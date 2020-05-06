Understanding road safety

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Understanding Traffic Safety Floating Car Data Analytics & Visualization Presented by: • Chukwuemeka Fortune Igwe • David ...
WHAT IS TRAFFIC SAFETY? 2
Concepts & Methods 3
THE 3 E’S IN TRAFFIC SAFETY EDUCATION ENFORCEMENT ENGINEERING 4
EDUCATION • Driving schools • Mass media campaigns • Advertisements 5
ENFORCEMENT • Law-enforcement • Automated traffic systems • Road laws & policies 6
ENGINEERING • Advanced technologies for vehicles • Better road infrastructures • Improved road signage 7
Task Capability Interface Model • The task capability interface model (Fuller, 2000) attempts to understand what motivates...
It Starts With: • It starts from a recognition that driver perceptual processes and control actions both have rate limitat...
… And It Gradually Progresses To: • It suggests that loss of control occurs while driving when the task demand surpasses t...
What Is Lucky Escape? • Lucky escape can be observed when the task demand exceeds the driver capability but at the very la...
Main Factors Influencing Road Accidents Weather Conditions Vehicle factors Traffic Facility Road-user behavior 4 3 2 Road ...
Traffic incidents: Factor Analysis. In 2018, 57% of deaths occurred on ruralroads, 30% on urban roads and 13% on motorways...
Mitigating Measures 19
Mitigating Accidents Education Enforcement Human Factors 20
Infrastructure Mitigating Accidents 21
Technologies Mitigating Accidents 22
Traffic Control Devices ❑ Help to regulate traffic flow in a lane or stretch, promote highway safety as well as orderly mo...
Numberoffatalities 5 0915 091 4 9494 949 4 4774 477 4 1524 152 3 6483 648 4 0094 009 3 6003 600 3 3393 339 3 3773 377 3 45...
https://www.destatis.de/EN/Press/2020/02/PE20_061_46241.html 25
Summary A BURNING ISSUE & TCI THREE E’S MITIGATING FACTORS IN TRAFFIC SAFETY 26
References Bryan,E. P. (Eds).(2011). Traffic Psychology.Elsevier. Fuller, R. (1999). Driving as the management of task dif...
THANK YOU 28
  1. 1. Understanding Traffic Safety Floating Car Data Analytics & Visualization Presented by: • Chukwuemeka Fortune Igwe • David Simduwa Alsina • Edwige Mukundane • Janak Parajuli
  2. 2. WHAT IS TRAFFIC SAFETY? 2
  3. 3. Concepts & Methods 3
  4. 4. THE 3 E’S IN TRAFFIC SAFETY EDUCATION ENFORCEMENT ENGINEERING 4
  5. 5. EDUCATION • Driving schools • Mass media campaigns • Advertisements 5
  6. 6. ENFORCEMENT • Law-enforcement • Automated traffic systems • Road laws & policies 6
  7. 7. ENGINEERING • Advanced technologies for vehicles • Better road infrastructures • Improved road signage 7
  8. 8. Task Capability Interface Model • The task capability interface model (Fuller, 2000) attempts to understand what motivates driver decision making, with an emphasis on implications for performance safety. 8
  9. 9. It Starts With: • It starts from a recognition that driver perceptual processes and control actions both have rate limitations. Thus, the driver needs to continuously create and maintain conditions for driving within these limitations. 9
  10. 10. … And It Gradually Progresses To: • It suggests that loss of control occurs while driving when the task demand surpasses the driver capacity. Task demand exceeds the driver capability for a mulitude of reasons. 10
  11. 11. What Is Lucky Escape? • Lucky escape can be observed when the task demand exceeds the driver capability but at the very last moment a collision or injury is avoided due to an external body acting to help reduce the task demand hence improving the driver capability 11
  12. 12. Main Factors Influencing Road Accidents Weather Conditions Vehicle factors Traffic Facility Road-user behavior 4 3 2 Road Condition 6 5 Socio-economic factors 1 12
  13. 13. Traffic incidents: Factor Analysis. In 2018, 57% of deaths occurred on ruralroads, 30% on urban roads and 13% on motorways. In 2018, passenger car occupants accounted for thelargestshareof road deaths with 43% of the total. They werefollowed by motorcyclists (19%), cyclists (14%) and pedestrians (14%). Inappropriatespeed was a factor in about14.5% of injury crashes and 32% of fatal crashes in Germany in 2016. Speed is often cited as a factor in combination with other high-risk behaviour, such as drink driving and drugs. In 2014, Outof 2,694 traffic fatalities that took place, 1,214 deaths occurred in accidents where alcohol was a factor forming over 45 percent of road traffic fatalities in 2014. The number of traffic accidents caused by illegal drug consumption in Germany roseby nearly 42 percent between 2007 and 2017. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. Mitigating Measures 19
  20. 20. Mitigating Accidents Education Enforcement Human Factors 20
  21. 21. Infrastructure Mitigating Accidents 21
  22. 22. Technologies Mitigating Accidents 22
  23. 23. Traffic Control Devices ❑ Help to regulate traffic flow in a lane or stretch, promote highway safety as well as orderly movement of road users. Pavement Markings Traffic signs 23
  24. 24. Numberoffatalities 5 0915 091 4 9494 949 4 4774 477 4 1524 152 3 6483 648 4 0094 009 3 6003 600 3 3393 339 3 3773 377 3 4593 459 3 2063 206 3 1803 180 3 2753 275 Number of road traffic fatalities in Germany from 2006 to 2018 Additional Information: Germany; ITF; 2006 to 2018 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Sources OECD; ITF © Statista 2020 3 000 3 250 3 500 3 750 4 000 4 250 4 500 4 750 5 000 5 250 24
  25. 25. https://www.destatis.de/EN/Press/2020/02/PE20_061_46241.html 25
  26. 26. Summary A BURNING ISSUE & TCI THREE E’S MITIGATING FACTORS IN TRAFFIC SAFETY 26
  27. 27. References Bryan,E. P. (Eds).(2011). Traffic Psychology.Elsevier. Fuller, R. (1999). Driving as the management of task difficulty. https://www.dw.com/en/no-drink-drugs-while-driving-says-german-commissioner/a-47626286 https://www.dw.com/en/no-drink-drugs-while-driving-says-german-commissioner/a-47626286 http://sutp.transport-nama.org/en/news-reader/bicycle-city-of-germany-muenster.html https://www.dw.com/en/deaths-on-german-roads-increased-in-2018/a-49531541 https://www.destatis.de/EN/Themes/Society-Environment/Traffic-Accidents/_node.html https://www.stadt-muenster.de/stadtentwicklung/zahlen-daten-fakten.html https://etsc.eu/ European Transport Safety Council https://www.dekra-roadsafety.com/en/accident-statistics-in-germany/ InternationalTransoport forum https://www.itf-oecd.org/road-safety-annual-report-2019 MagdiMohamed& Eltayeb Zumrawi: InvestigatingRisk Factors Influencing Safety in NationalHighways in Sudan.American Journal of Civil Engineering. 2016; 4(6): 276-281 Serrano-Cinca,C., Fuertes-Callén, Y., & Mar-Molinero, C. (2011).Road Safety Programme 2011. Decision Support Systems, 38(4),557– 573. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dss.2003.08.004 27
  28. 28. THANK YOU 28
  29. 29. 29

