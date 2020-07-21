Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tourists, Stop Ignoring the Ethics of Travel Photography Johanna Read Traveling responsibly means a lot more than keeping a low carbon footprint and avoiding plastic water bottles.
VESNAANDJIC/GETTY IMAGES Live by the golden rule: Treat others how you’d want to be treated The golden rule applies to tra...
Never take a photo of someone else without permission     
How would you feel if a stranger snapped your photo? Well, that’s exactly the same way almost everyone else on the planet ...
Tourists, Stop Ignoring the Ethics of Travel Photography

Traveling responsibly means a lot more than keeping a low carbon footprint and avoiding plastic water bottles

Tourists, Stop Ignoring the Ethics of Travel Photography

  RD.COM ADVICE TRAVEL Tourists, Stop Ignoring the Ethics of Travel Photography Johanna Read Traveling responsibly means a lot more than keeping a low carbon footprint and avoiding plastic water bottles. Updated: Jul. 07, 2020     
  VESNAANDJIC/GETTY IMAGES Live by the golden rule: Treat others how you'd want to be treated The golden rule applies to travel photography just as much as it does to the rest of life: Simply put yourself in the place of others and think about how you would feel in that same situation. When we travel, our goal should be to leave a destination a little bit better than when we arrived, or at least not make it any worse— in fact, this is what characterizes sustainable and responsible tourism. After all, if your grandchildren visit Thailand 50 years from now, don't you want their experience to be just as wonderful as the one you had? This is the right way to travel, according to environmental experts. Plus, no matter how much you paid for your vacation or how stark or beautiful the scene is in front of you, you are not entitled to that photograph. Other people, especially those with di erent colored skin or with low incomes, are just as deserving of privacy as you are. Overall, how you interact with the environment and the residents of the places you visit, including with your camera, leaves a lasting impression. Here's how to make that impression a good one. Keep in mind that we're in a pandemic and there are various travel restrictions in place.     
  MESQUITAFMS/GETTY IMAGES Never take a photo of someone else without permission     
  How would you feel if a stranger snapped your photo? Well, that's exactly the same way almost everyone else on the planet feels, too, no matter how photogenic their face or how colorful their traditional clothing. People are not tourist attractions. It's easy to make photographing someone an enriching experience for you both. Just ask before you take their photo. It doesn't matter if you can't speak the local language (though learning the words for "please" and "photo" shouldn't be hard). Put on a friendly smile, make eye contact, and slowly start to raise your camera. Wait for the person to nod or say yes before you click. Chat with the person (use sign language or just speak enthusiastically if you don't have a common language; they'll usually respond in kind). This helps put them at ease, with the bonus that your photo will be more natural instead of with a posed "cheese!" smile. And if they ignore you or say no? That's a loud-and-clear signal not to take their picture. Respect their wishes. If you're taking some people-free pics, this is how to use the right vacation photos to make fast money.     

