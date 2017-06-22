Adventures in Laravel and Performance: Looking beyond eloquent

Eloquent is a splendid ORM - it’s quick, easy to set up, and works brilliantly to get your application into production. But what happens when your database architecture can’t quite fit into Eloquent’s pattern, and your performance is suffering even when eager loading and querying responsibly? This talk will describe a few approaches used on a recent project with some challenging requirements, and how you can still use Eloquent, with a sprinkling of overrides and events, along with some careful debugging and profiling, to get the most from your code. Caution: this talk may be opinionated!