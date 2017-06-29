DIGIPACK AND ADVERT TEXTUAL ANALYSIS The image on the front cover of the album is a picture of a caracal wild cat which is...
Digipack and advert textual analysis for Caracal

  1. 1. DIGIPACK AND ADVERT TEXTUAL ANALYSIS The image on the front cover of the album is a picture of a caracal wild cat which is the name of the album.The cat is layered with a chalk outline on the cats face this is the artists motif as they usually outline faces with the same style. The black and white colouring connote a sense of mystery and promote the feeling of wanting to look further.This could be done as the electronic genre is usually about the music and not vocals meaning there is no need for artist faces .The artists DJ name along with album name is prominent across the top of the cover to keep it simplistic.The album artwork is not really aimed at an audience, however helps create enigma through the colours and use of the one image of the Caracal. Caracals are also quite rare wild cats which could also link to the album being enticing for the audience. Disclosure Caracal
  2. 2. Caracal back At the back of the album cover it contains the track list, music institutions, barcode along with an image in the background of the wild cat.The track list is centralised with the songs featuring the artists going down in numerical order.This is done to mainly promote the songs in the album and understand what to expect.The institutions are at the bottom of the album cover along with the barcode. The main image of the caracal is in the background to refer to the album name.
  3. 3. Poster for the album This is a poster from the promotion of Disclosure’s album Caracal.The poster contains all the artists within the album displayed in brightly coloured drawn outlines.This poster is captures the audiences attention through the colours in a simplistic way with artists themselves along with the album name and all the names of the artists. This is different to how the album cover is seen in dark colours and in mystery. However, all the artists contain Disclosure’s typical motif of the chalk outline faces which connotes an mysterious sense and is intriguing. Although the poster contains the Disclosure artists along with the caracal, their ide- ntity is hidden as they are n black compared to the rest of the artists.This does not promote the artists in a sense a pop album would as the electronic genre generally seems to focus on the music only and not DJs or artists who make it.This goes against Dyer’s star theory as the artists do not really promote themselves to be any thing big in their work or albums. However, the artists featuring are in bright colours to create a focus on them connoting they are the real ‘stars’.

