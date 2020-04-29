Successfully reported this slideshow.
Explicación y Ejercicios

Published in: Science
Clase quimica i configuracion electronica

  1. 1. Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Química I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Configuración Electrónica INSTITUTO PRÍNCIPE DE ASTURIAS – 3ERA REUNIÓN VIRTUAL
  2. 2. ¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Química I Tema: Configuración Electrónica
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la configuración Electronica? • La Configuración Electrónica se escribe ubicando la totalidad de los electrones de un átomo o ion en sus orbitales o subniveles de energía.
  4. 4. ¿Qué son los niveles de energia? • Recordemos que existen 7 niveles de energía: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 y 7. Y cada uno de ellos tiene, a su vez, hasta 4 subniveles de energía denominados s, p, d y f.
  5. 5. ¿Qué forma tienen los subniveles?
  6. 6. ¿Qué son los Números Cuánticos? Especifica el nivel energético del orbital, siendo el primer nivel el de menor energía, y se relaciona con la distancia promedio que hay del electrón al núcleo en un determinado orbital. A medida que n aumenta, la probabilidad de encontrar el electrón cerca del núcleo disminuye y la energía del orbital aumenta. - Número cuántico secundario (ℓ) forma geométrica del orbital. N o principal puede tomar los valores enteros positivos: n= 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. - Número Cuántico magnético (mℓ) orientacion S= 0 P= -1, 0, 1 D= -2, -1, 0, 1, 2 F= -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3 Numero cuántico Spin (S) rotación +1/2 -1/2

