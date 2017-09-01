BUSINESS ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE
Webroot Secure Anywhere® Business end point Protection uses solely a pair of MB of disk house. This chart shows the whole ...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GUARD YOUR COMPANY PCS FROM MALWARE THEN YOU MAY SIMPLY EQUIP EVERYONE TOGETHER WITH YOUR MOST POPUL...
WHY WEBROOT WEBROOT HAS ENGINEERED THE FOREMOST STURDY, TIME PERIOD CLOUD- BASED COUNTERINTELLIGENCE PLATFORM WITHIN THE W...
ABOUT WEBROOT DELIVERS NEXT- GENERATION END SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE SERVICES TO SAFEGUARD BUSINESSES AND PEOPLE R...
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: HTTPS://WEBROOT.CO.ZA/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

business antivirus software

35 views

Published on

A better business antivirus software helps you from many possible threats. Therefore, Webroot is introduced to keep your business safe and secure at Visit: https://www.webroot.co.za/

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

business antivirus software

  1. 1. BUSINESS ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE
  2. 2. Webroot Secure Anywhere® Business end point Protection uses solely a pair of MB of disk house. This chart shows the whole size of files additional throughout the installation of end point security merchandise. Webroot uses a minimum of 118 times less disk house than any challenger measured.
  3. 3. IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GUARD YOUR COMPANY PCS FROM MALWARE THEN YOU MAY SIMPLY EQUIP EVERYONE TOGETHER WITH YOUR MOST POPULAR FREE ANTIVIRUS PACKAGE. YOU WILL GET AN INEXPENSIVE LEVEL OF PROTECTION, AND IT WOULD WELL APPEAR TO BE YOU ARE KEEPING PRICES TO A MINIMUM. BEST OF ALL, THE WORTH PER INSTALLATION WILL TYPICALLY BE CHEAPER THAN EVEN OUR COUNSELED BEST HOME ANTIVIRUS PACKAGES. SO, WHAT IS ON OFFER? WE'VE VERIFIED EIGHT OF THE SIMPLEST BUSINESS ANTIVIRUS TOOLS AROUND SO AS TO SEARCH OUT.
  4. 4. WHY WEBROOT WEBROOT HAS ENGINEERED THE FOREMOST STURDY, TIME PERIOD CLOUD- BASED COUNTERINTELLIGENCE PLATFORM WITHIN THE WORLD, THAT WE’VE BRANDED THE WEBROOT INTELLIGENCE NETWORK OR “WI
  5. 5. ABOUT WEBROOT DELIVERS NEXT- GENERATION END SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE SERVICES TO SAFEGUARD BUSINESSES AND PEOPLE ROUND THE GLOBE. OUR SMARTER APPROACH HARNESSES THE FACILITY OF CLOUD-BASED COLLECTIVE THREAT INTELLIGENCE DERIVED FROM IMMEASURABLE REAL-WORLD DEVICES TO PREVENT THREATS IN REAL TIME AND FACILITATE SECURE THE CONNECTED WORLD
  6. 6. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: HTTPS://WEBROOT.CO.ZA/

×