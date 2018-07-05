SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Fairtrade products have become a common sight in supermarkets, churches and workplaces across Britain. Over seventy per cent of the British public now recognise the FAIRTRADE Mark, but how much is really known about Fairtrade or the wider Fair Trade movement? This book argues that, to date, Fair Trade has too often been discussed in an historical vacuum, resulting in one-dimensional assessments of its strengths and weaknesses. This book provides the first comprehensive account of the growth of Fair Trade in contemporary Britain. While acknowledging the consumer at the heart of the Fair Trade movement, this research develops a framework that explores a more nuanced approach to understanding ethical consumerism. In adopting a methodology that looks beyond the ethical shopping trolley , there is an opportunity to examine the role of non-governmental organizations, religious groups, alternative trade organisations, co-operatives and supermarkets in promoting the growth of Fair Trade.



-Author : Matthew Anderson

-Language : English

