Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

HIGH GAIN COMPACT MICROSTRIP PATCH ANTENNA FOR X-BAND APPLICATIONS

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 DOI: 10.5121/jant.2016.2105 47 HIGH GAIN COMPACT MICROS...
International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 design parameters that require discuss antenna and freq...
International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 2.2 Proposed FSS unit cell The proposed cell is a 0.035...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

SLAB SEC-Model.pdf 61,62,63.pdf
ssuser284bc4
Seminar 2 ws.pptx
AdityaJadhav30174
12429908.ppt
ssuser4ca1eb
AE hydroperiods of Napo floodplains JC.pdf
jeffersonGuapulema1
Exposée-yosri (1).pptx
yosri11
contoh produk.pptx
satdikbatapusdikpene
CEN530_SlopeStability_Chapter1_Introduction.pdf
DaliaAbdelMassih1
06measuringslides.ppt
ssuserb523ad
1 of 12 Ad

HIGH GAIN COMPACT MICROSTRIP PATCH ANTENNA FOR X-BAND APPLICATIONS

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

This paper present a design of a Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) to improve gain and efficiency of a microstrip patch antenna operating in X-band at 10 GHz. The band-stop frequency selective surface (FSS) designed at the operating frequency of the antenna is used. FSS structure is configured as a superstrate for the microstrip patch antenna. The main goal of this paper is design a compact microstrip antenna module (microstrip patch and FSS structure). Simulation results using CST studio showed that high gain (54 % increment) and efficiency is increased to 97% have been achieved by the proposed antenna module (MS and FSS). The equivalent circuit of proposed FSS unit cell in ADS software has been evaluated and compared to simulation results (CST studio) to improve characteristics of the antenna. The proposed antenna module is extremely compact high gain and it can be used for X-band applications.

This paper present a design of a Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) to improve gain and efficiency of a microstrip patch antenna operating in X-band at 10 GHz. The band-stop frequency selective surface (FSS) designed at the operating frequency of the antenna is used. FSS structure is configured as a superstrate for the microstrip patch antenna. The main goal of this paper is design a compact microstrip antenna module (microstrip patch and FSS structure). Simulation results using CST studio showed that high gain (54 % increment) and efficiency is increased to 97% have been achieved by the proposed antenna module (MS and FSS). The equivalent circuit of proposed FSS unit cell in ADS software has been evaluated and compared to simulation results (CST studio) to improve characteristics of the antenna. The proposed antenna module is extremely compact high gain and it can be used for X-band applications.

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
9.2k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.7k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.4k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
857 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

SLAB SEC-Model.pdf 61,62,63.pdf
ssuser284bc4
0 views
Seminar 2 ws.pptx
AdityaJadhav30174
0 views
12429908.ppt
ssuser4ca1eb
0 views
AE hydroperiods of Napo floodplains JC.pdf
jeffersonGuapulema1
0 views
Exposée-yosri (1).pptx
yosri11
0 views
contoh produk.pptx
satdikbatapusdikpene
0 views
CEN530_SlopeStability_Chapter1_Introduction.pdf
DaliaAbdelMassih1
0 views
06measuringslides.ppt
ssuserb523ad
0 views
software project management.pptx
FaizanNadeem10
0 views
سیستمی زانیاری جوگرافی (GIS)
Bahzad5
0 views
1.pdf
Shahnawaz742629
0 views
MICROSTRIP COUPLED LINE FILTER DESIGN FOR ULTRA WIDEBAND APPLICATIONS
jmicro
0 views
CEF 2 November .pdf
teguh37
0 views
Road Safety Pledge_English.docx
SundaramoorthySelvan
0 views
Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux-3-Reference_Guide-en-US.pdf
ssuser340a0c
0 views
Control Statement.ppt
sanjay
0 views
Chapter-3.ppt
TANJILURRAHMAN190901
0 views
METHODOLOGY FOR FABRICATION OF MAIWIR COLUMNS.pptx
madhukrishna57
0 views
3F TO 5F BEAM DESIGN SUMMARY.pdf
NicolasGeotina
0 views
bi mixc.pptx
SPradhan10
0 views
SLAB SEC-Model.pdf 61,62,63.pdf
ssuser284bc4
0 views
1 slide
Seminar 2 ws.pptx
AdityaJadhav30174
0 views
5 slides
12429908.ppt
ssuser4ca1eb
0 views
150 slides
AE hydroperiods of Napo floodplains JC.pdf
jeffersonGuapulema1
0 views
49 slides
Exposée-yosri (1).pptx
yosri11
0 views
27 slides
contoh produk.pptx
satdikbatapusdikpene
0 views
37 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

HIGH GAIN COMPACT MICROSTRIP PATCH ANTENNA FOR X-BAND APPLICATIONS

  1. 1. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 DOI: 10.5121/jant.2016.2105 47 HIGH GAIN COMPACT MICROSTRIP PATCH ANTENNA FOR X-BAND APPLICATIONS 1 Mohamed AlyAboul-Dahab, 2 Hussein Hamed Mahmoud Ghouz and 3 Ahmed Zakaria Ahmed Zaki 1,2 Professors in Department of Electronics and Communications Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT), Cairo, Egypt 3 Master students in Arab Academy for Science, (AASTMT), Cairo, Egypt ABSTRACT This paper present a design of a Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) to improve gain and efficiency of a microstrip patch antenna operating in X-band at 10 GHz. The band-stop frequency selective surface (FSS) designed at the operating frequency of the antenna is used. FSS structure is configured as a superstrate for the microstrip patch antenna. The main goal of this paper is design a compact microstrip antenna module (microstrip patch and FSS structure). Simulation results using CST studio showed that high gain (54 % increment) and efficiency is increased to 97% have been achieved by the proposed antenna module (MS and FSS). The equivalent circuit of proposed FSS unit cell in ADS software has been evaluated and compared to simulation results (CST studio) to improve characteristics of the antenna. The proposed antenna module is extremely compact high gain and it can be used for X-band applications. KEYWORDS Compact; microstrip; frequency selective surface; X-band. 1. INTRODUCTION In recent years, the demand for high gain antennas has increased for use in high-frequency and high-speed data communication. Microstrip patch antenna characterized by attractive features such as low cost and compact size, but the important problems of patch antenna are its small gain, law directivity and narrow bandwidth because of substrate dielectric has surface wave losses [1, 2], so to improve the gain and directivity became an important issue in the antenna design field. Improving bandwidth, gain and directivity can obtained by an antenna with periodic elements (FSS) [3-8]. Frequency selective surface (FSS) is a 2D planar structure consisting of a two- dimensional array of slot elements in a metal sheet or an array of metal patch elements fabricated on dielectric substrate. The frequency response of FSS is determined by the shape and size of the structure in one period called a unit cell [9]. Aperture and patch screens generally give complementary frequency responses, the field is totally transmitted at the resonant frequency of the aperture while a screen comprised of patches will be nearly totally reflected at the resonant frequency of the patches [10]. Frequency selective surfaces (FSSs) have been investigated for a variety of applications such as bandpass and bandstop spatial filter [11-14], radar absorbers [15- 17], and artificial electromagnetic bandgap materials [18]. It can also be used as Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) [19]. In this paper, the single band frequency FSS consisting of hexagonal loop elements is used to enhance gain and efficiency of proposed compact rectangular microstrip antenna operating at 10 GHz. However, the design of such complex structure of FSS is not easy matter due to many
  2. 2. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 design parameters that require discuss antenna and frequency selective surface (FSS) designs. Section 3 shows result discussion which include a parametric study of FSS cell and effect of implanting FSS to antenna. Implementation and Experimental testing of FSS and antenna is discussed in Se by conclusion in Section 5. 2. ANTENNA AND PROPOSED FREQUEN SURFACE DESIGN 2.1 Proposed Antenna Proposed antenna is a conventional rectangular microstrip antenna which designed to operate at 10 GHz in X-band. As shown in figures [1] thickness ROGGER 5880 substrate with dielectric constan of 40mm X 40mm and thickness of 0.035 mm is used as the ground plane. The patch uses copper as material and the thickness of it is 0.035 mm, the patch is symmetrically designed an point lies in the central line of 3.4 mm is used as the feed of the conventional patch antenna. The inner conductor of the coaxial line is attached on the top patch going through the die to the metallic plate on the other side of the patch antenna. equations [1, 2] as shown in table (a) Figure 1: Table 1. Proposed antenna parameters Patch Wp (mm) Lp (mm) Tp(mm) material International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 that require optimized. This paper is divided into five sections. Section 2 discuss antenna and frequency selective surface (FSS) designs. Section 3 shows result discussion which include a parametric study of FSS cell and effect of implanting FSS to antenna. Implementation and Experimental testing of FSS and antenna is discussed in Section 2. ANTENNA AND PROPOSED FREQUENCY SELECTIVE SURFACE DESIGN Proposed antenna is a conventional rectangular microstrip antenna which designed to operate at As shown in figures [1], the rectangular patch antenna is printed on 1.5 substrate with dielectric constant 2.2. A copper plate with dimensions 40mm and thickness of 0.035 mm is used as the ground plane. The patch uses copper as material and the thickness of it is 0.035 mm, the patch is symmetrically designed an point lies in the central line of 3.4 mm, a coaxial line with a characteristic impedance of 50 ohms is used as the feed of the conventional patch antenna. The inner conductor of the coaxial line is attached on the top patch going through the dielectric substrate, and the outer conductor is shorted to the metallic plate on the other side of the patch antenna. All dimensions evaluated by using ] as shown in table 1. (b) Figure 1: Antenna (a) Top view (b) Side view Proposed antenna parameters (MILLEMETER) Patch Substrate 11.85 Ws (mm) 40 9.13 Ls (mm) 40 0.035 Ts(mm) 1.575 Copper material Roger (εr = 2.2) 48 This paper is divided into five sections. Section 2 discuss antenna and frequency selective surface (FSS) designs. Section 3 shows result and discussion which include a parametric study of FSS cell and effect of implanting FSS to antenna. ction 4 followed CY SELECTIVE Proposed antenna is a conventional rectangular microstrip antenna which designed to operate at he rectangular patch antenna is printed on 1.575 mm copper plate with dimensions 40mm and thickness of 0.035 mm is used as the ground plane. The patch uses copper as material and the thickness of it is 0.035 mm, the patch is symmetrically designed and the feed , a coaxial line with a characteristic impedance of 50 ohms is used as the feed of the conventional patch antenna. The inner conductor of the coaxial line is lectric substrate, and the outer conductor is shorted All dimensions evaluated by using
  3. 3. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 2.2 Proposed FSS unit cell The proposed cell is a 0.035 mm copper mm thickness ROGGER substrate with dielectric constant is 2.2 as shown in figure as passive electromagnetic filters the gain, efficiency and resonant frequency of the by shape and dimension of the unit cell bandwidth and resonance of FSS. Detail dimensions of the hexagonal loops ring element are evaluated as shown in table 2. Table FSS cells (truncated edge) printed on 40mm X 40mm Rogg FSS structure is placed on top of the proposed rectangular patch antenna the FSS layer placed at separation (H) is size of the antenna. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 0.035 mm copper hexagonal-loop was designed and fabricated mm thickness ROGGER substrate with dielectric constant is 2.2 as shown in figure as passive electromagnetic filters and it selectively reflecting a desired frequency band the gain, efficiency and resonant frequency of the patch antenna. The FSS response is determined the unit cell, in addition to the permittivity of substrate can control t bandwidth and resonance of FSS. Detail dimensions of the hexagonal loops ring element are Table 2. FSS unit cell parameters (mm) Figure 2: structure of proposed FSS cells (truncated edge) printed on 40mm X 40mm Rogger substrate as shown in figure 3(a) FSS structure is placed on top of the proposed rectangular patch antenna as shown in figure. separation (H) is one over twenty of wavelengths to validate the compact Symbol mm A 9.7 B 8 C 0.8 D 1.3 E 4 F 19 G 22 49 was designed and fabricated on 1.575 mm thickness ROGGER substrate with dielectric constant is 2.2 as shown in figure 2. It behave selectively reflecting a desired frequency band to improve response is determined of substrate can control the bandwidth and resonance of FSS. Detail dimensions of the hexagonal loops ring element are er substrate as shown in figure 3(a). as shown in figure.5, e over twenty of wavelengths to validate the compact
  4. 4. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (a) (b) Figure 3: (a) proposed FSS Cells (b) structure of proposed antenna module 3. RESULTS AND DISCUSSION In this section, a proposed FSS unit simulated using the CST-MW simulator. consists of Microwave Studio, EM Studio, PCB Studio, etc. We focus on the Microwave Studio which employs the Finite Difference Time Domain Method. The method is based on the time domain and can cover a wide frequency band with one single simulation run. It is also quick and suitable for non-uniform models. However, results from CST do not closely fit for configurations with a large range of dimensions, such as a half wavelength dipole using an impractically thi wire for example. This is because of CST’s sensitivity to extremely small mesh grid settings. parametric study of FSS unit cell have been investigated as shown in figures [4], [5], and [6]. 3.1 UNITE CELL SIMULATION AND RESULTS Fig.4 shows the effect of changing modes on transmission and reflection coefficient characteristics of the proposed FSS unit cell. It is a band stop filter and it rejects wide band from 4 GHz to 14GHZ with center frequency 10GHz at TE and TM mode. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (a) (b) Figure 3: (a) proposed FSS Cells (b) structure of proposed antenna module 3. RESULTS AND DISCUSSION unit cell and the microstrip patch antenna, have been analyzed and MW simulator. CST stands for Computer Simulation Technology and consists of Microwave Studio, EM Studio, PCB Studio, etc. We focus on the Microwave Studio which employs the Finite Difference Time Domain Method. The method is based on the time equency band with one single simulation run. It is also quick and uniform models. However, results from CST do not closely fit for configurations with a large range of dimensions, such as a half wavelength dipole using an impractically thi wire for example. This is because of CST’s sensitivity to extremely small mesh grid settings. parametric study of FSS unit cell have been investigated as shown in figures [4], [5], and [6]. 3.1 UNITE CELL SIMULATION AND RESULTS of changing modes on transmission and reflection coefficient characteristics of the proposed FSS unit cell. It is a band stop filter and it rejects wide band from 4 GHz to 14GHZ with center frequency 10GHz at TE and TM mode. 50 Figure 3: (a) proposed FSS Cells (b) structure of proposed antenna module , have been analyzed and stands for Computer Simulation Technology and consists of Microwave Studio, EM Studio, PCB Studio, etc. We focus on the Microwave Studio which employs the Finite Difference Time Domain Method. The method is based on the time equency band with one single simulation run. It is also quick and uniform models. However, results from CST do not closely fit for configurations with a large range of dimensions, such as a half wavelength dipole using an impractically thin wire for example. This is because of CST’s sensitivity to extremely small mesh grid settings. A parametric study of FSS unit cell have been investigated as shown in figures [4], [5], and [6]. of changing modes on transmission and reflection coefficient characteristics of the proposed FSS unit cell. It is a band stop filter and it rejects wide band from
  5. 5. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (a) Figure 4: response of proposed unite cell in (a) TE mode and (b) TM mode. The equivalent circuit of the proposed FSS unit cell with characteristic impedance Z is shown in Fig.5(a).The introduced capacitances represent the gap between conductors in the FSS unit while the inductance represents the metallic parts forming the hexagonal loop shape. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (b) response of proposed unite cell in (a) TE mode and (b) TM mode. The equivalent circuit of the proposed FSS unit cell with characteristic impedance Z is shown in apacitances represent the gap between conductors in the FSS unit while the inductance represents the metallic parts forming the hexagonal loop shape. 51 The equivalent circuit of the proposed FSS unit cell with characteristic impedance Z is shown in apacitances represent the gap between conductors in the FSS unit-cell, while the inductance represents the metallic parts forming the hexagonal loop shape.
  6. 6. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 52 (a) (b) Figure 5: (a) equivalent circuit of proposed cell (b) frequency response of proposed cell and its equivalent circuit of unit cell. For a proposed FSS unit cell geometry, an equivalent circuit (inductance and capacitance values) investigated. C1=C2=0. 49 pF and L1= 0.51 nH L2=0. 8 nH ,by changing the values of the inductances and capacitances, the resonance frequency is changed. Fig.5(b) shows the reflection and transmission characteristics of the equivalent circuit of proposed unit cell using ADS Software, two curves (proposed and its equivalent circuit) are almost identical. The filtering operation is affected by different parameter values such as spacing between loops (D), thickness of conductor (C) of geometry and type of substrate material (εr). Figure 6: Effect of the changing conductor thickness “C” on the proposed FSS on the transmission coefficient. Thickness of conductor has an important effect on the resonance of unit cell as shown in figure 6, as the thickness of conductor increase, the resonance frequency shifted toward higher frequency.
  7. 7. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 53 Figure 7: Effect of the changing spacing “D” on the proposed FSS on the transmission coefficient. Figure.7 shows that the effect of changing space between loops each other, by increase the space “D” the frequency response shifted toward higher frequencies but bandwidth decrease. Bandwidth at “D” equal 1.3mm is 5 GHz and at “D” equal 0.325mm bandwidth is 6.5 GHz. Figure 8: Effect of changing permittivity of the proposed FSS on the transmission coefficient. The resonance frequency of the stop-band filter is also affected by the relative permittivity of the substrate. As illustrated in Figure 8, by increasing the substrate permittivity, the resonance frequency shifted to lower frequency that is allowed to operate at lower frequencies with the same compact size of FSS.
  8. 8. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 54 Figure 9: Transmission coefficients of FSS cell at D = 0.325mm, C = 0.4mm and eps=6.15 As shown in figure 9, the smallest values of conductor thickness “C” and spacing “D” and the highest permittivity have been used, so the frequency has been shifted to lowest value with the same compact size of FSS. 3.2 Antenna and FSS simulation and results In this section, antenna implanted with and without FSS have been discussed. Figure.10 shows the return loss of antenna without FSS and with FSS at H=1. 5 mm (separation between antenna and FSS), returned loss of antenna increase to -16 dB and gain reached to 9.7 which has been improved by 48% and efficiency enhanced to reach 97% Final antenna results are listed in Table. 3 Figure 10: Return loss of antenna without FSS and with FSS at distance H=1. 5 mm
  9. 9. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 55 Table.3 final result of compact microstrip antenna Figure.11 shows effect of changing the separation (H) between antenna and FSS, at distance H=0. 375mm a new resonance frequency appeared at 9.6GHz, 8GHz and 6.9GHz. At separation H=1.5mm only one resonance frequency appear at 10GHz, so by decreasing separation between antenna and FSS that allow an antenna to resonate at new frequencies. Figure 11: Effect of changing separation between antenna and FSS (a) (b) Figure12: Radiation patterns (a) E and (b) H planes Without FSS With FSS Fr (GHz) 10 10 S11 (dB) -12 -16 BW (MHz) 600 250 Rad. Efficiency (%) 94.3 97 Gain (dB) 6.2 9.7
  10. 10. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (a) Figure 13: 3D Farfield pattern of antenna (a) without FSS and (b) with FSS Fig. 12, 13 shows the radiation patterns of antenna (10 GHz). The maximum gains levels have an obvious enhancement for the two main planes, along with an increase in the gains relative to that of the initial patch antenna. Before implanting FSS to MS antenna, the pattern was directiv FSS to antenna pattern shape has been changed. became multi-beam which it allowed to use antenna module in many applications such as scanning array. 4. EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION The proposed antenna and FSS ha thicknessas shown in Fig.14, and S11 of antenna with and without FSS have been measured and compared to the simulated results as presented in Figure 15 shows the comparison between simulated and measur FSS. It is noticed that the measured and simulated resonance frequencies identical. Figure 16 shows that a good agreement has simulated results and it is clear identical. (a) Figure.14 The prototype International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 (b) 3D Farfield pattern of antenna (a) without FSS and (b) with FSS shows the radiation patterns of antenna with and without FSS at operating frequency (10 GHz). The maximum gains levels have an obvious enhancement for the two main planes, along with an increase in the gains relative to that of the initial patch antenna. Before implanting FSS to MS antenna, the pattern was directive with a main loop at 90 degrees. After implanting pattern shape has been changed. The pattern has been reshaped by FSS and it beam which it allowed to use antenna module in many applications such as NTAL VERIFICATION and FSS have been fabricated on an Rogger 5880 substrate as shown in Fig.14, and S11 of antenna with and without FSS have been measured and compared to the simulated results as presented in Fig. 15 and Fig. 16 Figure 15 shows the comparison between simulated and measured S11 for antenna only measured and simulated resonance frequencies are approximately that a good agreement has been achieved between measured and clear that the measured and simulated resonance frequencies are (b) The prototype of (a) patch antenna and (b) FSS and (c) antenna module 56 at operating frequency (10 GHz). The maximum gains levels have an obvious enhancement for the two main planes, along with an increase in the gains relative to that of the initial patch antenna. Before implanting e with a main loop at 90 degrees. After implanting he pattern has been reshaped by FSS and it beam which it allowed to use antenna module in many applications such as been fabricated on an Rogger 5880 substrate with 1.575 as shown in Fig.14, and S11 of antenna with and without FSS have been measured and antenna only without approximately been achieved between measured and measured and simulated resonance frequencies are (c) ) FSS and (c) antenna module.
  11. 11. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 57 Figure.15 antenna without FSS simulation and Measured Figur3.16 antenna with FSS simulation and Measured 5. CONCLUSION In this paper, high gain microstrip antenna is presented. From simulation results, it is found that the proposed FSS structure can be used as a stop band filter. The proposed FSS has been then applied as a superstrate to a conventional patch antenna to improve its gain and efficiency. The antenna and FSS has been implemented and tested. The measured return losses is in a reasonable agreement with the simulated results. The gain have been improved up to 9.2 dB (48% increment) and efficiency increased to 97% at the operating frequency of 10 GHz. The radiation patterns at frequency 10 GHz is acceptable. With these characteristics. The proposed antenna module (antenna and FSS) could be used in X-band applications. REFERENCES [1] Ramesh Garg, P.bahrtia “ Microstrip Antenna Design Handbook” , Artech House, London, 2000 [2] Constantine A. Balanis., “Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design”, Wiley-Interscience, New York, 2005 [3] K. Pengthaisong, P. Krachodnok, and R. Wongsan, “Design of a Dual-band Antenna using a Patch and Frequency Selective Surface for WLAN and WiMAX, “(ECTI-CON), International Conference. Krabi ,2013 . [4] S. Chaimool, K. L. Chung and P. Akkaraekthalin “SIMULTANEOUS GAIN AND BANDWIDTHS ENHANCEMENT OF A SINGLE-FEED CIRCULARLY POLARIZED MICROSTRIP PATCH ANTENNA USING A METAMATERIAL REFLECTIVE SURFACE” , Progress In Electromagnetics Research B, Vol. 22, 23-37, 2010.
  12. 12. International Journal of Antennas (JANT) Vol.2, No.1, January 2016 58 [5] Karishma Sharma, Swati Vaid, and Ashok Mittal “An Investigation on High-Gain Dual-Polarized Cavity Reflex Antenna Using Slotted-Patch FSS Superstrate” 4th ICCCNT, Tiruchengode, India, July 2013. [6] Aqeel H. Naqvi, Farooq A. Tahir “A Super Wideband printed antenna with enhanced gain using FSS structure “International Bhurban Conference on Applied Sciences & Technology (IBCAST) Islamabad, Pakistan, 13th - 17th January, 2015. [7] R.V.S. Ram Krishna and R. Kumar “Slotted ground microstrip antenna with FSS reflector for high- gain horizontal polarization” ELECTRONICS LETTERS, Vol. 51 No. 8, 16th April 2015. [8] Chen, H.-Y. and Y. Tao, “Bandwidth enhancement of a U-slot patch antenna using dual-band frequency-selective surface with double rectangular ring elements," Microwave Opt. Technol. Lett., Vol. 53, No. 7, Jul. 2011. [9] Munk, A., “Frequency Selective Surfaces: Theory and Design”, Wiley-Interscience, New York, 2000. [10] Constantine A. Balanis., “MODERN ANTENNA HANDBOOK”, Wiley-Interscience, New York, 2008. [11] Da Silva, M. R., C. de L. N obrega, P. H. da F. Silva, and A. G. D'Assuncao, “Dual-polarized band- stop fss spatial filters using vicsek fractal geometry," Microwave Opt. Technol. Lett., Vol. 55, No. 1, Jan. 2013. [12] H.Ghorbaninejad-Foumani and M.Khalaj-Amirhosseini, “COMPACT SPATIAL BAND-PASS FILTERS USING FREQUENCY SELECTIVE SURFACES” Progress in Electromagnetics Research C, Vol. 21, 2011. [13] Sanjeev Yadav, Bhavana Peswani, Vandana Jain and M.M.Sharma “A Novel Miniaturized Compact Frequency Selective Surface Structure with Stable Resonance Characteristics ” (ICSPCT), 2014 International Conference, Ajmer , July 2014. [14] M.R. Silva, C. L. Nóbrega, P. H.F. Silva, A. D. Assunção” Stable and compact multiband frequency selective surfaces with Peano pre-fractal configurations” IET Microwaves, Antennas & Propagation, vol.7, 2013. [15] R. Panwar, S. Puthucheri, V. Agarwala and D. Sing “Effect of Particle Size on Radar Wave Absorption of Fractal Frequency Selective Surface Loaded Multilayered Structures” IEEE International Microwave and RF Conference (IMaRC), Bangalore, Dec. 2014. [16] Alireza Kazem Zadeh and Anders Karlsson “Capacitive Circuit Method for Fast and Efficient Design of Wideband Radar Absorbers” IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON ANTENNAS AND PROPAGATION, VOL. 57, NO. 8, AUGUST 2009 [17] F. Wang, W. Jiang, T. Hong, H. Xue, S. Gong and Y. Zhang “Radar cross section reduction of wideband antenna with a novel wideband radar absorbing materials ” IET Microwaves, Antennas & Propagation, , Vol. 8, Iss. 7, 2014. [18] Arnaud, E., R. Chantalat, M. Koubeissi, T. Monediere, E. Rodes, and M. Thevenot, “Global design of an EBG antenna and meander-line polarizer for circular polarization," IEEE Antennas and Wireless Propagation Letters, Vol. 9, 215-218, 2011. [19] Lin, H.-N., K.-W. Lin, and S.-C. Chen, “Use of frequency selective surfaces to prevent SAR and improve antenna performance of cellular phones," PIERS Proceedings”,Sep, 2011.

×