBANGUNAN MASIH PERLU D...
  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN WAN NUR JASMIN BINTI WAN ZAHARIMAN A159376
  2. 2. Anda diminta oleh Datuk Bandar untuk memberi penilaian dan cadangan mengenai perlaksanaan Agenda Tempatan 21 (Local Agenda 21) bagi bandar anda. Tuliskan cadangan ringkas beserta gambar dan rajah2.
  3. 3. PENILAIAN ALAM SEKITAR  Di kawasan kampung baru Kuala Lumpur, alam sekitar masih berada dalam keadaan yang baik walaupun disekitarnya banyak bangunan-bangunan yang tinggi  Sampah di kawasan Kampung Baru juga masih dalam keadaan yang terkawal. Ianya masih ada tetapi boleh lagi dikawal oleh penduduk setempat.
  4. 4. PENILAIAN EKONOMI  Sebagai sebuah pusat bandar, ekonomi di sini adalah sangat baik  Masih terdapat juga kedai-kedai yang menjual barangan dengan harga yang berpatutan  Ekonomi sangat baik, dimana Kuala Lumpur merupakan satu lokasi utama yang menjadi pilihan masyarakat untuk mencari rezeki dan pekerjaan
  5. 5. CADANGAN PELAKSANAAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21  MENGADAKAN BANYAK KEMPEN MENCINTAI ALAM SEKITAR KERANA PEMBANGUNAN MASIH PERLU DISERTAI DENGAN PENJAGAAN ALAM SEKITAR YANG BAIK  MENGUATKUASAAN UNDANG-UNDANG MENGENAI KEBERSIHAN YANG ADA DI KUALA LUMPUR  SENTIASA PEKA DENGAN SETIAP PERUBAHAN YANG BERLAKU DI SEKELILING KITA

