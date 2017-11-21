ORIENTAÇÕES: - faça uma revisão das suas anotações feitas em aula. - Use as bioatividades do moodle como forma de estudo, ...
Lista de-exercícios-bio 2º ano -4º-bim-2017

  1. 1. ORIENTAÇÕES: - faça uma revisão das suas anotações feitas em aula. - Use as bioatividades do moodle como forma de estudo, pois nelas há vídeos sobre os assuntos. - você pode acessar o site planetabio.com como forma de complementar seus estudos. - só então faça os exercícios dessa lista. - dúvidas postem no grupo dos 2ºanos no facebook, que responderemos na medida do possível. - Lembrando que esta lista não tem valor na média bimestral, pois é usada somente para estudo. Bons estudos!!!!! FRENTE 1 – PROF JAMES 1. Na tabela abaixo são apresentados os resultados das análises realizadas para identificar as substâncias excretadas por girinos, sapos e pombos. a) Identifique, na tabela, qual amostra corresponde às substâncias excretadas por pombos. Explique a vantagem desse tipo de excreção para as aves. b) Identifique, na tabela, qual amostra corresponde às substâncias excretadas por girinos e qual corresponde às dos sapos. Explique a relação entre o tipo de substância excretada por esses animais e o ambiente em que vivem. 2. Em algumas doenças humanas, o funcionamento dos rins fica comprometido. São consequências diretas do mau funcionamento dos rins: a) acúmulo de produtos nitrogenados tóxicos no sangue e elevação da pressão arterial. b) redução do nível de insulina e acúmulo de produtos nitrogenados tóxicos no sangue. c) não-produção de bile e enzimas hidrolíticas importantes na digestão das gorduras. d) redução do nível de hormônio antidiurético e elevação do nível de glicose no sangue. e) redução do nível de aldosterona, que regula a pressão osmótica do sangue. 3. Um estudante estava em uma festa sertaneja universitária e consumiu uma quantidade elevada de álcool. Durante a noite esse estudante foi diversas vezes ao banheiro. Explique fisiologicamente por que a quantidade de urina do jovem foi afetada pelo consumo de álcool. 4. O hormônio ADH atua sobre os túbulos renais promovendo absorção de água do filtrado glomerular. A deficiência na secreção desse hormônio faz com que a pessoa produza: a) muita urina, com alta concentração de excreções. b) muita urina, com baixa concentração de excreções. c) pouca urina, com alta concentração de excreções. d) pouca urina, com baixa concentração de excreções. e) quantidade normal de urina, com alta concentração de excreções. 5. A observação do desenho a seguir nos permite concluir que, na passagem do impulso nervoso pelas sinapses, ocorre: a) a liberação de mediadores químicos ou de neurotransmissores. b) o contato direto do axônio de uma célula com os dendritos de outra célula. c) o fenômeno da bomba de sódio e potássio entre as células. d) a troca de cargas elétricas ao nível das sinapses. e) o envolvimento da bainha de mielina, que atua como um isolante elétrico. 6. Um amigo meu ficou sabendo que estava com câncer na tireóide e teria que se submeter a uma cirurgia para a retirada desse órgão. Ele foi informado de que, como consequência da cirurgia, teria que tomar medicamentos, pois a ausência dessa glândula: a) provocaria a ocorrência do aumento do volume do pescoço, caracterizando um quadro clínico conhecido como bócio endêmico. b) reduziria a produção do hormônio de crescimento, provocando a redução de cartilagens e ossos, fenômeno conhecido como nanismo. c) diminuiria a concentração de cálcio no sangue, levando à contração convulsiva das células musculares lisas, o que provocaria a tetania muscular. d) comprometeria a produção do hormônio antidiurético, aumentando a concentração de água no sangue e diminuindo o volume de urina excretado. e) levaria a uma queda generalizada na atividade metabólica, o que acarretaria, por exemplo, a diminuição da temperatura corporal. 7. “Uma terapia experimental com células tronco, projetada para reverter a evolução da diabetes tipo 1, permitiu aos portadores da doença se livrarem das injeções de insulina por meses e, em um caso, por três anos, revelou um estudo publicado [...] nos Estados Unidos.” (Uol, 10.04.2007.) AMERICANA / SP BIOLOGIA FRENTE 1 E 2 – 2o ANO LISTA DE EXERCÍCIOS - 4º BIMESTRE – 2017 PROF. JAMES MARTINS E PROFª. MARIANA ROSSI
  2. 2. Em entrevistas concedidas à imprensa, os médicos responsáveis pela pesquisa afirmam que não se pode ainda falar em cura desse tipo de diabetes, mas se mostram otimistas com os resultados já obtidos. Explicando os procedimentos empregados no tratamento proposto, os médicos afirmam que, devido à natureza de doença autoimune do diabetes melito tipo 1, o tratamento prevê também a aplicação de quimioterapia com drogas imunossupressoras. Isso tem gerado sérias críticas ao trabalho por parte de cientistas americanos. Qual a relação entre o pâncreas e a ocorrência do diabetes melito tipo 1? 8. Ciência ajuda natação a evoluir. Com esse título, uma reportagem do jornal O Estado de S. Paulo sobre os jogos olímpicos (18/09/00) informa que: “Os técnicos brasileiros cobiçam a estrutura dos australianos: a comissão médica tem 6 fisioterapeutas, nenhum atleta deixa a piscina sem levar um furo na orelha para o teste do lactato e a Olimpíada virou um laboratório para estudos biomecânicos - tudo o que é filmado em baixo da água vira análise de movimento”. a) O teste utilizado avalia a quantidade de ácido láctico nos atletas após um período de exercícios. Por que se forma o ácido láctico após exercício intenso? b) O movimento é a principal função do músculo estriado esquelético. Explique o mecanismo de contração da fibra muscular estriada. 9. É verdadeiro afirmar com relação aos hormônios: a) O hormônio tireotrófico é produzido na tireóide e regula a taxa de crescimento do organismo b) A adrenalina é produzida pela adeno-hipófise e seu efeito no organismo pode provocar o aumento do ritmo respiratório e circulatório bem como a elevação da pressão arterial. c) A ocitocina é um hormônio masculino relacionado com a regulação das glândulas sexuais d) O paratormônio é produzido nas paratireóides e regula a taxa de cálcio no organismo. 10. As pessoas são incentivadas a praticar atividades físicas visando a uma vida saudável. Especialistas em fisiologia do exercício determinaram a porcentagem de fibras do tipo I e do tipo II encontradas em músculos estriados esqueléticos de quatro grupos de pessoas: atletas maratonistas (*), atletas velocistas (**), pessoas sedentárias, e pessoas com atividade física moderada. Os resultados desse estudo são mostrados na figura abaixo. As características funcionais de cada uma das fibras estão listadas na Tabela. (*) corredores de longas distâncias; (**) corredores de curtas distâncias (ex. 100m rasos) TABELA a) Analise as informações da Tabela e indique, entre os quatro grupos de pessoas (A, B, C ou D) mostrados na Figura, qual grupo corresponde aos maratonistas e qual grupo corresponde aos velocistas. Justifique. b) Se os dois grupos de atletas não fizerem um treinamento adequado, pode ocorrer nesses atletas dor muscular intensa durante ou após uma competição. A que se deve essa dor muscular? Explique. 11. Os sintomas sede intensa e diurese exagerada (produção de urina em grande quantidade) podem estar relacionados à alteração de dois hormônios que provocam tipos diferentes de diabetes: insípida e mélito. Esses hormônios são, respectivamente: a) FSH e adrenalina. b) TSH e insulina. c) ACTH e prolactina. d) ADH e insulina. e) LH e progesterona. 12. A parte endócrina do pâncreas produz dois hormônios de extrema importância na regulação da taxa de glicose no sangue (nível de glicemia). Esses hormônios tem função antagônica na regulação da taxa de glicose no sangue. a) Quais são os hormônios produzidos no pâncreas? b) Qual a ação de cada um deles? c) Cite dois sintomas de indivíduos com diabete mélito? 13. A seguir está representado um neurônio com suas estruturas. Identifique todas as estruturas. 14. Sobre os tecidos musculares complete o quadro abaixo: Músculo Controle da contração Contração rápida ou lenta Órgão onde se encontra Liso Estriado esquelético Estriado Cardíaco 15. A hipófise produz e secreta uma série de hormônios que têm ação em órgãos distintos, sendo, portanto, considerada a mais importante glândula do sistema endócrino humano. Essa glândula é dividida em duas porções: adenoipófise e neuroipófise. A adenoipófise é responsável pela produção de diversos hormônios como prolactina, GH e TSH. Qual a função dos hormônios citados no texto? 5
  3. 3. FRENTE 2 – PROFª MARIANA 16. A hemofilia é uma doença hereditária determinada por um gene de caráter recessivo ligado ao cromossomo X. Supondo que um homem normal case-se com uma mulher portadora, qual a probabilidade de esse casal gerar uma menina hemofílica? a) 100% de chance. b) 75% de chance. c) 25% de chance. d) 0% de chance. 17. Um homem possui uma anomalia dominante ligada ao cromossomo X e é casado com uma mulher normal. Em relação aos descendentes deste casal é correto afirmar que: a) Esta anomalia será transmitida a todos os filhos do sexo masculino. b) Esta anomalia será transmitida à metade dos filhos do sexo masculino. c) Esta anomalia será transmitida a todas as filhas. d) Esta anomalia será transmitida à metade das filhas. e) Esta anomalia não será transmitida a nenhum descendente. 18. O daltonismo é uma doença hereditária recessiva ligada ao cromossomo X. Um homem daltônico casou-se com uma mulher normal homozigota. Qual a probabilidade do casal de ter um filho do sexo masculino e daltônico? a) 50% de chance, pois o pai é daltônico. b) 100 % de chance, uma vez que o pai é daltônico. c) 25 % de chance, pois o pai é daltônico e a mãe normal. d) Não há chance de nascer um menino daltônico, pois a mãe é normal. 19. Supondo-se que a cor da pele humana seja condicionada por apenas dois pares de genes autossômicos (A e B) dominantes, qual a probabilidade de um casal de mulatos médios, ambos com genótipo AaBb, ter um filho branco? a) 1/16 b) 4/16 c) 5/16 d) 6/16 e) 8/16 20. Em cães labradores, dois genes, cada um com dois alelos (B/b e E/e), condicionam as três pelagens típicas da raça: preta, marrom e dourada. A pelagem dourada é condicionada pela presença do alelo recessivo e em homozigose no genótipo. Os cães portadores de pelo menos um alelo dominante E serão pretos, se tiverem pelo menos um alelo dominante B; ou marrons, se forem homozigóticos bb. O cruzamento de um macho dourado com uma fêmea marrom produziu descendentes pretos, marrons e dourados. O genótipo do macho é a) Ee BB. b) Ee Bb. c) ee bb. d) ee BB. e) ee Bb.

