-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Gola Road offers the latest version of ventilator Ambulance facility for the patient evacuation purpose. We give total or exceptional medical support to the patient in Road Ambulance at the time of transportation. Our Road Ambulance Service in Gola Road or Phulwari Sharif is also available day and night shift for the patient shifting purpose.
More@ https://bit.ly/3jSEVWq
More@ https://bit.ly/3hP9TwM
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment