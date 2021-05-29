PdF Download Legal Aspects of Health Care Administration Full Online

The most trusted resource in healthcare law is this classic text from George Pozgar, now completely revised. With new case studies and news clippings in each chapter, the 13th edition continues to serve as an ideal introduction to the legal and ethical issues in the healthcare workplace. This authoritative guide presents a wide range of health care topics in a comprehensible and engaging manner that will carefully guide your students through the complex maze of the legal system. This is a book they will hold on to throughout their careers.Healthcare administrators face an increasingly complex maze of legal issues as government regulation and health care reform evolves and corporate structures adapt to meet the changing demands of their constituencies. With a continued emphasis on the ethical challenges of providing quality care amidst these powerful and often chaotic industry forces, the 13th Edition helps future administrators navigate the core industry issues of patient centered care, the future workforce and the culture of compassion.With over 40 years of experience as an administrator, consultant, and surveyor across 650 hospitals, author George D. Pozgar provides a uniquely accessible tool for grasping the legal complexities of health care through an array or real-life case studies, precedent-making court cases, and key statistical data. In the 13th Edition, Mr. Pozgar once again invites the reader to explore the comprehensive range of legal issues--from tort reform and healthcare fraud to reporting requirements and patient rights.Legal Aspects of health Care Administration, 13th Edition is an indispensable text for future healthcare administrators and one that will serve them throughout their professional lives.The 13th edition presents a wide range of health care topics in a comprehensible and engaging manner that will carefully guide your students through the complex maze of the legal system. This is a book they will hold on to throughout their careers.



