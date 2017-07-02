Canesugar industry 2016-bharath

INDIAN SUGAR INDUSTRY The Sugar industry is one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy and India is now a large prod...
In terms of sugarcane production, India and Brazil are almost equally placed. In India, about 60% of cane is utilized for ...
In Brazil, out of the total cane available for crushing, 45% goes for sugar production and 55% for the production of ethan...
1 Sucrose: C12H22O11 Disaccharide of glucose and fructose Quantitative requirements: Basis: 1 ton of raw sugar (97% sucros...
2 The clarified juice is concentrated to 80-85 % water to 40% in a 3 or 4 effect evaporator with crystallization completed...
3 India is likely to be a net sugar exporter in MY 2016/17, assuming normal market conditions, with India forecast to expo...
4 about 500,000 MT are believed to be raw sugar exports, permitted under export subsidy program for MY 2014/15. Exports: S...
5 requirement. Stocks for the current sugar season are revised up from 6.9 MMT to 9.7 MMT to reflect the latest estimate. ...
6 participating in the value chain. The scale of global sugar production is about 174.8 million tonnes in crop year 2013/1...
Conclusion: With an annual production capacity of over 30 million metric tonne (MMT), the Indian Sugar Industry (ISI) is t...
  1. 1. INDIAN SUGAR INDUSTRY The Sugar industry is one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy and India is now a large producer and consumer of cane sugar. It is also called Centrifugal Sugar. Sugar is exported from India in recent years. Maharashtra contributed over one-third of country’s sugar output (36 per cent) followed by Uttar Pradesh with 25 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were the other two important sugar-producing states in the country. Year Area Under Cane Cane Prod. Million tonne s Cane Utilization Million tonnes Sugar Production Lakh tonnes Million hectare s For Sugar For Gur & Khand sari. For Seed & Chew Target Revised Prod. 2002- 03 4.36 309.9 181 92.0 37 182 192 Sugarcane planting and production would be 4.7 Million Hectares and 330 MMT, assuming a normal 2016 southwest monsoon and favorable planting conditions, cane planting in MY 2016/17 will reach 4.7 million hectares (MH), a slight decline from the 4.9 MH planted this year. Acute water scarcity and abnormal weather conditions in parts of Maharashtra (Marathwada, Solapur, and Ahmednagar) and northern Karnataka discouraged farmers to bring new areas under production.
  2. 2. In terms of sugarcane production, India and Brazil are almost equally placed. In India, about 60% of cane is utilized for the production of sugar, about 30% for alternate sweeteners, namely Gur and Khandsari, and the balance 10% for seeds. Sugar can be made from two main ingredients: sugarcane (75-80% of the global supply, mainly grown in tropical countries) and sugar beet (25-30%, grown in temperate countries). It typically takes about 12 months to 16 months to plant and harvest sugarcane and roots of the predecessor can be used to re-grow sugarcane for 5 years, after this period the sugarcane begins to lose its sugar content.
  3. 3. In Brazil, out of the total cane available for crushing, 45% goes for sugar production and 55% for the production of ethanol directly from sugarcane juice. This gives the sugar industry in Brazil an additional flexibility to adjust its sugar production keeping in view the sugar price in the international market as nearly 40% of the sugar output is exported. The annual projected growth rate in the area under sugarcane at 1.5% per annum has doubled during the last five years. This is because it is considered to be an assured cash crop with good returns to the farmers vis-a-vis other competing crops. About 35 million farmers constituting about 7% of the rural population are engaged in growing sugar cane. The industry absorbs a sizable portion of the cane crop and provides the farmer with the resources to meet his commitments. Each sugar factory deals with thousands of cane farmers. Sugar cane being a highly perishable crop cannot be transported over long distances. On storing cut cane for more than two days inversion of sucrose to mono-saccharides takes place. Inversion is minimized by shading cuttings and making quick delivery of the cane, at the mill. Sugar trading volume on the world market is around 55-60 million tonnes, of which the largest producing countries are Brazil (22% of total production), India (15%), China (8%) and Thailand (6%). As a result of greater domestic demand than production in India and China, the supply of sugar on the international market depends heavily on the two remaining countries, namely, Brazil and Thailand.
  4. 4. 1 Sucrose: C12H22O11 Disaccharide of glucose and fructose Quantitative requirements: Basis: 1 ton of raw sugar (97% sucrose); Yield from cane-95% on sucrose basis, 9.5-15% on basis. Sugar cane: 6 to 10.5 tons of cane 16 to 10% sucrose content Water: 3 to 4 Lime: 12 to 17 kg SO2: 6 to 10 kg Process description: Canes are shredded in crushers and squeezed through a series of pressure mills containing grooved walls. Weak juice and make up water are added as extracting fluids before squeezing to optimize juice yield at 95 to 97% The juice is treated with Calcium phosphate, followed by lime to precipitate the colloids. SO2 is next bubbled through until the pH is 7.0 to7.1. This procedure provides maximum flocculation of impurities. The SO2 also acts as a bleaching agent. Phosphoric acid or CO2 can be substituted as the acidifying agent. Closed steam in a coil is used to heat and further flocculate the impurities in a continuous settler. The clarified liquor overflows to the evaporator. The underflow mud is processed on a continuous rotary press to recover sugar solution that is either passed forward to the evaporator or backward to the thickener again if it is not clear. The filter cake is used for fertilizer.
  5. 5. 2 The clarified juice is concentrated to 80-85 % water to 40% in a 3 or 4 effect evaporator with crystallization completed in a vacuum pan unit. The mixture of syrup and crystal are separated via a high speed basket centrifugal. The syrup is re-concentrated and cooled successively to obtain one or more crops of crystals. The final mother liquor is known as black strap molasses that is sent to distilleries for conversion to ethyl alcohol.
  6. 6. 3 India is likely to be a net sugar exporter in MY 2016/17, assuming normal market conditions, with India forecast to export 1 MMT of (mostly white) sugar. Imports are estimated to be negligible. Current-year sugar exports are estimated at 3 MMT. Total exports will be comprised of 1.8 MMT of white sugar, 100,000 MT of raw sugar, both under open general licenses (OGL), and 1 MMT of refined sugar re-exported under the Advance License Scheme (ALS). Presently, raw sugar exports are not viable. Recent strengthening in domestic sugar prices will encourage mills to sell locally, which will drag on export sales. International sugar prices have strengthened, but more slowly, keeping Indian sugar export sales less competitive. NOTE: Under the ALS, local sugar mills are allowed to import raw sugar at zero duty against a future export commitment. Myanmar, Somalia, Nepal, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Vietnam, UAE, Turkey and Tanzania are among the key markets for Indian sugar this year. Indian sugar exporters prefer Southeast Asia, Asia, Africa and Middle East markets due to lower shipping cost and expanding demand. Imports are estimated upwards of a million tons (mostly raw sugar) but under ALS. In MY 2014/15, India exported close to 2.6 MMT of sugar. Of total exports, 1 MMT is estimated to be crystal white sugar, with another million tons as refined sugar re-exported under the ALS. Further,
  7. 7. 4 about 500,000 MT are believed to be raw sugar exports, permitted under export subsidy program for MY 2014/15. Exports: Sugar can be exported under the OGL. According to the Ministry of Commerce’s Notification No 3/2015-2020, shippers are no longer required to register sugar quantities prior to exporting with the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in an effort to expedite export sales. India’s export subsidy scheme for raw sugar exports, which had been implemented during the last two marketing years, lapsed in September 2015 as it did not yield sales in terms of volume. On September 18, 2015, GOI introduced the minimum indicative export quota (MIEQ) for selling 4 MMT of sugar (raw, white/refined) in MY 2015/16. The export quota has been prorated among sugar factories by considering their average sugar production in last three marketing years. The program seeks to revive sugar exports, inject cash flows and offset surplus sugar in MY 2015/16. However, given the water shortages (for irrigation and drinking) in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, many sugar mills will find difficult to meet the prescribed sugar export quota. As a result, mills expect their quotas to be reallocated or relaxed. Stocks: Ending stocks in MY 2016/17 are forecast at 7 MMT and will be just sufficient to meet India’s three-month consumption
  8. 8. 5 requirement. Stocks for the current sugar season are revised up from 6.9 MMT to 9.7 MMT to reflect the latest estimate. Up to now, the sugar industry is one of the oldest food processing industries in the world, with more than 100 countries and territories
  9. 9. 6 participating in the value chain. The scale of global sugar production is about 174.8 million tonnes in crop year 2013/14 (USDA) and achieves average growth rate of 2 %/year (Credit Suisse).
  10. 10. Conclusion: With an annual production capacity of over 30 million metric tonne (MMT), the Indian Sugar Industry (ISI) is the second largest producer of sugar in the world. It is also the second largest agro- based industry in the country after cotton. The sugar industry contributes significantly to socio-economic development of the rural population. ISI remains highly regulated and is a source of livelihood for 50 million farmers and their families; and provides direct employment to over 5 lakh skilled and semi-skilled labour in sugar mills and allied industries across the country. The annual turnover of the industry is estimated at Rs.41,000 crore and it pays about Rs.2,500 crore per annum to the government in the form of taxes. Sugarcane - Area under Cultivation, Production and Yield: India’s sugarcane production and area under cultivation registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% and 2.03%, respectively, during last 10-years ending SS 13-14. (Sugar Season; refers to the period from October 01 to September 30). Sugarcane is planted by the farmers as it is a durable crop backed by strong price support by the Government of India (GOI) in terms of favourable prices for cane through the Fair & Remunerative Price (FRP) / State Advisory Price (SAP) mechanism which has helped it to generate competitive returns as compared with paddy and cotton (refer Chart 1 for sugarcane acreage, production and yield trend during last 10 years).

