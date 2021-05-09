Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^ Legendary writer and illustrator John Byrne tr...
Book Details Author : John Byrne Publisher : ISBN : 1779509405 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus, click button below
[download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
6 views
May. 09, 2021

[download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1779509405

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^

  1. 1. [download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^ Legendary writer and illustrator John Byrne transports us through this century- spanning tale to witness the evil that brings the Batman and Superman together as a team. Now collected entirely in an omnibus!Imagine a world where Superman and Batman aged normally from their respective debuts in 1938 and 1939! From their first meeting to their confrontations with the Joker, Lex Luthor, and Mr. Mxyzptlk, their personal relationship continually evolves from best friends to bitter partners and finally respected peers. How would their legacies be passed on to future generations of heroes? With appearances by Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, the JSA, the Spectre, Batgirl, Blackhawk, Deadman, Cyborg, and more, this collection has all the twists and turns the DC Universe has to offer!Collects Superman & Batman: Generations An Imaginary Tale #1-4, which follows Superman and Batman from the beginning with each story taking place 10 years after the previous one; Superman & Batman: Generations II #1-4, where the stories take leaps of 11 years, ending in the year 2019; and Superman & Batman: Generations III #1-12, which begins in the year 1925 and jumps to 100 years in the future in each story, while featuring characters from future timelines and Jack Kirby's New Gods.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : John Byrne Publisher : ISBN : 1779509405 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus, click button below
  5. 5. [download]_p.d.f Superman and Batman: Generations Omnibus [PDF mobi ePub]@^

×