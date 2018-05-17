pdf download [PDF] Book Architectural Working Drawings: Residential and Commercial Buildings Download Ebook

Physical description; xi, 521 pages : illustrations, maps ; 29 cm. Notes; Includes index. Contents; Drafting Tools and Materials. Technical Sketching. Drafting Techniques. Computer Graphics Workstations. Using the Computer for Architectural Design and Drafting. Architectural Drafting Standards. Reproduction of Drawings. The Preliminary Design Process. Contract Documents. Foundations and Footings. Floor, Wall, and Roof Construction for Light Construction. Floor, Wall, and Roof Construction for Commercial Buildings. The Title Sheet and Site Plan. Floor Plans. Foundation Plans. Architectural Sections. Architectural Details. Elevations. Roof Plans and Framing Plans. Schedules. Electrical Plans. Heating and Air-Conditioning Systems. Plumbing Plans. Pictorial Drawing. Appendices. Index. Summary; Extensively illustrated, it presents a detailed examination of typical construction methods and the preparation of architectural working drawings for residential and commercial buildings. Covers drafting materials, tools, techniques, electrical plumbing and plans, heating/air conditioning systems and technical sketching. Contains an in-depth discussion of computer graphics hardware and software as well as basic operating procedures for computer design. Chapters include technical vocabulary, study questions and laboratory problems. Subjects; Architecture - Designs and plans - Working drawings. Architecture, Domestic - Designs and plans. Commercial buildings - Designs and plans. Architecture - Working drawings. Architectural drawings. Architectural structure & design ; Engineering graphics & technical drawing ; Residential buildings, domestic buildings ; Public buildings: civic, commercial, industrial, etc. Architecture / Design, Drafting, Drawing & Presentation. Genre; Illustrated.

