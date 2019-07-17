-
Author : Michael Baxandall
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Michael Baxandall ( 1? )
Synnopsis :
Defines and explains various concepts regarding the painter's intentions in order to provide a basis for understanding of a work of art.
