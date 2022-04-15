The 9 Best Reasons for Managed WordPress Hosting.pdf

First of all, what exactly do we mean when we talk about managed WordPress hosting, and how is it different from shared hosting or do-it-yourself (DIY) hosting? From a bird's eye view, managed WordPress hosting gives you a place for your website to show the world. It's also a service with lots of extra features and supports to keep your websites running efficiently, securely, and fast. The idea is that you can leave the technical know-how to the experts to focus on your business.



