Blog dreica tarea 2 (original) (1)

ASPECTOS A PROFUNDIZAR E IMPLEMENTAR DEL CURRICULO NACIONAL REALIZADO POR Esp. Educ. Marlene Rosas Hernández Esp. Educ. Te...
5 aspectos que se debe profundizar sobre el Currículo Nacional.
 1. Orientaciones para la diversificación curricular, ya que éste al ser un nivel de concreción muy importante, requiere ...
 2. Las orientaciones pedagógicas para el desarrollo de competencias. Si bien es cierto, la experiencia en aula hace que ...
 3. Otro aspecto que es necesario ahondar, son las orientaciones sobre la evaluación formativa si bien cierto, se nos da ...
 4. La precisión de los desempeños en la elaboración de las unidades didácticas. Es decir la no precisión suele causar co...
 5. Se debería definir el termino “evidencia” con un concepto o idea clara de lo que se quiere conseguir al finalizar la ...
 1. Los procesos de la planificación curricular, que implican el desarrollo de las definiciones curriculares como compete...
 3. Las sesiones de aprendizaje, porque en el currículo nacional nos brinda orientaciones sobre el desenvolvimiento de lo...
Acciones que se proponen realizar para implementar estos aspectos. ACTIVIDAD 1. Planificación curricular DESCRIPCION RESPO...
Acciones que se proponen realizar para implementar estos aspectos. ACTIVIDAD 2. Enfoques transversales DESCRIPCION RESPONS...
Acciones que se proponen realizar para implementar estos aspectos. ACTIVIDAD 3. Sesiones de aprendizaje DESCRIPCION RESPON...
EQUIPO ESPECIALISTAS DE EDUCACION DRE ICA.
