Modi troubled

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BHARATH IN TROUBLE
Bharat in UPA Years: 2004 to 2014 India’s growth consisted of openness and it withstood external turbulence. India was not...
Former PM Manmohan Singh was a respected & loved leader (His party lost election in 2014 after he retired.) New York: Prim...
PLA YER IN TWENTIETH CENTURY OVERALL DEVELOPMENT India did make significant progress in several spheres: agriculture, irri...
Player in this Global Century That India will be significant player competitive it will a in this Global Century is assure...
You can compete globally on three dimensions: efficiency, local responsiveness, or innovation. Let us see a leader who sho...
During the same decade, the T ata Engineering and Locomotive Company, or TELCO, created its own foundry and forging shop t...
A leader who showed an example In the 1960s, with India’s role in international politics and the world economy increasing,...
The emergence of a new class of entrepreneurs— like Reliance, Infosys and Wipro, that took advantage of the liberalization...
Narendra Modi Appeared to be a leader of India, 2014-2021?
Modi stood accused of to stop communal riots Minister of that state. On February 27, 2002, failing in Gujarat in 2002, whe...
 A special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court ? to investigate the role of Modi and others in the Co...
focus on development In the aftermath of the riots, Modi went to work to improve his reputation. “What he has done is chan...
Endorsed by TIME (old news)  Narendra Modi transformed Gujarat into a developmental success story appreciated the world o...
May 27, 2014 New Delhi, India. Yesterday, Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as India’s fiftee...
Covid Sab ka Saath, sab ka Vinaash? May 27, 2014-2021 When the double mutant strain of Covid-19 was found in California, A...
India on Sunday [4 April,2021] recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, w...
Acche Din may be here, Businessmen, Indian consumers, long wait ! A stubborn inflation rate, means that ordinary Indians a...
This gigantic idea (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) is an exclusively Indian contribution to world peace. The underlying philosophy...
Story-Rafale-36  French plane-maker Dassault Aviation clarified on Thursday [Oct. 11, 2018] that an executive’s reported ...
Hindustan Times pointed out in a report on Thursday it wasn’t clear if Segalen’s reference was to the offsets — the only w...
BANKS: Non-performing-assets or Not-paid- accounts? 2017: Indian banks have reported willful defaults of over Rs. 111,738 ...
The total loan write off by banks in the last ten years is now over Rs. 360,000 crore. Banks had written off Rs. 228,253 c...
The RBI is yet to disclose the full list of defaulters. In 2017, the RBI had told the Supreme Court that it was not in fav...
The RBI has allowed credit information bureaus such as like CIBIL to disclose the identity of willful defaulters and those...
In January, PNB uncovered the alleged fraud in which several bank officials were suspected of colluding with jeweller Nira...
Misogyny, women's experiences as workers  In a situation of unemployment, are men annoyed when competing for the same opp...
Grains Production & Storage: India’s rice and corn production figures are set to hit record highs in the current year, whi...
Anti-incumbency got them out Food Grain Stocking Policy for India Pending legislation, which will guarantee access by the ...
India’s grain production has steadily increased due to advances in technology, but post-harvest loss is constant at 10%. L...
Silos In these structures, the grains in bulk are unloaded on the conveyor belts and, through mechanical operations, are c...
FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA: Since its inception in 1965, having handled various situations of plenty and scarcity, FCI has ...
In highest one-day spike, India records 11,929 fresh coronavirus cases; tally surges over 3.20 lakh _news 2020 India on Su...
Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases India is the fourth top country globally with the h...
India’s COVID-19 case tally now above 1.20 crore with 56,211 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s March 30, 202...
India now ranks 6th in the world with 5,40,720 active cases, an increase of 18,912 cases in 24 hours as per the March 30 u...
The scooter has a light sub-frame that makes it perfect to manoeuvre through dense traffic routes. The frame also houses a...
From April 1, 2021, the cheque books and passbooks of several bank account holders will be invalid as several banks went t...
Kia EV6: First car to be based on a new platform for battery electric vehicles: The South Korean car manufacturer, Kia int...
New Delhi: The Government of India has made the linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar mandatory and the d...
Old vehicle scrapping: The Union government on March 30 issued a draft notification that proposes to offer up to 25 percen...
Currently, BSNL is offering its 3G services only in most parts of the country and now with the government approving the 4G...
Retail fuel prices were slashed on March 30 for the first time in five days following a decline in international fuel pric...
From salary structure to LPG cylinder price: Major changes from April 1 that will affect your daily life: LPG cylinder pri...
A new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule will come into place from April 1. Due to this, you may have problems making bill p...
India will get three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, which will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala. These fi...
Healthcare workers (HCWs) and other frontline workers (FLWs), who were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the first p...
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of FLWs st...
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of FLWs st...
Naxals in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Sukma districts_counter Raipur | Jagran News Desk: At least 22 soldier...
The Union Road Transport and Highways ministry, as part of its plan to set-up 75 vehicle fitness centres across the countr...
The report also cited that scrapping of government and government-owned vehicles which are more than 15 years old will sta...
India has approximately 7 lakh trucks, buses and taxis that were manufactured before December 31, 2000. There are over 5 m...
A cyclone in India's western states has complicated efforts to slow down the COVID-19 spread as cases surpass 25 million. ...
India's Covid-19 peak likely between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh active cases: Experts NEW DELHI: The rapid spread of Covid-...
The pandemic appeared to be overwhelming large urban centres such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-savin...
The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. ...
India has been the epicenter of the pandemic for the past several weeks, recording record numbers of infection and at one ...
PM Modi's approval rating falls as India struggles to contain second Covid-19 wave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approva...
Modi troubled
Modi troubled
Modi troubled
Modi troubled
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
44 views
May. 19, 2021

Modi troubled

Covid pandemic has troubled PM Narendra Modi's credibility immensely.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modi troubled

  1. 1. BHARATH IN TROUBLE
  2. 2. Bharat in UPA Years: 2004 to 2014 India’s growth consisted of openness and it withstood external turbulence. India was not buffeted by East Asian crisis of 1997. Its economic performance showed further improvement recently. Starting in 2005, the GNP of India grew at over 9.5 % per annum for three years. Our growth rate slowed down after the global financial crisis in 2008 but India was even then among the three or four fast growing nations in the world.
  3. 3. Former PM Manmohan Singh was a respected & loved leader (His party lost election in 2014 after he retired.) New York: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh topped Newsweek Magazine's list of 10 world leaders who have won respect and is described as "the leader other leaders love" though India figures at 78th place in the list of 100 best countries. 77-year-old Singh, who was into his seventh year in office, had played a "key role in India's emergence as one of the rising powers of the 21st century." In an article titled "The Leader Other Leaders Love", the magazine said the economist-turned-politician Singh, engineered the transition "from stagnant socialism to a spectacular takeoff in the global economy."
  4. 4. PLA YER IN TWENTIETH CENTURY OVERALL DEVELOPMENT India did make significant progress in several spheres: agriculture, irrigation, atomic energy, space, information and communication technologies and science education. T o ensure ecological security, provide safe drinking water, better health, employment, peace and equity, India has to utilized science and technology effectively. There is a need for a strategy for the future, using the combined strength of science and socio-economic sectors. Rahul did not impress.
  5. 5. Player in this Global Century That India will be significant player competitive it will a in this Global Century is assured, but how be on a sustained basis over the course of the century should be realized. It is hard to become a significant competitor in any sphere of human activity. One has first to get recognized as a major player in an arena. Also, it is important to maintain and sustain a competitive position even though it can be just as hard as, if not more difficult than, developing one.
  6. 6. You can compete globally on three dimensions: efficiency, local responsiveness, or innovation. Let us see a leader who showed an example. JRD T ata did so much to lay the foundations of business enterprise during the 20th century. India became a economic superpower in the 21st century. With emphasis in India on buying swadeshi, T ata’s NELCO subsidiary led a transformation in which India went from importing nearly all the approximately 2 million radios sold in the country annually, to manufacture nearly all of them itself.
  7. 7. During the same decade, the T ata Engineering and Locomotive Company, or TELCO, created its own foundry and forging shop to construct parts that had previously been imported, dramatically increasing production and sales not only of trucks but tractors, excavators, shovels, cranes, and back hoes, truck also of thus spurring the growth of entire sectors of the Indian domestic economy. In 1944, JRD T ata and the other Indian business leaders had formulated the Bombay Plan to chart the course of India’s economic development. ‘Air India’ was also a Tata enterprise _ now in trouble under government management..
  8. 8. A leader who showed an example In the 1960s, with India’s role in international politics and the world economy increasing, JRD T ata looked abroad for opportunities and formed T ata International AG and T ata Exports to cultivate international markets for T ata products and services. JRD also recognized the power of computers and information technology and opened T ata Consultancy Services, or TCS, In 1968. T ata’s TELCO opened an Engineering and Development Research Unit that, five years after its establishment in 1966, evolved into T ata Motors.
  9. 9. The emergence of a new class of entrepreneurs— like Reliance, Infosys and Wipro, that took advantage of the liberalization of the Indian economy to challenge established Indian companies from within—at the same time that these established companies were facing the competitive threat from multinational companies entering from abroad, created a dynamic competitive ecology that was enormously healthy for the Indian economy.
  10. 10. Narendra Modi Appeared to be a leader of India, 2014-2021?
  11. 11. Modi stood accused of to stop communal riots Minister of that state. On February 27, 2002, failing in Gujarat in 2002, when he was Chief a deadly train fire in the city of Godhra killed 58 Hindu pilgrims. In the weeks that followed, Hindu mobs targeted and killed an estimated 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, and left over 100,000 homeless. Women were raped; infants and children were killed. Even prominent Muslims like former Congress Party Member of Parliament (“MP”) Ehsan Jafri were not spared.
  12. 12.  A special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court ? to investigate the role of Modi and others in the Covid pandemic in 2021, could [hardly] find the evidence to prosecute the prime minister for not fighting the pandemic .
  13. 13. focus on development In the aftermath of the riots, Modi went to work to improve his reputation. “What he has done is change the narrative and go for “From 2002 onwards he does not mention the riots any more. It does not come into his speeches. This focus on development was backed up by a very powerful publicity machine.”
  14. 14. Endorsed by TIME (old news)  Narendra Modi transformed Gujarat into a developmental success story appreciated the world over. TIME endorses his ten year long journey of progress becoming “India’s most industrialized and business friendly territory” it further identifies the drivers of his success as “good planning-exactly what so much of India lacks,” and a leader with the ability to get things done. That is a past.
  15. 15. May 27, 2014 New Delhi, India. Yesterday, Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as India’s fifteenth Prime Minister. Modi ran on a pro-growth and anti-corruption platform, and his party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. By electing the BJP by outright majority—282 of 543 seats—voters voiced their discontent at chronic corruption scandals, high inflation and poor economic growth.
  16. 16. Covid Sab ka Saath, sab ka Vinaash? May 27, 2014-2021 When the double mutant strain of Covid-19 was found in California, American scientist William A Haseltine wrote in Forbes, “The B.1.617 variant has all the hallmarks of a very dangerous virus. If indeed it is this variant that is driving the unprecedented exponential increase in infections in India, the potential for trouble here in the United States is real and immediate.” Maharashtra, that carries half of the active caseload burden in India, suspects the mutant is behind the second wave surge in the state and has sent samples to the union health ministry to confirm it. Kerala, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in India, has asked its health department to find out if the variant is behind the disease transmission in the state.This is denied by Indian scientists saying it may only be small portion.
  17. 17. India on Sunday [4 April,2021] recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.
  18. 18. Acche Din may be here, Businessmen, Indian consumers, long wait ! A stubborn inflation rate, means that ordinary Indians are still being cautious. Investors might be happy with a huge amount of foreign funds flowing into India over the last few months, but their glee has not been infectious. Consumers remain reluctant to part with cash. The markets don’t always reflect the economy or vice versa. The latest industrial production numbers suggest the initial cheer that followed Modi’s victory has washed out of the system.
  19. 19. This gigantic idea (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) is an exclusively Indian contribution to world peace. The underlying philosophy of this ancient nation evolved a world- view based on the motto "Loka samasta sukhina bhavantu" (Let the entire world be happy) thousands of years ago. Surprisingly, the same philosophy has now been thought of by the United Nations in order to avoid global strife and fostering world peace. It is not limited to the residents of India or the adherents of any particular faith or creed. That is the reason why India receives, accepts and respects people of all faiths and races.
  20. 20. Story-Rafale-36  French plane-maker Dassault Aviation clarified on Thursday [Oct. 11, 2018] that an executive’s reported comment about an “imperative and mandatory” joint venture with Reliance Defence was in reference to the offset part of the government-to-government deal between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft.  Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a probe into the deal.  Explaining the logic of the joint venture to workers’ representatives in 2017, Dassault deputy chief executive officer Loik Segalen said this was done to ensure the French company got the “Rafale India export” business.
  21. 21. Hindustan Times pointed out in a report on Thursday it wasn’t clear if Segalen’s reference was to the offsets — the only way Dassault could benefit from these was if it partnered with a local company to make parts it could then source — or the original deal. Dassault clarified that his reference was to the offsets, or components it would have to buy from an Indian manufacturer. Separately, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier told AFP the joint venture with Reliance Group will meet about 10% of the firm’s offset obligations required by the contract for 36 Rafale jets.
  22. 22. BANKS: Non-performing-assets or Not-paid- accounts? 2017: Indian banks have reported willful defaults of over Rs. 111,738 crore involving 9,339 borrowers who have the capacity to pay up but refuse to repay loans. State-owned banks have reported willful defaults of Rs 93,357 crore involving 7,564 borrowers as of Sept. 2017, according to data available with the Credit Information Bureau of India Ltd (CIBIL)_ a 340 % surge in less than five years as total willful defaults were just Rs. 25,410 crore in 2013.
  23. 23. The total loan write off by banks in the last ten years is now over Rs. 360,000 crore. Banks had written off Rs. 228,253 crore in nine years — from fiscal 2007-08 to 2015-16. ICRA said that write offs amounted to Rs. 132,659 crore in 2016-17 and the first six months of 2017-18. Rating firm Crisil has said the stock of gross NPAs in the banking system is expected to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal. NPAs started rising fast since fiscal 2015, and trebled from Rs. 3.2 lakh crore seen then, after the RBI pushed banks to recognize NPAs on time rather than kick the can down the road.
  24. 24. The RBI is yet to disclose the full list of defaulters. In 2017, the RBI had told the Supreme Court that it was not in favour of publishing the list of loan defaulters who owe more than Rs. 500 crore to public sector banks. The RBI has defined willful default as one where the unit or borrower has defaulted in meeting payment or repayment obligations to the lender despite the capacity to honour these commitments. It also includes those who have siphoned off or not utilised funds for the specific purposes for which finance were availed of.
  25. 25. The RBI has allowed credit information bureaus such as like CIBIL to disclose the identity of willful defaulters and those borrowers against whom banks have filed suits for recovery of loans. Regular suit-filed NPA (non-performing assets) accounts of banks involve loans of Rs 259,991 crore involving 16,844 borrowers. SBI leads with Rs. 74,649 crore of 3,684 borrowers. Other nationalized banks have filed cases against 9,507 borrowers for recovery of Rs. 129,636 crore, according to CIBIL data as of September 2017
  26. 26. In January, PNB uncovered the alleged fraud in which several bank officials were suspected of colluding with jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi to issue fraudulent LoUs for their companies to raise loans from overseas branches of mostly Indian banks. The CBI, which has arrested 14 people in the case so far, on for the first time said that bribes were paid to at least one PNB official by Nirav Modi.
  27. 27. Misogyny, women's experiences as workers  In a situation of unemployment, are men annoyed when competing for the same opportunity with women who are perhaps more competent? However women are multi- tasking creatures, at work & home.  In the story of Genesis, why woman is a later creation and made from the body material of Adam, the first man? Did misogyny start with religion itself ?  Has misogyny worked to limit, devalue, and marginalize the work of women?  Have sense of inferiority to woman caused Ravana & Duryodana to bring on war and end? [Of course, they were already wrong-doers in other aspects of morality.]  Did Shurpanakhi & Draupadi write Ramayana and Mahabharata? Had men to fight because of women? Insult to a wicked Shurpanakhi (who deserved to be killed) led to revenge by brother Ravana and insult to Draupadi triggered the vow by gambler Pandavas to destroy Kauravas. Well! Men have the weaknesses and have to face consequences too.  Without being a feminist, answer these Qs. Think. Now, there is a ‘Me-too’ party!
  28. 28. Grains Production & Storage: India’s rice and corn production figures are set to hit record highs in the current year, while wheat production is likely to slide. 2017-18 rice production is about 110 million tonnes. Corn production is likely to reach new high of 27 million tonnes. Wheat production is estimated to fall to 95 million tonnes in 2018-19. Storage is an important marketing function, which involves holding and preserving goods from the time they are produced until they are needed for consumption.
  29. 29. Anti-incumbency got them out Food Grain Stocking Policy for India Pending legislation, which will guarantee access by the poor to a specified quantity of food grains, the National Food Security Bill stands to have a major impact on the food grain stocking policy in India. The Bill mentions cash transfers and issuing food coupons to eligible families. The successful implementation of the Act will clearly require that much larger stocks be held. Whether these stocks are held by the government or the private sector depends on new instruments being created, e.g., negotiable warehouse receipts-, on new institutions such as public-private partnerships in warehousing and on changes to the legal structure, especially the Essential Commodities Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act.
  30. 30. India’s grain production has steadily increased due to advances in technology, but post-harvest loss is constant at 10%. Losses during storage, accounts for around 6% of the total losses as proper storage facilities are not available. In India, food grains are stored using traditional structures by small farmers. The surplus grains are stored with government agencies like: Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central and State warehousing Corporations. The commonly used storage method is Cover and Plinth (CAP) storage, which is economical but loss of grains is inevitable.
  31. 31. Silos In these structures, the grains in bulk are unloaded on the conveyor belts and, through mechanical operations, are carried to the storage structure. The storage capacity of each of these silos is around 25,000 tonnes.
  32. 32. FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA: Since its inception in 1965, having handled various situations of plenty and scarcity, FCI has successfully met the challenge of managing the complex task of providing food security for the nation. A strong food security system which has helped to sustain the high growth rate and maintain regular supply of wheat and rice right through the year. The efficiency with which FCI tackled one of the worst droughts of the century not only cemented its role as the premier organization in charge of food security in India, but also brought it accolades from international organizations.
  33. 33. In highest one-day spike, India records 11,929 fresh coronavirus cases; tally surges over 3.20 lakh _news 2020 India on Sunday morning [June-14, 2020] recorded its biggest jump in the coronavirus cases, pushing the country's tally to over 3.20 lakh. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 11,929 fresh coronavirus infections and 311 deaths. The new number of Covid-19 infections reported in a single day has taken India's coronavirus count to 320,922, according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry. According to the health ministry's latest release, there are 149,348 active coronavirus cases and 162,379 people have cured / discharged / migrated. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus has climbed to 9,195.
  34. 34. Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases India is the fourth top country globally with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. With 308,993 total cases, India trails countries like the US, Brazil and Russia [in June]. A massive chunk of India's Covid-19 cases come from Maharashtra, around 32 percent. Maharashtra has over one lakh Covid-19 cases, and when clubbed with Tamil Nadu's tally, the two states account for over 45 percent of Covid-19 cases in the country. Mumbai, Pune and Thane in Maharashtra, Delhi, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Jaipur in Rajasthan.
  35. 35. India’s COVID-19 case tally now above 1.20 crore with 56,211 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s March 30, 2021 update. India reports third-highest novel coronavirus cases--after the USA and Brazil, accounting for 9 percent of the world total. India reported 271 new deaths and 37,028 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 6.11 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 30 update, with 5,82,919 new vaccinations reported in a day. Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 85 percent are recipients of their first dose while 15 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 5.8 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (5.5 million) and Uttar Pradesh (5.3 million).
  36. 36. India now ranks 6th in the world with 5,40,720 active cases, an increase of 18,912 cases in 24 hours as per the March 30 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (3,37,928 or 62 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (24,533) and Punjab (24,143). Maharashtra reported the most (31,643 or 56 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab (2,868), Karnataka (2,792), Madhya Pradesh (2,323) and Tamil Nadu (2,279). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new cases reported in India. Maharashtra reported the most 102 new deaths (over 100 daily deaths for the 5th day), followed by Punjab (59), Chhattisgarh (20), Karnataka (16) and Tamil Nadu (14). These five states account for 78 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
  37. 37. The scooter has a light sub-frame that makes it perfect to manoeuvre through dense traffic routes. The frame also houses a removable battery unit right below the rider’s seat which can be detached and charged indoors as opposed to several other electric bike manufacturers that offer the ability to charge it outdoors. The Hope electric scooter charges 80 percent in around three hours. Buyers will get the option of picking between 50-kilometre and 75-kilometre range batteries. IIT Delhi startup's Hope Electric Scooter
  38. 38. From April 1, 2021, the cheque books and passbooks of several bank account holders will be invalid as several banks went through a merger. These banks are those whose mergers with other banks took effect from April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020, and their names include Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank and Allahabad Bank. After the merger, for obvious reasons cheque books and passbooks of only one entity can be valid. Dena and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank merged with Indian Bank. If a customer has an account in any of these 7 banks, then quickly check for a new cheque book and IFSC code.
  39. 39. Kia EV6: First car to be based on a new platform for battery electric vehicles: The South Korean car manufacturer, Kia introduces the EV6 crossover SUV, which is based on the company’s new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. The latest development is a part of the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, which as per Kia, will make up for 40 percent of the company’s total sales by 2030.
  40. 40. New Delhi: The Government of India has made the linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar mandatory and the deadline is just a day away. If you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar by March 31, 2021 (Tuesday) then your PAN will become inoperative and you could also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. As per the new section inserted in the Finance Bill recently presented in the Lok Sabha, failing to carry out the PAN Aadhaar order by the given deadline will incur a late fee of up to Rs. 1,000. Those who already have the PAN linked with the Aadhaar will be able to check the status both online as well as offline.
  41. 41. Old vehicle scrapping: The Union government on March 30 issued a draft notification that proposes to offer up to 25 percent concession on motor vehicle tax for all vehicles purchased along with a certificate of vehicle scrapping. As per the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, personal vehicles purchased with a certificate of vehicle scrapping will be given a concession of 25 percent on motor vehicle tax, while commercial vehicles will be given a concession of 15 percent. The tax concession will be for a period of eight years for commercial vehicles, while for personal vehicles the concession will be for a period of 15 years from the date of registration. It has invited suggestions from various stakeholders on the subject for a period of 30 days. The rules are likely to come into effect from October 1. A certificate of vehicle scrapping will be issued to vehicles owners when they scrap their vehicles older than 15 years, the government said.
  42. 42. Currently, BSNL is offering its 3G services only in most parts of the country and now with the government approving the 4G service, the internet speed will dramatically increase. BSNL has also asked to split the tender into two parts- the first part includes 50,000 sites that are exclusively for the Indian vendors and the second part contains the rest of 50,000 sites reserved for global vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and more. Notably, the private telecom companies in India have been providing their 4G services for the last several years. Recently, the government- owned telecom company BSNL has also joined this race. For the tender, Indian companies will also be able to participate in the sites reserved for foreign vendors if they can complete the trial of their technology successfully in time.
  43. 43. Retail fuel prices were slashed on March 30 for the first time in five days following a decline in international fuel prices. The price of petrol was cut by 22 paise and that of diesel by 22 paise in New Delhi. Prices were earlier slashed on March 25 after remaining unchanged for 24 days. After the latest cut, the petrol price in the national capital stood at Rs 90.56 per litre. The price of diesel was at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). While the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 96.98 per litre, the diesel price in the financial hub was Rs 87.96 per litre. The fuel price cuts this month are the first in 2021 and largely due to the drop in international oil prices to their lowest since early February as the second wave of COVID-19 infections clouded prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.
  44. 44. From salary structure to LPG cylinder price: Major changes from April 1 that will affect your daily life: LPG cylinder price change In March 2021, LPG price in New Delhi was increased from Rs 769 per cylinder to Rs 819 per LPG cylinder price and it is expected that LPG cylinder price would further increase in April due to rise in crude oil prices.
  45. 45. A new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule will come into place from April 1. Due to this, you may have problems making bill payments from your account - mobile, utility, and other bills as well as subscription charges for OTT platforms. The new rule, which requires additional authentication for recurring transactions using credit cards, debit cards, UPI, or other prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). The ruling is set to be applied to banks and financial institutions offering credit cards, debit cards, and other prepaid payment instruments. It will be applied on mobile payment wallets and platforms enabling UPI-based payments. Banks/ payment platforms offering recurring transactions will have to send a notification to customers 24 hours before the first transaction is debited. Mode of notification (SMS, email) will be chosen by the consumer at the time of registering the e- mandate for recurring payments. That notification will essentially need the customer's consent upon which the issuer will be able to proceed with the payment.
  46. 46. India will get three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, which will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala. These fighter jets will fly directly from France and will be provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE. These planes are expected to land in Gujarat at 7pm. The fresh induction will take the squadron's strength to 14. The next batch of nine Rafale fighter jets will be coming in April. Out of these, five will be inducted at Hashimara airbase in West Bengal. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India said on Tuesday that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. The ambassador said, "It's a matter of great pride that we've been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic." Ambassador Lenain was speaking in Kochi.
  47. 47. Healthcare workers (HCWs) and other frontline workers (FLWs), who were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the first phase of inoculation, can no longer register for COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday [3 April, 2021]. The move has been taken in order to ensure that more categories of citizens, like those above the age of 45, now get priority. All efforts have been made in close collaboration with states/UTs to saturate vaccination for HCWs and FLWs. The timeline for completing vaccination of all HCWs and FLWs with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been extended multiple times. Ineligible beneficiaries of the prior categories have been adding their names for vaccination.
  48. 48. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN portal, he added. Every person above 45 years of age is eligible to get their COVID- 19 vaccine doses from April 1.
  49. 49. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
  50. 50. Naxals in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Sukma districts_counter Raipur | Jagran News Desk: At least 22 soldiers -- personnel from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) -- lost their lives while several others are injured after the deadly counter with Naxals in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Sukma districts, said Bijapur SP Kamalochan Kashyap. A fierce gunbattle had broken out between the security forces and the Naxals in jungles along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts on Saturday. The officials said that nine Naxals -- including a woman Maoist -- were killed in the three-hour-long encounter. Separate joint teams of security forces, over 2,000 in number, had launched a major anti-Naxal operation from Bijapur and Sukma districts in the South Bastar forests, considered as the Maoist stronghold.
  51. 51. The Union Road Transport and Highways ministry, as part of its plan to set-up 75 vehicle fitness centres across the country by March 2023, is considering rolling out new vehicle scrappage policy to phase out old polluting vehicles in a phased manner. Under the new policy, the road ministry along with state governments has set up fitness centres in seven cities. According to sources in the road ministry, the first of the seven Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centres have been set up at Jhuljhuli in Delhi, Rohtak in Haryana, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat, Cuttack in Odisha, Nashik in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.
  52. 52. The report also cited that scrapping of government and government-owned vehicles which are more than 15 years old will start from April 1, 2022. And it is estimated that each scrappage centre will cost around Rs 18 crore, if the land is leased. While the cost may spike up to Rs 33 crore, if the land is purchased. Under the new vehicle scrappage policy, private, commercial and government vehicles would be required to undergo mandatory fitness tests. It is aimed at reducing pollution and providing a spurt to the automobile sector. The road ministry in 2018 had proposed to make vehicle scrapping mandatory last year onwards. However, they had to put the proposal on hold after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) made few suggestions such as – make the scheme voluntary, consult with states, among others.
  53. 53. India has approximately 7 lakh trucks, buses and taxis that were manufactured before December 31, 2000. There are over 5 million light motor vehicles (LMVs) which are older than 20 years, and around 3.4 million LMVs which are older than 15 years and are plying across the country without a valid fitness certificate.
  54. 54. A cyclone in India's western states has complicated efforts to slow down the COVID-19 spread as cases surpass 25 million. India recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 4,329 deaths. The grim milestone comes as the parts of the country were hit with the strongest cyclone on record. Experts are worried the evacuation of thousands as a result of the storm will cause a rise in cases. A powerful cyclone that hit India is hampering efforts to slow down COVID-19 infections as the country surpassed 25 million cases. Cyclone Tauktae was the strongest storm on record to hit the west coast of the country and has forced tens of thousands of residents in western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra to evacuate. "You have to evacuate [people] in a certain way because you do not want COVID infections on your hands post-cyclone," India's disaster relief chief, Satya Pradhan, told local media.
  55. 55. India's Covid-19 peak likely between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh active cases: Experts NEW DELHI: The rapid spread of Covid-19 cases during the second wave might have knocked recent predictions off the mark, but scientists working on a mathematical model to work out the course of the pandemic say there is a possibility of a peak between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh total ‘active’ infections. This means the number of ‘active’ cases in India will keep increasing roughly for another three weeks before a decline. If the current model shows the trend correctly, the mid-May peak would be three time higher than the first peak of over 10 lakh ‘active’ cases witnessed on September 17 last year. The exercise is, however, important to prepare the policymakers for a proper response mechanism in terms of medical supplies and facilities. “Prediction gives you a fair estimate of what all you need (such as arrangement of hospital beds, ICUs, medical grade oxygen etc.) to do in the next one month or so. Though there is a risk of going wrong, we cannot stop doing it as such modeling is very important for preparing ourselves for the crisis,” said Agrawal.
  56. 56. The pandemic appeared to be overwhelming large urban centres such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and people died in parking lots, gasping for breath. Bodies piled up in morgues and crematoriums and anger grew on social media over the suffering and perceived lack of government support. The situation has since eased in Delhi and Mumbai as cases have fallen but the virus has penetrated deep into India's vast hinterland where public health facilities are weaker. "The people of India — or at least the vast majority — have... come to the conclusion that they have to rely only on themselves, and their families and friends, to protect their lives," said P Chidambaram, the Congress leader. "In the battle against Covid-19, the state, especially the central government, has withered away," Chidambaram said. Narendra Modi's government has said it is doing its best to tackle the "coronavirus storm", calling it a once-in-a-century crisis. A survey among urban Indians by polling agency YouGov this month showed public confidence in the government's handling of the crisis has plummeted since February when the second wave began. Only 59% of respondents at the end of April believed the government was handling the crisis 'very' or 'somewhat' well, down from 89% a year earlier during the first wave, it showed.
  57. 57. The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement. The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours pushing India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the ministry data updated in the morning. Cumulatively, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions,according to the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said
  58. 58. India has been the epicenter of the pandemic for the past several weeks, recording record numbers of infection and at one point tallied over 400,000 cases in a day, a grim milestone. The country suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday with 4,329 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. Only the United States has recorded a daily death toll higher, when 5,444 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on February 12. Hospitals are running out of oxygen and patients have been dying at record rates. Experts told Reuters the death toll could be as much as five to 10 times higher than what is being reported. The outbreak has been attributed to o more infectious coronavirus variants, o relaxed social distancing efforts, and o a slow vaccine rollout. "It will get worse before it gets better," Ashish Jha, a physician and Dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, said of India's outbreak on Twitter.
  59. 59. PM Modi's approval rating falls as India struggles to contain second Covid-19 wave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India's Covid-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week [May 15], exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi's support base, according to US data intelligence company Morning Consult's tracker of a dozen global leaders. Narendra Modi's overall ratings this week stand at 63%, his lowest since the US firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019. The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points. That sharp fall came as the pandemic is overwhelming large urban centres such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and people died in parking lots, gasping for breath.

×