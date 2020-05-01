Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Formula: M.D from mean = 𝒙−𝒙 𝑵 Coefficient of M.D from mean 𝑴.𝑫 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒏 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 1
Mean deviation 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 2 https://www.mathsisfun.com/data/mean-deviation.html
Find the mean deviation from mean of the data given below Income : 100, 105, 125, 130, 140 Therefore mean 𝒙 = 𝒙 𝑵 = 𝟔𝟎𝟎 𝟓 ...
Mean deviation from mean- Discrete data Formula : M. D from mean = 𝑓 𝑥−𝑥 𝑁 Coefficient of M.D from mean = 𝑀.𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒...
• Calculation of M.D from mean its coefficient . Age (in years) 6 8 10 12 14 No. of students 4 2 5 3 1 f. 𝒙 − 𝒙 3.33 1.33 ...
The following table represents the marks of opt. Maths of class 9 Marks 60 70 80 90 100 Students 10 6 10 3 1 Making table ...
M.D from median- individual data Median Md = value of 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term M.D from median = 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 C.M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷.𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚...
Marks obtained by 10 students in math are given below 100, 80, 90, 70, 70, 60, 50, 30, 40, 40 Arranging the data in ascend...
M.D from median- discrete data Median Md = value of 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term M.D from median = 𝑓 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 C.M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷.𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚...
Arranging the data in ascending order and making a table for M.D from median Median(Md) = 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term Age in years 6 8 1...
JANAK SINGH SAUD email: saudjanaksingh@gmail.com 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mean deviation : Individual & discrete data

42 views

Published on

Study Material -
Class: nine
Secondary Education Board

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mean deviation : Individual & discrete data

  1. 1. Formula: M.D from mean = 𝒙−𝒙 𝑵 Coefficient of M.D from mean 𝑴.𝑫 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒏 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 1
  2. 2. Mean deviation 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 2 https://www.mathsisfun.com/data/mean-deviation.html
  3. 3. Find the mean deviation from mean of the data given below Income : 100, 105, 125, 130, 140 Therefore mean 𝒙 = 𝒙 𝑵 = 𝟔𝟎𝟎 𝟓 = 120 Income (X) 100 105 125 130 140 𝒙 = 600 𝒙 120 120 120 120 120 X - 𝒙 - 20 -15 5 10 20 𝒙 − 𝒙 20 15 5 10 20 𝒙 − 𝒙 = 70 M.D from mean = 𝒙−𝒙 𝑵 = 70 5 = 14 C.M.D from mean = 𝑀.𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑎𝑛 = 14 120 = 0.12 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 3 Mean deviation – Individual data
  4. 4. Mean deviation from mean- Discrete data Formula : M. D from mean = 𝑓 𝑥−𝑥 𝑁 Coefficient of M.D from mean = 𝑀.𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑎𝑛 Age (in years) 6 8 10 12 14 No. of students 4 2 5 3 1 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 4
  5. 5. • Calculation of M.D from mean its coefficient . Age (in years) 6 8 10 12 14 No. of students 4 2 5 3 1 f. 𝒙 − 𝒙 3.33 1.33 0.67 2.67 4.67 f. 𝒙 − 𝒙 = 32.01 • Mean (𝒙) = 𝒇𝒙 𝑵 = 140 15 =9.33 Now, M. D from mean = 𝒇 𝒙−𝒙 𝑵 = 32.01 15 =2.134 C. M.D from mean = 𝑀.𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑎𝑛 = 2.134 9.33 = 0.228 Age (x) f 6 8 10 12 14 4 2 5 3 1 N=15 f.x 24 16 50 36 14 𝑓𝑥=140 𝒙 9.33 9.33 9.33 9.33 9.33 𝒙 − 𝒙 3.33 1.33 0.67 2.67 4.67 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 5
  6. 6. The following table represents the marks of opt. Maths of class 9 Marks 60 70 80 90 100 Students 10 6 10 3 1 Making table f. 𝒙 − 𝒙 130 18 70 51 27 f 𝒙 − 𝒙 =296 Mean ( 𝑥) = 𝑓𝑥 𝑁 M.D. from mean = f 𝒙−𝒙 𝑵 C. M.D from mean = 𝑀..𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑎𝑛 = 9.87 73 = 0.14 Marks (X) f 60 70 80 90 100 10 6 10 3 1 N=30 f.x 600 420 800 270 100 𝑓𝑥=2190 = 𝟐𝟏𝟗𝟎 𝟑𝟎 = 73 𝒙 73 73 73 73 73 𝒙 − 𝒙 13 3 7 17 27 = 296 30 = 9.87 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 6
  7. 7. M.D from median- individual data Median Md = value of 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term M.D from median = 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 C.M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷.𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 Marks obtained by 10 students in math are given below 100, 80, 90, 70, 70, 60, 50, 30, 40, 40 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 7
  8. 8. Marks obtained by 10 students in math are given below 100, 80, 90, 70, 70, 60, 50, 30, 40, 40 Arranging the data in ascending order 𝒙 − 𝑴𝒅 35 25 25 15 5 5 5 15 25 35 𝒙 − 𝑴𝒅 =160 Median (Md) = value of 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term = 5.5th term = 5𝑡ℎ+6𝑡ℎ 2 th term = 60 + 70 2 = 65 M.D from median = 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 = 160 10 = 16 C.M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷.𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 Marks 30 40 40 50 60 70 70 80 90 100 N = 10 Md 65 65 65 65 65 65 65 65 65 65 X-Md -35 -25 -25 -15 -5 5 5 15 25 35 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 8
  9. 9. M.D from median- discrete data Median Md = value of 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term M.D from median = 𝑓 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 C.M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷.𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 9 Age in years 6 8 12 10 20 14Students 5 8 21 5 1
  10. 10. Arranging the data in ascending order and making a table for M.D from median Median(Md) = 𝑁+1 2 𝑡ℎ term Age in years 6 8 12 10 20 14Students 5 8 21 5 1 f 𝒙 − 𝑴𝒅 30 32 10 0 8 𝑓 𝑥 − 𝑀𝑑 =80 = 40+1 2 𝑡ℎ term = 20.5th term C.F just greater than 20.5 is 39 and its corresponding value is 12 So, median (Md) = 12 M.D from median = 𝑓 𝑥 −𝑀𝑑 𝑁 M.D from median = 80 40 = 2 C. M.D from median = 𝑀.𝐷 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 = 2 12 = 0.17 Age (x) f 6 8 10 12 20 5 8 5 21 1 C.f 5 5+8=13 13+5=18 18+21 = 39 39+1=40 N=40 Md 12 12 12 12 12 𝒙 − 𝑴𝒅 6 4 2 0 8 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 10
  11. 11. JANAK SINGH SAUD email: saudjanaksingh@gmail.com 5/1/2020 Janak Singh Saud 11

×