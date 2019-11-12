Riesgos de la informacion electronicapp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
z RIESGOS DE LA INFORMACION ELECTRONICA JAMES ALBERTO ACUÑA SUARIQUE TECNOLOGIA EN OBRAS CIVILES UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y ...
z QUE ES UN RIESGO INFORMATICO?  El riesgo es una situación o circunstancia en el cual nos exponemos a algún peligro que ...
z VIRUS INFORMATICO  QUE ES?  Un virus es un software que tiene como objetivo generar alteraciones o daños en el sistema...
z ATAQUE INFORMATICO  QUE ES?  Un ataque informático aprovecha la vulnerabilidad que pueda presentarse en el hardware o ...
z VACUNA INFORMATICA  Tienen como objetivo detectar, verificar y eliminar anomalías o virus existentes en el sistema, gar...
z CONCLUSIONES  La tecnología y los sistemas informáticos son de gran ayuda para avanzar en el campo profesional y en la ...
  1. 1. z RIESGOS DE LA INFORMACION ELECTRONICA JAMES ALBERTO ACUÑA SUARIQUE TECNOLOGIA EN OBRAS CIVILES UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA
  2. 2. z QUE ES UN RIESGO INFORMATICO?  El riesgo es una situación o circunstancia en el cual nos exponemos a algún peligro que puede generar perdidas, en este contexto nos referimos mas exactamente a amenazas y atentados a los sistemas de información; que pueden dejar como consecuencia la perdida de datos electrónicos o informáticos.
  3. 3. z VIRUS INFORMATICO  QUE ES?  Un virus es un software que tiene como objetivo generar alteraciones o daños en el sistema sin el conocimiento de el usuario principal con fines maliciosos, puede generar la perdida de datos de manera intencionada,( gusano informático, troyanos).  COMO EVITAR Y COMBATIR UN VIRUS?  La instalación de programas software antivirus contribuye a la detección de virus y su posterior vacunación.  También los firewall impiden el ingreso de usuarios externos o extraños a nuestro sistema, evitando el hurto de datos( hackers).  Evitar abrir enlaces o descargar aplicaciones innecesarias, ya que algunas de estas contienen virus invasivos, algunos difíciles de combatir.  Escanear periódicamente nuestro equipo para verificar que esta funcionando de manera adecuada y no existe ningún movimiento sospechoso.
  4. 4. z ATAQUE INFORMATICO  QUE ES?  Un ataque informático aprovecha la vulnerabilidad que pueda presentarse en el hardware o el software con el fin de causar un impacto negativo en la seguridad del sistema, (inyección de código, denegación de servicio etc.)
  5. 5. z VACUNA INFORMATICA  Tienen como objetivo detectar, verificar y eliminar anomalías o virus existentes en el sistema, garantizando la seguridad y el buen funcionamiento del mismo.  Existen diversos tipos de programas antivirus que funcionan de acuerdo a la necesidad del usuario, como prevención, detección, eliminación, entre otros.
  6. 6. z CONCLUSIONES  La tecnología y los sistemas informáticos son de gran ayuda para avanzar en el campo profesional y en la vida cotidiana, la humanidad se ha visto enormemente favorecida con el auge de la misma, sin embargo con el crecimiento y la expansión de la tecnología, también emergen amenazas contra su funcionamiento, su estabilidad y seguridad.  Se esta trabajando permanentemente en la construcción de herramientas y métodos para combatir estas dificultades y hacer de la tecnología una herramienta practica y eficaz para todos.
