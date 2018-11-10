Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAPA CONCEPTUAL PRESENTADO POR JOHN MARCOS ANGULO MATAMBA UNIVERSIDAD SANTANDER – UDES MAESTRIA EN GESTIÓN DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA
Actividad 1.2 • Realice la lectura completa y detallada del capítulo 1 y 2 del presente módulo. • Construya un mapa concep...
GERENCIA DE PROYECTOS Establece ROL DEL PROFESIONAL EN GERENCIA DE PROYECTOS CICLOS DE VIDA Y SUS ELEMENTOS QUE LO GARANTI...
REFFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS cvude. (25 de 10 de 2018). aulavirtual. Obtenido de http://aulavirtual.eaie.cvudes.edu.co/publ...
Mapa conceptual
Gerencia de Proyectos
John angulo actividad1_2_mapac

  1. 1. MAPA CONCEPTUAL PRESENTADO POR JOHN MARCOS ANGULO MATAMBA UNIVERSIDAD SANTANDER – UDES MAESTRIA EN GESTIÓN DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN SAN ANDRÉS DE TUMACO 2018
  2. 2. Actividad 1.2 • Realice la lectura completa y detallada del capítulo 1 y 2 del presente módulo. • Construya un mapa conceptual que conteste las siguientes preguntas: o ¿Cuál es el rol principal de un profesional en el desarrollo de proyectos basados en una excelente gestión de proyectos? o ¿Qué elementos son necesarios para que pueda garantizarse un ciclo de vida de un proyecto completamente? o ¿Quiénes son los principales responsables de establecer adecuadamente el ciclo de vida de un proyecto? • Presente a los compañeros el mapa conceptual en slideshare para recibir aportes y mejorarlo. (opcional) • Publíquelo en SlideShare. Esto con el fin que cada uno de los participantes pueda compartir su punto de vista y enriquecerse con la opinión de los demás. Esto hace que la formación no sea individual, sino que pueda aprovecharse y enriquecerse con la formación colaborativa creada en conjunto con todos los participantes del curso. Envíe al docente el mapa conceptual (en lo posible mejorado con las observaciones de sus compañeros) bajo la siguiente nomenclatura: NombreApellido_Actividad1_2MapaC.pdf
  3. 3. GERENCIA DE PROYECTOS Establece ROL DEL PROFESIONAL EN GERENCIA DE PROYECTOS CICLOS DE VIDA Y SUS ELEMENTOS QUE LO GARANTIZAN El ciclo de vida de un proyecto está compuesto por fases y no por procesos. RESPONSABLES DE ESTABLECER ADECUADAMENTE CICLO DE VIDA PLANIFICA Y ORGANIZA Tiene objetivos claros EJECUTA Actividades y toma de decisiones acertadas CONTROLA, RESGUARDA Y CUIDA RECURSOS COMO: OBTIENE RESULTADOS Tiempo Costo Recurso Humanio Los involucrados pueden influenciar de manera positiva o negativa en el proyecto, y su influencia pueden generar consecuencias que beneficien o perjudiquen su realización. DIRECTOR DEL PROYECTO EQUIPO DE PROYECTO CLIENTE O USUARIO PMO OTROS FASE INICIAL Acta Acta FASE INTERMEDIA Avance FASE FINAL Producto final FACTORES Costo general Costo de cambios Cantidad de personal requerido Cantidad de personal requerido
  4. 4. REFFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS cvude. (25 de 10 de 2018). aulavirtual. Obtenido de http://aulavirtual.eaie.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.001.MG/gerencia/ver_1.html cvudes. (25 de 10 de 2018). aulavirrtual. Obtenido de http://aulavirtual.eaie.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.001.MG/gerencia/ver_2.html cvudes. (25 de 10 de 2018). aulavirtual. Obtenido de http://aulavirtual.eaie.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.001.MG/gerencia/ver_1_1.html cvudes. (25 de 10 de 2018). aulavirtual. Obtenido de http://aulavirtual.eaie.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.001.MG/gerencia/ver_1_2.html

