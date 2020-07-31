Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Avail Top-GradeICU Based Road Ambulance
TakeAmbulanceServiceinPhulwariSharifwithHi- ClassMedicalSupport  Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Phulwari Sharif offers...
Avail Advanced Life Support in Road Ambulance
UtilizeICUAmbulanceServiceinGolaRoadat ExclusivePrice  Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Gola Road is rendering a higher ...
Contact Us For More Detail Mob: - +91- 8448135592 Email: – info@jansewaambulance.com Office No. – Pillar No. – 61, Opposit...
Choose latest ventilator ambulance service in gola road or phulwari sharif
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Choose latest ventilator ambulance service in gola road or phulwari sharif

41 views

Published on

Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Gola Road offers the latest version of ventilator Ambulance facility for the patient evacuation purpose. We give total or exceptional medical support to the patient in Road Ambulance at the time of transportation. Our Road Ambulance Service in Gola Road or Phulwari Sharif is also available day and night shift for the patient shifting purpose.
More@ https://bit.ly/3jSEVWq
More@ https://bit.ly/3hP9TwM

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Choose latest ventilator ambulance service in gola road or phulwari sharif

  1. 1. Avail Top-GradeICU Based Road Ambulance
  2. 2. TakeAmbulanceServiceinPhulwariSharifwithHi- ClassMedicalSupport  Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Phulwari Sharif offers Hi-class medical endorsement in ventilator Ambulance at a reliable cost.  So if you desire to hire Ground Ambulance Service in Phulwari Sharif at a minimum cost for the patient evacuation purpose then contact us right now.
  3. 3. Avail Advanced Life Support in Road Ambulance
  4. 4. UtilizeICUAmbulanceServiceinGolaRoadat ExclusivePrice  Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Gola Road is rendering a higher version of ICU setup Road Ambulance facility at an exclusive rate.  We transfer your serious patient from home to the hospital or vice-versa with a complete medical solution.  So whenever you need to hire Road Ambulance Service in Gola Road with complete medical support then contact us at any time.
  5. 5. Contact Us For More Detail Mob: - +91- 8448135592 Email: – info@jansewaambulance.com Office No. – Pillar No. – 61, Opposite of IGIMS Hospital, 14, R.K Estates Building,Axis Bank Floor, Raja Bazar, Patna

×