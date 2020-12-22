-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Free P.D.F e_Book D.ownload and Rea.d Online
Author : Kim Harrison
Format : Paperback|Hardcover (KINDLE)
eBooks are now available on this website
Link : Rachel Morgan, sexy witch, independent bounty hunter, prowls the downtown Cincinnati for criminal creatures of the night. She can handle leather-clad vamps and a cunning demon or two. But a serial killer who feeds on the experts in the most dangerous kind of black magic is an ancient, implacable evil that threatens her very soul.
(Works on PC, iPad, Android, iOS, Tablet, MAC)
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment