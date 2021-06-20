Successfully reported this slideshow.
Word Search Features Bulk create your word searches using the Excel sheet provided. All you need is the words you want to ...
Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides (choose whether to only display solutions text, to highlight th...
Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with varying difficulties (kids 4 x 4 & 6 x 6) (adults 9 x 9 with easy, intermediate...
Bulk create your word scramble puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose any...
Bulk create your hangman grids. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 -...
Choose your font and styling to ensure your Nurikabe puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to t...
Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides ABC Path Puzzle Features Bulk create your ABC Path puzzles. All...
Amazon KDP Quickly bulk create word searches, crosswords, mazes, sudoku, colouring book pages...

The Trial link: https://bit.ly/2TRb4F9
Quickly bulk create word searches, crosswords, mazes, sudoku, colouring book pages, cryptogram, word puzzles, word scramble puzzles, mine finder, warship puzzles, hangman puzzles, tic tac toe grids, tic tac toe logic puzzles, nurikabe puzzles, Hitori puzzles, 4 in a row grids, skyscraper puzzles & ABC Path puzzles for multiple page sizes. All puzzles include instructions. Works on PC & Mac. PowerPoint 2013 and newer (up to 2020) future updates are likely but not guaranteed.

  1. 1. Word Search Features Bulk create your word searches using the Excel sheet provided. All you need is the words you want to find and your word search titles! Create word searches from 10 x 10 dimensions up to 30 x 30 dimensions. Choose your own margins. The created word search will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and whether to display certain grid lines to ensure your word searches stand out from others. PowerPoint Add-In - Puzzle Generator - FREE TRIAL The Trial link: https://bit.ly/2TRb4F9 This is a FULLY FLEDGED trial version of the Puzzle Generator . NO credit card details required. The normal subscription can be found here - https://bit.ly/3qcs9pf Quickly bulk create word searches, crosswords, mazes, sudoku, colouring book pages, cryptogram, word puzzles, word scramble puzzles, mine finder, warship puzzles, hangman puzzles, tic tac toe grids, tic tac toe logic puzzles, nurikabe puzzles, Hitori puzzles, 4 in a row grids, skyscraper puzzles & ABC Path puzzles for multiple page sizes. All puzzles include instructions. Works on PC & Mac. PowerPoint 2013 and newer (up to 2020) future updates are likely but not guaranteed. Also includes a feature to bulk import/export puzzles/image MULTI-LINGUAL SUPPORT! YOU CAN ADD YOUR OWN ALPHABET FOR THE PUZZLES AND TRANSLATE ALL THE TERMS USED! Looking for a quick way to bulk create puzzles either to sell online, use in books or in other environments? Using the add-in provided you can quickly create multiple puzzles and customise the look of them. The add-in also includes one- click trim size selection and the option to add a 'gutter.'
  2. 2. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides (choose whether to only display solutions text, to highlight the solutions or to circle the solutions) Choose between 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 words per word search Crossword Features Bulk create your crosswords (asymmetrical only) using the Excel sheet provided. All you need is the questions you want to ask, the answers to the questions and your crossword titles! Create crosswords from 10 x 10 dimensions up to 30 x 30 dimensions. Choose your own margins. The created crosswords will resize to adapt to your requirements. (one-page puzzle & one-page questions) Choose your font and whether to display certain grid lines to ensure your crosswords stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Choose between 10 - 50 questions per crossword Mazes Features Bulk create your mazes. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Create either square or rectangle mazes with varying difficulty levels from very easy to insane. Choose your own margins. The created mazes will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your titles, path colour and whether you want the start point/endpoint to be randomly generated, middle top and middle bottom or start top left & end bottom right. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Sudoku Features Bulk create your sudoku puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings.
  3. 3. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with varying difficulties (kids 4 x 4 & 6 x 6) (adults 9 x 9 with easy, intermediate, hard, insane) Choose your own margins. The created sudoku puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your sudokus stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Coloring Book Feature (Stencil) One-click change single or bulk images into a stencil effect. (Please bear in mind this is a one-click tool and makes a best guess with your picture and may not always return optimal results.) Cryptogram Features Bulk create your cryptogram puzzles using the excel file provided. All you need to do is fill in the quote/text and author/clue. Choose to sort puzzles by length or by excel sorting & whether to encrypt the author/clue or not. Choose your own margins. The created cryptogram puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling and whether to hide the grids to ensure your cryptograms stand out from others. Hints & solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Word Puzzle Features Bulk create your word puzzles using the excel file provided. All you need to do is fill in the words/phrases you want to be scrambled and page titles! Choose between 4x4, 5x5, 6x6, 7x7 & 8x8 grid sizes & between 15, 20, 25 & 30 spaces for answers. Choose your own margins. The created word puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your word puzzles stand out from others. There are NO solutions to this puzzle type. Word Scramble Features
  4. 4. Bulk create your word scramble puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose anything between 1 & 60 scrambled words per page. Choose your own margins. The created word scramble puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your word scrambles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Mine Finder Puzzle Features Bulk create your mine finder puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with varying sizes (5x5 up to 20x20) and a how many mines you want per puzzle. Choose your own margins. The created mine finder puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your mine finder puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Warship Puzzle Features Bulk create your warship puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with an option to include hints and an instruction page explaining how the game is played. Choose your own margins. The created Warship puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Warship puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Hangman Grids Features
  5. 5. Bulk create your hangman grids. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page. Choose your own margins. The created Hangman grids will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Hangman grids stand out from others. Tic Tac Toe Grids Features Bulk create your tic tac toe grids. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page. Choose your own margins. The created Tic tac toe grids will resize to adapt to your requirements. Tic Tac Toe Logic Puzzle Feature Bulk create your tic tac toe logic puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with an option to include hints and an instruction page explaining how the game is played. Choose your own margins. Choose grid sizes between 6x6 & 14x14. The created Tic tac toe logic puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Tic Tac Toe Logic puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Nurikabe puzzles features Bulk create your Nurikabe puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with an option to include hints and an instruction page explaining how the game is played. Choose your own margins. Choose grid sizes between 6x6 & 14x14. The created Nurikabe puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements.
  6. 6. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Nurikabe puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides Hitori puzzles Bulk create your Hitori puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with an option to include hints and an instruction page explaining how the game is played. Choose your own margins. Choose grid sizes between 4x4 & 9x9. The created Hitori puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Hitori puzzles stand out from others. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides 4 in a row Grids Features Bulk create your 4 in a row grids. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page. Choose your own margins. The created 4 in a row grids will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your colouring to ensure your 4 in a row grids stand out from others. Skyscraper puzzles Bulk create your Skyscraper puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page with an option to include hints and an instruction page explaining how the game is played. Choose your own margins. Choose grid sizes between 4x4 & 9x9 with different difficulty settings. The created Skyscrapper puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your Skyscraper puzzles stand out from others.
  7. 7. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides ABC Path Puzzle Features Bulk create your ABC Path puzzles. All you need to do is fill in the user form with your desired settings. Choose between 1 - 6 puzzles per page. Choose your own margins. The created ABC Path puzzles will resize to adapt to your requirements. Choose your font and styling to ensure your ABC Path puzzles stand out from others. Ability to also create 1 - 25 puzzles. Solutions are automatically added to the end of the slides

×