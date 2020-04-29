Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Física I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Error Absoluto y Er...
¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Física I Tema: Error Absoluto y Error Relativo
ERROR ABSOLUTO • Es la diferencia entre el valor de la medida y el valor tomado como exacto.
ERROR RELATIVO Es el cociente (la división) entre el error absoluto y el valor exacto. Si se multiplica por 100 se obtiene...
• Ejercicio de Aplicación • Se necesita determinar el error absoluto y el error relativo de un instrumento de medición par...
DATOS
DATOS
DATOS
DATOS
DATOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase fisica i error absoluto y relativo

24 views

Published on

Explicación y Ejercicios

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase fisica i error absoluto y relativo

  1. 1. Centro Educativo Príncipe de Astúrias Asignatura de Física I Decimo Grado Docente: Jared Turcios Tema: Error Absoluto y Error Relativo INSTITUTO PRÍNCIPE DE ASTURIAS – 3ERA REUNIÓN VIRTUAL
  2. 2. ¡Bienvenidos, Alumnos! Asignatura Física I Tema: Error Absoluto y Error Relativo
  3. 3. ERROR ABSOLUTO • Es la diferencia entre el valor de la medida y el valor tomado como exacto.
  4. 4. ERROR RELATIVO Es el cociente (la división) entre el error absoluto y el valor exacto. Si se multiplica por 100 se obtiene el tanto por ciento (%)
  5. 5. • Ejercicio de Aplicación • Se necesita determinar el error absoluto y el error relativo de un instrumento de medición para su producción en masa para lo cual se realizan 5 mediciones por personal experto. Calcular el Error absoluto y Relativo del instrumento antes descrito.
  6. 6. DATOS
  7. 7. DATOS
  8. 8. DATOS
  9. 9. DATOS
  10. 10. DATOS

×