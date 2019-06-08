Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The Playboy Billionaire Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature
Blue Monroe needs to get her life together. The once-promising TV reporter was wrongfully fired by Channel 31 News,
thanks to her jealous ex, and newly hired by the wealthy Romero family.
She desperately needs this job! All she's got to do is keep out of sexy, hot playboy Zack's way and everything will be
fine. Blue's got other things to worry about like putting food on the table, taking care of her younger sister and keeping
her dark family secret secure.Sexy philanthropist and playboy billionaire Zack Romero's seductive past may soon
catch up with him.
Skilled in his taste for fine wine as well as fine women, he does a smooth job of running the Romero family's
prestigious award-winning winery and vineyard. But his world is soon rocked when a scandalous sex-tape with an ex-
girlfriend threatens to surface.
Zack's grandfather and the Romero patriarch, Toni's ultimatum...control his love life! No sex for at least thirty days! But
when Zack is forced to hire Blue Monroe to work closely with him to produce a documentary for the vineyard, will it be
sour grapes or a sweet pairing from heaven?
Written By: Shadonna Richards.
Narrated By: Marie Smith
Publisher: Findaway Voices
Date: November 2017
Duration: 4 hours 35 minutes
