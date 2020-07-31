Jansewa Panchmukhi Ambulance from Gola Road offers the latest version of ventilator Ambulance facility for the patient evacuation purpose. We give total or exceptional medical support to the patient in Road Ambulance at the time of transportation. Our Road Ambulance Service in Gola Road or Phulwari Sharif is also available day and night shift for the patient shifting purpose.

More@ https://bit.ly/3jSEVWq

More@ https://bit.ly/3hP9TwM

