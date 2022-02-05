Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job, is one of the most common plastic operations in modern nose surgery. This intervention modifies each nose specifically and individually. The nose is a vital sensory organ, but the shape of the nose also determines the visual appearance of each person. It can even cause other people to judge us negatively because of an ugly nose. Unfortunately, only a few people are endowed with a perfect nose.

  1. 1. More quality of life through a beautiful nose Rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job, is one of the most common plastic operations in modern nose surgery. This intervention modifies each nose specifically and individually. Aesthetic nose correction is one of the most challenging operations in aesthetic plastic surgery and should only be performed by experienced surgeons. Dr. Mustehsen Bashir has many years of international experience in this field and deals with the topic of rhinoplasty with outstanding commitment and precision. He is the expert for nose operations, corrections, and functional operations on the nasal septum. The nose is a vital sensory organ, but the shape of the nose also determines the visual appearance of each person. It can even cause other people to judge us negatively because of an ugly nose. Unfortunately, only a few people are endowed with a perfect nose.
  2. 2. The nose, forehead, and chin determine the harmony of our face shape. A nose that doesn't fit harmoniously with the face and that you're not happy with is perceived as highly annoying by many people. No matter how shapely and symmetrical the look is, a nose that is too large or not straight can negatively affect the overall appearance. The nose is not called one of the most distinctive features of our face for nothing. How it is expressed makes us appear lovely, masculine, strict, or even arrogant. Similar to our eyes, it is unconsciously associated with personality traits. Many men and women sometimes find their noses inconsistent with their face - they don't identify with their noses' size, width, or length. A proper nose correction operation can correct the shape or size of the nose. Function and shape must be considered. The shape and function of the nose must not be mutually exclusive. A nose job should fit naturally and aesthetically into facial features, correct functional disorders, and enable normal nasal breathing. The job of a reputable plastic surgeon is not to moderate the patient's nose according to given norms but rather to try to harmonize unfavorable circumstances. causes and symptoms Changes in the shape of the nose can have many causes. The most common cause is accidents and injuries. As a result, it can happen that humped noses, saddle noses, crooked noses, or combined malpositions form. Often, the external optics are affected and the nasal septum. However, nose size and shape are largely genetic. In all cases, a rhinoplasty can create a change. Rhinoplasty aims to achieve a balanced and natural appearance without looking "artificial." Dr. Mustehsen Bashir, the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon in Lahore, needs to give the nose a harmonious shape. A professional rhinoplasty focuses on the entire face and not the operated nose. The given nasal deformity and the limitation of breathing determine the surgical method and the surgical steps.
  3. 3. Aesthetic plastic surgery already offers many possibilities today to help people achieve a harmonious nose. Rhinoplasty is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries worldwide. A rhinoplasty brings about a positive change intended to help patients feel good about themselves again and go through life with confidence. The following nose shapes can be achieved: – the broad nose From the proportions, it seems too broad for appearance. Not only the tip of the nose but also the cartilaginous part of the nose bridge can be affected. This nose shape can result from injuries, or it can be innate. A broad nose can be narrowed with an operation. – the crooked nose In this case, the nose has a shifted oblique course. Its axis is shifted, tilting either to the left or to the right. The nasal septum is also crooked and impairs breathing. A crooked nose can result from accidents and injuries. If, for example, the bony bridge of the nose has not healed properly after a fracture, this nose shape can develop. An operation helps to straighten your nose with improved breathing. – the hooked nose This nose shape is one form that is perceived as particularly unaesthetic. The convex bridge of the nose and the curved tip of the nose make people feel disfigured. A hooked nose can reshape by surgically removing cartilage or bone tissue. A particularly pleasing result can achieve by changing the position of the tip of the nose. – the saddle nose This shape looks broad and clumsy overall. The bridge of the nose is usually too short, and the tip of the nose stands out. The shape resembles a saddle in profile; hence we call it saddle nose. A saddle nose is often caused by previous operations, inflammation, or accidents. The correction is a so-called reconstructive (restoring) nose operation. – the snub nose
  4. 4. A nose shape that can describe in a few words: is created by the tip of the nose being pulled up. The nose looks too short, so it is also called a snub nose. Through a plastic surgical procedure, the nose is straightened and the tip of the nose lowered. nose before and after surgery Individual advice on rhinoplasty The basis for a positive result of a rhinoplasty is an intensive consultation. People who are interested in rhinoplasty can make a non-binding consultation appointment with Dr. Mustehsen Bashir. In this consultation, your ideas and options will be discussed in detail. It is crucial to determine the proper treatment method and surgical technique. He is proving the Best Nose Job in Lahore. In this course, new personal questions will arise, for which Dr. Mustehsen Bashir takes his time in detail. An individual, sensitive consultation helps to eliminate any fears and insecurities. Competent advice and a trusting relationship between patient and doctor are essential for successful treatment. Arrange your consultation now treatment methods A rhinoplasty (nose correction) treats genetic changes or changes in shape caused by accidents. It is one of the most technically demanding procedures in plastic surgery. A complex and challenging procedure, as there are many nerves in the nose that must not be injured. The exact initial situation is analyzed together, and a clear operational concept is determined. Rhinoplasty with surgery Usually, during a nose correction, the cartilage and the skeleton inside the nose are surgically prepared and then modeled according to the circumstances and feasible ideas. Rhinoplasty is usually performed under general anesthesia. Depending on the surgical method, the procedure can also occur in twilight sleep or under local anesthesia. The operation takes about one to two hours. There are two techniques.
  5. 5. The closed technique, in which the incisions are made exclusively inside the nose, and the nose is corrected from the inside through the nostrils. In the open technique, in addition to the cuts inside the nose, Dr. Mustehsen Bashir made a very small cut on the bridge of the nose. This way, he gets a precise overview and can fix unsightly nostrils and straighten the nose. The nasal septum can also straighten or the shape and position of the tip of the nose moderated. Skin, cartilage, and bone can be removed or rebuilt with implants or transplants. The open technique offers several advantages over the closed course. The results are often characterized by more excellent stability and make fixing the nose in a new position easier. The incision is made in inconspicuous places. With routine wound healing, the fine scars are no longer visible later. With these procedures, the bridge of the nose can narrow. Bumps in the nose smoothed out, and the tip of the nose modeled and lifted. A nostril reduction and a functional correction of the nasal septum can also be carried out. Not only the nose plays a significant role in making a face appear harmonious. The chin plays an equally important role. Many patients are completely unaware of the importance of the chin. The correction of a (receding) chin can significantly improve the result of a nose correction. Dr. For this reason, Dr. Mustehsen Bahir, the Best Nose Surgeon in Lahore, carries out a 3D simulation to present you with the best possible result more clearly. Rhinoplasty without surgery The gentle way to your dream nose does not always have to be a surgical procedure. In addition to rhinoplasty, more peaceful methods are also available. Injection therapy offers a minimally invasive option without any surgical intervention. This injection is excellent for specific nose shapes and is a gentle option for nose correction. Hyaluronic acid, a so-called filler, is injected. Hyaluronic acid is one of the body's substances, which can be found in the skin and synovial fluid. This endogenous substance protects against infections, acts like cement, and regulates cell metabolism. For this reason, this filler is ideal for use in cosmetic surgery.
  6. 6. The hyaluronic acid is gently injected under the skin where more volume is needed or desired. It is a gentle build-up procedure to compensate for various irregularities. The non-surgical rhinoplasty offers an immediately visible result. It is perfect for leveling out dents and humps. No incision is necessary, scars remain, so there is no downtime on the job. During the healing phase, care must ensure that the filled zones can be easily shaped for a few days. Avoid wearing glasses and protect your nose from bumps. To determine whether injection therapy is an option for you, make an appointment for a consultation at the Cosmeticoplasty. Dr. Mustehsen Bahir will be happy to answer your very personal questions. course of treatment There is a personal and detailed consultation at the beginning of every nose operation because every patient has individual expectations and ideas. Discussing and analyzing these is the basis for trust and creating the treatment plan. In this consultation, all the details of the nose operation can be addressed in advance using unique models. Dr. Mustehsen Bashir performed all interventions carried out. In general, as many nose structures as possible should preserve. It offers both functionality and stability advantages. That's why Dr. Mustehsen Bahir proposes the modeling and reshaping of areas versus removing parts of the nose. The operation takes place under the highest medical standards in Cosmeticoplasty. In the follow-up appointments, Dr. Mustehsen Bahir the result and, if necessary, prescribes the medication required. Before treatment As with any surgical procedure, nicotine and alcohol consumption should avoid at least two weeks before the planned date of the operation. Aspirin or medications containing acetylsalicylic acid should also avoid. Blood thinners delay blood clotting and can cause bleeding if you take medication or are allergic to disinfectants or plasters; discuss with Dr. Mustehsen Bahir. After all, your well-being comes first. The procedure is usually performed on an outpatient basis and under general anesthesia. If you wish to have the procedure performed on an outpatient basis, we recommend that a relative be there for you, at least for the first night.
  7. 7. About a week before the operation, you will be given an appointment in our beauty salon to wax your nose hair with a soothing head and shoulder massage. This treatment is included in the price. After treatment The most prominent swellings subside within 2 weeks after the operation. A physical rest period of 6 weeks is recommended. A nasal splint and a tape bandage should wear for about 2 weeks. The dressing will be removed after about 7-10 days. If necessary, the prescribed medication should take. It is then advisable to wear a tape bandage for several weeks. It is usually put on in the evening after work and should ideally remain on the nose overnight. Dr. Mustehsen Bashir will guide you in this regard.

