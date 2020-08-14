Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
November 15, 2019 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome(PCOS)- Risk Factors and Treatment janisthaaivf.com/pcos-symptoms-causes-risk-f...
Along with the numerous health conditions related to PCOS, PCOS is the most well- known reason for infertility in women – ...
There is no remedy for PCOS, yet treatment expects to deal with the symptoms that influence a person. This will depend upo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Janisthaaivf.com polycystic ovary syndrome pcos- risk factors and treatment

20 views

Published on

One of the most renowned gynaecologist & obstetrician doctors in the city, Janisthaa Fertility Center And Hospital in Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore has been serving to offer end-to-end gynaecological treatments to women. From treating various gynaecological conditions in women to conducting periodical check-ups to keep a track of health, the gynaecologist provides complete care and treatment. The extensive experience of 8 years in this field has made the doctor a name to be reckoned with. This healthcare centre is located at a convenient spot in Basaveshwara Nagar. Its location at 8th Main Road, Above Dominos Pizza make it easy to spot the clinic without any hassles. This prominent location enables patients from the area as well as other parts of the city to visit and consult the doctor.
Janisthaa Fertility Center And Hospital in Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore has a well-equipped healthcare facility with modern equipment to support better treatment of patients. There are separate waiting and consultation areas which allow enough space for patients to wait conveniently at the premises. A specialized gynaecologist, the doctor helps women in understanding the actual cause of various gynaecological issues and prescribes the best treatments for the same. Also, keeping in mind how stress has a direct impact on health, the doctor also suggests ways and means to keep stress at bay and enjoy a healthier life. The doctor charges Rs. 100 as the consultation fee. Payments can be made via various modes like Cash. The clinic is operational between Open 24 Hrs - Open 24 Hrs.
Please scroll to the top for the address and contact details of Janisthaa Fertility Center And Hospital at Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Janisthaaivf.com polycystic ovary syndrome pcos- risk factors and treatment

  1. 1. November 15, 2019 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome(PCOS)- Risk Factors and Treatment janisthaaivf.com/pcos-symptoms-causes-risk-factors-and-treatment November 15, 2019 Posted by: Janisthaa Category: female fertility, infertility, Nutrition, parenthood, Pregancy Polycystic ovary syndrome, broadly known as PCOS, is an endocrine system issue that influences women in their conceiving years. Small liquid-filled sacs develop on the ovaries. It is otherwise called or Stein-Leventhal syndrome. Symptoms incorporate changes to the menstrual cycle and overabundance hair development. Untreated, it can prompt infertility and different health problems. Early determination and treatment are recommended. Weight reduction may also diminish the risk of related health risks, for example, insulin resistance; type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, and hypertension. Most ladies with PCOS grow various small cysts, or fluid-filled sacs on their ovaries. The growths are not harmful; however, they can prompt an irregularity in hormone levels. Ladies with PCOS may also encounter menstrual cycle variations from the norm, increased androgen (sex hormone) levels, abundance hair development, skin break out, and obesity. 1/3
  2. 2. Along with the numerous health conditions related to PCOS, PCOS is the most well- known reason for infertility in women – because it can prevent ovulation. Women who can conceive with PCOS have a higher rate of unsuccessful labor, gestational diabetes, pregnancy-actuated hypertension, preeclampsia, and premature delivery. Risk factors of polycystic ovarian syndrome PCOS is thought to have a hereditary problem. Individuals who have a mother or sister with PCOS are bound to create PCOS than somebody whose relatives don’t have the condition. This family history is the fundamental risk factor. Sugar is the body’s essential source of vitality, and it is controlled in the body by insulin, which is emitted by the pancreas. An individual with insulin resistance can’t utilize insulin proficiently. This makes the pancreas go into overdrive discharging extra insulin to meet the body’s glucose needs. Excess insulin is thought to influence a woman’s capacity to ovulate due to its impact on androgen production. Research has demonstrated that women with PCOS have low-grade inflammation that stimulates polycystic ovaries to create androgens. Pregnancy and menopause PCOS can build certain risks for pregnant women. Women who are influenced by PCOS may encounter the impacts all through their lifetime. There might be an expanded risk of premature delivery, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and preterm births. After delivery, there is an increased risk of the newborn being put in the neonatal intensive care unit, or death before, during, or soon after birth. These complications are progressively normal in different births, for instance, twins or triplets. Symptoms, for example, excessive hair growth and male pattern baldness can last past menopause and may turn out to be worse. several health risks associated with PCOS include Type 2 diabetes Infertility High cholesterol Elevated lipids Sleep apnea Liver disease Abnormal uterine bleeding High blood pressure Obesity possibly leading to issues with low self-esteem and depression Metabolic syndrome Nonalcoholic fatty liver (steatohepatitis) Depression and anxiety Treatment of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome 2/3
  3. 3. There is no remedy for PCOS, yet treatment expects to deal with the symptoms that influence a person. This will depend upon whether the individual needs to end up pregnant and plans to lessen the risk of secondary medical conditions, for example, heart disease and diabetes. There are a few suggested treatment choices of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, including: Birth control pills: These can help manage hormones and periods. Diabetes medications: These help to manage diabetes if needed. Fertility medications: If pregnancy is wanted, these incorporate the utilization of clomiphene (Clomid), a combination of clomiphene and metformin, or injectable gonadotropins, for example, follicle-invigorating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) prescriptions. In specific circumstances, letrozole (Femara) might be prescribed. Fertility treatments: These incorporate In-Vitro Fertilization treatment (IVF) or inseminations. Excessive hair growth might be decreased with the medication spironolactone (Aldactone) or eflornithine (Vaniqa). Finasteride (Propecia) may also be suggested, however, it ought not to be dealt with by women who may end up pregnant. Anybody using spironolactone should utilize conception prevention, because of the risk of birth defects whenever taken while pregnant. Breast-feeding benefiting from this drug isn’t suggested. Are you suffering from PCOS and worried about whom to consult for the best cure? You are at the right place! Dr. Shwetha Y Baratikkae at Janisthaa IVF Center Bangalore with her immense expertise and hundreds of clients success rates, she can guide you in the right way to deal with your fertility issues with the most innovative treatment methods. SCHEDULE A FREE CONSULTATION Tags: Fertility treatment, ivf treatment, pregnancy Author: Janisthaa 3/3

×