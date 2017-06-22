Paediatric Congenital Heart Disease Case Presentation

WELCOME TO YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE. The collapsed neonate.
SUMMARY  Case  Discussion • Congenital heart disease in neonates presenting to ED
THE CASE  12 week old girl, ex 32 week prem (4 weeks corrected) • 2 days increased WOB • Poor feeding  Mother Burmese an...
THE CASE  Initially triage 3, nurse asks for review as becoming floppy and increased work of breathing • Afebrile, RR 60,...
ADDITIONAL EXAMINATION FINDINGS  ????
EXAM  Trachea midline  Equal air entry and percussion  ? Trans-illumination (not performed)  Hepatomegaly  Femoral pu...
DDX  ???
INITIAL INVESTIGATIONS  ??
VBG (FROM HELL!)  pH 6.70  pCO2 58  HCO3 7  Na 138  K 7.5  Chl 114  BSL 2.6  Lactate 20  Hb 78
CHEST XRAY
MANAGEMENT  ???
MANAGEMENT  A and B and C • Neopuff assisted ventilation • Total 20ml/kg fluid boluses • Manage hyperkalaemia • Calcium g...
MANAGEMENT  D • 3ml/kg 10% dextrose then infusion • Morphine and midazolam infusion  Other • Ceftriaxone • Get help
HELP!  Cardiology • ECHO = abnormal mitral valve, severe MR, severely dilated LA, dilated and hyperdynamic LV  PICU • Tr...
FINAL DIAGNOSIS  Congenital MR • Shock, CCF • Multiorgan failure – liver, renal, thyroid, coagulopathic  Collapse precip...
CHD in the ED  A practical classification  Key presenting features  Management principles  Not a comprehensive review....
How they present  Congestive heart failure  Left to right shunts  LVOTO  Cyanosis (not responsive to oxygen)  Right t...
Fetal Circulation
CCF Pathophysiology  Left to right shunt = volume overload of the right heart and lungs  Overtime – PVR decreases, righ...
CCF  Timing  First few months of life  Symptoms  FTT, poor weight gain  Sweating, respiratory distress, esp with feed...
Cyanosis  Pathophysiology  Right to left shunt – mixing  Flow through the lungs is either increased (eg Transposition) ...
Cyanosis  Timing  Variable  Symptoms  Mild, minimal respiratory distress  Signs  “comfortably blue”  Central cyanos...
Shock  Pathopysiology  Left ventricular outflow tract obstruction  Either level of heart or aorta  Systemic blood flow...
Shock  Timing  Usually within first few days of life, up to 3 weeks  Symptoms  Irritability, poor feeding, respiratory...
Chest X-RAY  3 key features  Size of heart  Shape of heart and mediastinum  Degree of pulmonary vascular markings
Management Principles  Oxygen, ABCs  NS boluses if shocked  10ml/kg  Get help early  Cardiology,+/- NICU/PICU  Prost...
Prostaglandin E1  Potent vasodilator, opens the the ductus arteriosis  Majority of cardiac lesions occuring in the 1st 3...
Take home messages  Present in 3 ways when unwell  CCF – L to R shunt  Cyanotic – R to L shunt  Shock/collapse - LVOTO...
