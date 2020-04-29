Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Química I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Masa Atómica Prome...
¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Química I Tema: Masa Atómica Promedio Ponderada
¿Qué es una Ponderación? Del latín ponderatio, la ponderación es el peso o la relevancia que tiene algo. También es la ate...
¿Qué es un Isotopo? EN QUÍMICA Átomo que pertenece al mismo elemento químico que otro, tiene su mismo número atómico, pero...
¿Ejercicios de Aplicación?
¿Ejercicios de Aplicación? La masa atómica del litio es la media ponderada de las masas de los dos isótopos que lo forman:...
¿Ejercicios de Aplicación? El boro, de masa atómica 10,811 u, está formado por dos isótopos, 10B y 11B, cuyas respectivas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase quimica i masa atomica promedio

21 views

Published on

Explicación y Ejercicios

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase quimica i masa atomica promedio

  1. 1. Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Química I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Masa Atómica Promedio Ponderada INSTITUTO PRÍNCIPE DE ASTURIAS – 3ERA REUNIÓN VIRTUAL
  2. 2. ¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Química I Tema: Masa Atómica Promedio Ponderada
  3. 3. ¿Qué es una Ponderación? Del latín ponderatio, la ponderación es el peso o la relevancia que tiene algo. También es la atención, consideración y cuidado con que se dice o hace algo. El concepto es habitual en los mercados bursátiles, donde se habla de la ponderación que tiene cada acción con respecto al índice. En este caso se determina al establecer una comparación con el volumen negociado.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es un Isotopo? EN QUÍMICA Átomo que pertenece al mismo elemento químico que otro, tiene su mismo número atómico, pero distinta masa atómica.
  5. 5. ¿Ejercicios de Aplicación?
  6. 6. ¿Ejercicios de Aplicación? La masa atómica del litio es la media ponderada de las masas de los dos isótopos que lo forman: Mat(Li) = (6,0167 x 7,60) + (7,0179 x 92,40) = 45.73+648.45 = 694.18 =6.94uma 100 100
  7. 7. ¿Ejercicios de Aplicación? El boro, de masa atómica 10,811 u, está formado por dos isótopos, 10B y 11B, cuyas respectivas masas isotópicas son 10,0129 u y 11,0093 u. Calcula la masa atómica promedio si se sabe que su porcentaje de abundancia de sus isotopos es de 19.91% y 80.09% respectivamente Mat(B) = (10.0129x19.91) + (11.0093x80.09) = 199.36+881.73 =1081.09 =10.811uma 100 100

×