Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 54.57 billion by 2027 growing at the annual growth rate of (CAGR) 8.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The spreading knowledge amongst the physicians and patients about the advantages blended with the usage of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) has been instantly reshaping the growth of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market. Get More Info@https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-associated-infection-hai-market