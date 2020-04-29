Clase quimica i estructura de lewis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Química I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Estructura de Lewis
  1. 1. Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Química I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Estructura de Lewis
  2. 2. ¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Química I Tema: Estructura de Lewis
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la estructura de Lewis? • es toda aquella representación de los enlaces covalentes dentro de una molécula o un ion. En ella, dichos enlaces y los electrones se representan con puntos o guiones largos
  4. 4. ¿Qué es un enlace covalente? • Es cuando los átomos comparten uno, dos o mas electrones entre dos átomos cualquiera de la tabla periódica.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es la regla del octeto? Esta dice que existe una tendencia de los átomos de completar su nivel energético con ocho electrones para alcanzar la estabilidad. Esto aplica para todos los elementos no metálicos o los que se encuentran en los bloques s o p de la tabla periódica
  6. 6. ¿Qué son los electrones de valencia? Electrones de Valencia: Son los electrones que se encuentran en la última capa electrónica (denominada orbitales de valencia) y tienen muchas posibilidades de participar en una reacción química.
  7. 7. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces iónicos
  8. 8. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 1.- Determinar el total de electrones de valencia de los átomos presentes CO2 En el caso del bióxido de carbono serian los siguiente:
  9. 9. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 2.- Calcular el numero de pares de electrones que se pueden formar En el caso del bióxido de carbono serian 8 pares:
  10. 10. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 3.- Situar en el centro el átomo menos electronegativo En el caso del bióxido de carbono serian el carbono y colocamos los oxígenos a la par del carbono
  11. 11. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 4.- Unir los átomos mediante pares de electrones
  12. 12. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 5.- Completar los octetos con los pares solitarios que sobran
  13. 13. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes 6.- Si quedan octetos incompletos, como pasa con los carbonos se deben formar dobles o triples enlaces según lo requiera.
  14. 14. Estructura de Lewis para enlaces covalentes

