Derechos de los trabajadores de construccion civil si (1)12

DERECHOS DE LOS TRABAJADORES DE CONSTRUCCION CIVIL REMUNERACIONES: derechoa percibirporlo menoslaremuneraciónde acuerdoala...
¿QUÉ ES LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR MOVILIDAD ACUMULADA? Es el montoque percibenlostrabajadoresde construcciónpormovilidadurbanae i...
 Ayudantes u oficiales son lostrabajadoresquese desempeñan como ayudantes de los operarios en calidad deauxiliares deello...
Remuneraciónbásica (jornal) Los Jornales Básicos vigentes del 1 de Junio del 2018 hasta el 31 de Mayo del 2019 () es de:
 0OPERARIO: S/ 67.20  OFICIAL: S/ 53.70  PEÓN: S/ 48.10 Remuneraciónpor los días de descanso: dominical y feriados REMU...
- Día de losTrabajadoresde ConstrucciónCivil (25de octubre) Remuneraciónpor el día feriado La remuneraciónporestosdías,de ...
trabajadorpodrá hacerlocon laspartidasde nacimientoyel documentootorgadoporla autoridadde educacióncorrespondiente.Mediant...
EL RÉGIMENDE CONSTRUCCIÓNCIVIL EN LOS TIEMPOS DEL CORONAVIRUS(COVID- 19) Primerodebemossaberyaclararque,el DecretoLegislat...
Por otra parte,para trabajadoresque,laborenbajolamodalidadde jornal diario,enla medidaque susremuneracionestienencarácterc...
  1. 1. DERECHOS DE LOS TRABAJADORES DE CONSTRUCCION CIVIL REMUNERACIONES: derechoa percibirporlo menoslaremuneraciónde acuerdoala categoría DESCANSOVACACIONAL: tienederechocomomínimoa 30 días calendariosde descansopor cada año completode servicios. JORNADA DE TRABAJO:esde 8 horasdiarioso 48 semanales DESCANSOSEMANALY DESCANSOPORDIAS FERIADOS:24 horas DESPIDOINJUSTIFICADO:equivalente amedio(1/2)remuneraciónporaño,contope de remuneración SEGURO SOCIAL:essalud,otorgadosa losaseguradosybonificacionesprestacionesde prevención,promoción, rehabilitaciones, prestacioneseconómicassociales REGIMEN PROVISIONALOSISTEMA DE PENSIONES:sistemaesbrindadoporlaoficinade provisional (ONP=13%) osistemaprivadode administraciónde fondosde lospensiones ,dependiendode lasAFP=11%A 14% BONIFICACION Los trabajadoresdel régimenlaboralde Construcción,Civiltienenlassiguientesbonificaciones, asignaciones ybeneficios: -BonificaciónUnificadade laConstrucción–BUC: 30%, 32%, 37%. -BonificaciónporMovilidad -BonificaciónporAsignaciónEscolar BonificaciónporTurnode Noche BonificaciónporContactoDirectoconel Agua ó Aguas Servidas BonificaciónporAltura -BonificaciónporAltitud ¿QUÉ ES LA BONIFICACIÓN UNIFICADADE CONSTRUCCIÓN(BUC)? Es la bonificaciónque se entregaúnicamenteal,trabajadorde construccióncivil adicional asu jornal básico,y se abonapor día trabajado,estáconformadaporvarias bonificacionestales como: desgaste de ropade herramientas,poralimentación,porfaltade aguapotable ypor especializaciónparael operario.Se abonade lasiguientemanera: Operario:32% del Jornal Básico Oficial:30%del Jornal Básico Peón:30% del Jornal Básico Operariosque realizantrabajos especiales(soldadores,electromecánicos,ymontajistas:37%) del Jornal Básico
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR MOVILIDAD ACUMULADA? Es el montoque percibenlostrabajadoresde construcciónpormovilidadurbanae interurbana para desplazarse desdesuviviendahastalaobra,es equivalenteal valorde seis(6) pasajes urbanospara todas lascategorías Nose abonaen caso que el empleadorproporcione el transporte al inicioyal términode lajornadade trabajo,el trabajadorreside encampamentos En caso de laborardomingosoferiadosel empleador En caso de laborardomingosoferiadosel empleadorabonarácuatro(4) pasajesurbanos ¿A CUÁNTOEQUIVALE LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR ASIGNACIÓNESCOLAR? Es la bonificaciónque percibe todotrabajadorde construccióncivil indistintamente de su categoría, equivalentea30 jornalesbásicosanuales,se abonaporcada hijode hasta 21 años de edad,si cursa estudiosde educaciónbásicaregularysuperioresotécnicosdebidamente acreditados.Encaso el trabajadorno acredite losestudiosde loshijosoel parentescose le descontaráde sus beneficiossocialesal finalizarlarelaciónlaboral. ¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR TURNO DE NOCHE? La jornadanocturnapara lostrabajadoresde construccióncivil empiezaalas11.00 p.m.y culminaa las6.00 a.m.El trabajadorque laboraen estajornadapercibiráunabonificación adicional asu jornal equivalenteal 20% del jornal básicopercibidosegúnsucategoría ¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR CONTACTO DIRECTO CON EL AGUAO AGUAS SERVIDAS? Consiste enque todotrabajadorde construccióncivil que labore encontactocon el agua o aguas servidas(sistemasde alcantarilladoyrecolectores)percibiráel 20% adicional sobre el jornal básicocorrespondiente acada categoría. ¿TODOS LOS TRABAJADORES DEL RÉGIMEN LABORAL DE CONSTRUCCIÓNCIVIL TIENEN DERECHO A PERCIBIR LA BONIFICACIÓNPOR ALTURA Y BONIFICACIÓNPOR ALTITUD? Los trabajadoresde ConstrucciónCivil que laborenenandamios,revoques,revestimientosde toda clase,a unaaltura de 4 pisoso 10 metroscontadosdesde lacota cerodel suelo,deberán percibirunabonificaciónequivalente al 5% del jornal básico,porconceptode Bonificaciónpor Altura REMUNERACION El trabajador deConstrucción Civil secaracteriza por la inestabilidad desu trabajo que casi siemprees estacional.El Ministerio deTrabajo define los trabajadores comprendidos en este régimen a los que prestan servicios en la actividad constructora,caracterizadospor la temporalidad desus servicios supeditados a la ejecución dela obra.Para la definición desus trabajosy remuneraciones se encuentran definidos en las siguientes categorías:  En la primera y mayor categoría se encuentran los albañiles,carpinteros,fierreros,pintores, electricistas,gasfiteros,plomeros,almaceneros,chóferes,maquinistas,mecánicos y todos los calificados en una especialidad del ramo como los que se dedican a la construcción depuentes, caminos y túneles.
  3. 3.  Ayudantes u oficiales son lostrabajadoresquese desempeñan como ayudantes de los operarios en calidad deauxiliares deellos por no haber alcanzado calificación en la especialidad.  Los peones son los trabajadores no calificados queson ocupados en diversas tareas dela actividad constructora. Estas remuneracionesbásicasdiariasfueronincrementadas,posteriormente,medianteuna serie de resolucionesy/oactaslacualeshan aumentadodichosjornalesbásicosde lasiguiente manera:
  4. 4. Remuneraciónbásica (jornal) Los Jornales Básicos vigentes del 1 de Junio del 2018 hasta el 31 de Mayo del 2019 () es de:
  5. 5.  0OPERARIO: S/ 67.20  OFICIAL: S/ 53.70  PEÓN: S/ 48.10 Remuneraciónpor los días de descanso: dominical y feriados REMUNERACIÓN DEL DOMINICIAL:La remuneraciónporel día de descansosemanal obligatorioseráequivalenteal de unajornadaordinariay se abonara enforma directamente proporcional al numerode días efectivamentelaborados. REMUNERACION DEL DIA FERIADO:El trabajo efectuadoenlosdíasferiadosnolaboralessin descansosustituidodarálugaral pago de la retribucióncorrespondienteporlalabor efectuada,conunasobretasadel 100%. DESCANSOS REMUNERADOS Descanso Semanales El día de descansosemanal obligatorioseráequivalente al de una(1) jornadaordinariayse abonará enformadirectamente proporcional al númerode díasefectivamentetrabajados. Cuandose labore enel día de descansosemanal obligatorio,sinsustituirloporotrodía enla mismasemana, el trabajadortendráderechoal pago de la retribuciónalalaborefectuadamás una sobretasadel cienporciento(100%).Cuandolosrequerimientosde laproducciónlo hagan indispensable,el empleadorpodráestablecerregímenesalternativosoacumulativosde jornadasde trabajo y de descanso,respetandoladebidaproporción,odesignarcomodía de descansounodistintoal domingo,determinandoel díaenque lostrabajadoresdisfrutarándel descansosustitutotioenformaindividual ocolectiva. Descanso endías feriados Los trabajadoresde construccióncivil tienenderechoadescansoremuneradoenlosdías feriadosestablecidosenel DecretoLegislativoNº713, Leyde DescansosRemunerados.Estos días son lossiguiente: - AñoNuevo(01 de enero) - JuevesSantoyViernesSanto(movibles) - Día del Trabajo(01 de mayo) - San PedroySan Pablo(29 de junio) - FiestasPatrias(28 y 29 de julio) - Santa Rosade Lima(30 de agosto) - Combate de Angamos(8 de octubre) - TodoslosSantos (01 de noviembre) - InmaculadaConcepción(08de diciembre) - Navidaddel Señor(25de diciembre). Adicionalmente,segúnlaLeyNº24324, se consideraferiado:
  6. 6. - Día de losTrabajadoresde ConstrucciónCivil (25de octubre) Remuneraciónpor el día feriado La remuneraciónporestosdías,de acuerdocon el DecretoLegislativoNº713, esel equivalente alaremuneraciónordinaria,laque se abonaráenforma proporcional alosdías efectivamentelaborados,salvoel Díadel Trabajoque se abonará sincondiciónalguna.Cuando se labore endía feriado,sinsustituirloporotrodía, el trabajador tendráderechoal pagode la retribuciónala laborefectuadamásunasobretasadel cienpor ciento(100%) PERMISOS REMUNERADOS Los trabajadoresde construccióncivil tienenderechoalossiguientespermisosremunerados, loscualesdebense otorgadosdirectamente porlostrabajadores Permisopor atenciónen ESSALUD Se otorgará permisoporatenciónde enfermedad,siendoel númerode horasocupadas, incluyendoel tiempoenregresaralaobra, remuneradassinpérdidadel dominical,siempre que cumplacon las formalidadessiguientes: • Solicitarpermisoescritode suprincipal el mismodíade atención,despuésde haber ingresadoala obra. • Recabaren EsSaludlaconstanciade asistencia,laque debe consignarlafechayduraciónde la atención.Se exceptuaráde estaobligaciónel trabajadorque acudaa EsSaluda partirde las 3:00 pm,encuyo caso presentaráladocumentaciónsustentatoriaal día siguiente. • Regresara laobra el mismodía y entregara su principal,laconstanciade asistencia extendidaporEsSalud. Permisopor duelo Por motivode dueloencasode fallecimientode padres,cónyugee hijosse otorgarátres(3) días de permisoal trabajador,con goce de salario Permisopara firmar nacimientode hijo Se otorgaconforme a la R.S.DNº 46 CDR y R.D.Nº 40-70-DRTL, medio(1/2) día de permiso, para que el padre concurra a firmarel nacimientode suhijo.El trabajadorno perderáel dominical.Este hechodeberácomprobarse condocumentootorgadoporel registrocivil correspondiente. Permisopor actividad sindical El empleadordeberáotorgarpermisoporeste conceptohastaa dos(2) dirigentessindicales del comité de obracuando deseenacudirante laAutoridadAdministrativade Trabajo. Adicionalmente,si enlaobraprestanserviciosdirigentesdel sindicatoofederación,se les deberáotorgar,previasolicitudde suotorgamientosindical,unalicenciasindicalpagada. ASIGNACIONES Asignaciónpor escolaridad Esta asignaciónesequivalenteatreinta(30) jornalesbásicosal año,por cada hijomenorde 18 años que curse estudiosde nivel inicial,primariososecundarios.Paraacreditarello,el
  7. 7. trabajadorpodrá hacerlocon laspartidasde nacimientoyel documentootorgadoporla autoridadde educacióncorrespondiente.MedianteConvenioColectivode ConstrucciónCivil 2006-2007, laspartes acordaronen hacerextensivaestabonificaciónaloshijosde los trabajadoresque cursenestudiostécnicososuperiores,hastalos21 años de edad.La asignaciónporescolaridadse puede pagarendoce (12) cuotasdurante la últimasemanade cada mes,a razón de un 12vo del total de la asignaciónporcada hijo.Parael cálculode esta asignaciónse tendránpresente losdíasque dure el descansomédicodel trabajador, debidamente certificados,conunlímite que nosupere lossesenta(60) días al año. Esta asignaciónnoestáafectaa losaportesa EsSalud,ni a los descuentosporpensiones(SNPo SPP) Asignaciónpor fallecimiento Se abona a losfamiliaresdel trabajadorfallecidodurante uncontratode trabajo.La asignación asciende a1 UIT. Para gozar de esta asignaciónel costode laobra debe serigual o mayor a 50 UIT. Asignaciónespecial: Para los trabajadoresque laborenen díasferiadosyesequivalenteal 10% del BUC y del 10% BAE (segúnlaocupaciónque desempeñe el trabajador).Se aplicaúnicamente enlossiguientes feriados: 01 de enero(añonuevo) Juevesyviernessanto 01 de mayo(día del trabajo) 28 de julio(Fiestas patrias) 25 de Octubre (Día de lostrabajadoresde construccióncivil) 25 de diciembre (Navidad)
  8. 8. EL RÉGIMENDE CONSTRUCCIÓNCIVIL EN LOS TIEMPOS DEL CORONAVIRUS(COVID- 19) Primerodebemossaberyaclararque,el DecretoLegislativoN° 727 señalaque aquella construcciónde obra que no superalas50 UIT, se encontrarádentrodel régimen laboral general. Asimismo,debemosprecisarque,este régimense encuentranormadoesencialmente por losconvenioscolectivosque añoaaño celebranlasorganizacionesde trabajadores y de empleadoresdelsectorde laconstrucción. ¿QUÉ CARACTERÍSTICAS TIENE EL RÉGIMEN DE CONSTRUCCIÓNCIVIL? El Tribunal Constitucional enlasentenciadel expediente Nº0261-2003-AA/TC, ha establecidolosrasgosde este tipode labores,loscualesson: La eventualidad,yaque soloduramientrasdure laobra o mientrasdure lalaborpara la que ha sidocontratadoun trabajador, La rotabilidadde sustrabajadores,y; La ubicaciónrelativa:yaque noexiste unlugardonde prestensusserviciosde forma permanente. Asimismo,debemosprecisarque tambiéntienenformasespecialesde remuneración loscuales,ademásde sermayoresa las del régimencomúncuentanconunaserie de bonificacionesdebidoalanaturaleza,el altoriesgoylaeventualidaddel servicio, montosque sonpagados a lostrabajadoresbajoeste régimenyque ademástienen carácter cancelatoriode susbeneficioseconómicosysocialesgeneradosalafechade pago. ¿QUÉ SUCEDERÁ CON LOS TRABAJADORES DE CONSTRUCCIÓNCIVIL? Actualmente ydebidoalasrestriccionesestablecidasporel DecretoSupremoNº044- 2020-PCM, el cual regulaque durante el estadose garantizael abastecimientode alimentos,medicinas,asícomola continuidadde losserviciosde agua,saneamiento, energíaeléctrica,gas,combustible,telecomunicaciones,limpiezayrecojode residuos sólidosyserviciosfunerarios.Enese sentido,el ámbitode laconstruccióncivil noha sidoconsiderado,porloque estadudaes atendiblealasnecesidadesde dichos trabajadores,ental sentidodebemossepararadichostrabajadoresengruposde acuerdoa su régimenylasmodalidadesde contrataciónque se hubiesenpodidodar para tal caso. De conformidadconel artículo14º de la Ley727, Ley de Fomentoa la Inversión Privadaenla Construcciónseñalaque,lostrabajadoresque laborenbajoeste Régimen se regiránbajo suscontratosy remuneracionesmedianteacuerdoindividual o colectivoconsusempleadoresconforme alalegislaciónlaboral común,estoespara aquellostrabajadoresque seancontratadosbajouncontrato a plazodeterminadose regiránpor el términode este contratoydeberáncumplirconlo señaladoendicha norma,es decirlasuspensiónperfectade labores(estose daríaenel supuestode que se trate de un contrato de obra con un plazodeterminadooque se realice la contrataciónpara un servicioespecífico).
  9. 9. Por otra parte,para trabajadoresque,laborenbajolamodalidadde jornal diario,enla medidaque susremuneracionestienencaráctercancelatorio,apercibirsuultimo jornal terminaríanconla relaciónde trabajo.Quedandoental sentidocumplidosu servicioycanceladoslosbeneficioslaboralesque le correspondanellodebidoalaalta rotacióndentrode este régimen. EN CONCLUSIÓN Es un régimen especial,basados enunaremuneracióneconómicade latablasalarial ,lasmismasque fueronaprobadosmediante ,leyes, normas, decretosyconvenios entre otros,que protegenalostrabajadoresde este régimende construccióncivil. Es uno de los pilareseconómicosde laindustriade la construcción,con unos números de empleadosque brindanel serviciosean(directosy/oindirectos) yaseanen construccionespublicas y/oprivadasde todomagnitudsiendounade las especialidadesde altoriesgode laspersonasque brindandichoservicio,porello cuentancon diferentesbeneficiossociales,segurosentre otros . Bibliografía https://conafovicer.com/images/tablas_salariales/tablas-salariales-2019-2020.pdf

