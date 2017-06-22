ADVENTURES IN LARAVEL AND PERFORMANCE LOOKING BEYOND ELOQUENT
WHY I'M HERE CTO of JimJam Online physiotherapy using video call Working with NHS applications All built using Laravel
CAVEATS
OPEN FORUM
LARAVEL + ELOQUENT ActiveRecord for PHP Rapid development Eager + lazy loading for relationships Models - collections - qu...
LARAVEL + ELOQUENT $example = SuperDuperModel::find($myId); $example->someAttribute = 'something else'; $example->save(); ...
LARAVEL + ELOQUENT $exampleQuery = SuperDuperModel::query() ->with('eagerLoadedRelationship') ->where('testing', 1) ->orde...
DEBUGGING composer require barryvdh/laravel-debugbar
EXAMPLE #1 Showing query times
ELOQUENT BEHIND THE SCENES Fluent query builder Collection model Multiple queries
EXAMPLE #2 Lazy loading and eager loading
THE PROBLEM
THE PROBLEM Custom form for each record Fields cannot be changed once a record is created Needs to support historical view...
THE PROBLEM
SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT
SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT - PROS Quick and easy development Easy to understand
SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT - CONS So many queries! Performance
SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES
SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES - PROS Performance boost Full queries aid understanding
SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES - CONS Bypassing the best of Eloquent Development time increase
SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT
SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT - PROS Models and relationships work Solutions #1 and #3 can be exchanged as needed
SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT - CONS Can be complex Still not as performant as raw PDO Can still require aggregate tables
IMPROVEMENTS/ALTERNATIVES? Data segregation? Historical data for fields? Move to full EAV with history?
MORE DISCUSSION... QUESTIONS?
No notes for slide

  1. 1. ADVENTURES IN LARAVEL AND PERFORMANCE LOOKING BEYOND ELOQUENT
  2. 2. WHY I'M HERE CTO of JimJam Online physiotherapy using video call Working with NHS applications All built using Laravel
  3. 3. CAVEATS
  4. 4. OPEN FORUM
  5. 5. LARAVEL + ELOQUENT ActiveRecord for PHP Rapid development Eager + lazy loading for relationships Models - collections - queries
  6. 6. LARAVEL + ELOQUENT $example = SuperDuperModel::find($myId); $example->someAttribute = 'something else'; $example->save(); echo $example->lazyLoadedRelationship->value;
  7. 7. LARAVEL + ELOQUENT $exampleQuery = SuperDuperModel::query() ->with('eagerLoadedRelationship') ->where('testing', 1) ->orderBy('created_at', 'desc') ->get();
  8. 8. DEBUGGING composer require barryvdh/laravel-debugbar
  9. 9. EXAMPLE #1 Showing query times
  10. 10. ELOQUENT BEHIND THE SCENES Fluent query builder Collection model Multiple queries
  11. 11. EXAMPLE #2 Lazy loading and eager loading
  12. 12. THE PROBLEM
  13. 13. THE PROBLEM Custom form for each record Fields cannot be changed once a record is created Needs to support historical view Task lists genereated from the field values
  14. 14. THE PROBLEM
  15. 15. SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT
  16. 16. SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT - PROS Quick and easy development Easy to understand
  17. 17. SOLUTION 1: ELOQUENT - CONS So many queries! Performance
  18. 18. SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES
  19. 19. SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES - PROS Performance boost Full queries aid understanding
  20. 20. SOLUTION 2: PDO/CUSTOM QUERIES - CONS Bypassing the best of Eloquent Development time increase
  21. 21. SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT
  22. 22. SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT - PROS Models and relationships work Solutions #1 and #3 can be exchanged as needed
  23. 23. SOLUTION 3: EXTENDING ELOQUENT - CONS Can be complex Still not as performant as raw PDO Can still require aggregate tables
  24. 24. IMPROVEMENTS/ALTERNATIVES? Data segregation? Historical data for fields? Move to full EAV with history?
  25. 25. MORE DISCUSSION... QUESTIONS?

