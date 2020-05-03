Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTS & CRAFTS OF LUZON[highlands & lowlands]
ART Elements and Principles of Art
What is ART? • Art is the embodiment of an idea, a view of life, or feeling in an expressive form or design. • Artists mak...
ELEMENTS OF ART
LINES -a line is a mark made by a moving point HORIZONTAL VERTICAL DIAGONAL CURVED ZIGZAG
SHAPE -is a two-dimensional figure enclosed by a line -shapes are flat and have only height & width GEOMETRIC ORGANIC
FORM -refers to an object with three dimensions -height, width, depth SHAPE FORM
SPACE -refers to the distance or area – between, around, above, and below – within objects
TEXTUR E -is the surface quality of an object -perceived through touch and sight senses TACTILE TEXTURES Real textures whi...
COLOR -derived from reflected light -is what the eye sees when light bounces off an object PRIMARY RED, YELLOW, BLUE SECON...
THE ARTS & CRAFTS OF CALABARZON & BICOL REGION
LAGUNA -is a lakeside province rich in natural resources and fertile soil for farming PAETE “Woodcarving of the Philippin...
RIZAL PROVINCE -rich in artistic expressions (music, painting, sculpting & folk arts) ANGONO “Art Capital of the Philippi...
TAAL, BATANGAS -famous for producing embroidered piña fabric (barong, wedding gowns & formal attires) -”Balisong Capital o...
QUEZON LUCBAN Pahiyas Festival May 5, San Isidro Labrador (patron saint of farmers) Kiping – colorful thin rice wafers ...
BICOL REGION WEAVING Baskets, bags, slippers, coin purses Abaca, raffia fibers Motifs are simple but colorful
THE ARTS & CRAFTS OF ILOCOS REGION & CAR
ILOCOS REGION ARCHITECTURE Vigan – “Intramuros of the North”
ILOCOS REGION TEXTILE Inabel – hand weaving technique produced using traditional wooden looms
ILOCOS REGION POTTERY Burnay – unglazed earthen jar with small opening
ILOCOS REGION WEAVING Bolinao mats – buri, raffia leaves, bamboo crafts
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION KALINGA - TEXTILE red stripes; white, yellow and black geometric patterns
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION KALINGA - BASKETRY Labba – bowl-shaped basket made from rattan
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION KALINGA - TATTOING Wang-od – the last “mambabatok”
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION IFUGAO - SCULPTURE Bul’ul – rice granary spirits Lingling-o / dinumog – amulets for fer...
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION MOUNTAIN PROVINCE - TEXTILE Ikat weaving method – tying and dyeing of threads
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION ABRA - TEXTILE Tingguians weave textiles – bankudo & balwasi
THE ARTS & CRAFTS OF CAGAYAN VALLEY & CENTRAL LUZON
CAGAYAN VALLEY BATANES Ivatan– people living in the Batanes Group of Islands Vakul – head gear used to protect from heat...
CAGAYAN VALLEY ISABELA Tumauini Church – Baroque church of San Matias Apostol
CAGAYAN VALLEY NUEVA VIZCAYA Bakwat – belt used for mothers after giving birth
CAGAYAN VALLEY BULACAN Singkaban, Pastillas Wrapper, Fire Crackers, Goldsmithing
CAGAYAN VALLEY PAMPANGA Giant Lanterns or Parol – created from steel frames
PROJECT IN ARTS Output 1: Pastillas Wrapper (Individual) Output 2: Paper Plate Flower Weave (Group) Output 3: Just Like A ...
JAME E. TINGSON TEACHER I | LMENHS
×