Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
July 1, 2020 My Journey from Infertility to Motherhood janisthaaivf.com/my-journey-from-infertility-to-motherhood July 1, ...
treatment failed and so did our hope. I was afraid my dreams were shattered. I literally gave up on the idea of having a c...
symptoms of pregnancy in first month Author: Janisthaa 3/3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My journey from infertility to motherhood

24 views

Published on

My journey From Infertility to motherhood – IVF Treatment
In the Indian societal context, once a couple is married, they are expected to have children. For some, it might turn out to be a compulsion but for most couples, parenthood is a beautiful dream that they wish to fulfill. To have one’s own offspring, spending time raising them and creating cherished memories is a wonderful fantasy. Everyone’s story is different but worth the wait. We had a similar fantasy and wanted to convert this dream into a reality.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My journey from infertility to motherhood

  1. 1. July 1, 2020 My Journey from Infertility to Motherhood janisthaaivf.com/my-journey-from-infertility-to-motherhood July 1, 2020 Posted by: Janisthaa Category: female fertility, infertility, ivf, IVF Treatment, Nutrition, parenthood, Pregancy My journey From Infertility to motherhood – IVF Treatment In the Indian societal context, once a couple is married, they are expected to have children. For some, it might turn out to be a compulsion but for most couples, parenthood is a beautiful dream that they wish to fulfill. To have one’s own offspring, spending time raising them and creating cherished memories is a wonderful fantasy. Everyone’s story is different but worth the wait. We had a similar fantasy and wanted to convert this dream into a reality. After many years of marriage and desperately trying to conceive a child, our struggle remained so for a very long period of time. There were many complications with the pregnancy. There is no place of worship that I have not visited and no god that I have not fervently prayed to. Along with spiritual efforts, we also visited half a dozen doctors and tried every other unconventional form of treatment. We even approached one of the well-established government hospitals near to our residence but to no avail. There, we were referred to another infertility treatment center in the vicinity. With great hope, we tried our best and underwent treatment. Alas, the child was not to be ours. The 1/3
  2. 2. treatment failed and so did our hope. I was afraid my dreams were shattered. I literally gave up on the idea of having a child and completely erased my aspirations. I began treating my sister’s son as my own. It was nearly four years after the failed treatment that green shoots began sprouting for us. One of the visits to our regular family physician, Dr. Manche Gowda of Ashwini clinic led to a discussion about conception and it was then that he referred us to Dr. Shwetha of Janisthaa Fertility Clinic & Hospital in Basaveshwaranagar. We took an appointment and visited the clinic the very day on May 13th. I remember having waited anxiously in the corridors of the clinic for I knew that pregnancy was not a bed of roses but a bumpy ride. Dr. Shwetha patiently heeded to our woes and fixed a Hysteroscopy. By God’s grace, the test impressions indicated no physiological complications. It was on the 15th of July that the Embryo Transfer (ET) was fixed and at last our prayers were answered on 26th of the same month of July, when we received the most awaited news of pregnancy being positive! We continued our treatment, taking medicines timely and monthly checkups without fail. I could hardly contain my joy and eagerly waited for the new member of our family to join us! After months of treatment and wait, with the help of the Best Fertility Doctor in town, our little angel girl was born! It was even a coincidence that the ward that I stayed in at the Hospital was called Jananya and as per horoscopic requirements, we named our baby girl Janya! ‘J’ tuned out to be our lucky alphabet. Just as Midas’s touch which turned everything into gold, any treatment given by Dr. Shwetha is bound to be successful. The clinic uses world-class, state of the art technology & equipment to ensure the best of results. Similarly, the staff members at Janisthaa are extremely caring and cooperative. We were treated with great compassion and as family members alike. The hospital stays at the hospital. They helped us make our dream come true. I would strongly recommend Janisthaa to anyone who wants to make their dream of parenthood come true. Also, Read BEST FERTILITY DOCTOR EXPLAINING HOW THE MODERN LIFESTYLE IS A MISFORTUNE ON FERTILITY Related Article: PREGNANCY DIET AND NUTRITION For any queries and any sort of fertility-related and other reproductive endocrinology treatment, login to https://www.janisthaaivf.com/ or book a telephonic appointment by dialing +91 761919808. A personalized and proven approach to provide both comprehensive and consistent planning toward the diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic and fertility issues is used at the centre. SCHEDULE A FREE CONSULTATION Tags: best fertility clinic, chances of getting pregnant, fertility clinic near me, first signs of pregnancy, in vitro fertilization, in vitro fertilization process, infertility, infertility treatment, ivf clinic, ivf clinic near me, IVF Success Rate, motherhood, pregnancy, 2/3
  3. 3. symptoms of pregnancy in first month Author: Janisthaa 3/3

×