Hire Budget-Friendly Ambulance Service in Ranchi and Kolkata by Jansewa Panchmukhi

Feb. 03, 2022
Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance Service in Ranchi and Kolkata is committed to providing services to the needy round the clock throughout the year with compassion and care.
Visit More:- https://bit.ly/34d6lTW
Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3sgT3Oa

  1. 1. Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance Service in Ranchi has the latest and modern fleet of ambulances.  For the best kind of Ambulances to handle any medical emergency road transfer, Jansewa is the name to go for. We go that extra step to provide safe and quick transfer to medically distressed people.  We always make sure of the safety and comfort of the patient.  We are one of the best and one-stop solutions for all kinds of Ambulance services. While in need of any kind of medical transfers just remember, we are there for you 24x7. Reliable & Safe Ambulance Service in Ranchi
  2. 2. Life Support Ambulance Service In Kolkata Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance Service in Kolkata is one the finest ambulance service providers in the area.  Our ambulances have all the high-tech equipment needed for emergency medical transfer including ICU. We work round the clock to provide the fastest road ambulance service to emergency patients. Inter hospital transfers , emergency transfer to the choice of hospital and many more such services we provide.  Our budget package and patient-friendly approach make us leaders in this segment. For any kind of ambulance service just get in touch with us.
  3. 3. Contact Information DELHI ADDRESS: Office No- 31, First Floor, Uttranchal Plaza, Vasundhra, Sector-3, Near Pani Tanki, Ghaziabad, NCR Delhi-201012  PATNA ADDRESS: Office No. – Pillar No. – 61, Opposite of IGIMS Hospital, 14, R.K Estates Building, Axis Bank Floor, Raja Bazar, Patna – 800014  GUWAHATI ADDRESS: DONA PLANET, 3RD FLOOR, ROOM NO-313, GS ROAD, GUWAHATI- 781005  RANCHI ADDRESS: Office NO - G-19, Ground Floor, Amrawati Complex, Beside of ICICI Bank, Circular Road, Lalpur Chowk, Ranchi – 834001 Phone Number :9661246486 Email ID:nfo@jansewaambulance.com
  4. 4. Choose well be well with Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance Thanks for Watching

