Índice Contenido Objetivos:..................................................................................................
Objetivos: - Objetivo general: Desarrollar correctamente tutoriales acerca de las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft o...
Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Captan y digitalizan los datos de ser necesario, introducidos por el usuario o por otr...
Definiciones de la página Microsoft office Definición de Word: Microsoft Word es un software de procesador de textos desar...
Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0 La Web 2.0 es la siguiente generación Web en ...
5.1.2. Selecciono documento de Excel 5.1.3. Título a mi documento 5.1.4. Editar 6. crear una presentación en google drive ...
remo.det.uvigo.es (2017). Definicion de las herramientas de la web 2.0. Disponible en: http://remo.det.uvigo.es/solite/att...
tutorial de informatica

  1. 1. Unidad Educativa “Javeriano” Autor: Janeth Contreras Materia: Informática Tema: Informática aplicada a la educación tutorial de la herramientas de web 2.0 Curso: Primero de bachillerato Licenciado: Luis Quito JUNIO 2017
  2. 2. Índice Contenido Objetivos:.............................................................................................................................................. 3 - Objetivo general:.............................................................................................................................. 3 - Objetivos especifico.......................................................................................................................... 3 Justificación:........................................................................................................................................... 3 Introducción:.......................................................................................................................................... 3 Capítulo 1 introducción a la informática................................................................................................... 3 Concepto:........................................................................................................................................... 3 Breve historia:.................................................................................................................................... 3 Definiciones de la página Microsoft office................................................................................................ 5 Definición de Word:............................................................................................................................ 5 Definición de Excel:............................................................................................................................. 5 Definición de power point:.................................................................................................................. 5 Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0..................................................................................................... 6 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0................................................................................................ 6 Tutorial.................................................................................................................................................. 6 USO Y APLICACION DE HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0................................................................................... 6 1. creación de google drive .............................................................................................................. 6 2. CREAR UNA CARPETA EN GOOGLE DRIVE...................................................................................... 6 3. compartir una carpeta con mis contactos...................................................................................... 6 4. CREAR UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN GOOGLE DRIVE.................................................................. 6 5. crear una hoja de cálculoen google drive...................................................................................... 6 6. crear una presentación en google drive......................................................................................... 7 REALIZAR BIBLIOGRAFIAS.................................................................................................................... 7 SLIDESHARE........................................................................................................................................ 7 CARGAR DOCUMENTOS EN SLIDESHARE.............................................................................................. 7 Bibliografias:.......................................................................................................................................... 7
  3. 3. Objetivos: - Objetivo general: Desarrollar correctamente tutoriales acerca de las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office e identificar los diferentes periféricos que existen. - Objetivos especifico 1) conocer más la definición e historia de la informática. 2) crear nuestro propio blogger. 3) conocer más sobre las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office. Justificación: RealizartrabajosenWord así utilizamos lapáginade Microsoftoffice,este trabajo lorealizóconel finde realizarel examende informáticadel segundoquimestre. Introducción: Este trabajo es realizado con parámetros que nuestro licenciado nos ha dado como son: -Definiciones de los documentos de Microsoft office -Tutoriales de las herramientas de la web 2.0 -Breve historia de informática -Periféricos de entrada, salida y almacenamiento -Bibliografía de la página sacado la información Capítulo 1 introducción a la informática Concepto: La informática se refiere al procesamiento automático de información mediante dispositivos electrónicos y sistemas computacionales. Los sistemas informáticos deben contar con la capacidad de cumplir tres tareas básicas: entrada (captación de la información), procesamiento y salida (transmisión de los resultados). El conjunto de estas tres tareas se conoce como algoritmo. Breve historia: La Informática (Del alemán informatik) es una expresión adjudicada al científico informático Karl Steinbuch en 1957. Muchas fueron las adaptaciones a otros idiomas que aparecieron posteriormente sobre el término, refiriéndose a la aplicación de las computadoras para almacenar y procesar la información. Es una contracción de las palabras information y automatik (información automática). Conceptualmente, se puede entender como aquella disciplina encargada del estudio de métodos, procesos, técnicas, desarrollos y su utilización en ordenadores (computadoras), con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información y datos en formato digital.
  4. 4. Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Captan y digitalizan los datos de ser necesario, introducidos por el usuario o por otro dispositivo y los envían al ordenador para ser procesados. Ejemplo: Mouse Teclado Periféricos de salida: Son dispositivos que muestran o proyectan información hacia el exterior del ordenador. Ejemplo: Monitor Impresora Periféricos de almacenamiento: Se encargan de guardar o salvar los datos de los que hace uso la CPU para que ésta pueda hacer uso de ellos una y otra vez. Ejemplos: USB Disco duro Periféricos
  5. 5. Definiciones de la página Microsoft office Definición de Word: Microsoft Word es un software de procesador de textos desarrollado por la empresa Microsoft. Entre sus múltiples operaciones y opciones que ofrece, se encuentra la modificación de márgenes, la fuente a utilizar, el agregado de color, la corrección de errores ortográficos, etcétera. Definición de Excel: Excel es una aplicación desarrollada por Microsoft y distribuida en el paquete de Office para usarse en Windows o Macintosh. Presenta una interfaz intuitiva y amigable con archivos de ayuda incorporados. Excel, es una hoja de cálculo que permite trabajar con tablas de datos, gráficos, bases de datos, macros, y otras aplicaciones avanzadas. yudando en el cálculo de ejercicios aritméticos y siendo de gran utilidad diversas áreas como educación, administración, finanzas, producción, etc. Excel se caracteriza por los siguientes aspectos: 1. Hojas de calculo de gran dimension, filas y columnas que forman celdas de trabajo. 2. Agrupación de varias hojas de cálculo en un libro. Excel esta compuesto por libros, un libro es el archivo enque se trabaja ydonde se almacenanlosdatos.Cadalibropuede conteneraproximadamente 250hojaso carpetas. Cada hoja contiene aproximadamente 65.000 líneas y 256 columnas ordenadas numérica y alfabéticamente respectivamente. 3. Actualización automática de los resultados obtenidos en la hoja, al modificar los datos de los cuales depende un resultado. 4. Gran capacidad de presentación y manejo de los datos introducidos. 5. Realización de distintos tipos de gráficos a partir de los datos introducidos en la hoja de cálculo, con la posibilidad de insertarlos en la misma hoja de cálculo o en hojas aparte, pudiendo presentar ambas informaciones juntas o separadas. 6. Trabajar con lainformaciónde unabase de datosintroducidaenla hojade cálculomediante operaciones que serían propias de un Gestor de Base de Datos como Access. Definición de power point: Definición de Power Point. Power Point o PowerPoint es el nombre de uno de los programas más populares creados por Microsoft. Se trata de un software que permite realizar presentaciones a través de diapositivas. El programa contempla la posibilidad de utilizar texto, imágenes, música y animaciones.
  6. 6. Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0 La Web 2.0 es la siguiente generación Web en donde las aplicaciones son más interactivas. La Web 2.0 provee una plataforma para crear aplicaciones dinámicas, ricas e interactivas. El término Web 2.0 fue acuñado por O’Reilly Media y se refiere a una nueva generación de aplicaciones Web que provee participación, colaboración e interacción en línea a los usuarios. En general, las estas aplicaciones actuales intentan ser más dinámicas y se caracterizan como “comunidades sociales” donde del mayor énfasis se da a la contribución y participación de los usuarios. En contraste con la Web tradicional, Web 2.0 ofrece más que interacción básica y participación de usuarios. En estas aplicaciones los participantes de las comunidades desarrollan una reputación en base a la cantidad y calidad de sus contribuciones, se comparten documentos en los que varias personas pueden trabajar al mismo tiempo, se utilizan interfaces dinámicas y atractivas que se acercan a las aplicaciones de escritorio, se comparte información, en ocasiones en tiempo real, por medio de interfaces de programación y comunicación que permite el desarrollo rápido de nuevas aplicaciones y permiten la participación de la comunidad en el etiquetamiento, clasificación y toma de decisiones. Tutorial USO Y APLICACION DE HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0 1. creación de google drive 1.1ingresar al navegador 1.2. Clic sobre los puntos cuadriculados 1.3 seleccionar el icono del drive 1.4 visualizo el escritorio o entorno de mi drive 2. CREAR UNA CARPETA EN GOOGLE DRIVE 2.1 ingresar a google drive 2.1.1 clic en nuevo 2.1.2. Crear una carpeta 2.1.3 nombre a la carpeta 2.1.4 clic en crear 3. compartir una carpeta con mis contactos 3.1ingresar a google drive 3.1.1Hacer clic derecho sobre el documento 3.1.2 Seleccionar la opción compartir 3.1.3 Ingresar el correo de la persona a quien desea compartir 3.1.4 Hacer clic en listo 4. CREAR UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN GOOGLE DRIVE 4.1 ingresar a google drive 4.2 clic en nuevo 4.3 selecciono documentos de google 4.4 título a mi documento 4.5. Editar 5. crear una hoja de cálculo en google drive 5.1ingresar a google drive 5.1.1 clic en nuevo
  7. 7. 5.1.2. Selecciono documento de Excel 5.1.3. Título a mi documento 5.1.4. Editar 6. crear una presentación en google drive 6.1. Ingresar a google drive 6.1.1 clic en nuevo 6.1.2. Selecciono presentación de google 6.1.3 título a mi documento 6.1.4 editar REALIZAR BIBLIOGRAFIAS 1. INGRESAR A MICROSOFT WORD 2. IR A REFERENCIAS 3. DAR CLIC EN ADMINISTRAR FUENTES 4. CLIC EN NUEVO 5. LLENAR DATOS SOBRE EL LIBRO 6. ACEPTAR SLIDESHARE 1. INGRESO A GOOGLE 2. BUSCO EN EL BUSCADOR SLIDERHARE 3. SELECCIONO LA PRIMERA OPCION DEL BUSCADOR 4. CLIC EN REGRISTRARME 5. LLENO MIS DATOS DE CORREO ELECTRONICO 6. SEÑALO NO SOY UN ROBOT 7. SELECCIONO LOS CUADROS DE CARTELES DE CALLES 8. CLIC EN UNETE AHORA 9. VERIFICO MI CUENTA Y MI CORREO ELECTRONICO CARGAR DOCUMENTOS EN SLIDESHARE 1. INGRESO A MI CUENTA DE SLIDERHARE 2. CLIC EN INICIAR SESION 3. CLIC EN CARGAR 4. CLIC SELECCIÓN ARCHIVOS PARA CARGAR 5. SELECCIONO EL ARCHIVO 6. LLENAR LOS DATOS DE MI ARCHIVO 7. CLIC ENPUBLICAR O PUBLISHING Bibliografias: Concepto.de (2017). Concepto de word. Disponible en: http://concepto.de/word/#ixzz4lLrl4JQP acceso 28/06/2017 definicion.de (2017). Definicion de power- point. Disponible en: http://definicion.de/power- point/ acceso 28/06/2017 todosobreexcel.blogspot.com (2017). Definicion de excel.Disponible en: http://todosobreexcel.blogspot.com/ acceso 28/06/2017
  8. 8. remo.det.uvigo.es (2017). Definicion de las herramientas de la web 2.0. Disponible en: http://remo.det.uvigo.es/solite/attachments/038_Web%202.0.pdf acceso 28/06/2017 ecured.cu (2017). Concepto de informatica. Disponible en: https://www.ecured.cu/Inform%C3%A1tica acceso 28/06/2017

