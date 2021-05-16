Successfully reported this slideshow.
Covid Treatment

Vaccines will minimize occurrence of cases and there are drugs to treat the cases. It is hoped that India will see thru the pandemic in near future.

Covid Treatment

  1. 1. 1 COVID - BHARATH - 2021 Falling oxygen saturation (below 93), excessive fatigue or chest pain are warning signs indicating that a patient in home isolation may need hospitalisation. Thus, such patients should stay in touch with a doctor and high-risk group people having comorbidities also need to take special care. Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over. Several variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging across the globe, continuing to threaten efforts to stem the world's worst virus outbreak. The variants with N440K spike substitution have been detected in several parts of India, which has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic. The production of Remdesivir has gone up nearly three times to 1.05 crore vials per month as the government works hard to enhance the availability of the antiviral drug in the country. The production capacity of the drug has crossed 1.05 crore vials per month as on May 4, a nearly three-fold increase from 37 lakh vials per month on April 12 this year.
  2. 2. 2 The Central government, through a series of closed-door meetings and negotiations in the first two weeks of April, ramped up production of the essential drug Remdesivir from 10,000 vials to 3.25 lakh vials a day. Sources in the government have revealed the details of what went behind exponentially increasing production capacity and making the drug affordable as the pandemic raged in India. U S waiver of patent on vaccine, supply raw materials: A move by the Biden administration has given direct support to the proposal India and South Africa pioneered at the WTO, backing a waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID- 19 vaccines. Lifting patent restrictions means any company or government would be able to manufacture vaccines using public patents without risk of legal challenges by Covid-19 vaccine patent holders. The U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the U.S. would support a proposal working its way through the World Trade Organization. The United States has supported India's proposal to waive vaccine patents to defeat the pandemic. The new US position in support of lifting patents on Covid-19 vaccines has taken attention away from an equally significant change by Washington, which plans to open up trade in the raw materials used to make them.
  3. 3. 3 After having recently taken heat for blocking such exports, Commerce Secretary Katherine Tai said Wednesday that the US government would “work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.” The assertion was hidden at the bottom of the statement unveiling Washington’s remarkable reversal of its position on Covid-19 vaccine patents, which coincides with a shortage of doses in emerging and developing nations as cases surge in some countries. Invention of oxygen concentrator: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal have created an affordable oxygen concentrator called Oxycon that could help deal with the shortage of oxygen in this COVID-19 pandemic. According to the researchers, Oxycon is capable of providing 93 to 95 percent pure oxygen with a flow rate of 3 litres per minute, according to the researchers. The device essentially absorbs the air from the surrounding and concentrates the oxygen to offer it to the patient in need. Umapathy explains the tech behind Oxycon, "It has a compressor that takes ambient air and passes it through columns having material named zeolite under an optimized pressure. Two such columns are used in alternate cycles and
  4. 4. 4 electronically controlled valves are used for this purpose to make it automatic and provide a continuous oxygen supply.” Cases in Urban & rural areas: Covid cases finally seem to be declining in India but this might be because of a slowdown in big cities. District-wise data shows rural areas now have a bigger share of cases in most states. More worrying than the reported case numbers is the very high percentage of positive tests in rural areas, which suggests a large number of cases are going undetected. A very large number of patients in the smaller centres could overwhelm the healthcare facilities, leading to an increase in deaths. IN 13 STATES, RURAL AREAS HAVE MORE CASES In 13 of the 24 states where districts can be split into rural and urban, small towns and villages have more cases than large urban centres. Since the second wave started, the share of cases in rural areas has risen in almost all states. Vaccine supply: Bharat Biotech has been directly supplying its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to 18 states since May 1, the company said on Tuesday [11 May]. "Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine," the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker tweeted. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir,
  5. 5. 5 Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The company, however, has not come out with details of the supplies like the number of doses supplied to the states. The company earlier said it started the supplies based on the allocations received by the Government of India. "Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7," Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had tweeted earlier. After media reports referred to B.1.617 variant as ‘Indian Variant’, the World Health Organisation on Wednesday put out a
  6. 6. 6 tweet saying it does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. “WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency,” tweeted WHO. Happiness Kits to Support Government School Children Government school students have missed out on the healthy, nutritious meal they received at school every day through the Mid-Day Meal Programme. They needed help to ensure they don’t suffer from malnutrition, as schools remain closed due the pandemic. COVID-19 Food Relief Efforts Daily-wage and migrant workers, the homeless, and disadvantaged families have once again lost their livelihoods. You can help protect them from hunger with a donation towards Cooked Meals or Grocery Kits. Akshaya Patra, a foundation established in 2000, serves children as a NGO running mid-day meal scheme across 19500+ schools as on 2020, in India and is sustained by Public-Private Partnership. Donations are welcomed.
  7. 7. 7 On Thursday [13 May, 2021], the head of the country's Covid-19 Task Force estimated the “emerging vaccine availability” for the period August to December at a staggering 216 crore — more than 2 billion — doses. The government's estimate, Dr V K Paul said, was based on data submitted by manufacturers of eight Covid-19 vaccines. “We have contacted the manufacturers and sought information on availability of vaccine for August-December... In this period, 216 crore doses would become available in India. Vaccine will be made available for all as we move forward...,” Dr Paul said. On paper, 2 billion shots would mean almost the entire adult population of the country can be expected to be covered by the vaccination drive by December. Realistically though, this would depend entirely on two key factors: massive ramping up of vaccine manufacturing, and the availability of critical efficacy and safety data of vaccine candidates. Take second Covishield jab after 12-16 weeks: Govt: Indians who take the first dose of Covishield should wait between 12-16 weeks before taking the second shot, the Union government said on Thursday, approving a new set of recommendations from a technical expert group that will help
  8. 8. 8 give the first doses to more people and is consistent with studies that suggest a longer interval may offer better efficacy. The doubling of the gap between doses from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 applies only to the Covishield dose, with the suggested interval for Covaxin remaining at 4-6 weeks. At least 90% of the doses administered in India are of Covishield, the made-in-India version of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Co-WIN dashboard data as on Thursday. Coronavirus Information: What is Happy Hypoxia? Why is it killing COVID patients 'silently'? Know symptoms and more: Recently, several cases have come up with Happy Hypoxia in COVID-19 patients in India. As many as 30 per cent of the COVID-19 patients have reported this baffling illness wherein the symptoms seem just alright until the very last moment. Hypoxia is a condition when the oxygen level in the body drops significantly below an adequate level. It happens when the lungs are not fully able to absorb and transfer oxygen in all parts of the body. It can also happen if the blood vessels are not able to circulate blood properly because of a blockage. Hypoxia can lead to an adverse effect on the vital organs of our body such as the heart, lungs, kidney, and brain. In Covid infected patients Hypoxia is a commonly observed condition in critical cases. It is because the infection affects the
  9. 9. 9 respiratory system including the lungs and blood vessels. It can also cause blood clotting due to inflammation in the blood vessels. However, unlike a regular Covid patient, those with hypoxia continue to function normally until very late. Symptoms: Dropping Oxygen level If your oxygen level is dropping continuously to a dangerous level you might be at the risk of Hypoxia. It is important to regularly monitor your oxygen level during the pandemic even if you feel alright. Oxygen saturation below 90 per cent is not a good sign. Change of lip colour Hypoxia patients show a change in the colour of their lips from the natural tone to blue. It is because of the lack of oxygen in the body. You must consult a doctor if you are experiencing a sudden discolouration on the lips. * Profuse sweating Excessive sweating even when you are not doing any physically tiring work, could also indicate the risk of Hypoxia. Again, it could be because of the dropping oxygen level in the body. One must keep a check of their Sp02 level to stay safe. 15-5-2021: India Records 3.44 Lakh COVID-19 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Stands At 83.50%
  10. 10. 10 India on Wednesday [12 May] recorded 3.43 lakh new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 3.62 lakh yesterday. The latest figure took the total tally of cases since the pandemic began to 2,40,46,809. The active cases in the country now stand at 37,04,893, as of Friday. As many as 4,000 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll in the country reached 2,62,317. Amid the rise in cases, the only positive comes in the form of those who have recuperated as India saw more recoveries than infections. A total of 3,44,776 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total recovery rate in India now stands at 83.50%.
  11. 11. 11 Among the worst affected states, Maharashtra recorded a total of 54,535 recoveries taking the total number of discharged patients to 46,54,731. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.3%. Uttar Pradesh recorded 19,425 recoveries which now puts the total of recovered patients at 13,59,676. The state has a recovery rate of 86%. Delhi recorded a total of 15,189 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total number of recoveries to 12,74,140. The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 92.8%. Kerala saw 33,733 COVID recoveries in the last 24 hours. In total, there have been 16,05,471 recuperations since the pandemic began. The recovery rate stands at 78.3%. COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases for third day in row. New Delhi: The number of single-day recoveries in India has surpassed new COVID-19 cases. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the virus has climbed to over 2 crores so far. Giving this information on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health said that this is the third time in the last four days, when the number of recoveries is more than the daily new patients of Covid-19.
  12. 12. 12 In India, with the recovery of 3,44,776 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of those who beat Covid-19 has so far exceeded 2,00,79,599. The ministry said that 71.16 percent of the patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours are from 10 states. In the last 24 hours, there were 3,43,144 new cases of Covid-19 in the country. Maharashtra had the highest number of 42,582 new cases. After this, 39,955 new cases were reported in Kerala and 35,297 in Karnataka. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that more than 31 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, and the gross infection rate has increased slightly to 7.72 percent. However, there has been a slight decline in the daily infection rate, and it has fallen to 20.08 per cent. The ministry said that the total number of active cases in India is 37,04,893, which is 15.41 percent of the total cases in the country. At the same time, the national mortality rate is currently 1.09 percent. In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,000 people have died due to the virus. 10 states account for 72.70 percent of the new deaths. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of 850 people in Maharashtra died due to coronavirus infection. After that 344 people died in Karnataka. The ministry said that about 18 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given to the people till now.
  13. 13. 13 As cases of black fungus or mucormycosis are increasingly come to light across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took to Twitter, advising people on how to manage the rare infection. “#Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘#BlackFungus’ has been observed in a number of #COVID19 patients recently. Awareness & early diagnosis can help curb the spread of the fungal infection. Here’s how to detect & manage it,” he tweeted along with four slides. India needs to vaccinate just 51 cr people, it's possible in 2-3 months if…: Dr Devi Shetty A massive vaccination drive over the next two-three months is the only effective and economical solution for India to protect itself from the third wave of coronavirus infections, said Dr Devi Shetty, chairperson, Narayana Health. Dr Shetty is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed national task force for devising a scientific mechanism for distributing medical oxygen. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Dr Shetty said India needs to "vaccinate only 51 crore people", and this can be "easily done" in the next two- three months. "It is not difficult to solve the Covid-19 pandemic from the Indian perspective. Vaccination is by far the best and the cheapest solution for Covid-19. It has been proven beyond doubt that
  14. 14. 14 vaccination works. We need to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 years," he said. Elaborating on what else needs to be done to avoid a catastrophic third wave of Covid-19, Dr Shetty said India also needs to urgently fix its shortage of doctors and nurses to be able to give expert care that a Covid-19 patient deserves. The virus is novel, but its repercussions are not all that new or odd. When it was levying carnage amongst the poor, our collective vocabulary about it was far from macabre. Our concern for it hung on the outskirts of those places in our psyche where fear grips our brain. As it started hitting closer home, as the rich started losing their lives and children were homebound, the discussions about the virus became more hysterical and front and centre. Like with all things that occupy our human collective, COVID-19 found traction when the haves got affected by it. And then action became part of the vocabulary very quickly. Production of Sputnik V in India is expected to be gradually ramped up to produce 850 million doses per year, said Russian Ambassador to India N. Kudashev on Sunday. [16 May] The envoy said Sputnik V is a “Russian-Indian vaccine”, adding that they expect its production in India to be gradually increased, news agency ANI reported. He also added that there are plans to introduce a single-dose vaccine soon in India, called ‘Sputnik Lite’.
  15. 15. 15 Emphasising on the effectiveness of the vaccine, Kudashev said its efficacy is “well-known in the world”. “In Russia, it’s being successfully used to vaccinate citizens starting since 2nd half of 2020. Russian specialists declared it’s also effective against new Covid-19 strains,” he added. Covishield and Covaxin, which is effective at generating an immune response against Covid-19, appear to generate only half as many antibodies against the B.1.617 strain which was first detected in Maharashtra, according to early reports from scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Several scientists said that this drop didn’t diminish the fact that the vaccines continued to be potent tool against Covid-19. NIV scientists tested the virus with B.1.617 mutations, on antibodies that were extracted from the blood serum of those with two doses of Covaxin, they found roughly 55% lesser antibodies than the antibodies generated against B.1. “While the reductions were roughly on these lines, they showed that both Covishield and Covaxin were almost similarly protective against the B.1.617,” Dr Samiran Panda, who heads the Epidemiology Division at the ICMR, Delhi and co-author of the paper reportedly said. However, some scientists say that a two-fold reduction wasn’t serious at all. “A tenfold or greater level of reduction may be
  16. 16. 16 important but then again different labs have varying approaches to conducting such tests,” Rakesh Mishra, former Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said. The vaccines being administered to protect against Covid-19 are almost certainly less effective against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, a leading UK scientist who advises the country's vaccination programme said on Saturday. Professor Anthony Harnden, from the University of Oxford who is the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was important to approach the easing of lockdown in England with utmost caution as it remains unclear exactly how much more transmissible the variant detected in India is. Under the UK's action plan laid out to tackle the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, all over-50s and the most vulnerable groups are to be offered their second COVID- 19 vaccine dose earlier than scheduled. Appointments for a second dose of a vaccine will be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for these groups. Those aged under 50 will continue to get their first dose, with their second dose at 12 weeks, as has been the deployment strategy so far. We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of this new variant and control the spread. Everyone has a role to play in this effort accept the invitation to get a jab
  17. 17. 17 when it comes, and if you live in one of the areas where we've introduced surge testing, get your free PCR test. Let's work to fight this together, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock The second wave of coronavirus has turned into a tsunami and now more people are rushing to get vaccinated. But many are wondering if everyone will get the jab. The Narendra Modi government has made all preparations to fulfill people’s aspiration, and by the end of this year, it is planning to make available more than 250 crore vaccines to get the entire adult population vaccinated. Should this happen, this will be another major achievement of the Modi government. The way this virus has ravaged the country, people now think that vaccines offer maximum safety against it and that is the reason why people in the 18-plus age group want to get the shot as soon as possible. When the vaccination drive kick-started on January 16 for doctors and health workers, not everyone was keen to get the jab. Many had doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccines as they were allowed under emergency authorisation and the data of phase-3 trials was still not available. The opposition was raising the issue of vaccine efficacy. But the whole scenario changed in merely four months. Now the vaccine centres are crowded, especially after vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group started from May 1. Many have
  18. 18. 18 complained that the CoWin website is often not able to show availability of vaccine slots for the 18-plus age group. This is perhaps a reason why people in this age group are more restless and want to get themselves vaccinated. With the country reporting over 3 lakh cases per day and over 3,000 deaths every day, people are worried. During the first wave, COVID-19 was considered fatal for the elderly, but in the second wave, it’s the youth who are suffering more. Until March, most people were under the impression that India had moved past the COVID threat. However, over the next one month, many were scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen. As a result, more people are now trying to get vaccinated as early as possible. Nearly 40 days ago, on April 6, when Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya went to take the vaccine at RML, Delhi, not many people were there. Just six weeks later, everyone is asking him how will the process of vaccine production be expedited and by when can everyone get it. The Centre has put a massive plan in place to increase the production of the vaccines in the country. Under this, the Centre has not only allowed three vaccines, but is also working to ensure their production is being ramped up. It is expected that in the next 3-4 months, half a dozen more vaccines will be available; their rapid production in the country is also being
  19. 19. 19 planned. The world’s largest vaccine producer, Serum Institute of India, is ramping up its production of Covishield vaccine while production of Covaxin, indigenously developed, is also being increased. Production of more than 250 crore vaccines is being planned over the next seven months. So far, around 18 crore people have been vaccinated and this includes 14 crore who have got at least one dose of either Covishield or Covaxin. This means, only 4 crore people are fully vaccinated or who have got both the doses. But now, the pace of vaccination will be accelerated and in the next seven months, more than 250 crore vaccines will be produced, which will make it possible to vaccinate the entire adult population of the country. Vaccinating 94 crore Indians India has 34 crore people in the 45-plus age group for whom vaccination started early. Now from May 1, 60 crore more people were added to drive, who belong to the 18-44 age group. So far, no vaccine has been allowed for those below 18. As of now, India has to get 94 crore people vaccinated and for this, it needs around 188 crore doses of vaccine (two doses per person). The Zydus Cadila vaccine will have three doses—the vaccine will be available from July end. The second vaccine from Bharat Biotech will be a nasal vaccine and only one dose will be sufficient. As far as Covishield is concerned, its two doses will be administered
  20. 20. 20 in a gap of 12-16 weeks. The gap between the two doses of Covaxin is four weeks, while for Sputnik V, it is 21 days. Vaccine Makers Scaling up Production Companies who are in the business of producing vaccines are set to increase their production, on a month-on-month basis. Serum Institute of India (SII) is going to increase its production capacity and will make 11.5 crore monthly doses available from September. In May, however, SII will supply only 1.7 crore doses of Covishield. Even Bharat Biotech is planning to increase its capacity and the government has provided the company necessary help. Apart from this, four companies—Indian Immunisation Ltd, Haffkine, BIBCOL and Gujarat Biotech—will also produce Covaxin. Same is the case with Sputnik V. This vaccine from Russia is imported by Hyderabad’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL); from August it will be produced in India itself. DRL has purchased only 60 lakh doses of Sputnik V. It will ramp up its production, and with the help of six other companies, the monthly supply of this vaccine will be more than 7 crore by the end of December. More Vaccines in the Pipeline Apart from these three vaccines, few more vaccines will also be available in the country. These include Zydus Cadila’s three- dose vaccine ZyCoV-D and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which will be produced in India by Biological E through
  21. 21. 21 technology transfer. Bio E will also start producing its indigenous vaccine and from September, more than 7.5 crore doses of this vaccine will be available in the country for use. The anti-Covid therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D- glucose (2-DG) was developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), in Hyderabad. Clinical trial results show that the drug enables faster recovery of hospitalised Covid-19 patients and reduces their supplemental oxygen dependence. Covid patients treated with 2-DG showed a higher proportion of RT-PCR negative conversion. Patients treated with 2-DG also showed faster recovery from symptoms. A difference of 2.5 days was seen in the median time taken to achieve normalisation of specific vital signs parameters between those given the drug and those who were not. The drug comes in the form of powder in a sachet. It has to be dissolved in water and taken orally. The drug accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes it a unique drug. In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS- DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help
  22. 22. 22 of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth. Based on these results, the DCGI's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) permitted Phase-II clinical trials of 2-DG in Covid-19 patients in May 2020. In the Phase-II trials conducted till October last year, the drug was found to be safe for Covid-19 patients and led to significant improvement in their condition. Phase II-A was conducted in six hospitals and Phase II-B clinical trial was conducted at 11 hospitals across India. The Phase-II trial was conducted on a total of 110 patients. Based on successful results, DCGI further permitted the Phase- III clinical trials in November 2020. The Phase-III clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 and March 2021 at 27 Covid hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Detailed data of Phase-III clinical trial was presented to the DCGI.

