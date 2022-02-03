Janique goff madison (strawman) slideshare updates 1 feb batch 1_randy

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Taking photos is easy, but organizing the tens of thousands that accumulate over a lifetime is
anything but.
Search Sign In
Professional photo managers know this — they make a living sorting, scanning, renaming,
restoring, organizing and transforming troves of family photos into orderly collections and
scrapbooks.