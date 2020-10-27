Jpn jbmc201018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ジャパン・ビジネスモデル・コンペティション キックオフ 2020年10⽉ JBMC 実⾏委員会委員 (株)プライムスタイル 奥⽥聡 京都⾼度技術研究所 更⽥誠 国際⼤学特別招聘教授 ⼤江 建
A) JBMCの紹介 B) JBMCの3つのガイドライン C) スケジュールと応募⽅法 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 2
（A) JBMCの紹介 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 3
A-1． 世界の コンテストに つながる JBMC • Global ⼈材の育成するビジネスモデルコンペティションで す。 • JBMCは、⽇本語でも英語でも発表できます。留学⽣が 英語できる国内唯⼀のコンテストです。 • JBMCは、数ある⽇...
A-2． ⽇本全国の⼤学 から起業家的マイ ンドを持つ学⽣が 集まるJBMC • 過去の参加⼤学例： • 早稲⽥⼤学、新潟⼤学、国際⼤学、⻑岡 技術科学⼤学、事業創造⼤学、多摩⼤学 院、慶応⼤学、東京⼤学、法政⼤学、国 ⼠舘⼤学、学習院⼤学、法...
2020年 JBMCファイナル 進出チーム • JBMC決勝ランドをZOOMで5⽉24⽇午後1時から開催しまし た。 • 司会は河野⿓太教授（多摩⼤学⼤学院）、審査員には • 本荘修⼆⽒（多摩⼤学⼤学院、本荘事務所）、澤⾕ 由⾥ ⼦（名古屋商科...
A-3． 起業に結びつく JBMC • JBMC2015優勝のバックテック、 「Health 2.0 Asia」で最優秀賞を受賞 • JBMC2016優勝の葦苅さん （株式会社ECOLOGGIE）「Forbes 30 Under 30 Japa...
（B) JBMCへの3つのガイドライン 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 8
3つのガイドライン ⾏動⼼理学 （連続起業家の⾏動をまねする) プレゼンテーション （Business Model Canvas) 実験経営学 （実験経営マネジメント） 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 9
10 B-1 ⾏動⼼理学 連続起業家 のまねをする
起業家的⾏動 連続起業家のまねをする • E-1 「⼿中の⿃」（Bird in Hand） • E-2 「クレイジーキルト」 （Crazy-Quilt） • E-3 「許容可能な損失」 （Affordable Loss • E-4 「レモネード...
キャンバスにビジネス の絵のなかに描いて もらいたいこと “誰 が 何を どうして?“ “どのように商品・サービスを提供するのか?,“ “収益のもとは︖“ “購⼊してくれた⼈がもう⼀度購⼊してくれるの か、好意的レビューを書いてくれるのか?" ...
B-2 JBMCに提出が必要︓ 11 Blocks Canvas キャンバスにビジネスの絵で書く 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 13
１１ブロックキャンバス 1商品・サービス（PS) 2 解決されるべき課題・顧客ニーズ（JD） 9 主要提携 （KP:製造や販売で協 ⼒してくれる会社） 8 主要活動 (KA:このビジネスのために しなければいけない業 務） 4 価値提案（満⾜）...
2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 15 8　主要活動 (KA:このビジネスのために しなければいけない業務） なぜこの解決策を 選択してくれるのか︖ 養殖セットの製造 農家への養殖指導 成⾍の買い付け 6 受益者関係 （CR:受益者と...
2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 16
Business Model Canvas 事業を継続でき るか （RS,CS,CR) • 利益が確保できるか: (逆損益計算書) • 顧客が購⼊してくれることで販売は終わ るが、顧客との関係は始まる。 • 顧客が再購⼊してくれたり、好意的なレ...
B-3 仮説の検証 2020/9/20 18
仮説を検証して、 起業に近づける • ビジネスモデルに書いてあることはすべて仮説です • ⼀番重要な仮説 • 何時検証するのか • どのように検証するのか • 検証を速く、有効に、安い⽅法で、賢く検証する • 検証計画を作成する （C)JBMC...
⼀番重要な仮説は最初に検証する? “なぜ誰が買ってくるるのか” “何に困っているのか” （C)JBMC2020 2020/9/20 20
仮説検証カード 項⽬ 説明 1 仮説 2 検証基準 3 検証⽅法 4 検証結果 5 何を学んだか 6 検証期間と経費 7 次のステップ 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 21
仮説検証カード（ATC) Item Note 1 仮説 多くの⼈がコオロギせんべいを⾷べる 2 検証基準 60％以上の⼈がコオロギせんべいに好意的であ る 3 検証⽅法 最低3つのスポーツジムを訪ねて、男⼥20⼈ず つインタビューする 4 検証...
参考⽂献 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 23
C) スケジュールと 応募⽅法 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 24
JBMCへの準備プロセス 2020/10/27 （C) JBMC 2020 25 ビジネス アイデア アイデア(仮説)を 11ブロックキャンバスに 書いてみる 「11BMC①」 「11BMC①」の"顧客セ グメント"と”価値提案”の 仮説を検証...
JBMC スケジュール (変更の可能性があります) 2020/9/20 26 2021年 イベント コメント 2⽉ 1⽇ ⽉ JBMC 応募締め切り 2⽉ 8⽇ ⽉ 決勝ランド進出チー ムの発表 3⽉ 7⽇ ⽇ 決勝ランド（英語ラ ンドに進出チ...
応募の仕⽅ • JBMCに応募するには以下の4つ書類を事 務局に送付してください︓ ① 記⼊済み応募⽤紙 ② ビジネスモデルキャンバス BMC＋（3 枚ぐらい︓元のモデル、変更後のモデル、 最終モデル） ③ 仮説検証カード（3枚ぐらい︓顧客、 ...
① 応募⽤紙 2020/9/20 28
Products/Services(商品/サービス) Job To Be Done(解決されるべき課題、顧客ニーズ) Existing alternatives (既存の代替品) Key Partnerships （主要提携） ・ ・ ・ Ke...
③ 仮説検証カード 3枚ぐらい程度︓顧客、ニード、購買価格 項⽬ 説明 1 仮説 2 検証基準 3 検証⽅法 4 検証結果 5 判断 6 何を学んだか 7 次のステップ 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 30
④ video プレゼンテー ションをYou Tubeに掲 載 • 顧客は誰か、なぜ顧客が必要勝⼿いる のか、なぜあなたのサービスや商品を買っ てくれるのかをビジネスモデルキャンバスに customer discovery and valida...
連絡先 http://japan-bmc.com/contact.html Takeru.ohe@gmail.com 2020/9/20 （C)JBMC2020 32
