Janique goff madison (strawman) slideshare updates 1 feb batch 1_randy

Feb. 03, 2022
Career

Taking photos is easy, but organizing the tens of thousands that accumulate over a lifetime is
anything but.
Professional photo managers know this — they make a living sorting, scanning, renaming,
restoring, organizing and transforming troves of family photos into orderly collections and
scrapbooks.

  Edmonton Drowning in family photos? Professional photo managers share tips on sorting large collections 'People reach out to us is because they're simply overwhelmed,' Karen Murdock says Madeleine Cummings · CBC News · Posted: Jan 02, 2022 8:00 AM MT | Last Updated: January 2 Karen Murdock runs Treasured Photo Collections, a photo organizing business in St. Albert. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC) Taking photos is easy, but organizing the tens of thousands that accumulate over a lifetime is anything but.
  2. 2. Professional photo managers know this — they make a living sorting, scanning, renaming, restoring, organizing and transforming troves of family photos into orderly collections and scrapbooks. As Albertans set lofty New Year's resolutions to organize their photo collections, Karen Murdock, a St. Albert photo manager who runs Treasured Photo Collections, expects January and February to be the slowest months of her year. "What happens is, they think they can do it on their own and they'll start trying to organize their photos on their own and work with them, and then they'll give us a call," she said.  "It is similar to when you go to an art gallery and you look at the paintings and you say, 'Oh, I could do this painting, it looks easy.' It's not that easy," said Carmen Carvajal, a part-time photo manager who runs Forever Neat Organizing in Edmonton. Both photo managers say organizing large family photo collections is time-consuming but ultimately rewarding, whether you do it yourself or hire a professional.  'I was overwhelmed' With Karen Murdock's help, Edmonton's Barbara Galbraith has thrown away four garbage bags full of family photos and created photo books to show off the highlights of her relatives' lives. "I was overwhelmed and didn't know how to even begin this process," Galbraith said.
  3. 3. "She makes it fun and we laugh and talk about the old times, when bottled milk was delivered," Galbraith said. Murdock prefers working alongside clients, which she has been doing for decades. Before becoming a photo manager, she worked in the funeral industry for more than 20 years, helping grieving families organize and present photos for memorial services. Some clients prefer to hand her the reins, dropping off tubs of disorganized photos at her office. Middle-aged women and downsizing seniors make up the majority of clients for Carvajal, who discovered the industry after finding a bag of her parents' unlabelled photos and trying to better organize her own collection. Barbara Galbraith holds a photo book that photo manager Karen Murdock helped her produce. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

