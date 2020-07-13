Where to buy branded lawn collection in pakistan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Summer is here and it calls for revamping your wardrobe, whether you are isolating at home or going out, even if it is just for a walk under the sun. As temperature continue to rise, elevate your fresh summer looks. It’s a time for you to beat the heat with right fabrics. In Pakistan, lawn suits are excessively worn by women Many brands have unleashed summer lawn collection, this year.
  3. 3. With so many designers and brands launching their pret and unstitched lawn collections, there are a lot of options you can choose from. Some offer contemporary prints and patterns while others have their signature touch to it. Here are a few lawn brands that offer trendy prints. Be sure to check them out.
  4. 4. 1. Vibrant designs Earlier this month, lulusar, a fashion brand that offers fusion wear for the modern woman, launched a bright and bold summertime collection in collaboration with actress and producer hareem farooq. The heer maan ja actress teamed up with the brand to craft a colourful collection, ‘hareemxlulusar’. 2. Summer soiree Renowned brand sana safinaz has launched their mahay summer 2020 unstitched lawn collection 2020 across pakistan recently, and has been receiving positive reviews so far. The summery line features 40 designs in an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary prints, embroideries, heritage elements and vivid colours.
  5. 5. 3. Embroidered Appeal Known for fresh prints, flattering fits, and small, surprising details, zeen recently launched its unstitched collection, which is an ode to traditional artistry. The delicately embroidered collection has been created on a palette of eclectic tones, ranging from maroon to vibrant purple and black. This is not all. 4. Chikankari The best trends are the ones that never go out of style and chikankari tops the list for its timeless elegance. A traditional embroidery style from lucknow, india, chikankari is believed to have been introduced by nur jehan, the wife of mughal emperor jahangir. Recently the brand ‘image’ has launched their lawnkari 2020 unstitched collection, which is perfect for summer.
